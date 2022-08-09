Harley Apex Factory Custom Paint breaks cover

Harley-Davidson have revealed the new Apex factory custom paint option for select Harley-Davidson Grand American Touring models, with the new paint scheme debuting at the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Apex custom paint is inspired by the competition history of Harley-Davidson, established more than a century ago in hill climbs, enduro and fairground flat tracks and which continues today as the Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle factory team defends its 2021 MotoAmerica King of the Baggers championship.

The Apex paint scheme features a graphic outline on the fuel tank which mimics the shape of the tank on the Harley-Davidson XR750 flat track racing motorcycle. On models with a fairing the graphic sweeps back to align with the tank graphic.

The lines on the front fender are aligned to those on the side covers and saddlebags, providing a sense of movement.

The colour scheme starts with a base of Vivid Black paint and add Gauntlet Gray panels surrounded by an accent stripe of Jet Fire Orange – the original colour applied to the XR750 competition models.

Each panel is designed with inner drop shadows and a subtle Bar & Shield pattern that fades in and out throughout the scheme. This fade effect was inspired by the checkered fade seen on Harley-Davidson Factory Team race bikes.

Clear coat paint is applied as a final layer. The Apex custom paint is applied in-house at Harley-Davidson York Vehicle Assembly and Harley-Davidson Tomahawk Operations.

The Apex custom paint will be offered globally for the remainder of the 2022 model ordering period as a factory-installed option for four Harley-Davidson Grand American Touring models:

Road King Special model

Street Glide Special model (Black trim)

Ultra Limited model (Black trim)

Road Glide Special model (Black trim)

Harley-Davidson Genuine Motor Parts & Accessories will also offer Tour-Pak luggage carriers and custom front fenders painted to match the Apex paint scheme. This will allow riders to further customise a motorcycle ordered with Apex factory custom paint, while retaining the look.

See your local authorised Harley-Davidson dealer for details on ordering a Harley-Davidson motorcycle and accessories with Apex factory custom paint.