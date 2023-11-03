Ducati Unlock All Roads Sales Event

For a limited time only on selected Ducati models receive complimentary pre-delivery, registration, stamp duty and CTP on a range of participating models, meaning big savings to ride-away on new 2023 or 2022 run-out model.

This opportunity includes MY22 and MY23 Multistrada V2, Multistrada V4, DesertX, Streetfighter, Diavel, XDiavel, Panigale V2, Scrambler 800 and Scrambler 1100 models, ensuring there’s plenty of choice across the range.

Contact your participating Ducati Dealer before the Unlock All Roads Sales Event expires, with strictly limited stock available.

The Fine Print

The offer only available at participating Australian dealers, while stock lasts. This offer is not available in conjunction with any other offer and excludes demonstrator models. Valid for specificed models purchased and delivered between 15/10/23 and 31/12/23. Ducati may withdraw, change or extend all offers at anytime.