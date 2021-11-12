Motorcycle Recall Notice

PRA No. – REC-004985

Campaign number – 0125

Original published date – 8 November 2021

Supplier details – Harley-Davidson Australia Pty Ltd

Contact name – Harley-Davidson Australia Dealer

Contact phone – 02 9886 0600

Contact email – reception.sydney@harley-davidson.com

Contact website – https://www.harley-davidson.com/au/en/index.html

Harley-Davidson Sportster XL883R & XL1200R

Year range – 2003-2005

Affected units – 74

See the VIN List.

What are the defects?

The brake light may remain illuminated when the front brakes are not applied.

What are the hazards?

If this occurs the traffic behind the vehicle will be unable to identify whether the motorcycle is actually braking. This may lead to an accident causing injury or death to the rider and/or passenger and/or other road users.

What should consumers do?

Owners of affected motorcycles can contact their nearest Harley-Davidson Australia dealer immediately and arrange an appointment to have the master cylinder rebuilt free of charge.

To find a local dealership, visit https://www.harley-davidson.com/au/en/tools/find-a-dealer.html