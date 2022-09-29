Interphone Unite Intercom range

Stay connected with your mates when you’re out for a ride, with Interphone’s Unite intercom range, with three options to meet different budgets and needs.

Taking your Interphone off-road will transform your experience of the great outdoors, especially with the U-Com16 intercom that connects to up to 24 riders using Bluetooth intercom to join in a mesh conversation, thanks to Mesh 2.0.

The Unite intercom trio, U-Com2, U-Com4 and U-Com16, are built with Bluetooth 5.0 technology, extending compatibility with the original OEM systems installed on the helmets and with most of the intercoms of other brands on the market.

The top U-Com16 is equipped with the latest MESH 2.0 technology for connection of up to 24 riders with a simple click, offering the latest generation of communication tech, with far better flexibility than Bluetooth.

All intercoms are also available in twin packs.

Interphone Unite U-COM 16

Bluetooth/Mesh Intercom – From $499.00 RRP (Single)

The U-com 16 is the thinnest intercom with Mesh technology on the market and offers a reliable connection and group connection with up to 24 other intercoms, with a simple click.

But it does not end there, the total compatibility with all Sena, TFT, GPS and OEM systems by the biggest manufacturers on the market.

The U-com 16 offers very high audio performance thanks to new 40 mm HD speakers for an immersive sound.

Another distinctive element of this model is the zero impact design on the helmet. The convenient handy separate battery placed on the back of the helmet will never be seen and can be replaced to double the duration of the intercom.

Interphone Unite U-COM 16 highlights

Mesh 2.0 and Bluetooth 5.0 technology

Battery duration up to 8h in Mesh and 15h in Bluetooth (intercom only mode)

New iOS and Android App

Device management with multilingual voice control

Automatic volume adjustment

Built-in FM radio, 10-station presets

Type-C USB charging, including fast charging

Compatible with smartphones, GPS sat-navs with Bluetooth and HFP profile

Weight: 60 g – length: 85 mm – height: 48 mm – thickness: 12 mm

Audio playback (A2DP/AVRCP) from smartphone, TFT, MP3 and Bluetooth

Includes Velcro and clip installation support

For more information see the Ficeda Accessories website.

Interphone Unite U-COM 4

Bluetooth Intercom – From $399.00 RRP (Single)

The U-com 4 is equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 technology able to guarantee extended compatibility with the original OEM systems installed on the helmets and with most of the intercoms of other brands on the market, to create groups of up to 4 intercoms.

The U-com 4 offers high audio performance thanks to new 32mm HD earphones for deep, immersive bass while you’re listening to the radio or your favourite playlists, including in the background during a conversation.

Thanks to the new dedicated App – multilingual, easy and intuitive – you can maximize the potential of your new intercom and customize it to the fullest. Available for IOS and Android.

The convenient separate battery placed on the back of the helmet is out of the way and can be replaced to double the duration of the intercom.

Interphone U-Com 4 highlights

Bluetooth 5.0 – Communication in a group of up to 4 intercoms

Up to 15 hours on a charge

New iOS and Android App

Device management with multilingual voice control

Built-in FM radio

USB Type C charging

Weight: 50 g – length: 67 mm – height: 35 mm – thickness: 12 mm

Compatible with the major motorbike Bluetooth sat-navs

Dual point to connect two smartphones at the same time

Includes Velcro and clip installation support

For more information see the Ficeda Accessories website.

Interphone Unite U-COM 2

Bluetooth Intercom – $249.00 RRP

The U-com 2 is the motorbike intercom equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 technology fully compatible with most of the intercoms of other brands on the market. This model allows you to communicate with a passenger or another motorbike up to 600 meters.

Equipped with a new super user-friendly and multilingual app, the user experience is easy and intuitive, so you can maximize the potential of the intercom.

The U-com 2 is also equipped with 32mm HD speakers with high bass quality, to listen to the radio or your favorite playlists, including in the background during a conversation.

Interphone Unite U-COM 2 highlights

Bluetooth 5.0 technology

Driver/passenger or motorbike/motorbike communication up to 600 metres

iOS and Android App

Device management with multilingual voice control

Built-in FM Radio

Compatibile with all Bluetooth smartphones and GPS sat-navs

Weight: 50 g – length: 67 mm – height: 35 mm – thickness: 12 mm

Compatible with the major motorbike Bluetooth sat-navs

Audio playback (A2DP/AVRCP) from smartphone

Includes Velcro and clip installation support

For more information see the Ficeda Accessories website.