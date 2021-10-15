Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Challenger Dark Horse

Indian overnight released the news of a new collaboration with Jack Daniel’s and Klock Werks Custom Cycles to produce a Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Challenger Dark Horse.

Only 107 of these machines will be produced and the limited few making it to Australia will retail for $49,995 Ride Away. That’s around a 10k price premium over a regular Challenger Dark Horse.

Along with its custom paint, the motorcycle features a numbered Jack Daniel’s Montana Silversmiths badge and a genuine leather, Jack Daniel’s custom-stitched seat.

Powered by the same 1769 cc, 60-degree OHC Indian PowerPlus V-Twin engine as the regular Challenger that means this special packs 122 horsepower and 178 Nm of torque at 3800 rpm.

Riders looking to add custom style and improve sound can add a Power Plus Stage 1 Air Intake with the Indian Motorcycle Stage 1 Oval Slip-On Muffler Kit. To unleash 10 per cent more horsepower and 3 per cent more torque, riders can upgrade to the Indian Motorcycle Power Plus Stage 2 Performance Cams.

All Challenger models feature touring amenities that include electronic cruise control, full LED lighting, ABS, keyless ignition, and weatherproof saddlebags with over 68 litres of storage space.

The Challenger’s seven-inch Ride Command system features key vehicle information, Bluetooth and USB mobile pairing. In standard form the system boasts 100 watts of power but this Jack Daniel’s special gets the upgraded Powerband Audio with upgraded fairing speakers and added saddlebag speakers to form a 400 watt system.

The Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Challenger Dark Horse has electronically adjustable rear suspension preload which allows riders to adjust their rear suspension preload from the convenience of their infotainment system.

This limited edition also scores an adaptive headlight which senses the bike’s lean angle and activates individual LED projector beams to provide unprecedented visibility. Pathfinder S Driving Lights are also standard on the Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Challenger Dark Horse.

High-spec radially-mounted Brembo brakes provide the stopping power to haul up all Challenger models which in this Dark Horse form registers 365 kg on the scales.

Australian deliveries of the machine are expected to arrive early in 2022.