MotoGP Misano Test

Yamaha

The MotoGP paddock stayed on at Misano after the race weekend for an official IRTA Test, and the main point of interest surrounded Yamaha and their new V4 prototype.

After the first public laps on Sunday during the San Marino Grand Prix weekend in the hands of Augusto Fernandez, Monday gave Yamaha’s full-time MotoGP pilots their first real crack at the bike in full test mode.

The early verdict? Mixed. Fabio Quartararo was still frustrated by the lack of outright speed. In contrast, Jack Miller pointed out that this is just the starting point of a long development road, especially with electronics and various other settings still far from dialled in.

Even so, the test was vital. Engineers now have proper race-weekend data to sift through alongside rider feedback as they plot the next steps of this ambitious project.

“We’re at the early stages of this bike’s development journey, and we can’t use lap times as an objective indication of progress,” explained Massimo Meregalli, Yamaha Team Director. “The base has potential. We now naturally have to adjust and further develop the prototype according to our findings.”

Gino Borsoi, team boss at Prima Pramac Yamaha, echoed the sentiment, calling the test “the first day of a blank-sheet project” and stressing how valuable it was for their riders to give feedback from the outset. “The old Yamaha YZR-M1 was already a complete bike,” he said, “but now we can help shape this V4 from the ground up.”

Quartararo logged 73 laps on Monday, setting his fastest time on the last one to slot in 18th overall, 1.224s off pacesetter Pedro Acosta. The Frenchman remained pragmatic in his ‘officia’ quotes: “There’s a margin for improvement. I have zero problems adapting to the V4 engine, but the engine alone won’t fix everything, electronics and setup will be key too.”

Jack Miller also got plenty of mileage, putting in 57 laps and ending just behind Quartararo on the timesheets, but came away encouraged:

“It’s been a good test to understand the strong points of the machine and the weak ones,” Miller said. “Coming from the old M1, which was all about corner speed, we’re now looking for the right balance in geometry and weight. The bike’s doing all the right things, it just needs time.”

Alex Rins was 0.5s slower on the new bike than on the current one, but stayed upbeat: “It has a lot of positives and a lot of room for improvement,” said Rins. “Braking feels good, grip is there, and it’s too early to call it a ‘final bike’ yet. This is just the first step.”

Among the full-time riders, Miguel Oliveira stuck to his current-spec M1 as he prepares to part ways with Yamaha at season’s end, ironically topping the Yamaha timesheets on the day.

While the permanent riders packed up after Monday, Yamaha’s test duo, Andrea Dovizioso and Augusto Fernandez, will keep development ticking along on Tuesday.

Next stop for the championship is the Japanese Grand Prix at Motegi later this month.

MotoGP Misano Test Times

Pos Rider Bike FP1 FP2 Gap 1 P. Acosta KTM 1m30.898 1m30.374 / 2 A. Marquez Duc 1m30.714 1m31.052 +0.340 3 M. Bezzecchi Apr 1m30.727 1m31.077 +0.353 4 R. Fernandez Apr 1m31.020 1m30.761 +0.387 5 F. Morbidelli Duc 1m31.223 1m30.766 +0.392 6 M. Marquez Duc 1m30.871 1m30.965 +0.497 7 F. Di Giannantonio Duc 1m31.003 1m30.922 +0.548 8 F. Bagnaia Duc 1m30.933 1m30.948 +0.559 9 J. Martin Apr 1m30.945 1m31.555 +0.571 10 F. Aldeguer Duc 1m31.266 1m30.946 +0.572 11 L. Marini Hon 1m30.983 1m31.396 +0.609 12 E. Bastianini KTM 1m31.048 1m31.526 +0.674 13 M. Viñales KTM 1m31.616 1m31.217 +0.843 14 B. Binder KTM 1m31.752 1m31.317 +0.943 15 J. Zarco Hon 1m31.474 1m31.687 +1.100 16 M. Oliveira Yam 1m31.510 1m31.578 +1.136 17 A. Rins Yam 1m31.571 1m32.101 +1.197 18 F. Quartararo Yam 1m31.781 1m31.598 +1.224 19 J. Miller Yam 1m32.635 1m31.660 +1.286 20 T. Nakagami Hon 1m31.994 – +1.620 21 D. Pedrosa KTM 1m32.431 1m32.231 +1.857 22 S. Chantra Hon 1m32.490 1m32.538 +2.116 23 M. Pirro Duc 1m32.800 1m32.613 +2.239 24 J. Mir Hon – – – 25 A. Ogura Apr – – –

MotoGP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Marc MARQUEZ 512 2 Alex MARQUEZ 330 3 Francesco BAGNAIA 237 4 Marco BEZZECCHI 229 5 Pedro ACOSTA 188 6 Franco MORBIDELLI 180 7 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO 179 8 Fermin ALDEGUER 141 9 Fabio QUARTARARO 137 10 Johann ZARCO 117 11 Brad BINDER 101 12 Luca MARINI 94 13 Enea BASTIANINI 84 14 Raul FERNANDEZ 84 15 Maverick VIÑALES 72 16 Ai OGURA 69 17 Jack MILLER 58 18 Joan MIR 50 19 Alex RINS 45 20 Jorge MARTIN 34 21 Miguel OLIVEIRA 24 22 Pol ESPARGARO 16 23 Takaaki NAKAGAMI 10 24 Lorenzo SAVADORI 8 25 Augusto FERNANDEZ 8 26 Somkiat CHANTRA 2 27 Aleix ESPARGARO 0

Constructor Championship

Pos Bike Points 1 DUCATI 575 2 APRILIA 271 3 KTM 248 4 HONDA 198 5 YAMAHA 168

Team Championship Pos Team Points 1 Ducati Lenovo Team 749 2 BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP 471 3 Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team 359 4 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 289 5 Aprilia Racing 271 6 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team 182 7 Red Bull KTM Tech3 172 8 Trackhouse MotoGP Team 153 9 Honda HRC Castrol 144 10 LCR Honda 119 11 Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP 85

