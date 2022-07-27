Lambretta G350 & X300 scooters

Italian scooter brand Lambretta have introduced two new models as part of its 75th birthday celebrations: the range-topping G350 and sporty X300.

Both single-cylinder scooters took centre stage at the recent Milan Design Week, and will go on sale in 2023 alongside the V-Special 50 and V-Special 200.

The G350’s roots can be tracked back to the ‘G325 Special’, which was exhibited at the 2019 EICMA motorcycle show – and on the cusp of a 2020 production launch before the pandemic scuttled that plan.

Two years later, the G325 has morphed into the higher-displacement G350, positioned at the top of the premium classic scooter market and asan extension of the existing V-Special range.

Its design is inspired by the classic Lambrettas of the past, and underneath the bodywork is a steel monocoque frame with interchangeable side panels.

The model has double linkage front suspension, 12-inch tyres, dual-channel ABS and a TFT display, while the 330 cc liquid-cooled engine produces 19.2 kW (25.8 hp) and 25.5 Nm.

Meanwhile, the X300, with the ‘X’ naming convention is the beginning of a new product line for the company.

The X300 features sporty and tapered lines and the signature Lambretta fixed fender (it points straight ahead irrespective of handlebar position), while the chassis is a semi-monocoque design with the shield, footboard and side panels all made from steel.

The X300 also has double linkage front suspension and shock absorber, as well as dual-channel ABS, LED lighting and keyless start.

It’s powered by a 275 cc engine, with only marginally less grunt – 0.75 kW and 1 Nm – than the G350.

Both scooters are slated to start production at the end of 2022, with pricing and colours to be announced by Lambretta Australia closer to the pair’s arrival date in 2023.

The V-Special 50 and V-Special 200 currently retail for $3590 (plus ORC) and $4990 (plus ORC) respectively, available with the traditional fixed or flex fender.

For more information, visit www.lambrettaaustralia.com.au.

2023 Lambretta G350 Specifications Engine Single cylinder, 4 stroke, 4 valve, liquid cooled Displacement 330 cc Bore and stroke 82 × 62.5 mm Maximum power 25.8 hp @ 7.500 rpm Maximum torque 25.5Nm @ 6.250 g / m Frame Monocoque steel frame Suspension front Oscillating arm with double shock absorber Suspension rear Double shock absorber Front tire 120 / 70-12 51M, tubeless, Pirelli Post tire 130 / 70-12 56M, tubeless, Pirelli Front brake Disc, 240mm Rear brake Disc, 240mm Tank capacity 9.5 L Max length 1956 mm Max width 770 mm Max height 1129 mm Wheelbase 1400 mm Weight (dry) 173 kg