Harley-Davidson Number One Competition

Following the success of Harley-Davidson’s ‘Breakout Boss’ competition in 2022 and 2023, a newly announced Number One competition will open up the contest to more categories of Harley-Davidson motorcycles, with Harley owners from across Australia and New Zealand welcomed to enter their bikes to compete for the title of Number One Harley-Davidson.

The Breakout Boss competition, Harley-Davidson’s first in recent years, saw a wide range of entrants from all corners of the country and saw a community of enthusiasts spring up and become vocal in their support for entrants and love for the iconic model.

While a winner was announced – Glen Couper from Western Australia – the competition left many customers asking ‘What’s Next?’. The iconic brand has today answered the call, announcing a bigger and better competition with an expansion of judging categories, allowing more Harley-Davidson owners in Australia and New Zealand to enter than ever before, celebrating the history, custom culture and evolution of the Motor Company.

Glen not only took home bragging rights as Breakout Boss, but he also scored the grand prize that included a unique Breakout Boss plaque to commemorate the victory, a custom Breakout Boss fuel tank, a $2,500 Harley-Davidson apparel voucher, a feature in Heavy Duty Magazine and promotion on Harley-Davidson’s social media channels.

This year, Harley-Davidson will be awarding three category winners, all decided by public vote. The category winners will then face off against each other in the finale, with the ultimate decision to be made by a panel of judges with decades of experience in motorcycling and motorcycle customisation.

The competition will open for submissions on January 15th 2024 and is open for one month only. There will be three rounds for each category, with 14 bikes per category being shortlisted for the public vote.

The judging panel will then award three winners in each category to win in Finals Week occurring from the 1st to 5th of April 2024.

Winners will not only get bragging rights, but the overall competition winner will receive a one off custom trophy built by Harley-Davidson and a $5,000 in store voucher for any Harley-Davidson dealership in Australia & New Zealand.

The judging panel will comprise:

Luke Mansfield – VP of Motorcycle Management, Harley-Davidson

Nigel Keough – Managing Director, Harley-Davidson ANZ

Dan Lesnock – Technical Lead, Harley-Davidson ANZ

Mick Withers – Owner/Editor – Heavy Duty Magazine

Miles ‘Pugs’ Rangeley – Editor – Live To Ride Magazine

The Harley-Davidson’s dedicated microsite BikeTorques is now live, and accepting entries for the first phase until February 15. Check it out here: https://biketorques.com.au/number-one/

The three categories of competition will be Heavyweight Cruiser, Bagger and Club Style.

Heavyweight Cruiser includes the Breakout, V-Rod, Fat Boy, Dyna and Softail.

Bagger includes the grand American tourers, like the Street Glide, Road Glide, Electra Glide, Ultra Limited and Trike models.

The Club Style will include the Dyna, Low Rider and FXR.

For more information head to the BikeTorques website.