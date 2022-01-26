2022 Harley-Davidson Street Glide ST & Road Glide ST

After dominating the Australia touring market in recent years, Harley looks set to continue that trend with the pending release of the new Street Glide ST and Road Glide ST models to their line up.

Already boasting the top four selling models led by the Street Glide Special, which MCNews.com.au believes saw an almost 50 per cent increase in sales over 2020, the two new ST models look to heat up the category even further with additional performance.

The new Harley entries are powered by the Milwaukee-Eight 117 power plant with new dark and bronze finishes and boasting Screamin’ Eagle Factory levels of performance, with torque reaching 127 ft-lbs (172 Nm) at 3750 rpm, while power tops out at 106 hp (79 kW) at 4750 rpm.

Both models will be the performance pinnacle of the Touring line, offering the most displacement available from the factory, as well as the most torque, from Harley’s regular production powertrains.

The engine run in both bikes features a high-performance camshaft, a high-flow intake, and high performance exhaust tuned to maximise engine performance, while maintaining 50-state compliance and producing a stirring exhaust tone.

Dealer-installed Screamin’ Eagle Performance Parts Stage Upgrades from Harley-Davidson Genuine Motor Parts & Accessories are also available to boost engine performance even further.

Alongside the Milwaukee-Eight 117, both ST models also benefit from cornering rider safety enhancements, with a host of technologies fitted including: Cornering Electronically Linked Brakes, Cornering-ABS, Cornering-Traction Control with modes, Drag Torque Slip Control, Vehicle Hold Control, Tyre Pressure Monitoring (TPMS).

2022 Harley-Davidson Street Glide ST Model

The 2022 Street Glide ST represents the hot rod performance bagger, for the rider still after comfort and runs the Milwaukee-Eight 117 powerplant, iconic batwing fairing with splitstream vent, and a low profile dark windshield.

A low-profile tank console with side fuel fill and low-profile engine guard adds custom style and differentiation from other Touring models.

With the stance of a Screamin Eagle Factory race bike, the Street Glide ST model is drenched in black – front end, controls, powertrain, and exhaust. The only bright bits are pushrod tubes and tappet covers, and machined cylinder fins.

There’s a Matte Dark Bronze finish on the Prodigy cast aluminium wheels, the colour band on the lower rocker box, timer cover medallion, intake medallion, and the classic script tank graphic provide subtle contrast to dark finishes.

There are two paint options – Vivid Black or Gunship Gray. The front fender is trimmed for a sporty profile and lighter look and standard-length saddlebags replace the extended bags on Street Glide Special model.

A Heavy Breather intake with forward-facing exposed air cleaner element reinforces performance-first styling, while the new solo seat gives the Street Glide ST a lean and aggressive look.

Emulsion-technology rear shock absorbers feature a single knob to hydraulically adjust pre-load for optimal ride and control. The 49mm forks with dual bending valve suspension technology deliver linear damping characteristics for a smooth ride. Reflex linked Brembo brakes with ABS are standard.

Other features include the Boom! Box GTS infotainment system with colour touch screen, two fairing-mount speakers and hidden radio antenna. Electronic cruise control holds a steady speed for comfort on long rides.

A Daymaker LED headlamp pushes out an impressive punch with a bright-white beam that lights up the road. Smart Security System with proximity-based, hands-free security fob offers peace of mind.

2022 Harley-Davidson Road Glide ST Model

The Road Glide ST also offers the attitude of a Screamin’ Eagle Factory race bike with the Milwaukee-Eight 117 powertrain, alongside iconic the shark nose fixed fairing.

The distinctive and aerodynamic shark nose Road Glide fairing features triple split-stream venting to limit head buffeting. The fairing is topped with a low-profile dark windshield and holds dual Daymaker LED headlamps with a bright-white beam that lights up the road. A low-profile engine guard and tank console combine to give the Road Glide ST trim lines.

A new solo seat exposes the rear fender and adds a purposeful attitude along with standard length saddlebags and a trimmed front fender. The blacked-out front end, controls, powertrain and exhaust contrast with bright pushrod tubes and tappet covers, and machined cylinder fins.

Further contrast is provided by a Matte Dark Bronze finish on the cast aluminium Prodigy custom wheels, the colour band on the lower rocker box, timer cover medallion, intake medallion, and the classic script tank graphic. There are two paint options – Vivid Black or Gunship Gray. A Heavy Breather intake with forward-facing exposed air cleaner element reinforces performance-first styling.

Emulsion-technology rear shock absorbers feature a single knob to hydraulically adjust pre-load for optimal ride and control. The 49mm forks with dual bending valve suspension technology deliver linear damping characteristics for a smooth ride.

Reflex linked Brembo brakes with ABS are standard. The Road Glide ST is equipped with the Boom! Box GTS infotainment system with colour touch screen, two fairing-mount speakers and hidden radio antenna.

Electronic cruise control holds a steady speed for comfort on long rides. Smart Security System with proximity-based, hands-free security fob offers peace of mind.

The 2022 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special ST will be available in Australia for $44,995 ride-away, while the Street Glide Special ST will also be available for $44,995 ride-away, with both expected to arrived in dealers around April, 2022 as an early estimate on arrival.