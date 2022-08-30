2022 International Six Day Enduro – Day 2

World Trophy Team

The second day of racing at the FIM International Six Days of Enduro (ISDE) saw Great Britain deliver the goods to top the World Trophy class.

Making the most of a better start position for Day Two, the quartet of Nathan Watson (Honda), Steve Holcombe (Beta), Jamie McCanney (Husqvarna) and Jed Etchells (Fantic) set the pace to top the standings of the day by one minute and twenty-four seconds.

Italy remains super composed in this year’s FIM ISDE, finishing second overall for the second day running.

After yesterday’s winning performance, Spain tumbled down the classification to third, placing some one minute and fifty-one seconds behind Great Britain. That loss also sees Great Britain take the overall lead in this year’s World Trophy fight.

Nathan Watson – Team UK

“The team have done great today, we are all riding well and that’s key. Yesterday we started at the back, so getting further up the running order was a big help today to remain competitive. We’ve a new course tomorrow, so let’s see what that brings.”

France ended their day over one minute behind Spain in fourth, with the United States just four seconds behind the host nation in fifth.

In the overall classifications after two days of competition Great Britain now lead Italy, with Spain in third and the USA and France rounding out the top five respectively.

FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Dante Oliveira from Team USA excelled right from the start, capturing his first special test win – and the first for the Americans this week – in the first test of the day. He went on to collect a sixth and fourth in the final tests to close out the day in fifth outright.

Dante Oliveira – Team USA

“Better day today for me, I finished fifth overall and I got a test-win on the first one. I kind of dropped back on two and three and then picked it back up for four and five. All-in-all, it was a good day. The track is beat up but tomorrow we’re going to have a new course with a bunch of fresh tests and we’ll be able to get another run at it.”

Team Australia has retained seventh position, just over two-minutes behind sixth placed Team Sweden.

World Trophy Team Day 2 Results Pos Rider Day2 Total Gap 1 TEAM UNITED KINGDOM 2:17’58.89 4:33m05.06 – HOLCOMBE Steve 34’12.17 WATSON Nathan 33’55.42 ETCHELLS Jed 34’58.69 MCCANNEY Jamie 34’52.61 2 TEAM ITALY 2:19’23.70 4:34m29.84 +1m24.78 VERONA Andrea 33’55.78 OLDRATI Thomas 34’57.27 SALVINI Alex 35’07.39 BERNARDINI Samuele 35’23.26 3 TEAM SPAIN 2:19’50.82 4:34m4.70 +1m29.64 SANS Marc 35’16.34 BETRIU Jaume 35’02.85 GARCIA Josep 33’34.11 CORTES Bernat 35’57.52 4 TEAM UNITED STATES 2:20’59.14 4:36m09.12 +3m04.06 RUSSELL Kailub 35’10.78 TOTH Joshua 35’31.72 MICHAEL Layne 35’34.52 OLIVEIRA Dante 34’42.12 5 TEAM FRANCE 2:20’55.04 4:36m38.85 +3m33.79 DE CLERCQ Till 35’33.20 CHARLIER Christophe 35’23.62 BLANJOUE Hugo 35’03.33 LE QUERE Leo 34’54.89 6 TEAM SWEDEN 2:22’56.22 4:39m26.91 +6m21.85 PERSSON Mikael 34’58.02 ELOWSON Albin 35’31.16 GRELSSON Joakim 36’21.96 LJUNGSTROM Oskar 36’05.08 7 TEAM AUSTRALIA 2:23’14.98 4:41m34.17 +8m29.11 MILNER Daniel 34’48.60 WATERS Todd 36’12.02 GREEN Josh 36’19.58 WILKSCH Andrew 35’54.78 8 TEAM FINLAND 2:27’33.52 4:49m21.66 +16m16.60 JUUPALUOMA Pyry 37’14.24 POHJOLA Eemil 36’20.11 HANNINEN Antti 37’11.31 JUUPALUOMA Peetu 36’47.86 9 TEAM BELGIUM 2:29’03.46 4:50m13.65 +17m08.59 WILLEMS Erik 35’50.22 VANHOENACKER Dimitri 39’46.65 LOUIS Tim 37’28.28 DAMIAENS Dietger 35’58.31 10 TEAM GERMANY 2:31’07.12 4:55m20.31 +22m15.25 SPACHMULLER Yanik 38’10.18 MULLER Philipp 37’22.66 ROBBACH Paul 37’48.83 GORNER Florian 37’45.45

E1

Andrea Verona leads the E1 class after Day 2, with Junior Zachary Pichon moving into second and Daniel Milner now sitting third overall.

Kyron Bacon now holds 12th place, three and a half minutes off the lead, while Josh Green is another minute in arrears in 15th. Blake Hollis sits 24th and Jessica Gardiner 54th.

E1 Results – Day 2 Top 10

Pos Rider Nat Cat. Day2 Total Gap 1 VERONA Andrea ITA WT 33m55.78 1:07m09.90 – 2 PICHON Zachary FRA JWT 34m48.82 1:08m23.35 +1’13.45 3 MILNER Daniel AUS WT 34m48.60 1:08m25.71 +1’15.81 4 OLDRATI Thomas ITA WT 34m57.27 1:08m49.14 +1’39.24 5 MCCANNEY Jamie GBR WT 34m52.61 1:08m52.32 +1’42.42 6 ETCHELLS Jed GBR WT 34m58.69 1:09m12.10 +2’02.20 7 BERNARDINI Samuele ITA WT 35m23.26 1:09m14.29 +2’04.39 8 KYTONEN Roni FIN JWT 35m08.10 1:09m29.50 +2’19.60 9 DE CLERCQ Till FRA WT 35m33.20 1:09m41.85 +2’31.95 10 OLIVEIRA Mateo USA JWT 35m37.93 1:10m11.82 +3’01.92 …12 BACON Kyron AUS JWT 35m41.72 1:10m42.88 +3’32.98 …15 GREEN Josh AUS WT 36m19.58 1:11m36.61 +4’26.71 …24 HOLLIS Blake AUS JWT 37m03.51 1:13m24.78 +6’14.88 …54 GARDINER Jessica AUS WWT 40m50.33 1:20m07.93 +12’58.03

E2

Josep Garcia holds the E2 lead by almost a minute from Nathan Watson, while Steve Holcombe completes the top three. Top Australian rider is Todd Waters in 17th, 4m42s off leading pace after two days, while Korey McMahon is 26th, Emelie Karlsson 53rd and Ebony Nielsen 58th.

E2 Results – Day 2 Top 10

Pos Rider Nat Cat. D2 Total Gap 1 GARCIA Josep ESP WT 33m34.11 1:06m24.88 – 2 WATSON Nathan GBR WT 33m55.42 1:07m19.15 +54.27 3 HOLCOMBE Steve GBR WT 34m12.17 1:07m41.49 +1m16.61 4 OLIVEIRA Dante USA WT 34m42.12 1:08m22.95 +1m58.07 5 BLANJOUE Hugo FRA WT 35m03.33 1:08m50.18 +2m25.30 6 RUSSELL Kailub USA WT 35m10.78 1:08m51.76 +2m26.88 7 SALVINI Alex ITA WT 35m07.39 1:09m16.51 +2m51.63 8 ELOWSON Albin SWE WT 35m31.16 1:09m19.54 +2m54.66 9 CHARLIER Christophe FRA WT 35m23.62 1:09m22.95 +2m58.07 10 MICHAEL Layne USA WT 35m34.52 1:09m23.44 +2m58.56 …17 WATERS Todd AUS WT 36m12.02 1:11m07.53 +4m42.65 …26 MCMAHON Korey AUS JWT 36m21.56 1:13m33.62 +7m08.74 …53 KARLSSON Emelie AUS WWT 41m55.98 1:22m11.18 +15m46.30 …58 NIELSEN Ebony AUS WWT 44m58.84 1:26m50.54 +20m25.66

E3

Mikael Persson is the E3 forerunner after Day 2, ahead of Jaume Betriu and Leo Le Quere, with the sole Aussie in the class, Andrew Wilksch in eighth place, two minutes off the lead.

E3 Results – Day 2 Top 10

Pos Rider Nat Cat. D2 Total Gap 1 PERSSON Mikael SWE WT 34m58.02 1:08m20.56 – 2 BETRIU Jaume ESP WT 35m02.85 1:08m41.80 +21.24 3 LE QUERE Leo FRA WT 34m54.89 1:08m43.87 +23.31 4 SANS Marc ESP WT 35m16.34 1:09m12.78 +52.22 5 FARGIER Luc FRA JWT 35m26.72 1:09m46.55 +1m25.99 6 AHLIN Max SWE JWT 35m31.08 1:09m48.39 +1m27.83 7 LESIARDO Morgan ITA JWT 35m32.24 1:10m16.78 +1m56.22 8 WILKSCH Andrew AUS WT 35m54.78 1:10m24.32 +2m03.76 9 DAMIAENS Dietger BEL WT 35m58.31 1:10m52.89 +2m32.33 10 WALTON Alex GBR JWT 36m28.99 1:11m51.17 +3m30.61

Junior World Trophy

Riding high, Italy once again proved the fastest Junior World Trophy team on Day Two. Building their overall lead in this year’s race, Italy fought hard to secure a ten second margin of victory over closest rivals Finland.

Enrico Rinaldi – Team Italy

“We’ve had another strong day today, Finland was pushing us hard, but we’ve been able to hold them off and take the win. After a nervous start to the FIM ISDE yesterday, I think we all felt more relaxed today and have settled into things. I’m looking forward to tomorrow and the new tests we will get to ride.”

Italy will have to watch their backs on Day Three with Finland showing today that they have the pace to match them. With new tests in store, the Finns will look to keep the pressure on.

Australia hit their stride on Day Two. Adapting to the French terrain, they were the nation to gain the biggest improvement in position. Massively bettering their result of seventh on Day One, today they placed a well-earned third, moving them into fourth overall.

Great Britain remains inside the top five with fourth on Day Two, while Spain raced their way to fifth.

At the end of day two the general classification in the Junior World Trophy sees Italy remain out front, but Finland in touching distance in second with Great Britain holding third although much further back, leaving Australia and Spain to close out the top five placings in that order.

Junior World Trophy Results Day 2

Pos Rider Day2 Total Gap 1 TEAM ITALY 1:48m08.27 3:32m54.04 – LESIARDO Morgan 35’32.24 RINALDI Enrico 36’39.30 SPANU Claudio 35’56.73 2 TEAM FINLAND 1:48m18.68 3:34m37.42 +1m43.38 HALJALA Hermanni 36’14.33 PUHAKAINEN Samuli 36’56.25 KYTONEN Roni 35’08.10 3 TEAM UNITED KINGDOM 1:50m08.99 3:36m59.77 +4m05.73 GORDON Aaron 36’51.99 WALTON Alex 36’28.99 EDMONDSON Harry 36’48.01 4 TEAM AUSTRALIA 1:49m06.79 3:37m41.28 +4m47.24 BACON Kyron 35’41.72 MCMAHON Korey 36’21.56 HOLLIS Blake 37’03.51 5 TEAM SPAIN 1:51m31.22 3:39m42.91 +6m48.87 FONTOVA Albert 37’00.41 SANCHEZ Adria 37’26.57 PANDO Julio 37’04.24 6 TEAM CZECH REPUBLIC 1:51m55.56 3:40m05.38 +7m11.34 PITEL Zdenek 37’23.97 SKUTA Matej 37’12.89 KALNY Jaroslav 37’18.70 7 TEAM NEW ZEALAND 1:51m48.01 3:40m38.36 +7m44.32 SCOTT James 36’27.37 WATTS Thomas 37’13.93 YEOMAN Will 38’06.71 8 TEAM NETHERLANDS 1:54m47.69 3:45m28.41 +12m34.37 JOCHEMS Tommie 38’03.05 BOKSLAG Mike 38’01.90 ZOMER Marc 38’42.74 9 TEAM PORTUGAL 1:56m18.65 3:47m39.98 +14m45.94 CLEMENTE Tomas 39’09.17 ROCHA Frederico 39’13.96 SILVA Renato 37’55.52 10 TEAM BELGIUM 1:58m43.82 3:50m19.48 +17m25.44 TICHOUX Florian 39’45.44 NIJS Dante 38’32.11 VANDERHEYDEN Mika 40’26.27

Women’s World Trophy

Day Two at the FIM International Six Days of Enduro (ISDE) saw the United States once again top the Women’s World Trophy classification.

Determined to keep extending their lead in this year’s FIM ISDE, the United States were untouchable today, claiming a three minute and eight second victory over Great Britain.

Australia fought off host nation France by twenty seconds to take third.

In the overall classification, the United States are already looking favourites to successfully defend their Women’s World Trophy crown, holding a seven-minute advantage over Great Britain.

And while Great Britain are in turn a further seven minutes clear of France in third, the battle for the final step of the podium is much tighter.

Gaining ground on Day Two, Australia are now just fourteen seconds behind France. With multiple FIM ISDE victories to her name, Jessica Gardiner (Yamaha) is well-positioned to lead her fellow countrywomen in that podium battle with France.

Jessica Gardiner – Team Australia

“Starting last yesterday was tough as we had to overtake a couple of riders on each test, but today was much better. With a clearer track we were able to keep on the gas a bit more. I have done enough FIM ISDE races to know that it is still very early in the race to think too much about the result. We haven’t even reached the halfway point yet, so anything can happen. Luckily we escaped the rain today, but it is raining pretty hard now, so maybe tomorrow will be interesting!”

Women’s World Trophy Results – Day 2