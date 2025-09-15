MotoGP Misano Test
Yamaha
The MotoGP paddock stayed on at Misano after the race weekend for an official IRTA Test, and the main point of interest surrounded Yamaha and their new V4 prototype.
After the first public laps on Sunday during the San Marino Grand Prix weekend in the hands of Augusto Fernandez, Monday gave Yamaha’s full-time MotoGP pilots their first real crack at the bike in full test mode.
The early verdict? Mixed. Fabio Quartararo was still frustrated by the lack of outright speed. In contrast, Jack Miller pointed out that this is just the starting point of a long development road, especially with electronics and various other settings still far from dialled in.
Even so, the test was vital. Engineers now have proper race-weekend data to sift through alongside rider feedback as they plot the next steps of this ambitious project.
“We’re at the early stages of this bike’s development journey, and we can’t use lap times as an objective indication of progress,” explained Massimo Meregalli, Yamaha Team Director. “The base has potential. We now naturally have to adjust and further develop the prototype according to our findings.”
Gino Borsoi, team boss at Prima Pramac Yamaha, echoed the sentiment, calling the test “the first day of a blank-sheet project” and stressing how valuable it was for their riders to give feedback from the outset. “The old Yamaha YZR-M1 was already a complete bike,” he said, “but now we can help shape this V4 from the ground up.”
Quartararo logged 73 laps on Monday, setting his fastest time on the last one to slot in 18th overall, 1.224s off pacesetter Pedro Acosta. The Frenchman remained pragmatic in his ‘officia’ quotes: “There’s a margin for improvement. I have zero problems adapting to the V4 engine, but the engine alone won’t fix everything, electronics and setup will be key too.”
Jack Miller also got plenty of mileage, putting in 57 laps and ending just behind Quartararo on the timesheets, but came away encouraged:
“It’s been a good test to understand the strong points of the machine and the weak ones,” Miller said. “Coming from the old M1, which was all about corner speed, we’re now looking for the right balance in geometry and weight. The bike’s doing all the right things, it just needs time.”
Alex Rins was 0.5s slower on the new bike than on the current one, but stayed upbeat: “It has a lot of positives and a lot of room for improvement,” said Rins. “Braking feels good, grip is there, and it’s too early to call it a ‘final bike’ yet. This is just the first step.”
Among the full-time riders, Miguel Oliveira stuck to his current-spec M1 as he prepares to part ways with Yamaha at season’s end, ironically topping the Yamaha timesheets on the day.
While the permanent riders packed up after Monday, Yamaha’s test duo, Andrea Dovizioso and Augusto Fernandez, will keep development ticking along on Tuesday.
Next stop for the championship is the Japanese Grand Prix at Motegi later this month.
MotoGP Misano Test Times
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
FP1
|
FP2
|
Gap
|
1
|
P. Acosta
|
KTM
|
1m30.898
|
1m30.374
|
/
|
2
|
A. Marquez
|
Duc
|
1m30.714
|
1m31.052
|
+0.340
|
3
|
M. Bezzecchi
|
Apr
|
1m30.727
|
1m31.077
|
+0.353
|
4
|
R. Fernandez
|
Apr
|
1m31.020
|
1m30.761
|
+0.387
|
5
|
F. Morbidelli
|
Duc
|
1m31.223
|
1m30.766
|
+0.392
|
6
|
M. Marquez
|
Duc
|
1m30.871
|
1m30.965
|
+0.497
|
7
|
F. Di Giannantonio
|
Duc
|
1m31.003
|
1m30.922
|
+0.548
|
8
|
F. Bagnaia
|
Duc
|
1m30.933
|
1m30.948
|
+0.559
|
9
|
J. Martin
|
Apr
|
1m30.945
|
1m31.555
|
+0.571
|
10
|
F. Aldeguer
|
Duc
|
1m31.266
|
1m30.946
|
+0.572
|
11
|
L. Marini
|
Hon
|
1m30.983
|
1m31.396
|
+0.609
|
12
|
E. Bastianini
|
KTM
|
1m31.048
|
1m31.526
|
+0.674
|
13
|
M. Viñales
|
KTM
|
1m31.616
|
1m31.217
|
+0.843
|
14
|
B. Binder
|
KTM
|
1m31.752
|
1m31.317
|
+0.943
|
15
|
J. Zarco
|
Hon
|
1m31.474
|
1m31.687
|
+1.100
|
16
|
M. Oliveira
|
Yam
|
1m31.510
|
1m31.578
|
+1.136
|
17
|
A. Rins
|
Yam
|
1m31.571
|
1m32.101
|
+1.197
|
18
|
F. Quartararo
|
Yam
|
1m31.781
|
1m31.598
|
+1.224
|
19
|
J. Miller
|
Yam
|
1m32.635
|
1m31.660
|
+1.286
|
20
|
T. Nakagami
|
Hon
|
1m31.994
|
–
|
+1.620
|
21
|
D. Pedrosa
|
KTM
|
1m32.431
|
1m32.231
|
+1.857
|
22
|
S. Chantra
|
Hon
|
1m32.490
|
1m32.538
|
+2.116
|
23
|
M. Pirro
|
Duc
|
1m32.800
|
1m32.613
|
+2.239
|
24
|
J. Mir
|
Hon
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
25
|
A. Ogura
|
Apr
|
–
|
–
|
–
MotoGP Championship Standings
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
Marc MARQUEZ
|
512
|
2
|
Alex MARQUEZ
|
330
|
3
|
Francesco BAGNAIA
|
237
|
4
|
Marco BEZZECCHI
|
229
|
5
|
Pedro ACOSTA
|
188
|
6
|
Franco MORBIDELLI
|
180
|
7
|
Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO
|
179
|
8
|
Fermin ALDEGUER
|
141
|
9
|
Fabio QUARTARARO
|
137
|
10
|
Johann ZARCO
|
117
|
11
|
Brad BINDER
|
101
|
12
|
Luca MARINI
|
94
|
13
|
Enea BASTIANINI
|
84
|
14
|
Raul FERNANDEZ
|
84
|
15
|
Maverick VIÑALES
|
72
|
16
|
Ai OGURA
|
69
|
17
|
Jack MILLER
|
58
|
18
|
Joan MIR
|
50
|
19
|
Alex RINS
|
45
|
20
|
Jorge MARTIN
|
34
|
21
|
Miguel OLIVEIRA
|
24
|
22
|
Pol ESPARGARO
|
16
|
23
|
Takaaki NAKAGAMI
|
10
|
24
|
Lorenzo SAVADORI
|
8
|
25
|
Augusto FERNANDEZ
|
8
|
26
|
Somkiat CHANTRA
|
2
|
27
|
Aleix ESPARGARO
|
0
Constructor Championship
|
Pos
|
Bike
|
Points
|
1
|
DUCATI
|
575
|
2
|
APRILIA
|
271
|
3
|
KTM
|
248
|
4
|
HONDA
|
198
|
5
|
YAMAHA
|
168
Team Championship
|
Pos
|
Team
|
Points
|
1
|
Ducati Lenovo Team
|
749
|
2
|
BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP
|
471
|
3
|
Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team
|
359
|
4
|
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|
289
|
5
|
Aprilia Racing
|
271
|
6
|
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team
|
182
|
7
|
Red Bull KTM Tech3
|
172
|
8
|
Trackhouse MotoGP Team
|
153
|
9
|
Honda HRC Castrol
|
144
|
10
|
LCR Honda
|
119
|
11
|
Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP
|
85
2025 MotoGP Calendar
|GP
|Date
|Location
|17
|Sep-28
|Japanese GP, Motegi
|18
|Oct-05
|Indonesian GP, Mandalika
|19
|Oct-19
|Australian GP, Phillip Island
|20
|Oct-26
|Malayasian GP, Sepang
|21
|Nov-09
|Portuguese GP, Portimao
|22
|Nov-16
|Valencia GP, Valencia