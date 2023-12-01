WorldSSP 2024

The WRP Racing – RT Motorsports by SKM – Triumph will be competing in the 2024 World Supersport Championship ‘Next Generation’ category with the Triumph Street Triple RS.

The team structure will be led by Rob Vennegoor from the Netherlands and Frank Krekeler from Germany. The duo have previously achieved success in the World Supersport 300 Championship with several wins and two titles in a row in the IDM Supersport 300, while the team is owned by WRP (Wepol Racing Parts), a subsidiary of the Czech company Wepol.

Spain’s Jorge Navarro and Scotland’s John McPhee will ride for the team in 2024.

John McPhee has won races in the Moto3 World Championship and stood on the podium on several occasions. This year, he made the switch to WorldSSP and achieved an impressive third place at Phillip Island.

Jorge Navarro also has an impressive record, with successes in both Moto3 and Moto2. This year, he made his debut in WorldSSP and managed a third-place finish at Portimão.

The Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit will raise the curtain once again for the new WorldSBK and WorldSSP season with the Australian Round from the 23rd – 25th February.

Tickets for the 2024 season opener are on sale now, check out your options at www.worldsbk.com.au

2024 WorldSBK Dates