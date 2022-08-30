2022 International Six Day Enduro – Day 2
World Trophy Team
The second day of racing at the FIM International Six Days of Enduro (ISDE) saw Great Britain deliver the goods to top the World Trophy class.
Making the most of a better start position for Day Two, the quartet of Nathan Watson (Honda), Steve Holcombe (Beta), Jamie McCanney (Husqvarna) and Jed Etchells (Fantic) set the pace to top the standings of the day by one minute and twenty-four seconds.
Italy remains super composed in this year’s FIM ISDE, finishing second overall for the second day running.
After yesterday’s winning performance, Spain tumbled down the classification to third, placing some one minute and fifty-one seconds behind Great Britain. That loss also sees Great Britain take the overall lead in this year’s World Trophy fight.
Nathan Watson – Team UK
“The team have done great today, we are all riding well and that’s key. Yesterday we started at the back, so getting further up the running order was a big help today to remain competitive. We’ve a new course tomorrow, so let’s see what that brings.”
France ended their day over one minute behind Spain in fourth, with the United States just four seconds behind the host nation in fifth.
In the overall classifications after two days of competition Great Britain now lead Italy, with Spain in third and the USA and France rounding out the top five respectively.
FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Dante Oliveira from Team USA excelled right from the start, capturing his first special test win – and the first for the Americans this week – in the first test of the day. He went on to collect a sixth and fourth in the final tests to close out the day in fifth outright.
Dante Oliveira – Team USA
“Better day today for me, I finished fifth overall and I got a test-win on the first one. I kind of dropped back on two and three and then picked it back up for four and five. All-in-all, it was a good day. The track is beat up but tomorrow we’re going to have a new course with a bunch of fresh tests and we’ll be able to get another run at it.”
Team Australia has retained seventh position, just over two-minutes behind sixth placed Team Sweden.
World Trophy Team Day 2 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Day2
|Total
|Gap
|1
|TEAM UNITED KINGDOM
|2:17’58.89
|4:33m05.06
|–
|HOLCOMBE Steve
|34’12.17
|WATSON Nathan
|33’55.42
|ETCHELLS Jed
|34’58.69
|MCCANNEY Jamie
|34’52.61
|2
|TEAM ITALY
|2:19’23.70
|4:34m29.84
|+1m24.78
|VERONA Andrea
|33’55.78
|OLDRATI Thomas
|34’57.27
|SALVINI Alex
|35’07.39
|BERNARDINI Samuele
|35’23.26
|3
|TEAM SPAIN
|2:19’50.82
|4:34m4.70
|+1m29.64
|SANS Marc
|35’16.34
|BETRIU Jaume
|35’02.85
|GARCIA Josep
|33’34.11
|CORTES Bernat
|35’57.52
|4
|TEAM UNITED STATES
|2:20’59.14
|4:36m09.12
|+3m04.06
|RUSSELL Kailub
|35’10.78
|TOTH Joshua
|35’31.72
|MICHAEL Layne
|35’34.52
|OLIVEIRA Dante
|34’42.12
|5
|TEAM FRANCE
|2:20’55.04
|4:36m38.85
|+3m33.79
|DE CLERCQ Till
|35’33.20
|CHARLIER Christophe
|35’23.62
|BLANJOUE Hugo
|35’03.33
|LE QUERE Leo
|34’54.89
|6
|TEAM SWEDEN
|2:22’56.22
|4:39m26.91
|+6m21.85
|PERSSON Mikael
|34’58.02
|ELOWSON Albin
|35’31.16
|GRELSSON Joakim
|36’21.96
|LJUNGSTROM Oskar
|36’05.08
|7
|TEAM AUSTRALIA
|2:23’14.98
|4:41m34.17
|+8m29.11
|MILNER Daniel
|34’48.60
|WATERS Todd
|36’12.02
|GREEN Josh
|36’19.58
|WILKSCH Andrew
|35’54.78
|8
|TEAM FINLAND
|2:27’33.52
|4:49m21.66
|+16m16.60
|JUUPALUOMA Pyry
|37’14.24
|POHJOLA Eemil
|36’20.11
|HANNINEN Antti
|37’11.31
|JUUPALUOMA Peetu
|36’47.86
|9
|TEAM BELGIUM
|2:29’03.46
|4:50m13.65
|+17m08.59
|WILLEMS Erik
|35’50.22
|VANHOENACKER Dimitri
|39’46.65
|LOUIS Tim
|37’28.28
|DAMIAENS Dietger
|35’58.31
|10
|TEAM GERMANY
|2:31’07.12
|4:55m20.31
|+22m15.25
|SPACHMULLER Yanik
|38’10.18
|MULLER Philipp
|37’22.66
|ROBBACH Paul
|37’48.83
|GORNER Florian
|37’45.45
E1
Andrea Verona leads the E1 class after Day 2, with Junior Zachary Pichon moving into second and Daniel Milner now sitting third overall.
Kyron Bacon now holds 12th place, three and a half minutes off the lead, while Josh Green is another minute in arrears in 15th. Blake Hollis sits 24th and Jessica Gardiner 54th.
E1 Results – Day 2 Top 10
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Cat.
|Day2
|Total
|Gap
|1
|VERONA Andrea
|ITA
|WT
|33m55.78
|1:07m09.90
|–
|2
|PICHON Zachary
|FRA
|JWT
|34m48.82
|1:08m23.35
|+1’13.45
|3
|MILNER Daniel
|AUS
|WT
|34m48.60
|1:08m25.71
|+1’15.81
|4
|OLDRATI Thomas
|ITA
|WT
|34m57.27
|1:08m49.14
|+1’39.24
|5
|MCCANNEY Jamie
|GBR
|WT
|34m52.61
|1:08m52.32
|+1’42.42
|6
|ETCHELLS Jed
|GBR
|WT
|34m58.69
|1:09m12.10
|+2’02.20
|7
|BERNARDINI Samuele
|ITA
|WT
|35m23.26
|1:09m14.29
|+2’04.39
|8
|KYTONEN Roni
|FIN
|JWT
|35m08.10
|1:09m29.50
|+2’19.60
|9
|DE CLERCQ Till
|FRA
|WT
|35m33.20
|1:09m41.85
|+2’31.95
|10
|OLIVEIRA Mateo
|USA
|JWT
|35m37.93
|1:10m11.82
|+3’01.92
|…12
|BACON Kyron
|AUS
|JWT
|35m41.72
|1:10m42.88
|+3’32.98
|…15
|GREEN Josh
|AUS
|WT
|36m19.58
|1:11m36.61
|+4’26.71
|…24
|HOLLIS Blake
|AUS
|JWT
|37m03.51
|1:13m24.78
|+6’14.88
|…54
|GARDINER Jessica
|AUS
|WWT
|40m50.33
|1:20m07.93
|+12’58.03
E2
Josep Garcia holds the E2 lead by almost a minute from Nathan Watson, while Steve Holcombe completes the top three. Top Australian rider is Todd Waters in 17th, 4m42s off leading pace after two days, while Korey McMahon is 26th, Emelie Karlsson 53rd and Ebony Nielsen 58th.
E2 Results – Day 2 Top 10
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Cat.
|D2
|Total
|Gap
|1
|GARCIA Josep
|ESP
|WT
|33m34.11
|1:06m24.88
|–
|2
|WATSON Nathan
|GBR
|WT
|33m55.42
|1:07m19.15
|+54.27
|3
|HOLCOMBE Steve
|GBR
|WT
|34m12.17
|1:07m41.49
|+1m16.61
|4
|OLIVEIRA Dante
|USA
|WT
|34m42.12
|1:08m22.95
|+1m58.07
|5
|BLANJOUE Hugo
|FRA
|WT
|35m03.33
|1:08m50.18
|+2m25.30
|6
|RUSSELL Kailub
|USA
|WT
|35m10.78
|1:08m51.76
|+2m26.88
|7
|SALVINI Alex
|ITA
|WT
|35m07.39
|1:09m16.51
|+2m51.63
|8
|ELOWSON Albin
|SWE
|WT
|35m31.16
|1:09m19.54
|+2m54.66
|9
|CHARLIER Christophe
|FRA
|WT
|35m23.62
|1:09m22.95
|+2m58.07
|10
|MICHAEL Layne
|USA
|WT
|35m34.52
|1:09m23.44
|+2m58.56
|…17
|WATERS Todd
|AUS
|WT
|36m12.02
|1:11m07.53
|+4m42.65
|…26
|MCMAHON Korey
|AUS
|JWT
|36m21.56
|1:13m33.62
|+7m08.74
|…53
|KARLSSON Emelie
|AUS
|WWT
|41m55.98
|1:22m11.18
|+15m46.30
|…58
|NIELSEN Ebony
|AUS
|WWT
|44m58.84
|1:26m50.54
|+20m25.66
E3
Mikael Persson is the E3 forerunner after Day 2, ahead of Jaume Betriu and Leo Le Quere, with the sole Aussie in the class, Andrew Wilksch in eighth place, two minutes off the lead.
E3 Results – Day 2 Top 10
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Cat.
|D2
|Total
|Gap
|1
|PERSSON Mikael
|SWE
|WT
|34m58.02
|1:08m20.56
|–
|2
|BETRIU Jaume
|ESP
|WT
|35m02.85
|1:08m41.80
|+21.24
|3
|LE QUERE Leo
|FRA
|WT
|34m54.89
|1:08m43.87
|+23.31
|4
|SANS Marc
|ESP
|WT
|35m16.34
|1:09m12.78
|+52.22
|5
|FARGIER Luc
|FRA
|JWT
|35m26.72
|1:09m46.55
|+1m25.99
|6
|AHLIN Max
|SWE
|JWT
|35m31.08
|1:09m48.39
|+1m27.83
|7
|LESIARDO Morgan
|ITA
|JWT
|35m32.24
|1:10m16.78
|+1m56.22
|8
|WILKSCH Andrew
|AUS
|WT
|35m54.78
|1:10m24.32
|+2m03.76
|9
|DAMIAENS Dietger
|BEL
|WT
|35m58.31
|1:10m52.89
|+2m32.33
|10
|WALTON Alex
|GBR
|JWT
|36m28.99
|1:11m51.17
|+3m30.61
Junior World Trophy
Riding high, Italy once again proved the fastest Junior World Trophy team on Day Two. Building their overall lead in this year’s race, Italy fought hard to secure a ten second margin of victory over closest rivals Finland.
Enrico Rinaldi – Team Italy
“We’ve had another strong day today, Finland was pushing us hard, but we’ve been able to hold them off and take the win. After a nervous start to the FIM ISDE yesterday, I think we all felt more relaxed today and have settled into things. I’m looking forward to tomorrow and the new tests we will get to ride.”
Italy will have to watch their backs on Day Three with Finland showing today that they have the pace to match them. With new tests in store, the Finns will look to keep the pressure on.
Australia hit their stride on Day Two. Adapting to the French terrain, they were the nation to gain the biggest improvement in position. Massively bettering their result of seventh on Day One, today they placed a well-earned third, moving them into fourth overall.
Great Britain remains inside the top five with fourth on Day Two, while Spain raced their way to fifth.
At the end of day two the general classification in the Junior World Trophy sees Italy remain out front, but Finland in touching distance in second with Great Britain holding third although much further back, leaving Australia and Spain to close out the top five placings in that order.
Junior World Trophy Results Day 2
|Pos
|Rider
|Day2
|Total
|Gap
|1
|TEAM ITALY
|1:48m08.27
|3:32m54.04
|–
|LESIARDO Morgan
|35’32.24
|RINALDI Enrico
|36’39.30
|SPANU Claudio
|35’56.73
|2
|TEAM FINLAND
|1:48m18.68
|3:34m37.42
|+1m43.38
|HALJALA Hermanni
|36’14.33
|PUHAKAINEN Samuli
|36’56.25
|KYTONEN Roni
|35’08.10
|3
|TEAM UNITED KINGDOM
|1:50m08.99
|3:36m59.77
|+4m05.73
|GORDON Aaron
|36’51.99
|WALTON Alex
|36’28.99
|EDMONDSON Harry
|36’48.01
|4
|TEAM AUSTRALIA
|1:49m06.79
|3:37m41.28
|+4m47.24
|BACON Kyron
|35’41.72
|MCMAHON Korey
|36’21.56
|HOLLIS Blake
|37’03.51
|5
|TEAM SPAIN
|1:51m31.22
|3:39m42.91
|+6m48.87
|FONTOVA Albert
|37’00.41
|SANCHEZ Adria
|37’26.57
|PANDO Julio
|37’04.24
|6
|TEAM CZECH REPUBLIC
|1:51m55.56
|3:40m05.38
|+7m11.34
|PITEL Zdenek
|37’23.97
|SKUTA Matej
|37’12.89
|KALNY Jaroslav
|37’18.70
|7
|TEAM NEW ZEALAND
|1:51m48.01
|3:40m38.36
|+7m44.32
|SCOTT James
|36’27.37
|WATTS Thomas
|37’13.93
|YEOMAN Will
|38’06.71
|8
|TEAM NETHERLANDS
|1:54m47.69
|3:45m28.41
|+12m34.37
|JOCHEMS Tommie
|38’03.05
|BOKSLAG Mike
|38’01.90
|ZOMER Marc
|38’42.74
|9
|TEAM PORTUGAL
|1:56m18.65
|3:47m39.98
|+14m45.94
|CLEMENTE Tomas
|39’09.17
|ROCHA Frederico
|39’13.96
|SILVA Renato
|37’55.52
|10
|TEAM BELGIUM
|1:58m43.82
|3:50m19.48
|+17m25.44
|TICHOUX Florian
|39’45.44
|NIJS Dante
|38’32.11
|VANDERHEYDEN Mika
|40’26.27
Women’s World Trophy
Day Two at the FIM International Six Days of Enduro (ISDE) saw the United States once again top the Women’s World Trophy classification.
Determined to keep extending their lead in this year’s FIM ISDE, the United States were untouchable today, claiming a three minute and eight second victory over Great Britain.
Australia fought off host nation France by twenty seconds to take third.
In the overall classification, the United States are already looking favourites to successfully defend their Women’s World Trophy crown, holding a seven-minute advantage over Great Britain.
And while Great Britain are in turn a further seven minutes clear of France in third, the battle for the final step of the podium is much tighter.
Gaining ground on Day Two, Australia are now just fourteen seconds behind France. With multiple FIM ISDE victories to her name, Jessica Gardiner (Yamaha) is well-positioned to lead her fellow countrywomen in that podium battle with France.
Jessica Gardiner – Team Australia
“Starting last yesterday was tough as we had to overtake a couple of riders on each test, but today was much better. With a clearer track we were able to keep on the gas a bit more. I have done enough FIM ISDE races to know that it is still very early in the race to think too much about the result. We haven’t even reached the halfway point yet, so anything can happen. Luckily we escaped the rain today, but it is raining pretty hard now, so maybe tomorrow will be interesting!”
Women’s World Trophy Results – Day 2
|Pos
|Rider
|D2
|Total
|Gap
|1
|TEAM UNITED STATES
|2:00m21.47
|3:54m50.93
|–
|RICHARDS Brandy
|38’35.77
|GUTISH Rachel
|41’32.54
|STEEDE Korie
|40’13.16
|2
|TEAM UNITED KINGDOM
|2:03m30.16
|4:01m54.64
|+7m03.71
|DANIELS Jane
|39’51.51
|ROWETT Rosie
|41’48.65
|HOLMES Nieve
|41’50.00
|3
|TEAM FRANCE
|2:08m04.80
|4:08m55.62
|+14m04.69
|LEMOINE Marine
|42’34.55
|CHAPLOT Elodie
|43’51.46
|MARTEL Justine
|41’38.79
|4
|TEAM AUSTRALIA
|2:07m45.15
|4:09m09.65
|+14m18.72
|GARDINER Jessica
|40’50.33
|KARLSSON Emelie
|41’55.98
|NIELSEN Ebony
|44’58.84
|5
|TEAM SPAIN
|2:16m00.67
|4:24m50.87
|+29m59.94
|CALVO Julia
|47’55.68
|BADIA Mireia
|39’52.00
|ESTEBAN Nora
|48’12.99
|6
|TEAM SWEDEN
|2:10m33.70
|4:25m31.78
|+30m40.85
|BERZELIUS Hanna
|43’35.55
|BORG NILSSON Emelie
|44’00.04
|AKESSON Linnea
|42’58.11
|7
|TEAM CANADA
|2:23m47.55
|4:36m55.96
|+42m05.03
|BRODERICK Kristen
|47’14.30
|BOUDREAU Marie-Claude
|56’10.40
|TURNER Shelby
|40’22.85
|8
|TEAM GERMANY
|2:52m42.68
|5:23m11.74
|+1:28m20.81
|BUHMANN Samantha
|1:24’58.16*
|SCHLOSSER Tanja
|42’40.70
|BORCHERS Anne
|45’03.82