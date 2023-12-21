The new Harley-Davidson X350 and X500 are coming…

A new adventure awaits with the all-new Harley-Davidson X350 and X500 coming to a dealership near you, this January.

Designed in Milwaukee and paying tribute to some of the Motor Company’s most iconic models, Harley-Davidson’s return to the Learner Approved Motorcycles Scheme (LAMS) provides an opportunity for new and returning riders alike to score a ride on the world’s most iconic motorcycle brand.

At $8,495 ride-away for the X350 and $11,495 ride-away for the X500, getting in the saddle of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle has never been easier or more affordable.

Coming in four distinct colours of Dramatic Black, Dynamic Orange, Supersonic Silver and Pearl White, your hardest choice will be choosing the perfect shade for your new two-wheel companion.

But what’s a new motorcycle without the look to match? A collection of specially-designed Harley-Davidson X apparel is also available to personalise your look on and off the road.

The X350 and X500 will be available in dealers from January onwards. Head to the Harley-Davidson Australia website to get your pre-order in now (link) and be the first to experience these all new models for yourself, or find your nearest Harley-Davidson dealership here to book a test ride.

For a little insight into the new X350 and X500 LAMS machines from Harley-Davidson, check out our thoughts from the official sneak peak:

Quick fang on Harley-Davidson’s new learner legal X350 & X500 motorcycles