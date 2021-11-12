Motorcycle Recall Notice
PRA No. – REC-004985
Campaign number – 0125
Original published date – 8 November 2021
Supplier details – Harley-Davidson Australia Pty Ltd
Contact name – Harley-Davidson Australia Dealer
Contact phone – 02 9886 0600
Contact email – reception.sydney@harley-davidson.com
Contact website – https://www.harley-davidson.com/au/en/index.html
Harley-Davidson Sportster XL883R & XL1200R
Year range – 2003-2005
Affected units – 74
What are the defects?
The brake light may remain illuminated when the front brakes are not applied.
What are the hazards?
If this occurs the traffic behind the vehicle will be unable to identify whether the motorcycle is actually braking. This may lead to an accident causing injury or death to the rider and/or passenger and/or other road users.
What should consumers do?
Owners of affected motorcycles can contact their nearest Harley-Davidson Australia dealer immediately and arrange an appointment to have the master cylinder rebuilt free of charge.
To find a local dealership, visit https://www.harley-davidson.com/au/en/tools/find-a-dealer.html