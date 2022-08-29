2022 International Six Day Enduro – Day 1
World Trophy Team
The 96th edition of the FIM International Six Days of Enduro has kicked off, with Spain taking an early World Trophy team lead in Le Puy-En-Velay, France for Day One.
It was down to the serious business of racing for the competitors from thirty-two nations in this year’s FIM ISDE. Glorious sunshine greeted those with an early start time this morning as they left the start ramp for the first time.
Immediately setting the pace, Spain’s Josep Garcia (KTM) hit the front by setting the quickest time on the first of the day’s five special tests. The KTM rider was not hanging about today and went on to dominate all five tests.
Strong support from his teammates ensured Spain would lead the World Trophy classification by twenty-two seconds at the end of Day One.
Josep Garcia – Team Spain
“I won every test today, so it has been a great start to the week. I just tried to be smart with my riding and push at a comfortable level. I’m happy to have put a result in like that on Day One. Overall, it is brilliant to lead the World Trophy classification with Spain. We are really motivated for this and want to do our country proud.”
While Spain carved out an early lead, behind them Italy and Great Britain are separated by just fractions of a second. Italy, in second place, are just three hundredths of a second in front of Great Britain.
A further four seconds behind Great Britain are the United States in fourth. The United States figure highly in the overall individual results and will look to close that gap to Italy and Great Britain on Day Two.
Home favourites France got their FIM ISDE off to a solid start on Day One, finishing fifth overall. However, they are already one minute behind leaders Spain and will need to fight back tomorrow.
Positions sixth to tenth are a little more spread out. Bolstered by Mikael Persson (Husqvarna) ending his day in third overall, Sweden are sixth.
Australia and Belgium ended day one in seventh and eighth respectively, with Australia 3m35.31 off leaders Spain. Completing the top ten World Trophy nations are Finland and Poland.
World Trophy Team Day 1 Results
|Pos
|Team/Rider
|Class
|Times
|Gap
|1
|TEAM SPAIN
|2:14′ 43. 88
|–
|SANS Marc
|E3
|33′ 56. 44
|BETRIU Jaume
|E3
|33′ 38. 95
|GARCIA Josep
|E2
|32′ 50. 77
|CORTES Bernat
|E2
|34′ 17. 72
|2
|TEAM ITALY
|2:15′ 06. 14
|+22.26
|VERONA Andrea
|E1
|33′ 14. 12
|OLDRATI Thomas
|E1
|33′ 51. 87
|SALVINI Alex
|E2
|34′ 09. 12
|BERNARDINI Samuele
|E1
|33′ 51. 03
|3
|TEAM UNITED KINGDOM
|2:15′ 06. 17
|+22.29
|HOLCOMBE Steve
|E2
|33′ 29. 32
|WATSON Nathan
|E2
|33′ 23. 73
|ETCHELLS Jed
|E1
|34′ 13. 41
|MCCANNEY Jamie
|E1
|33′ 59. 71
|4
|TEAM UNITED STATES
|2:15′ 09. 98
|+26.10
|RUSSELL Kailub
|E2
|33′ 40. 98
|TOTH Joshua
|E2
|33′ 59. 25
|MICHAEL Layne
|E2
|33′ 48. 92
|OLIVEIRA Dante
|E2
|33′ 40. 83
|5
|TEAM FRANCE
|2:15′ 43. 81
|+59.93
|DE CLERCQ Till
|E1
|34′ 08. 65
|CHARLIER Christophe
|E2
|33′ 59. 33
|BLANJOUE Hugo
|E2
|33′ 46. 85
|LE QUERE Leo
|E3
|33′ 48. 98
|6
|TEAM SWEDEN
|2:16′ 30. 69
|+1m46.81
|PERSSON Mikael
|E3
|33′ 22. 54
|ELOWSON Albin
|E2
|33′ 48. 38
|GRELSSON Joakim
|E1
|34′ 31. 47
|LJUNGSTROM Oskar
|E2
|34′ 48. 30
|7
|TEAM AUSTRALIA
|2:18′ 19. 19
|+3m35.31
|MILNER Daniel
|E1
|33′ 37. 11
|WATERS Todd
|E2
|34′ 55. 51
|GREEN Josh
|E1
|35′ 17. 03
|WILKSCH Andrew
|E3
|34′ 29. 54
|8
|TEAM BELGIUM
|2:21′ 10. 19
|+6m26.31
|WILLEMS Erik
|E2
|34′ 13. 10
|VANHOENACKER Dimitri
|E2
|36′ 38. 86
|LOUIS Tim
|E3
|35′ 23. 65
|DAMIAENS Dietger
|E3
|34′ 54. 58
|9
|TEAM FINLAND
|2:21′ 48. 14
|+7m04.26
|JUUPALUOMA Pyry
|E1
|35′ 31. 99
|POHJOLA Eemil
|E1
|35′ 15. 93
|HANNINEN Antti
|E3
|35′ 47. 37
|JUUPALUOMA Peetu
|E1
|35′ 12. 85
|10
|TEAM POLAND
|2:22′ 55. 26
|KULESZO Patryk
|E1
|35′ 48. 60
|BABICZ Dawid
|E1
|35′ 43. 36
|WIECKOWSKI Maciej
|E2
|35′ 07. 06
|BRACIK Aleksander
|E3
|36′ 16. 24
E1
Australia’s Daniel Milner topped the E1 class for Day 1 on his Fantic machine, ahead of Andrea Verona and Oldrati Thomas, while Junior rider Zachary Pichon was fourth.
Other Aussies competing in the E1 class were all Yamaha mounted, with Kyron Bacon 13th, Josh Green 14th, Blake Hollis in the Junior category 33rd, and Jess Gardiner in the Women’s in 55th.
E1 Results – Top 10
|Pos
|Rider
|Cat
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|MILNER Daniel
|WT
|FANTIC
|–
|2
|VERONA Andrea
|WT
|GASGAS
|+1.51
|3
|OLDRATI Thomas
|WT
|HONDA
|+3.91
|4
|PICHON Zachary
|JWT
|SHERCO
|+5.69
|5
|BERNARDINI Samuele
|WT
|HONDA
|+6.11
|6
|ETCHELLS Jed
|WT
|FANTIC
|+9.33
|7
|MCCANNEY Jamie
|WT
|HUSQVARNA
|+10.05
|8
|GRELSSON Joakim
|WT
|KTM
|+11.96
|9
|DE CLERCQ Till
|WT
|KTM
|+12.91
|10
|OLIVEIRA Mateo
|JWT
|KTM
|+15.22
|…13
|BACON Kyron
|JWT
|YAMAHA
|+18.66
|…14
|GREEN Josh
|WT
|YAMAHA
|+20.67
|…33
|HOLLIS Blake
|JWT
|YAMAHA
|+36.39
|…55
|GARDINER Jessica
|WWT
|YAMAHA
|+1′ 08
E2
Josep Garcia was the fastest E2 competitor, clear of Steve Holcombe and Hugo Blanjoue, with the top Australian Todd Waters in 20th, followed by Aussie Junior Korey McMahon in 25th, and Women’s riders Emelie Karlsson in 52nd and Ebony Nielsen in 58th.
E2 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Cat
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|GARCIA Josep
|WT
|KTM
|–
|2
|HOLCOMBE Steve
|WT
|BETA
|+5.71
|3
|BLANJOUE Hugo
|WT
|KTM
|+6.57
|4
|OLIVEIRA Dante
|WT
|KTM
|+8.51
|5
|WATSON Nathan
|WT
|HONDA
|+8.82
|6
|TOTH Joshua
|WT
|KTM
|+10.31
|7
|MICHAEL Layne
|WT
|YAMAHA
|+10.98
|8
|RUSSELL Kailub
|WT
|KTM
|+11.27
|9
|ELOWSON Albin
|WT
|HUSQVARNA
|+15.89
|10
|SALVINI Alex
|WT
|HUSQVARNA
|+15.93
|…20
|WATERS Todd
|WT
|HUSQVARNA
|+29.39
|…25
|MCMAHON Korey
|JWT
|GASGAS
|+38.59
|…52
|KARLSSON Emelie
|WWT
|KTM
|+1’26
|…58
|NIELSEN Ebony
|WWT
|GASGAS
|+1’55
E3
Mikael Persson topped the E3 class for Day One, a second and a half ahead of Jaume Betriu, with Leo Le Quere in third. Top and only Aussie in the class was Andrew Wilksch in seventh.
E3 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Cat
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|PERSSON Mikael
|WT
|HUSQVARNA
|–
|2
|BETRIU Jaume
|WT
|KTM
|+1.58
|3
|LE QUERE Leo
|WT
|SHERCO
|+3.05
|4
|SANS Marc
|WT
|HUSQVARNA
|+3.44
|5
|AHLIN Max
|JWT
|BETA
|+9.59
|6
|FARGIER Luc
|JWT
|BETA
|+10.19
|7
|WILKSCH Andrew
|WT
|6’40. 40
|+10.42
|8
|LESIARDO Morgan
|JWT
|6’43. 42
|+13.44
|9
|DAMIAENS Dietger
|WT
|6’47. 98
|+18.00
|10
|LOUIS Tim
|WT
|6’49. 41
|+19.43
Junior World Trophy
Defending nation Italy have shot out to an early Junior World Trophy team lead in this year’s FIM International Six Days of Enduro (ISDE), leading closest rivals Finland by over one minute and thirty-two seconds, with Great Britain in third.
Drama hit home nation France with team rider Antoine Alix (KTM) exiting the race with a mechanical issue in the opening special test. Sweden and the United States also suffered similar problems on Day One with both nations each losing a rider to drop them out of the running order.
However, at the head of the standings it was all about Italy. Collectively the trio of Morgan Lesiardo (Sherco), Enrico Rinaldi (GASGAS) and Claudio Spanu (Honda) looked impressively strong as they stretched out a comfortable lead to top the opening day of racing.
Behind them, Finland slotted into second. Great Britain sit third overall on Day One to match their position in the provisional World Trophy standings and are about thirty three seconds behind Finland.
Chile enjoyed a strong start to their week with fourth, while Czech Republic rounding out the top five.
While France’s hopes of a Junior World Trophy win ended early on Day One, Zach Pichon (Sherco) still gave them reason to cheer by finishing as the fastest Junior Trophy rider in sixth overall.
Australia’s Junior efforts were led by Kyron Bacon, with the team sitting in seventh, with Korey McMahon and Blake Hollis completing the line-up.
Junior World Trophy Results
|Pos
|Team/Rider
|Class
|Time
|Gap
|1
|TEAM ITALY
|1:44′ 45. 77
|–
|LESIARDO Morgan
|E3
|34′ 44. 54
|*
|RINALDI Enrico
|E2
|35′ 19. 51
|*
|SPANU Claudio
|E1
|34′ 41. 72
|*
|2
|TEAM FINLAND
|1:46′ 18. 74
|1′ 32. 97
|HALJALA Hermanni
|E1
|35′ 24. 31
|*
|PUHAKAINEN Samuli
|E1
|36′ 33. 03
|*
|KYTONEN Roni
|E1
|34′ 21. 40
|*
|3
|TEAM UNITED KINGDOM
|1:46′ 50. 78
|2′ 05. 01
|GORDON Aaron
|E2
|35′ 31. 58
|*
|WALTON Alex
|E3
|35′ 22. 18
|*
|EDMONDSON Harry
|E1
|35′ 57. 02
|*
|4
|TEAM CHILE
|1:47′ 49. 44
|3′ 03. 67
|DE GAVARDO Eloy
|E1
|36′ 37. 52
|*
|CORTEZ Agustin
|E1
|35′ 37. 07
|*
|SCHIELE Jeremias
|E1
|35′ 34. 85
|*
|5
|TEAM CZECH REPUBLIC
|1:48′ 09. 82
|3′ 24. 05
|PITEL Zdenek
|E1
|35′ 54. 74
|*
|SKUTA Matej
|E2
|36′ 04. 57
|*
|KALNY Jaroslav
|E3
|36′ 10. 51
|*
|6
|TEAM SPAIN
|1:48′ 11. 69
|3′ 25. 92
|FONTOVA Albert
|E1
|35′ 52. 71
|*
|SANCHEZ Adria
|E1
|36′ 18. 46
|*
|PANDO Julio
|E2
|36′ 00. 52
|*
|7
|TEAM AUSTRALIA
|1:48′ 34. 49
|3′ 48. 72
|BACON Kyron
|E1
|35′ 01. 16
|*
|MCMAHON Korey
|E2
|37′ 12. 06
|*
|HOLLIS Blake
|E1
|36′ 21. 27
|*
|8
|TEAM NEW ZEALAND
|1:48′ 50. 35
|4′ 04. 58
|SCOTT James
|E1
|35′ 34. 43
|*
|WATTS Thomas
|E1
|36′ 13. 33
|*
|YEOMAN Will
|E1
|37′ 02. 59
|*
|9
|TEAM NETHERLANDS
|1:50′ 40. 72
|5′ 54. 95
|JOCHEMS Tommie
|E1
|36′ 31. 41
|*
|BOKSLAG Mike
|E2
|36′ 52. 79
|*
|ZOMER Marc
|E1
|37′ 16. 52
|*
|10
|TEAM PORTUGAL
|1:51′ 21. 33
|6′ 35. 56
|CLEMENTE Tomas
|E1
|37′ 41. 92
|*
|ROCHA Frederico
|E1
|36′ 58. 55
|*
|SILVA Renato
|E1
|36′ 40. 86
|*
Women’s World Trophy
Setting the benchmark United States lead the Women’s World Trophy category after Day One. Eager to make their mark in France, the United States were unstoppable. Brandy Richards (KTM) and Korie Steede (KTM) finished first and second in the individual women’s classification, and with teammate Rachel Gutish (GASGAS) close behind in sixth. USA ends Day One with a healthy three minute and fifty-five second lead over Great Britain, with France in third.
From the first of today’s five special tests, Richards was on top form. Winning the opening special test, she was never headed for the rest of the day and comfortably topped the classification by one minute and fourteen seconds.
Brandy Richards – Team USA
“It’s awesome to start off today with a team win and be first in class. You never quite know how the opening day will go, but we were determined to make the best of it. We don’t race this format of Enduro at home, so it’s rewarding to be on pace already. Let’s hope we can build on this for tomorrow!”
The fight for second was close with Steede battling hard with Great Britain’s Jane Daniels (Fantic). The duo swapped positions during the day, before Steede finally got the upper hand on the final test.
Ending Day One in third, France will be pleased with their efforts today. Multiple FIM ISDE champions Australia completes the top four, with Sweden Spain next in fifth.
Women’s World Trophy Results
|Pos
|Team/Rider
|Class
|Time
|Gap
|1
|TEAM UNITED STATES
|1:54′ 29. 46
|–
|RICHARDS Brandy
|E2
|37′ 09. 13
|GUTISH Rachel
|E2
|38′ 57. 18
|STEEDE Korie
|E1
|38′ 23. 15
|2
|TEAM UNITED KINGDOM
|1:58′ 24. 48
|+3′ 55. 02
|DANIELS Jane
|E1
|38′ 27. 69
|ROWETT Rosie
|E2
|39′ 28. 95
|HOLMES Nieve
|E2
|40′ 27. 84
|3
|TEAM FRANCE
|2:00′ 50. 82
|+6′ 21. 36
|LEMOINE Marine
|E2
|40′ 40. 36
|CHAPLOT Elodie
|E2
|40′ 15. 34
|MARTEL Justine
|E1
|39′ 55. 12
|4
|TEAM AUSTRALIA
|2:01′ 24. 50
|+6′ 55. 04
|GARDINER Jessica
|E1
|39′ 17. 60
|KARLSSON Emelie
|E2
|40′ 15. 20
|NIELSEN Ebony
|E2
|41′ 51. 70
|5
|TEAM SPAIN
|2:08′ 50. 20
|+14′ 20. 74
|CALVO Julia
|E2
|45′ 01. 64
|BADIA Mireia
|E3
|38′ 39. 14
|ESTEBAN Nora
|E1
|45′ 09. 42
|6
|TEAM SWEDEN
|2:12′ 58. 08
|+18′ 28. 62
|BERZELIUS Hanna
|E2
|50′ 00. 33
|BORG NILSSON Emelie
|E1
|41′ 46. 89
|AKESSON Linnea
|E2
|41′ 10. 86
|7
|TEAM CANADA
|2:15′ 08. 41
|+20′ 38. 95
|BRODERICK Kristen
|E3
|45′ 27. 38
|BOUDREAU Marie-Claude
|E2
|50′ 55. 05
|TURNER Shelby
|E2
|38′ 45. 98
|8
|TEAM GERMANY
|2:37′ 29. 06
|+42′ 59. 60
|BUHMANN Samantha
|E1
|56′ 15. 38
|SCHLOSSER Tanja
|E1
|41′ 23. 34
|BORCHERS Anne
|E1
|59′ 50. 34