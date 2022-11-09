Indian Challenger Elite

For riders looking for something a little more exclusive from Indian, the North American manufacturer is offering the 2023 Indian Challenger Elite.

With only 150 available around the world, the limited-edition bagger makes a bold statement with its premium Sapphire Blue Smoke Paint with Black Smoke and Titanium Metallic Smoke Accents.

At $47,995 Ride Away it is the most expensive motorcycle in the Indian line-up available in Australia.

Indian Challenger Elite’s long list of premium features includes the following: three selectable ride modes, electronically adjustable rear suspension pre-load from Fox, Smart Lean Technology.

An adaptive LED Headlight and LED driving lights add to the features list along with an adjustable 178 mm flare windscreen, select floorboards and heated grips.

A 400-watt 6.5” Powerband Audio with Saddlebag Speakers and GPS navigation is also standard fitment and Challenger Elite rolls on new Precision Cut five-spoke rims.

Indian Challenger Elite is expected to arrive in Australia during the second quarter of 2023.

Indian Challenger Elite Specifications