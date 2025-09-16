MotoGP Misano Test

Honda riders wrapped up a crucial post-race IRTA test at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli on Monday, with much of the workload falling to Luca Marini, as teammate Joan Mir opted to sit the session out to continue his recovery ahead of the long-haul stretch of the MotoGP season.

Marini completed 71 laps under clear skies, ending the day 11th on the timesheets with a best of 1’30.983.

It was a day focused as much on the future as the present, with the Italian experimenting with setup options aimed at both the upcoming flyaway rounds and Honda’s longer-term direction.

“A really busy day for us because, unfortunately, Joan could not ride,” Marini said. “We tried some different things, and I’m happy with what we found for both the next few races and for the longer-term future. There’s still more to improve, but I head to Asia with a lot of ambition.”

Takaaki Nakagami also made a low-key appearance in the afternoon, completing a handful of laps and setting a best of 1’31.994.

Over in the CASTROL Honda LCR camp, Johann Zarco ended the day 13th fastest with a 1’31.474 after a packed programme testing a new engine, frame and aero components.

The Frenchman described the outing as “better than expected” and said he leaves Misano with a much-improved feeling: “Testing the new Honda components was very interesting, and with these updates we’re taking another step forward. I could feel improvements and provide useful feedback, so I’m confident we can be faster in the upcoming races.”

Somkiat Chantra also enjoyed a productive day for IDEMITSU Honda LCR, logging 68 laps and focusing mainly on electronics and refining his riding style.

The Thai rider was 21st overall on a 1’32.490 but upbeat about the direction found. “The improved grip definitely helped, and I was able to try different adjustments to both my riding style and the electronics, which made a noticeable difference,” he said. “It was an interesting and beneficial session ahead of the upcoming races.”

Next stop for the championship is the Japanese Grand Prix at Motegi later this month.

Pos Rider Bike FP1 FP2 Gap 1 P. Acosta KTM 1m30.898 1m30.374 / 2 A. Marquez Duc 1m30.714 1m31.052 +0.340 3 M. Bezzecchi Apr 1m30.727 1m31.077 +0.353 4 R. Fernandez Apr 1m31.020 1m30.761 +0.387 5 F. Morbidelli Duc 1m31.223 1m30.766 +0.392 6 M. Marquez Duc 1m30.871 1m30.965 +0.497 7 F. Di Giannantonio Duc 1m31.003 1m30.922 +0.548 8 F. Bagnaia Duc 1m30.933 1m30.948 +0.559 9 J. Martin Apr 1m30.945 1m31.555 +0.571 10 F. Aldeguer Duc 1m31.266 1m30.946 +0.572 11 L. Marini Hon 1m30.983 1m31.396 +0.609 12 E. Bastianini KTM 1m31.048 1m31.526 +0.674 13 M. Viñales KTM 1m31.616 1m31.217 +0.843 14 B. Binder KTM 1m31.752 1m31.317 +0.943 15 J. Zarco Hon 1m31.474 1m31.687 +1.100 16 M. Oliveira Yam 1m31.510 1m31.578 +1.136 17 A. Rins Yam 1m31.571 1m32.101 +1.197 18 F. Quartararo Yam 1m31.781 1m31.598 +1.224 19 J. Miller Yam 1m32.635 1m31.660 +1.286 20 T. Nakagami Hon 1m31.994 – +1.620 21 D. Pedrosa KTM 1m32.431 1m32.231 +1.857 22 S. Chantra Hon 1m32.490 1m32.538 +2.116 23 M. Pirro Duc 1m32.800 1m32.613 +2.239 24 J. Mir Hon – – – 25 A. Ogura Apr – – –

Pos Rider Points 1 Marc MARQUEZ 512 2 Alex MARQUEZ 330 3 Francesco BAGNAIA 237 4 Marco BEZZECCHI 229 5 Pedro ACOSTA 188 6 Franco MORBIDELLI 180 7 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO 179 8 Fermin ALDEGUER 141 9 Fabio QUARTARARO 137 10 Johann ZARCO 117 11 Brad BINDER 101 12 Luca MARINI 94 13 Enea BASTIANINI 84 14 Raul FERNANDEZ 84 15 Maverick VIÑALES 72 16 Ai OGURA 69 17 Jack MILLER 58 18 Joan MIR 50 19 Alex RINS 45 20 Jorge MARTIN 34 21 Miguel OLIVEIRA 24 22 Pol ESPARGARO 16 23 Takaaki NAKAGAMI 10 24 Lorenzo SAVADORI 8 25 Augusto FERNANDEZ 8 26 Somkiat CHANTRA 2 27 Aleix ESPARGARO 0

Pos Bike Points 1 DUCATI 575 2 APRILIA 271 3 KTM 248 4 HONDA 198 5 YAMAHA 168

Team Championship Pos Team Points 1 Ducati Lenovo Team 749 2 BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP 471 3 Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team 359 4 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 289 5 Aprilia Racing 271 6 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team 182 7 Red Bull KTM Tech3 172 8 Trackhouse MotoGP Team 153 9 Honda HRC Castrol 144 10 LCR Honda 119 11 Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP 85

