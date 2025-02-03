2025 KTM 390 Adventure R & 390 Adventure X

KTM has unveiled its 2025 390 Adventure lineup, featuring a significant evolution that introduces two distinct models designed to cater to the unique needs of different rider segments. This strategic move aims to enhance appeal by offering tailored options, providing adventure enthusiasts with a choice that better aligns with their riding preferences and requirements.

The 2024 model, which offered a straightforward choice between spoked or alloy wheels, has been retired. In its place, the 2025 lineup introduces the 390 Adventure R—a version specifically designed for more rugged, off-road adventures. This model features an upgraded specification with increased suspension travel, making it better equipped to handle challenging terrains and demanding expeditions.

In contrast, the new 390 Adventure X is designed with the everyday rider in mind. It features a significantly reduced seat height for improved accessibility and comfort, along with a more road-focused setup. The X model is a value-driven trim level that caters to riders seeking a versatile yet approachable adventure bike for daily commuting and lighter duty off-road touring.

Pricing details for the 2025 models have not been revealed yet. However, as a reference, the 2024 spoked-wheel version of the 390 Adventure carries a recommended ride-away price of $11,245 in Australia. It’s reasonable to expect that the 2025 390 Adventure R, with its upgraded features and off-road capabilities, will see a slight price increase. On the other hand, the 390 Adventure X, with its simplified and road-oriented design, is likely to be positioned more competitively, offering a lower price point to attract budget-conscious riders.

In terms of updates, both models now feature the latest two-piece trellis steel frame, borrowed from the latest Duke and related 390 series. However, for the Adventure line-up, KTM has made several key modifications to enhance off-road and touring performance. The steering head angle, triple clamps, subframe mounts, and frame rigidity have all been specifically adjusted to better suit the demands of adventure riding, offering improved handling, stability, and durability across varied terrains.

KTM describes the new subframe as an “off-road inspired design,” a bolt-on steel trellis structure tailored for adventure use. It has been engineered to accommodate the new one-piece seat and the longer-travel suspension. Complementing this setup is a gravity die-cast swingarm, sourced from the latest Enduro R and SMC R models, which further enhances durability and performance in off-road conditions.

Suspension upgrades are a key highlight, particularly for the 390 Adventure R. This model features WP APEX 43 mm open cartridge forks, offering a substantial 30 clicks of both compression and rebound adjustment for fine-tuned handling. At the rear, a WP APEX separate-piston shock provides 20 clicks of rebound adjustment, with preload adjustable via a tool, ensuring versatile performance for varied terrains.

Suspension travel has been significantly improved, increasing from the previous 170 mm front and 177 mm rear to 230 mm at both ends—a considerable enhancement for serious adventure riders. Additionally, the 390 Adventure R now runs on a set of 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels, equipped with Mitas Enduro Trail E07+ tyres.

These updates result in the new 390 Adventure R having a taller seat height of 870 mm, up from the previous 855 mm, which may pose a challenge for shorter riders but benefits those seeking improved ground clearance and suspension travel. Additionally, the bike’s weight has increased slightly, rising to 165 kg from 159 kg (both figures excluding fuel), likely due to the upgraded suspension components, new subframe, and other enhancements. Despite the weight increase, these changes aim to deliver a more capable and durable machine for serious off-road adventures.

For shorter riders or those lacking confidence with taller bikes, KTM has you covered with the new 390 Adventure X. It features a manageable 825 mm seat height right out of the showroom—previously, you’d have had to invest in a lowering kit to achieve that. This makes the X far more accessible to a wider range of riders without compromising too much on adventure capability.

However, this lower height comes with some trade-offs. The X is equipped with WP Apex 43 mm forks without any adjustment and offering 200 mm of travel. At the rear, a WP Apex emulsion shock provides only preload adjustment. The wheel setup is also road-friendly, consisting of a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear, fitted with MRF Meteor or Apollo Tramplr XR tires, which offer better performance on paved surfaces.

Despite these compromises, the 390 Adventure X still provides a respectable 232 mm of ground clearance, which, while lower than the R model’s 272 mm, is still quite generous for light off-road exploration and mixed riding conditions.

The braking system on the 2025 390 Adventure models is provided by ByBre. Up front, a 320 mm floating rotor is paired with a new two-piston caliper, designed to improve heat dissipation and enhance fade resistance, thanks in part to a redesigned master cylinder. At the rear, there’s a 240 mm rotor with a single-piston caliper. Notably, KTM has shifted from the four-piston front caliper seen on previous models to a two-piston unit for these updates, likely to balance performance and weight considerations.

Both models retain off-road ABS, which allows for rear-wheel lock when activated. This feature is tied to the Off-Road Mode and, importantly, the ABS settings are now saved even after the bike is turned off—a welcome improvement for off-road enthusiasts. The ABS system also features cornering functionality, integrated with KTM’s MTC (traction control) system to provide additional safety during dynamic riding.

As for riding modes, both models offer Street and Off-Road modes. The 390 Adventure R gets an extra Rain mode and also allows MTC to be fully disabled for maximum control in technical riding situations. Interestingly, while the R model includes cornering MTC, this feature is omitted on the 390 Adventure X, which appears to be a deliberate design choice to maintain cost-efficiency.

The 390 Adventure X takes another step toward affordability by featuring a basic LCD display instead of the full-color TFT screen found on the R model. Despite this downgrade, both models retain phone connectivity via the KTM app, allowing riders to answer calls, control music, and access turn-by-turn navigation. Lighting is fully LED on both versions, maintaining modern visibility and efficiency standards.

The switchgear has also been upgraded with illuminated switches for better usability in low-light conditions. While cruise control isn’t standard on either model, it can be added through KTM’s accessory range, offering greater touring convenience for those who want it.

Under the hood, both models feature the latest LC4c engine, now with a displacement increase to 399 cc. This upgrade boosts torque by approximately 10%, promising a smoother, more refined, and sportier performance compared to the outgoing version. The Adventure models typically have a different tuning profile than their sportier counterparts, so it will be interesting to see how KTM adjusts the engine characteristics to balance off-road capability with everyday rideability.

While the new LC4c engine may be familiar from other 390 and 401 models, KTM has made several refinements for the 2025 390 Adventure line-up. These include an optimised cylinder head and gearbox, contributing to improved performance and durability. Service intervals have been extended to 10,000 km, reducing maintenance frequency for riders. Additionally, new fuel injectors enhance fuel efficiency and reduce emissions, with KTM claiming an impressive 3.4 L/100 km fuel consumption. Combined with a 14 L fuel tank, this translates to a range well over 400 km—ideal for long-distance touring and adventure riding.

The engine sits higher in the chassis, thanks to a redesigned airbox, improving ground clearance and supporting an off-road-focused rider triangle.

The Quickshifter+ system is still available as an accessory but not standard. However, the new engine introduces several gearbox enhancements for smoother and more precise shifting. These include revised gear guides, a reshaped shift drum for improved fifth-to-sixth gear transitions, and reduced shift lever travel for quicker response. Additionally, the power-assist slipper clutch features optimised gears on the clutch basket and flywheel, which are claimed to improve both performance and rider control during aggressive down-shifting or in technical terrain.

The styling on the 2025 390 Adventure models has also been refreshed, drawing inspiration from KTM’s Rally machines. The new-generation KTM headlight leads the design, complemented by more compact bodywork and a rally-style tower front end. Durable fairings and in-mold graphics enhance both aesthetics and durability, giving the bike a tough, off-road-ready appearance.

Ergonomics could also see potential improvements, particularly for standing riders. The new design may offer better peg placement and a more spacious rider triangle, which would alleviate the issue some riders faced on the previous model—having to hunch while standing. This was a common complaint that affected comfort and control during off-road riding. It will be interesting to see if these changes make standing on the bike more natural and less taxing on longer rides. Feedback from riders who test the new models will likely shed more light on how well these ergonomic adjustments perform in real-world conditions.

In contrast, having already sampled the new generation engine and chassis, it seems like we’ll be in for a treat and noticeable improvement in that department, while the 390 Adventure R will probably now get the tick of approval from some of those who wanted more serious off-road cred.

The 390 Adventure X, pending pricing, should be the more everyday machine, and much more inviting for short riders.

WP Suspension components will be available for the 390 Adventure R and X models. An XPLOR PRO 6500 Cartridge Kit for the forks, and XPLOR PRO 6746 Shock Absorber will be available for those that want to get real serious. Pricing and availability is still to be announced.

KTM 390 Adventure R Specifications

[Adventure X]

Engine – LC4c liquid-cooled single-cylinder, DOHC, four-valve, four-stroke (EURO 5+), 398.7 cc

Bore x Stroke – 89 x 64 mm

Compression Ratio – 12.6

Claimed Power – 44 hp (33 kW) @ 8500 rpm

Claimed Torque – 39 Nm @ 7000 rpm

Induction – 46 mm throttle body, Bosch EFI

Starting – Electric

Transmission – Six speed

Clutch – PASC, mechanical

Lubrication – Wet sump

Frame – Steel trellis frame, powder coated, powder coated bolt-on steel trellis frame, aluminium handelbar [steel handlebar]

Brakes – 320 mm floating front rotor, Bybre radial caliper with two pistons, 240 mm rear rotor, ByBre, single-piston floating caliper

Front Suspension – WP APEX open cartridge 43mm – compression and rebound adjustable (30 clicks), 230 mm travel [WP APEX open cartridge 43mm, 200 mm travel]

Rear Suspension – WP APEX Split Piston – preload with top ring and rebound (20 clicks), 230 mm travel [WP APEX Emulsion, 200 mm travel]

Wheels F/R – 21/18 inch spoke wheels 1.85/2.5 [19/17 inch cast wheels 2.5/3.5]

Tyres F/R – 90/90 R21 M/C 54T M+S / 140/80 R18 M/C 70T M+S [ 100/90 R19 M/C 57T TL M+S / 130/80 R17]

Weight (no fuel) – 165 kg

Fuel capacity – 14 litres

Wheelbase – 1481 mm [1464 mm]

Steering Head Angle – 62.9-degrees

Ground Clearance – 272 mm

Seat Height – 870 mm [ 825 mm]

Service interval – 10,000 km

Available – July 2025

