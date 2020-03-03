Dunlop Geomax EN91 Enduro

Product News Advertorial

With the growing Enduro market, from the desert to the bush, an increased capacity to take on any riding condition has become a necessity, an area where the former FIM-certified D909 Enduro Dunlop tyre was a huge success, demonstrating great performance under various course conditions.

Riders however, now require new levels of innovation to ride in harsher conditions, going places they have never been able to go before.

To fill this need Dunlop have designed an all-new tyre from the ground up. The Dunlop Geomax Enduro EN91 has been specifically designed to allow users to ride with increased stability under an even wider array of conditions from soft sand to hard, technical, rocky slopes.

Featuring Dunlop’s latest innovations and technology, the EN91 tyre offers more progressive cornering action and additional slide control than any of its predecessors. It is designed to work extremely well in hard, packed conditions and provide substantial grip and handling for ultimate performance.

Some notable features of the EN91 include a significant increase in outright performance in dry, wet or mixed conditions and enhanced feedback and compliance for better bike control and rider confidence as they push limits.

Vastly increased versatility and terrain coverage courtesy is also offered according to Dunlop, thanks to hex shape blocks and tilted crown blocks, contributing to greater grip and biting edges.

That combines to provide improved durability and rider comfort, with the Carcass Tension Control System (CTCS) controling casing stress distribution, optimising the tension in the different areas, resulting in more consistent and controlled line holding, straight-line traction and better feedback.

You can view the 2020 Dunlop catalogue here (link) for full sizing and pricing.

To find your local dealer use the Ficeda dealer locator tool – www.ficeda.com.au/dealerlocator, or give them a call on: 1300 437 711