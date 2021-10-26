Motorcycle Recall Notice
PRA No. – REC-004975
Campaign number – TI 32_1948775
Original published date – 21 October 2021
Supplier details – KTM Australia Pty Ltd
Contact name – KTM Australia Customer Service
Contact phone – 1800 644 771
Contact email – KTMGroup.CustomerService@ktm.com.au
Contact website – https://www.ktm.com/en-au.html
KTM 690 Enduro R / 690 SMC R
690 Enduro R Model Year 2018 – 2020
690 SMC R Model Year 2019 – 2020
Year range – 2017 – 2020
Affected units – 576
PRA No. – REC-004974
Campaign number – TI 32_1948777
Original published date – 21 October 2021
Supplier details – HQVA PTY LTD
Contact name – KTM Group Australia Customer Service
Contact phone – 1800 644 771
Contact email – KTMGroup.CustomerService@ktm.com.au
Contact website – https://www.husqvarna-motorcycles.com/en-au.html
Husqvarna 701 variants
701 Enduro
701 Enduro LR
701 Supermoto
701 Vitpilen
701 Svartpilen
Year range – 2017 – 2020
Affected units – 888
What are the defects?
A clutch slave cylinder manufactured with a bellow style gasket may be damaged during assembly. Damage could result in the clutch failing to disengage preventing the rider from being able to change gears.
What are the hazards?
If the clutch fails to disengage it could result in a loss of motorcycle control increasing the risk of an accident causing serious injury or death to the rider and/or passenger or bystanders.
What should consumers do?
Owners can contact an authorised dealer and make an appointment to have the rectification performed free of charge.