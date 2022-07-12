Kayden Downing crowned Grasstree King of the Beach 2022

Mackay has been hosting beach races for almost 100 years and the 2022 edition of the King of the Beach was staged at Grasstree Beach last weekend, as the main feature of the Bullet Bikes Superstore Motorcycle Beach Races event​.

These days the event is staged by the Gum Valley Motorcycle Club with the help of Mackay Regional Council and other local businesses.

Townsville’s Damien Koppe has largely reigned supreme in recent years and been the man to beat, but this year Koppe was bested by both Kayden Downing and Andrew McLiesh in the battle for the Steve Dinsdale Memorial ‘King of the Beach’ trophy.

Kayden Downing won the 2022 running of the King of the Beach 0.4s ahead of Andrew McLiesh, with Damien Koppe, Daniel O’Brien and Ricky Barney completing the top five.

Andrew McLiesh took the Street Bikes overall win with a 2-1 result, over Michael Carew and Kayden Downing.

In the Quads, Edward Feitz topped the 500 cc class, with Gregory Brooks winning the over 500 cc.

Kayden Downing added the Up to-300 cc two-stroke overall to his tally, winning the class across three races with a 1-2-2 result, ahead of Dean Muscat and Michael Carew.

Kayden Downing also won the Up to-300 cc four-stroke overall with three race wins of three races, ahead of Jordan Gilmore and Joel Nix.

It was a similar story in the 301-450 cc four-stroke class, with Downing winning ahead of Joshua Grajczonek and Ricky Barney.

In comparison, Michael Kirkness won the 301-650 cc two-stroke class with three wins, ahead of Darren Walker who took runner up in all three races. Jonathon Warrel was third.

Damien Koppe was the 451-750 cc four-stroke victor meanwhile, with two wins and a third ensuring the win over Ricky Barney and Michael Brooks.

King of the Beach 2022 Results

Pos Rider Gap 1 Kayden DOWNING 0.000 2 Andrew MCLIESH +0.413 3 Damien KOPPE +5.413 4 Daniel O’BRIEN +7.504 5 Ricky BARNEY +15.307 6 Steven EDEN +16.899 7 Joshua GRAJCZONEK +18.014 8 Darren WALKER +19.291 9 Chad TURNBULL +20.496 10 Mitchell WALKER +22.933 11 Jack MILLBURN +24.686 12 Michael BROOKS +24.963 13 Clinton BLACKMUR +34.376 DNF Michael KIRKNESS 0.000

Street Bikes 1000cc Overall Results

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 1 Andrew MCLIESH 72 22 25 25 2 Michael CAREW 63 25 20 18 3 Kayden DOWNING 56 14 22 20 4 Michael BROOKS 51 18 18 15 5 Chad TURNBULL 45 13 16 16 6 Mitchell WALKER 45 16 15 14 7 Daniel O’BRIEN 42 20 – 22 8 Scott MARTIN 42 15 14 13 9 Vincent BROSNAN 36 12 12 12 10 Joshua FARRELL 13 – 13 –

0 – 300 2/- Overall Top Five

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 1 Kayden DOWNING 69 25 22 22 2 Dean MUSCAT 61 22 14 25 3 Michael CAREW 58 18 20 20 4 Michael BROOKS 52 16 18 18 5 Mason PERCY 46 14 16 16

Quads A – 0-500cc Overall

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 1 Edward FEITZ 72 25 22 25 2 Patrick CONWAY 56 20 18 18 3 Trevor STANGER 54 18 16 20 4 Joe GAUCI 47 22 25 – 5 Gregory BROOKS 42 – 20 22

Quads B – over 500cc Overall

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 1 Gregory BROOKS 75 25 25 25 2 Edward FEITZ 64 20 22 22 3 Todd ROBERTS 22 22 – –

451-750cc 4/- Overall

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 1 Damien KOPPE 70 25 25 20 2 Ricky BARNEY 63 22 16 25 3 Michael BROOKS 56 18 20 18 4 Trai SULLIVAN 46 15 15 16 5 Joshua GRAJCZONEK 42 20 22 –

301-450cc 4/- Overall

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 1 Kayden DOWNING 72 22 25 25 2 Joshua GRAJCZONEK 58 18 18 22 3 Ricky BARNEY 47 25 22 – 4 Jack MILLBURN 44 14 10 20 5 Jacob MAINWARING-SAMWELL 44 13 15 16

301-650cc 2/- Overall

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 1 Michael KIRKNESS 75 25 25 25 2 Darren WALKER 66 22 22 22 3 Jonathon WARRELL 54 18 18 18 4 Lachlan CONDON 46 16 15 15 5 Christopher HANNS 45 15 16 14

0-300cc 4/- Overall