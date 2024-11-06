KTM 1390 SuperDuke GT

It’s hard to believe it’s been over eight years since I first experienced KTM’s original Super Duke GT on the winding roads of Mallorca. That first 1301 cc version was an absolute beast, boasting 173 horsepower and 144 Nm of torque. Since then, the Super Duke GT received an update in 2022 to meet Euro5 standards, along with upgraded instrumentation and new rims.

Now, for the 2025 model year—specifically, April 2025 for us Aussies—KTM is set to release an almost completely redesigned Super Duke GT. I had the rare opportunity to ride a prototype of the new model a few months ago in Austria.

Despite the new Super Duke GT having more capacity and 188 horsepower (190 PS), is surprisingly much easier to ride. It’s still an animal and has that raw edge that KTM ensure is engineered into all Super Duke models, but it is a smoother operator than its forebears.

I also had the privilege of riding a prototype of the upcoming 1390 SMT, which felt noticeably smoother than the Super Duke GT. The SMT is set to be unveiled around this time next year, with production scheduled for 2027. It’s expected to produce around 173 horsepower—similar to the new 1390 Super Adventure S we recently showcased. But for now, let’s turn our attention back to the Super Duke GT, which is only six months away from reaching our shores.

The cockpit of the Super Duke GT is a pleasant place to spend time behind a large protective screen on a seat that is a very reasonable 834 mm from terra firma.

The 1390 range bikes are also fitted with the latest generation of WP Apex semi-active suspension. This update features new Pulse Width Modulation sensors that offer quicker and more accurate information to the control system, which results in improved performance. I can vouch for that after a quick ride on prototypes featuring the new set-up in Austria last month.

One of the starkest visual differences stems from the new multi-segment headlights that KTM claim set a new benchmark. A new signature daytime running light (DRL) adjusts its intensity based upon the ambient conditions.

Cornering lights are nestled inside the side fairings, featuring three segments that adjust according to the lean angle.

Another new feature to debut on the 1390 are huge new touchscreens. We cover the new instrumentation and switch-gear in more detail here. Highlights include an in-built navigation system that requires no smartphone connection to operate. The touchscreens are glove friendly and cover a wide colour gamut.

The new fuel tank holds 19.5 litres, down 3.5 litres compared to its predecessor but touring range should not be compromised too much thanks to the more efficient new engine with its CamShift variable valve timing. Valve clearance intervals have been doubled to 60,000 km.

KTM 1390 SuperDuke GT Specifications

ENGINE – 2-cylinder, 4-stroke, V 75° (EURO 5+)

DISPLACEMENT – 1,350 cc

BORE/STROKE – 110/71 mm

POWER – 140 kW (188 hp)

TORQUE – 145 Nm

COMPRESSION RATIO – 13.2:1

TRANSMISSION – 6 gears

FUEL SYSTEM – Keihin EFI (throttle bodies Ø 60 mm)

CONTROL – 4 valves per cylinder / DOHC / Camshift

PRIMARY DRIVE – 40:76

COOLING – Liquid cooled with water/oil heat exchanger

CLUTCH PASC – slipper clutch, hydraulically operated

ENGINE MANAGEMENT – Keihin EMS with RBW, double ignition

FUEL CONSUMPTION – 5.9 l/100 km

CHASSIS FRAME – Chromium-Molybdenum-Steel trellis frame, powder coated

SUB-FRAME – Aluminium, powder coated

FRONT SUSPENSION – WP APEX SAT (semi-active technology) Upside-Down Ø 48 mm (Gen 3)

REAR SUSPENSION – WP APEX SAT (semi-active technology) shock absorber, linkage (Gen 3)

SUSPENSION TRAVEL – FRONT / REAR 125/140 mm

FRONT BRAKE – 2 x Brembo Stylema 4-piston, radially mounted calipers, brake discs Ø 320 mm

REAR BRAKE – Brembo 2-piston, fixed caliper, brake disc Ø 240 mm

FRONT / REAR TYRES – 120/70-17 (F), 200/55-17 (R)

WHEELBASE – 1,491 mm ± 15 mm

STEERING HEAD ANGLE – 65.3°

GROUND CLEARANCE – 149 mm

SEAT HEIGHT – 834 mm

TANK CAPACITY – 19.5 litres

WEIGHT (Without Fuel) – 213 kg

AVAILABLE – April 2025

