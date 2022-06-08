2022 GasGas 12eDrive & 16eDrive eBalance Bikes

GasGas are rolling their partnership with Stacyc into a second year and giving the GasGas Replica electric balance bikes a fresh new look across the two model options, the 12eDrive and 16eDrive, coming equipped with three power modes and adjustable seat heights.

Both the 12eDrive and 16eDrive offer super-fast recharging and 60-minute run times, and are easily customisable, each bike can be modified as youngsters grow, allowing them to discover their balance before developing essential riding skills, which ensure a safe start to life on two wheels.

The GasGas Replica 12eDrive is the choice for those making their first strides aboard two wheels. With an adjustable 13” seat height and 12” wheels, the 12eDrive is a great bike on which to safely learn the fundamentals of pushing off, coasting, and balance.

For taller or more experienced kids looking to take things offroad, the GasGas Replica 16eDrive features a higher-spec and a high-output brushless motor that offers a little more low-end power, alongside capable 16” wheels and aluminum frame for tougher terrain.

Each bike includes a selection of number plate decals, to style the 12eDrive or 16eDrive like a GasGas Factory Racing racer, including Justin Barcia and Taddy Blazusiak.

After mastering full throttle on electric balance bikes, the GasGas MC-E 5 is the perfect next step for aspiring youngsters as they dive deeper into offroad riding. With an adjustable seat height and six selectable power modes, it’s an ideal option to discover what motocross is all about

Head down to your local GasGas dealer to check them out or get your hands on one today.