Dunlop Geomax MX34

Dunlop Motorcycle Tyres have just introduced the latest addition to the Geomax family: the new Geomax MX34, designed to deliver a new level of performance and control.

The MX34 is a versatile powerhouse that excels in soft/intermediate terrain conditions, with an emphasis on softer conditions. With an advanced mud evacuation system, new carcass material, and state-of-the-art Progressive Cornering Block Technology (PCBT), the MX34 provides enhanced grip and unbeatable traction.

Whether you are competing professionally or hitting the trails on the weekends, the MX34 will provide the stability and control you need to perform at your best.

Dunlop relied on top AMA Pro racers, Team Dunlop Elite amateur racers for small bike sizes, and the testing team at the Dunlop Proving Grounds in Huntsville, Alabama to develop the tyre on a wide range of tracks and conditions.

Since testing began in 2022 on the professional circuits, the MX34 in prototype form has already racked up 22 SX wins and three MX wins.

Broc Glover- Sr. Manager, Off-Road Motorcycle

“At Dunlop, we pride ourselves on always improving upon our product… With the help of pro-level Supercross and Motocross riders, plus our test riders in Huntsville, we are always innovating and progressing to develop the best tyres possible. The MX34 really takes the performance to a whole new level!”

Dunlop Geomax MX34 Key Features

The MX34 features advanced mud evacuation technology that keeps you in control even in the muddiest of conditions. You can ride with confidence, knowing that your tyre is working to keep you stable and safe.

Dunlop developed a new carcass material that ensures maximum performance stability throughout the race. No matter how challenging the terrain, you can count on the MX34 to deliver the stability and control you need to stay ahead of the competition.

The MX34 features a new PCBT (Progressive Cornering Block Technology) that delivers enhanced grip in medium terrain. You’ll get unparalleled control and confidence as you tackle even the toughest of tracks as a result.

With the MX34, you will notice overwhelming traction during starts and accelerating out of corners. You will be able to accelerate faster and take corners with greater speed and precision, giving you a significant edge over your competition.

Dunlop Geomax MX34 Size Range

The all-new Geomax MX34 is available in all popular sizes from mini to big bikes: