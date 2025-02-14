2025 KTM 390 Range

KTM have announced the pricing for their new and improved learner-legal 390 Gen 3 range for the 2025 model year, with the 390 Duke the most affordable option at $8995 Ride Away, while the 390 Adventure R tops the range at $11,295 Ride Away.

Building off the experience gained with the previous generation of small single-cylinder engines, the LC4c powerplant has been completely redesigned for 2025, with a newly optimised cylinder head and gearbox.

This new engine platform introduces updated service intervals, with the first service occurring at 1,000 km, followed by regular services every 10,000 km thereafter. Valve checks are performed every 20,000 km.

This new LC4c powerplant features a larger valve cover with a smaller cylinder head, reducing the weight at the upper end of the engine. A new thermostat position – mounted directly into the cylinder head – improves thermal monitoring and provides more stable running temperatures under different riding conditions.

New injectors are now angled directly into the inlet valves to reduce build-up in the inlet channel. These new injectors also provide a finer fuel spray, making for more efficient combustion and less emissions.

The 390 Duke will also be the first to arrive, with dealers expecting stocks next month, while the SMC R, Enduro R, Adventure X and Adventure R models are expected to be available from May.

The 2025 lineup introduces the 390 Adventure R—a version specifically designed for more rugged, off-road adventures. The 390 Adventure R features WP APEX 43 mm open cartridge forks, offering a substantial 30 clicks of both compression and rebound adjustment for fine-tuned handling. At the rear, a WP APEX separate-piston shock provides 20 clicks of rebound adjustment, with preload adjustable via a tool, ensuring versatile performance for varied terrains.

In contrast, the new 390 Adventure X is designed with the everyday rider in mind. It features a significantly reduced seat height for improved accessibility and comfort, along with a more road-focused setup. The X is equipped with WP Apex 43 mm forks without any adjustment and offering 200 mm of travel. At the rear, a WP Apex emulsion shock provides only preload adjustment. The wheel setup is also road-friendly, consisting of a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear. The 390 Adventure X comes in at $1300 less than the R model and can be ridden away for $9995.

The most minimalist and off-road ready option is the new 390 Enduro R which KTM designate a ‘dual-sport’ motorcycle. The 390 Enduro R rolls on Enduro-specific spoked rims shod with off-road focussed 90/90-21 and 140/80-18 tyres. Ground clearance is a very generous 272 mm, and the adjustable suspension has 230 mm of travel.

Boasting long travel suspension, 17” wheels, grippy tyres, and a specifically curated selection of rider aids and tech, the 390 SMC R is for the budding street smart Supermoto rider. Rolling on 17” spoked rims at both ends shod with 110/70 and 150/60 rubber this option is clearly aimed at the street, and maybe even a little bit of the track. A powerful 320 mm radial brake on the front and 240 mm single piston brakes on the back provide supermoto supermoto stopping power. The SMC R and Enduro R models are $10,695 Ride Away.