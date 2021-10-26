Motorcycle Recall Notice

PRA No. – REC-004975

Campaign number – TI 32_1948775

Original published date – 21 October 2021

Supplier details – KTM Australia Pty Ltd

Contact name – KTM Australia Customer Service

Contact phone – 1800 644 771

Contact email – KTMGroup.CustomerService@ktm.com.au

Contact website – https://www.ktm.com/en-au.html

KTM 690 Enduro R / 690 SMC R

690 Enduro R Model Year 2018 – 2020

690 SMC R Model Year 2019 – 2020

Year range – 2017 – 2020

Affected units – 576

See effected VIN list.

PRA No. – REC-004974

Campaign number – TI 32_1948777

Original published date – 21 October 2021

Supplier details – HQVA PTY LTD

Contact name – KTM Group Australia Customer Service

Contact phone – 1800 644 771

Contact email – KTMGroup.CustomerService@ktm.com.au

Contact website – https://www.husqvarna-motorcycles.com/en-au.html

Husqvarna 701 variants

701 Enduro

701 Enduro LR

701 Supermoto

701 Vitpilen

701 Svartpilen

Year range – 2017 – 2020

Affected units – 888

See effected VIN list.

What are the defects?

A clutch slave cylinder manufactured with a bellow style gasket may be damaged during assembly. Damage could result in the clutch failing to disengage preventing the rider from being able to change gears.

What are the hazards?

If the clutch fails to disengage it could result in a loss of motorcycle control increasing the risk of an accident causing serious injury or death to the rider and/or passenger or bystanders.

What should consumers do?

Owners can contact an authorised dealer and make an appointment to have the rectification performed free of charge.