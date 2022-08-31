2022 International Six Day Enduro – Day 3

Team UK has extended their lead in the World Trophy at the ISDE 2022, to two-minutes over Italy and Spain, with Australia still sitting in seventh, now 14 and a half minutes off the lead.

In the Junior World Trophy class, Italy raced to their third victory in as many days to further cement their lead in the overall classification, ahead of Finland with Australia completing the top three for now.

United States continue to dominate the Women’s World Trophy category, ahead of Great Britain and France, with Australia just a minute behind in fourth place.

In the individual classification, Spaniard Josep Garcia’s (KTM) win streak ended with Italy’s Andrea Verona (GASGAS) racing to a well-earned victory on Day Three, although the duo lead the E1 and E2 categories respectively. Mikael Persson leads the E3.

World Trophy Team

Reaching the halfway point in this year’s FIM International Six Days of Enduro (ISDE) Great Britain took victory on Day Three to further strengthen their lead in the World Trophy competition.

Leaving the beaten-up special tests of Days One and Two behind them, the FIM ISDE competitors today headed south into the Loziere region for a new course and new tests to.

With momentum behind them following their Day Two win, Great Britain were on a charge. With all four riders again featuring inside the top fifteen in the outright classification, they steadily etched out their lead to win by fifty-eight seconds over Italy.

They now enter the second half of the FIM ISDE with a two minute and twenty-three second lead over Italy.

For the third day in a row, Italy placed as the runners up. While not getting close enough to challenge for victory they are proving incredibly consistent and are ready to capitalise on any mistakes that may befall their rivals.

There was added reason to be upbeat in the Italian camp with Andrea Verona (GASGAS) also closing out Day Three with his first outright win of the week.

Andrea Verona – Team Italy

“I feel all week that I have been riding well, but today it just came together, I remembered the lines quite well in the new tests and was in a big fight for the win with Josep (Garcia). On the final test I just gave it full gas and it worked out.”

Spain was third today to maintain their position of third overall in the race. Similarly, France took fourth, with the United States fifth, mirroring their World Trophy standings.

However, after three days of racing, only three hundredths of a second separate both France and the United States, which is set to make for an exciting second half of the FIM ISDE.

World Trophy Team Day Results – Day 3 Pos Rider D3 Total Gap 1 TEAM GREAT BRITAIN 2:27’17.19 7:00m22.25 – HOLCOMBE Steve 36’30.60* WATSON Nathan 36’20.17* ETCHELLS Jed 37’22.56* MCCANNEY Jamie 37’03.86* 2 TEAM ITALY 2:28’15.57 7:02m45.41 2’m23.16 VERONA Andrea 35’52.40* OLDRATI Thomas 37’03.64* SALVINI Alex 37’22.69* BERNARDINI Samuele 37’56.84* 3 TEAM SPAIN 2:28’47.82 7:03m22.52 3m00.27 SANS Marc 37’59.39* BETRIU Jaume 36’59.48* GARCIA Josep 36’02.06* CORTES Bernat 37’46.89* 4 TEAM FRANCE 2:29’16.35 7:05m55.20 5m32.95 DE CLERCQ Till 37’30.41* CHARLIER Christophe 37’56.56* BLANJOUE Hugo 36’43.04* LE QUERE Leo 37’06.34* 5 TEAM UNITED STATES 2:29’46.11 7:05m55.23 5m32.98 RUSSELL Kailub 37’24.32* TOTH Joshua 37’39.13* MICHAEL Layne 37’35.07* OLIVEIRA Dante 37’07.59* 6 TEAM SWEDEN 2:31’12.63 7:10m39.54 10m17.29 PERSSON Mikael 36’56.10* ELOWSON Albin 37’02.60* GRELSSON Joakim 38’37.41* LJUNGSTROM Oskar 38’36.52* 7 TEAM AUSTRALIA 2:33’15.16 7:14m49.33 14m27.08 MILNER Daniel 37’21.14* WATERS Todd 38’13.63* GREEN Josh 39’02.52* WILKSCH Andrew 38’37.87* 8 TEAM FINLAND 2:36’49.48 7:26m11.14 25m48.89 JUUPALUOMA Pyry 39’35.06* POHJOLA Eemil 38’37.80* HANNINEN Antti 39’34.16* JUUPALUOMA Peetu 39’02.46* 9 TEAM BELGIUM 2:37’53.30 7:28m06.95 27m44.70 WILLEMS Erik 38’02.71* VANHOENACKER Dimitri 41’15.56* LOUIS Tim 40’01.97* DAMIAENS Dietger 38’33.06* 10 TEAM GERMANY 2:40’10.24 7:35m30.55 35m08.30 SPACHMULLER Yanik 40’23.43* MULLER Philipp 39’11.11* ROBBACH Paul 40’09.06* GORNER Florian 40’26.64* 11 TEAM NEW ZEALAND 2:39’19.62 7:38m22.06 37m59.81 MAY Callan Charles 41’11.71* YEARBURY Dylan 38’48.35* BUXTON Tom 38’55.28* REARDON Seth 40’24.28*

E1

Andrea Verona leads the E1 after Day 3 by a healthy margin, ahead of Junior Zachary Pichon and Australia’s Daniel Milner. Kyron Bacon now sits 12th, with Josh Green in 16th, Blake Hollis 25th and Jessica Gardiner in 53rd.

E1 Results – Top 10 after Day 3

Pos Rider Nat Total Gap 1 VERONA Andrea ITA 1:43’02.30 – 2 PICHON Zachary FRA 1:45’00.86 +1m58.56 3 MILNER Daniel AUS 1:45’46.85 +2m44.55 4 OLDRATI Thomas ITA 1:45’52.78 +2m50.48 5 MCCANNEY Jamie GBR 1:45’56.18 +2m53.88 6 ETCHELLS Jed GBR 1:46’34.66 +3m32.36 7 BERNARDINI Samuele ITA 1:47’11.13 +4m08.83 8 DE CLERCQ Till FRA 1:47’12.26 +4m09.96 9 KYTONEN Roni FIN 1:47’16.62 +4m14.32 10 SPANU Claudio ITA 1:48’37.18 +5m34.88 12 BACON Kyron AUS 1:48’42.79 +5m40.49 16 GREEN Josh AUS 1:50’39.13 +7m36.83 25 HOLLIS Blake AUS 1:52’46.64 +9m44.34 53 GARDINER Jessica AUS 2:03’01.41 +19m59.11

E2

Josep Garcia holds a minute lead over Britain’s Nathan Watson in the E2, with Steve Holcombe a further 30-seconds in arrears. Top Aussie is Todd Waters in 16th, followed by Korey McMahon in 21st, Emelie Karlsson in 52nd and Ebony Nielsen is 58th.

E2 Results – Top 10 after Day 3

Pos Rider Nat Total Gap 1 GARCIA Josep ESP 1:42’26.94 – 2 WATSON Nathan GBR 1:43’39.32 +1m12.38 3 HOLCOMBE Steve GBR 1:44’12.09 +1m45.15 4 OLIVEIRA Dante USA 1:45’30.54 +3m03.60 5 BLANJOUE Hugo FRA 1:45’33.22 +3m06.28 6 RUSSELL Kailub USA 1:46’16.08 +3m49.14 7 ELOWSON Albin SWE 1:46’22.14 +3m55.20 8 SALVINI Alex ITA 1:46’39.20 +4m12.26 9 MICHAEL Layne USA 1:46’58.51 +4m31.57 10 SEMB Axel SWE 1:47’04.45 +4m37.51 16 WATERS Todd AUS 1:49’21.16 +6m54.22 21 MCMAHON Korey AUS 1:51’59.47 +9m32.53 52 KARLSSON Emelie AUS 2:06’54.10 +24m27.16 58 NIELSEN Ebony AUS 2:13’32.11 +31m05.17

E3

Mikael Persson leads the E3 after Day 3, with a 23-second lead over Jaume Betriu, while Leo Le Quere is third. Aussie Andrew Wilksch now sits eighth in the E3 standings.

E3 Results – Top 10 after Day 3

Pos Rider Nat Total Gap 1 PERSSON Mikael SWE 1:45’16.66 – 2 BETRIU Jaume ESP 1:45’41.28 +24.62 3 LE QUERE Leo FRA 1:45’50.21 +33.55 4 SANS Marc ESP 1:47’12.17 +1m55.51 5 AHLIN Max SWE 1:47’18.22 +2m01.56 6 FARGIER Luc FRA 1:47’36.91 +2m20.25 7 LESIARDO Morgan ITA 1:48’23.29 +3m06.63 8 WILKSCH Andrew AUS 1:49’02.19 +3m45.53 9 DAMIAENS Dietger BEL 1:49’25.95 +4m09.29 10 WALTON Alex GBR 1:50’32.46 +5m15.80

Junior World Trophy

There was no change at the top of the Junior World Trophy classification with Italy winning Day Three of the FIM International Six Days of Enduro (ISDE).

A new day with a fresh set of special tests did little to disrupt the rhythm of the Italians in France, as the defending champions remained super composed while going on to comfortably top the result sheets today.

With all three riders working together, Italy led home closest rivals Finland by twenty-six seconds.

Although putting in some strong rides, Finland was not able to get the measure of the defending champions and had to settle for second today.

Entering the second half of the week-long race, Finland trail Italy by two minutes and nine seconds.

In the fight for the final step of the podium, Australia is growing in confidence. Now settled into the rhythm of the FIM ISDE, they pulled more time on Great Britain.

Kyron Bacon – Team Australia

“It has been good to fight our way into third, we are beginning to settle into the race now and know what we have got to do each day. This is my first FIM ISDE. There’s a lot to think about. After Day Three the body knows it has done a lot of riding, but there is still a lot more to come.”

With Great Britain fourth, Spain completed the top five on Day Three. They remain fourth and fifth respectively in the overall classification.

Finishing fifth outright, France’s Zach Pichon (Sherco) was the quickest Junior World Trophy rider today.

Junior World Trophy Results – Day 3

Pos Rider D3 Total Gap 1 TEAM ITALY 1:54’55.22 5:27m49.26 – 14 LESIARDO Morgan 38’06.51* 15 RINALDI Enrico 38’49.98* 16 SPANU Claudio 37’58.73* 2 TEAM FINLAND 1:55’21.44 5:29m58.86 +2m09.60 124 HALJALA Hermanni 38’25.50* 125 PUHAKAINEN Samuli 39’08.82* 126 KYTONEN Roni 37’47.12* 3 TEAM AUSTRALIA 1:55’47.62 5:33m28.90 +5m39.64 214 BACON Kyron 37’59.91* 215 MCMAHON Korey 38’25.85* 216 HOLLIS Blake 39’21.86* 4 TEAM GREAT BRITAIN 1:57’13.28 5:34m13.05 +6m23.79 204 GORDON Aaron 39’26.98* 205 WALTON Alex 38’41.29* 206 EDMONDSON Harry 39’05.01* 5 TEAM SPAIN 1:57’51.55 5:37m34.46 +9m45.20 25 FONTOVA Albert 38’55.41* 26 SANCHEZ Adria 39’52.66* 27 PANDO Julio 39’03.48* 6 TEAM CZECH REPUBLIC 1:58’53.97 5:38m59.35 +11m10.09 64 PITEL Zdenek 39’24.29* 65 SKUTA Matej 39’17.11* 66 KALNY Jaroslav 40’12.57* 7 TEAM NEW ZEALAND 1:59’02.07 5:39m40.43 +11m51.17 254 SCOTT James 38’50.93* 255 WATTS Thomas 39’39.21* 256 YEOMAN Will 40’31.93* 8 TEAM NETHERLANDS 2:01’06.33 5:46m34.74 +18m45.48 144 JOCHEMS Tommie 40’19.34* 145 BOKSLAG Mike 40’07.65* 146 ZOMER Marc 40’39.34* 9 TEAM PORTUGAL 2:03’38.41 5:51m18.39 +23m29.13 54 CLEMENTE Tomas 41’30.55* 55 ROCHA Frederico 40’33.51* 56 SILVA Renato 41’34.35* 10 TEAM BELGIUM 2:03’55.42 5:54m14.90 +26m25.64 94 TICHOUX Florian 41’05.95* 95 NIJS Dante 40’48.13* 96 VANDERHEYDEN Mika 42’01.34*

Women’s World Trophy

The United States stamped their authority on Day Three of the Women’s World Trophy competition at the FIM International Six Days of Enduro (ISDE) in France.

As has been the case so far this week, the Unites States proved unbeatable, racing clear to an impressive almost four-minute margin of victory.

The trio of Brandy Richards (KTM), Rachel Gutish (GASGAS) and Korie Steede (KTM) now lead the overall classification by a very healthy eleven minutes plus as they begin the second half of the FIM ISDE in France.

Although pushing a high pace, Great Britain were unable to make any inroads into the United States’ advantage and had to be content with second place. Like the United States they too have a comfortable advantage, sitting over nine minutes ahead of France in third.

It is still all to play for in third. France holds the upper hand over Australia, but they are only separated by one minute and three seconds.

Sweden holds fifth overall, but are now twenty minutes behind the Australians.

There was trouble on Day Three for Spain, who tumbled down the running order to seventh.

Mireia Badia – Team Spain

“Personally, I am having a good FIM ISDE, there are of course some ups, downs, and crashes each day, but I am keeping inside the top five, which is very pleasing. Unfortunately, we did not have the best day as a team. Our chances of a podium result or top five are probably gone, but we will keep trying and do the best we can.”

Women’s World Trophy Results