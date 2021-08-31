Father’s Day gift ideas from McLeod Accessories

McLeod Accessories have some great gift ideas for dad this Father’s Day from the enormous range of motorcycling products they distribute in Australia, whether you’re looking to treat dad with some new motorcycle gear, or just after some casual apparel for him, off the bike.

Check out the PMJ DEUX Jeans for style and protection, or the Dainese Air Crono 2 Jacket to get dad ready for summer, with the Shoei Racing Helmet Bag perfect for keeping his lid in tip-top condition. There’s also the FMF casual wear, including socks, Tees and caps, while FMF Vision goggles are available in ‘Powerbomb’ and ‘Powercore’ versions.

PMJ DEUX Jeans

PMJ jeans are handmade in Italy, and the new DEUX single layer jeans perfect for spring. Featuring T-Tex Pro premium single layer CE approved Twaron protection sewn through the denim of the entire jean, along with CE knee and hip armour, the DEUX jean is lightweight and comfortable and full of Italian style! The DEUX also comes with an Italian leather belt included – all for $379.90 RRP.

Dainese Air Crono 2 Jacket

A light, sports-cut ventilated summer jacket for cool rides on the hottest days. Advanced D-Synth 350 fabric ensures light weight, while extensive mesh fabric panels really let the cooling air flow. Adjustable sleeves and wrists give full control and a long back provides full coverage, even when in a racing crouch. This jacket’s no slouch on safety either, with CE shoulder and elbows armour and a jacket-to-pants zipper. The Dainese Air Crono 2 Jacket is available for $369.00 RRP.

FMF Vision goggles

An optics brand created in partnership with the minds who brought you 100%. This is a full-range of goggles to meet every rider’s needs. Including film systems, sand goggles, over-the-glasses, youth models and more. Two models are available in stores now in a range of frame, strap and lens combinations – Powerbomb from $75.00 RRP & Powercore from $42.00 RRP.

FMF Casual Wear

Born from a desire to deliver superior performance, Don Emler created the Flying Machine Factory in 1973 and now FMF apparel is the perfect gift for the true racer dad at heart! Socks are available from $29.95 RRP, Tees from $39.95 RRP and Ccaps from $39.95 RRP.

Shoei Racing Helmet Bag

What do you give the Dad who has everything? The genuine Shoei racing bag, designed in Japan to protect your Shoei wherever you may roam! Used by the world’s top Shoei Racers and available for $149.95 RRP.

Drop into your local stockists, or their online stores if you’re stuck in lockdown to order.