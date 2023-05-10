We Ride As One

The second edition of #WeRideAsOne was successfully held on Saturday 6 May; the widespread global event organiaed by Ducati, which on the same day allows enthusiasts from all over the world to celebrate together their passion for two wheels and for the Bologna-based brand.

Sydney, Melbourne and Gold Coast riders celebrated the event on the same day that fellow Ducati riders in Christchurch, Paris, New York, Cologne, Puebla, Mumbai, Brussels, Ningbo, Pretoria, Tel Aviv, Bogotá and Berlin, just to name a few, also got out on their steeds and celebrated We Ride As One.

The second edition of #WeRideAsOne involved 15,000 Ducatisti from more than 50 countries all over the world on the saddle of their Ducati and Scrambler Ducati bikes.

To keep alive the passion and the ties that bind all Ducatisti around the world, the motorcycle manufacturer has decided to add #WeRideAsOne to the calendar as a fixed annual event to take place every first Saturday in May.

Francesco Milicia – VP Global Sales and After Sales Ducati

“We Ride As One is an event that well represents Ducati and its mission to create unforgettable experiences for all enthusiasts. On occasions like these, there is an incredible atmosphere that conveys a sense of belonging to one big family comprising all Ducatisti, Ducati Official Clubs, dealerships and Company employees. Seeing thousands of Ducati motorcycles parading together through major cities around the world is a unique emotion that fills us with pride. I had the pleasure of riding through the beautiful streets of Rome in the company of the MotoGP rider Fabio Di Giannantonio, together with the colleagues of Ducati Roma, who celebrated 10 years in business, and a lot of enthusiasts.”