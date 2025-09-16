MotoGP Misano Test
Honda
Honda riders wrapped up a crucial post-race IRTA test at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli on Monday, with much of the workload falling to Luca Marini, as teammate Joan Mir opted to sit the session out to continue his recovery ahead of the long-haul stretch of the MotoGP season.
Marini completed 71 laps under clear skies, ending the day 11th on the timesheets with a best of 1’30.983.
It was a day focused as much on the future as the present, with the Italian experimenting with setup options aimed at both the upcoming flyaway rounds and Honda’s longer-term direction.
“A really busy day for us because, unfortunately, Joan could not ride,” Marini said. “We tried some different things, and I’m happy with what we found for both the next few races and for the longer-term future. There’s still more to improve, but I head to Asia with a lot of ambition.”
Takaaki Nakagami also made a low-key appearance in the afternoon, completing a handful of laps and setting a best of 1’31.994.
Over in the CASTROL Honda LCR camp, Johann Zarco ended the day 13th fastest with a 1’31.474 after a packed programme testing a new engine, frame and aero components.
The Frenchman described the outing as “better than expected” and said he leaves Misano with a much-improved feeling: “Testing the new Honda components was very interesting, and with these updates we’re taking another step forward. I could feel improvements and provide useful feedback, so I’m confident we can be faster in the upcoming races.”
Somkiat Chantra also enjoyed a productive day for IDEMITSU Honda LCR, logging 68 laps and focusing mainly on electronics and refining his riding style.
The Thai rider was 21st overall on a 1’32.490 but upbeat about the direction found. “The improved grip definitely helped, and I was able to try different adjustments to both my riding style and the electronics, which made a noticeable difference,” he said. “It was an interesting and beneficial session ahead of the upcoming races.”
Next stop for the championship is the Japanese Grand Prix at Motegi later this month.
MotoGP Misano Test Times
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
FP1
|
FP2
|
Gap
|
1
|
P. Acosta
|
KTM
|
1m30.898
|
1m30.374
|
/
|
2
|
A. Marquez
|
Duc
|
1m30.714
|
1m31.052
|
+0.340
|
3
|
M. Bezzecchi
|
Apr
|
1m30.727
|
1m31.077
|
+0.353
|
4
|
R. Fernandez
|
Apr
|
1m31.020
|
1m30.761
|
+0.387
|
5
|
F. Morbidelli
|
Duc
|
1m31.223
|
1m30.766
|
+0.392
|
6
|
M. Marquez
|
Duc
|
1m30.871
|
1m30.965
|
+0.497
|
7
|
F. Di Giannantonio
|
Duc
|
1m31.003
|
1m30.922
|
+0.548
|
8
|
F. Bagnaia
|
Duc
|
1m30.933
|
1m30.948
|
+0.559
|
9
|
J. Martin
|
Apr
|
1m30.945
|
1m31.555
|
+0.571
|
10
|
F. Aldeguer
|
Duc
|
1m31.266
|
1m30.946
|
+0.572
|
11
|
L. Marini
|
Hon
|
1m30.983
|
1m31.396
|
+0.609
|
12
|
E. Bastianini
|
KTM
|
1m31.048
|
1m31.526
|
+0.674
|
13
|
M. Viñales
|
KTM
|
1m31.616
|
1m31.217
|
+0.843
|
14
|
B. Binder
|
KTM
|
1m31.752
|
1m31.317
|
+0.943
|
15
|
J. Zarco
|
Hon
|
1m31.474
|
1m31.687
|
+1.100
|
16
|
M. Oliveira
|
Yam
|
1m31.510
|
1m31.578
|
+1.136
|
17
|
A. Rins
|
Yam
|
1m31.571
|
1m32.101
|
+1.197
|
18
|
F. Quartararo
|
Yam
|
1m31.781
|
1m31.598
|
+1.224
|
19
|
J. Miller
|
Yam
|
1m32.635
|
1m31.660
|
+1.286
|
20
|
T. Nakagami
|
Hon
|
1m31.994
|
–
|
+1.620
|
21
|
D. Pedrosa
|
KTM
|
1m32.431
|
1m32.231
|
+1.857
|
22
|
S. Chantra
|
Hon
|
1m32.490
|
1m32.538
|
+2.116
|
23
|
M. Pirro
|
Duc
|
1m32.800
|
1m32.613
|
+2.239
|
24
|
J. Mir
|
Hon
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
25
|
A. Ogura
|
Apr
|
–
|
–
|
–
MotoGP Championship Standings
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
Marc MARQUEZ
|
512
|
2
|
Alex MARQUEZ
|
330
|
3
|
Francesco BAGNAIA
|
237
|
4
|
Marco BEZZECCHI
|
229
|
5
|
Pedro ACOSTA
|
188
|
6
|
Franco MORBIDELLI
|
180
|
7
|
Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO
|
179
|
8
|
Fermin ALDEGUER
|
141
|
9
|
Fabio QUARTARARO
|
137
|
10
|
Johann ZARCO
|
117
|
11
|
Brad BINDER
|
101
|
12
|
Luca MARINI
|
94
|
13
|
Enea BASTIANINI
|
84
|
14
|
Raul FERNANDEZ
|
84
|
15
|
Maverick VIÑALES
|
72
|
16
|
Ai OGURA
|
69
|
17
|
Jack MILLER
|
58
|
18
|
Joan MIR
|
50
|
19
|
Alex RINS
|
45
|
20
|
Jorge MARTIN
|
34
|
21
|
Miguel OLIVEIRA
|
24
|
22
|
Pol ESPARGARO
|
16
|
23
|
Takaaki NAKAGAMI
|
10
|
24
|
Lorenzo SAVADORI
|
8
|
25
|
Augusto FERNANDEZ
|
8
|
26
|
Somkiat CHANTRA
|
2
|
27
|
Aleix ESPARGARO
|
0
Constructor Championship
|
Pos
|
Bike
|
Points
|
1
|
DUCATI
|
575
|
2
|
APRILIA
|
271
|
3
|
KTM
|
248
|
4
|
HONDA
|
198
|
5
|
YAMAHA
|
168
Team Championship
|
Pos
|
Team
|
Points
|
1
|
Ducati Lenovo Team
|
749
|
2
|
BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP
|
471
|
3
|
Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team
|
359
|
4
|
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|
289
|
5
|
Aprilia Racing
|
271
|
6
|
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team
|
182
|
7
|
Red Bull KTM Tech3
|
172
|
8
|
Trackhouse MotoGP Team
|
153
|
9
|
Honda HRC Castrol
|
144
|
10
|
LCR Honda
|
119
|
11
|
Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP
|
85
2025 MotoGP Calendar
|GP
|Date
|Location
|17
|Sep-28
|Japanese GP, Motegi
|18
|Oct-05
|Indonesian GP, Mandalika
|19
|Oct-19
|Australian GP, Phillip Island
|20
|Oct-26
|Malayasian GP, Sepang
|21
|Nov-09
|Portuguese GP, Portimao
|22
|Nov-16
|Valencia GP, Valencia