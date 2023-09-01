2024 Harley-Davidson X350 & X500

We knew Harley-Davidson had some smaller capacity machines in the works, and they’ve now revealed the new LAMS-legal parallel-twin powered X350 and X500 models, which are due in Australian dealers from December of this year.

Pricing will start at $8,495 ride-away for the Harley X350, and jump up to $11,495 ride-away for the X500, with the two bikes offering entry level stepping stones into motorcycling with Harley in Australia, to fill the void left by the exit of the Street 500.

The new machines look like the fruits of a long in the making partnership with China’s Qianjiang Motorcycle, with both new motorcycles looking a little more roadster, in comparison to the previous Street 500’s more traditional cruiser theme.

Colour options will be Dramatic Black, Dynamic Orange, Supersonic Silver, and Pearl White across both models, with the Dynamic Orange definitely catching my eye.

Harley-Davidson X350

The X350 is described as a lightweight and agile package for urban environments, with a focus on strong mid-range torque, and there’s a couple of standout features.

The 353 cc parallel-twin engine is liquid cooled and will likely raise a few eyebrows in not maintaining the traditional V-twin layout, but we’ve known these bikes were aimed at Asian markets for a while, with a traditionalistic approach a little less integral than in North America.

The engine produces 36 hp or 27 kW at 9500 rpm, and torque peaks at 7000 rpm, delivering 31 Nm, with a six-speed gearbox, cable actuated clutch and chain final drive. Bore and stroke is 70.5 x 45.2 mm, and compression is run at 11.9:1, with a two-into one exhaust, well tucked away but already begging to be opened up – and we haven’t even heard the bike yet.

Interestingly the X350 also runs a dual front disc setup, with floating wave rotors and four-piston caliper, while the rear is a single-piston floating caliper, with ABS backing up both ends. In the sub-400 cc class it’s more common to see a single front brake by comparison.

Another eye catching feature is also the suspension loadout, with a 41 mm inverted fork, notably running rebound adjustment, with any fork adjustment fairly rare in the smaller capacity segment. That’s matched to a rear monoshock, which also offers the expected preload adjustment, but also adds rebound damping adjustment in a nice little bonus.

Wheels are cast aluminium 17 inch units, and they’ll be clad in Maxxis Supermaxx STs, in a 120/70 front and 160/60.

RelatedPosts No Content Available

Wheelbase comes in at 1410 mm, with 24.8 degrees of rake and 140 mm of trail, and ground clearance is 143 mm. I’m seeing a 777 mm seat height, unladen, providing a low perch, ideal for new and shorter riders.

The bike weighs in at 195 kg too, with a 13.5 L fuel tank, and the 5 L/100 km figure suggests an easy 250 km range. Compared to the Street 500 this is a significantly lighter machine, by almost 30 kg, and it seems likely a much more lively handler too.

Ergos will be typically roadster, fairly upright and relaxed, with Harley running mid-foot controls and a low-rise handlebar, well suited to new riders and providing plenty of confidence.

Harley-Davidson X500

Taking things up a notch, is the X500, which Harley describe as featuring more classic Sportster, Iron 883 and Nightster inspired theme and still falling into that more roadster based category to my eye.

Obviously we’re seeing a larger engine, this time a liquid-cooled 500 cc parallel-twin, with a more square 69 x 66.8 mm bore x stroke and running a slightly lower compression ratio of 11.5:1 to produce a more impressive 46 Nm of torque lower – at 6000 rpm, and 47 hp at 8500 rpm (35 kW).

The clutch remains cable operated and there’s a chain final drive, and the X500 receives a more traditional muffler, instead of the minimalist unit on the X350, upping the looks in this department, if also likely to be quickly replaced by most riders.

This puts the Harley X500 well in the mix with the top 400-500 cc performers, although weight bumps up to 208 kg, and seat height is also taller at 820 mm (unladen), with the X500 obviously aimed at the more demanding rider.

The brake loadout remains the same on paper with dual four-pot front calipers, and a single pot rear but it’s regular rotors here instead of the wave units on the X350, and there’s clearly different front calipers in use. Both are still backed by ABS.

We also see some upgrades in the suspension, namely running a 50 mm inverted fork, with rebound adjustment, rather than the 41 mm unit on the X350.

The rear remains a monoshock with preload and rebound damping adjustment, with a little more ground clearance at 153 mm. Wheels also mirror the X350, with cast aluminium 17 inch rims clad in a 120/70 and 160/60 Maxxis Supermaxx ST tyre front and rear.

Geometry is notably tweaked on the X500 though, running a shorter trail of 100.4 mm and Rake of 24.5-degrees, which a longer wheelbase at 1485 mm.

While mid-foot controls and low-rise handlebars are also run here, with the taller seat, its fair to expect a roomier but still upright seating position, if with a longer reach to the ground.

Lighting is full LED all-round, with the X500 also receiving a thicker and more cushioned seat, and the single round headlight keeps things traditional, as does the single round analogue dash with digital read-out.

Overall these look like two very welcome additions to the Harley range in Australia, the old Street 500 proving a top seller in its day, no doubt due to the mass appeal of riding a Harley-Davidson, with these likely to follow in its footsteps.

There’s no doubt the new additions are a more modern interpretation, with a more roadster than traditional cruiser theme – particularly on the X350, while still managing to capture some of that Harley feel.

The higher spec brake and suspension loadout also provides a welcome point of difference, although we don’t see traction control, which has been slowly making its way onto newer beginner machines. I wouldn’t expect a TFT or more advanced electronic aids on this bike, but it’s worth mentioning.

Pricing of the X350 falls quite squarely into that 300-400 cc segment, with the X500 closer to something like a Honda 500, and while at first I thought they could probably have just done with the X500, it makes sense to offer the two options, catering to different budgets, and also offering the lower and lighter X350, for shorter riders, or those who find the larger 500 a bit intimidating.

So which would you pick, $8,495 ride-away for the Harley X350, or jump up to $11,495 ride-away for the X500, and which of the four colour options: Dramatic Black, Dynamic Orange, Supersonic Silver, or Pearl White?

For more information head to the Harley-Davidson Australia website for the X500 (link), or the Harley-Davidson X350 (link).

2024 Harley-Davidson X500 Specifications

2024 Harley-Davidson X500 Specifications Engine Liquid-cooled, Parallel-Twin, 500cc Bore X Stroke 69 x 66.8 mm Displacement 500 cc Compression Ratio 11.5:1 Fuel System Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection (ESPFI) Exhaust 2 into 1 short single, 3 catalyst Engine Torque 46 Nm @ 6000 Horsepower 47 HP / 35 kW @ 8500 rpm Lean Angle, R/L 46.9/49.5-degrees Fuel Economy 4.85 l/100 km Co2 Emissions 112 g/km CO2 (WMTC) Front Fork 50mm upside down rebound adjustable Rear Shocks Oil and gas separation type, rebound damping adjustable, preload adjustable shock absorber Wheels Cast aluminium Brakes Front floating, rear solid Brakes, Caliper 4-piston fixed front and 1-piston floating rear Length 2135 mm Seat Height, Unladen 820 mm Ground Clearance 153 mm Rake 24.5 Trail 100.4 mm Wheelbase 1485 mm Tyres, Front 120/70-ZR17/58W Tyres, Rear 160/60-ZR17/69W Tyre Maxxis Supermaxx ST Fuel Capacity 13.1 l Oil Capacity 3.2 l Wet Weight 208 kg

2024 Harley-Davidson X350 Specifications