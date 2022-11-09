Indian Challenger Elite
For riders looking for something a little more exclusive from Indian, the North American manufacturer is offering the 2023 Indian Challenger Elite.
With only 150 available around the world, the limited-edition bagger makes a bold statement with its premium Sapphire Blue Smoke Paint with Black Smoke and Titanium Metallic Smoke Accents.
At $47,995 Ride Away it is the most expensive motorcycle in the Indian line-up available in Australia.
Indian Challenger Elite’s long list of premium features includes the following: three selectable ride modes, electronically adjustable rear suspension pre-load from Fox, Smart Lean Technology.
An adaptive LED Headlight and LED driving lights add to the features list along with an adjustable 178 mm flare windscreen, select floorboards and heated grips.
A 400-watt 6.5” Powerband Audio with Saddlebag Speakers and GPS navigation is also standard fitment and Challenger Elite rolls on new Precision Cut five-spoke rims.
Indian Challenger Elite is expected to arrive in Australia during the second quarter of 2023.
Indian Challenger Elite Specifications
- Engine – 1768 cc, 60˚ V-twin
- Bore x Stroke 108 mm x 96.5 mm
- Compression Ratio 11.0
- Claimed Power – 122 hp
- Claimed Torque – 178 Nm at 3800 rpm
- Cooling System Water
- Exhaust Split dual exhaust with resonator
- Transmission 6-speed, wet multi-plate clutch with assist
- Final Drive Belt drive, 152 tooth
- Front Suspension Telescopic fork, 43 mm diameter, 130 mm travel
- Rear Suspension Fox single shock w/ electronically controlled hydraulic adjust, 114mm travel
- Front Braking System – Dual Brembo 320 mm floating rotor with 4-piston calipers
- Rear Braking System – Single Brembo 298 mm floating rotor with 2-piston caliper
- Tyres – 130/60B19 (F), 180/60R16 (R) – Tyre pressure monitoring
- Fuel Capacity 22.7 litres
- Weight (As Shipped) 365 kg
- Ground Clearance 137 mm
- Length 2501 mm
- Rake/Trail 25° / 150 mm
- Seat Height 672 mm
- Wheelbase 1668 mm
- Arrives – Q2, 2023
- RRP – $47,995 Ride Away