2022 International Six Day Enduro – Day 1

World Trophy Team

The 96th edition of the FIM International Six Days of Enduro has kicked off, with Spain taking an early World Trophy team lead in Le Puy-En-Velay, France for Day One.

It was down to the serious business of racing for the competitors from thirty-two nations in this year’s FIM ISDE. Glorious sunshine greeted those with an early start time this morning as they left the start ramp for the first time.

Immediately setting the pace, Spain’s Josep Garcia (KTM) hit the front by setting the quickest time on the first of the day’s five special tests. The KTM rider was not hanging about today and went on to dominate all five tests.

Strong support from his teammates ensured Spain would lead the World Trophy classification by twenty-two seconds at the end of Day One. Josep Garcia – Team Spain

“I won every test today, so it has been a great start to the week. I just tried to be smart with my riding and push at a comfortable level. I’m happy to have put a result in like that on Day One. Overall, it is brilliant to lead the World Trophy classification with Spain. We are really motivated for this and want to do our country proud.”

While Spain carved out an early lead, behind them Italy and Great Britain are separated by just fractions of a second. Italy, in second place, are just three hundredths of a second in front of Great Britain.

A further four seconds behind Great Britain are the United States in fourth. The United States figure highly in the overall individual results and will look to close that gap to Italy and Great Britain on Day Two.

Home favourites France got their FIM ISDE off to a solid start on Day One, finishing fifth overall. However, they are already one minute behind leaders Spain and will need to fight back tomorrow.

Positions sixth to tenth are a little more spread out. Bolstered by Mikael Persson (Husqvarna) ending his day in third overall, Sweden are sixth.

Australia and Belgium ended day one in seventh and eighth respectively, with Australia 3m35.31 off leaders Spain. Completing the top ten World Trophy nations are Finland and Poland. World Trophy Team Day 1 Results

Pos Team/Rider Class Times Gap 1 TEAM SPAIN 2:14′ 43. 88 – SANS Marc E3 33′ 56. 44 BETRIU Jaume E3 33′ 38. 95 GARCIA Josep E2 32′ 50. 77 CORTES Bernat E2 34′ 17. 72 2 TEAM ITALY 2:15′ 06. 14 +22.26 VERONA Andrea E1 33′ 14. 12 OLDRATI Thomas E1 33′ 51. 87 SALVINI Alex E2 34′ 09. 12 BERNARDINI Samuele E1 33′ 51. 03 3 TEAM UNITED KINGDOM 2:15′ 06. 17 +22.29 HOLCOMBE Steve E2 33′ 29. 32 WATSON Nathan E2 33′ 23. 73 ETCHELLS Jed E1 34′ 13. 41 MCCANNEY Jamie E1 33′ 59. 71 4 TEAM UNITED STATES 2:15′ 09. 98 +26.10 RUSSELL Kailub E2 33′ 40. 98 TOTH Joshua E2 33′ 59. 25 MICHAEL Layne E2 33′ 48. 92 OLIVEIRA Dante E2 33′ 40. 83 5 TEAM FRANCE 2:15′ 43. 81 +59.93 DE CLERCQ Till E1 34′ 08. 65 CHARLIER Christophe E2 33′ 59. 33 BLANJOUE Hugo E2 33′ 46. 85 LE QUERE Leo E3 33′ 48. 98 6 TEAM SWEDEN 2:16′ 30. 69 +1m46.81 PERSSON Mikael E3 33′ 22. 54 ELOWSON Albin E2 33′ 48. 38 GRELSSON Joakim E1 34′ 31. 47 LJUNGSTROM Oskar E2 34′ 48. 30 7 TEAM AUSTRALIA 2:18′ 19. 19 +3m35.31 MILNER Daniel E1 33′ 37. 11 WATERS Todd E2 34′ 55. 51 GREEN Josh E1 35′ 17. 03 WILKSCH Andrew E3 34′ 29. 54 8 TEAM BELGIUM 2:21′ 10. 19 +6m26.31 WILLEMS Erik E2 34′ 13. 10 VANHOENACKER Dimitri E2 36′ 38. 86 LOUIS Tim E3 35′ 23. 65 DAMIAENS Dietger E3 34′ 54. 58 9 TEAM FINLAND 2:21′ 48. 14 +7m04.26 JUUPALUOMA Pyry E1 35′ 31. 99 POHJOLA Eemil E1 35′ 15. 93 HANNINEN Antti E3 35′ 47. 37 JUUPALUOMA Peetu E1 35′ 12. 85 * 10 TEAM POLAND 2:22′ 55. 26 KULESZO Patryk E1 35′ 48. 60 BABICZ Dawid E1 35′ 43. 36 WIECKOWSKI Maciej E2 35′ 07. 06 BRACIK Aleksander E3 36′ 16. 24

E1

Australia’s Daniel Milner topped the E1 class for Day 1 on his Fantic machine, ahead of Andrea Verona and Oldrati Thomas, while Junior rider Zachary Pichon was fourth.

Other Aussies competing in the E1 class were all Yamaha mounted, with Kyron Bacon 13th, Josh Green 14th, Blake Hollis in the Junior category 33rd, and Jess Gardiner in the Women’s in 55th.

E1 Results – Top 10

Pos Rider Cat Bike Gap 1 MILNER Daniel WT FANTIC – 2 VERONA Andrea WT GASGAS +1.51 3 OLDRATI Thomas WT HONDA +3.91 4 PICHON Zachary JWT SHERCO +5.69 5 BERNARDINI Samuele WT HONDA +6.11 6 ETCHELLS Jed WT FANTIC +9.33 7 MCCANNEY Jamie WT HUSQVARNA +10.05 8 GRELSSON Joakim WT KTM +11.96 9 DE CLERCQ Till WT KTM +12.91 10 OLIVEIRA Mateo JWT KTM +15.22 …13 BACON Kyron JWT YAMAHA +18.66 …14 GREEN Josh WT YAMAHA +20.67 …33 HOLLIS Blake JWT YAMAHA +36.39 …55 GARDINER Jessica WWT YAMAHA +1′ 08

E2

Josep Garcia was the fastest E2 competitor, clear of Steve Holcombe and Hugo Blanjoue, with the top Australian Todd Waters in 20th, followed by Aussie Junior Korey McMahon in 25th, and Women’s riders Emelie Karlsson in 52nd and Ebony Nielsen in 58th.

E2 Results

Pos Rider Cat Bike Gap 1 GARCIA Josep WT KTM – 2 HOLCOMBE Steve WT BETA +5.71 3 BLANJOUE Hugo WT KTM +6.57 4 OLIVEIRA Dante WT KTM +8.51 5 WATSON Nathan WT HONDA +8.82 6 TOTH Joshua WT KTM +10.31 7 MICHAEL Layne WT YAMAHA +10.98 8 RUSSELL Kailub WT KTM +11.27 9 ELOWSON Albin WT HUSQVARNA +15.89 10 SALVINI Alex WT HUSQVARNA +15.93 …20 WATERS Todd WT HUSQVARNA +29.39 …25 MCMAHON Korey JWT GASGAS +38.59 …52 KARLSSON Emelie WWT KTM +1’26 …58 NIELSEN Ebony WWT GASGAS +1’55

E3

Mikael Persson topped the E3 class for Day One, a second and a half ahead of Jaume Betriu, with Leo Le Quere in third. Top and only Aussie in the class was Andrew Wilksch in seventh.

E3 Results

Pos Rider Cat Bike Gap 1 PERSSON Mikael WT HUSQVARNA – 2 BETRIU Jaume WT KTM +1.58 3 LE QUERE Leo WT SHERCO +3.05 4 SANS Marc WT HUSQVARNA +3.44 5 AHLIN Max JWT BETA +9.59 6 FARGIER Luc JWT BETA +10.19 7 WILKSCH Andrew WT 6’40. 40 +10.42 8 LESIARDO Morgan JWT 6’43. 42 +13.44 9 DAMIAENS Dietger WT 6’47. 98 +18.00 10 LOUIS Tim WT 6’49. 41 +19.43

Junior World Trophy

Defending nation Italy have shot out to an early Junior World Trophy team lead in this year’s FIM International Six Days of Enduro (ISDE), leading closest rivals Finland by over one minute and thirty-two seconds, with Great Britain in third.

Drama hit home nation France with team rider Antoine Alix (KTM) exiting the race with a mechanical issue in the opening special test. Sweden and the United States also suffered similar problems on Day One with both nations each losing a rider to drop them out of the running order.

However, at the head of the standings it was all about Italy. Collectively the trio of Morgan Lesiardo (Sherco), Enrico Rinaldi (GASGAS) and Claudio Spanu (Honda) looked impressively strong as they stretched out a comfortable lead to top the opening day of racing.

Behind them, Finland slotted into second. Great Britain sit third overall on Day One to match their position in the provisional World Trophy standings and are about thirty three seconds behind Finland.

Chile enjoyed a strong start to their week with fourth, while Czech Republic rounding out the top five.

While France’s hopes of a Junior World Trophy win ended early on Day One, Zach Pichon (Sherco) still gave them reason to cheer by finishing as the fastest Junior Trophy rider in sixth overall.

Australia’s Junior efforts were led by Kyron Bacon, with the team sitting in seventh, with Korey McMahon and Blake Hollis completing the line-up.

Junior World Trophy Results

Pos Team/Rider Class Time Gap 1 TEAM ITALY 1:44′ 45. 77 – LESIARDO Morgan E3 34′ 44. 54 * RINALDI Enrico E2 35′ 19. 51 * SPANU Claudio E1 34′ 41. 72 * 2 TEAM FINLAND 1:46′ 18. 74 1′ 32. 97 HALJALA Hermanni E1 35′ 24. 31 * PUHAKAINEN Samuli E1 36′ 33. 03 * KYTONEN Roni E1 34′ 21. 40 * 3 TEAM UNITED KINGDOM 1:46′ 50. 78 2′ 05. 01 GORDON Aaron E2 35′ 31. 58 * WALTON Alex E3 35′ 22. 18 * EDMONDSON Harry E1 35′ 57. 02 * 4 TEAM CHILE 1:47′ 49. 44 3′ 03. 67 DE GAVARDO Eloy E1 36′ 37. 52 * CORTEZ Agustin E1 35′ 37. 07 * SCHIELE Jeremias E1 35′ 34. 85 * 5 TEAM CZECH REPUBLIC 1:48′ 09. 82 3′ 24. 05 PITEL Zdenek E1 35′ 54. 74 * SKUTA Matej E2 36′ 04. 57 * KALNY Jaroslav E3 36′ 10. 51 * 6 TEAM SPAIN 1:48′ 11. 69 3′ 25. 92 FONTOVA Albert E1 35′ 52. 71 * SANCHEZ Adria E1 36′ 18. 46 * PANDO Julio E2 36′ 00. 52 * 7 TEAM AUSTRALIA 1:48′ 34. 49 3′ 48. 72 BACON Kyron E1 35′ 01. 16 * MCMAHON Korey E2 37′ 12. 06 * HOLLIS Blake E1 36′ 21. 27 * 8 TEAM NEW ZEALAND 1:48′ 50. 35 4′ 04. 58 SCOTT James E1 35′ 34. 43 * WATTS Thomas E1 36′ 13. 33 * YEOMAN Will E1 37′ 02. 59 * 9 TEAM NETHERLANDS 1:50′ 40. 72 5′ 54. 95 JOCHEMS Tommie E1 36′ 31. 41 * BOKSLAG Mike E2 36′ 52. 79 * ZOMER Marc E1 37′ 16. 52 * 10 TEAM PORTUGAL 1:51′ 21. 33 6′ 35. 56 CLEMENTE Tomas E1 37′ 41. 92 * ROCHA Frederico E1 36′ 58. 55 * SILVA Renato E1 36′ 40. 86 *

Women’s World Trophy

Setting the benchmark United States lead the Women’s World Trophy category after Day One. Eager to make their mark in France, the United States were unstoppable. Brandy Richards (KTM) and Korie Steede (KTM) finished first and second in the individual women’s classification, and with teammate Rachel Gutish (GASGAS) close behind in sixth. USA ends Day One with a healthy three minute and fifty-five second lead over Great Britain, with France in third.

From the first of today’s five special tests, Richards was on top form. Winning the opening special test, she was never headed for the rest of the day and comfortably topped the classification by one minute and fourteen seconds.

Brandy Richards – Team USA

“It’s awesome to start off today with a team win and be first in class. You never quite know how the opening day will go, but we were determined to make the best of it. We don’t race this format of Enduro at home, so it’s rewarding to be on pace already. Let’s hope we can build on this for tomorrow!”

The fight for second was close with Steede battling hard with Great Britain’s Jane Daniels (Fantic). The duo swapped positions during the day, before Steede finally got the upper hand on the final test.

Ending Day One in third, France will be pleased with their efforts today. Multiple FIM ISDE champions Australia completes the top four, with Sweden Spain next in fifth.

Women’s World Trophy Results