Lambretta G350 & X300 scooters
Italian scooter brand Lambretta have introduced two new models as part of its 75th birthday celebrations: the range-topping G350 and sporty X300.
Both single-cylinder scooters took centre stage at the recent Milan Design Week, and will go on sale in 2023 alongside the V-Special 50 and V-Special 200.
The G350’s roots can be tracked back to the ‘G325 Special’, which was exhibited at the 2019 EICMA motorcycle show – and on the cusp of a 2020 production launch before the pandemic scuttled that plan.
Two years later, the G325 has morphed into the higher-displacement G350, positioned at the top of the premium classic scooter market and asan extension of the existing V-Special range.
Its design is inspired by the classic Lambrettas of the past, and underneath the bodywork is a steel monocoque frame with interchangeable side panels.
The model has double linkage front suspension, 12-inch tyres, dual-channel ABS and a TFT display, while the 330 cc liquid-cooled engine produces 19.2 kW (25.8 hp) and 25.5 Nm.
Meanwhile, the X300, with the ‘X’ naming convention is the beginning of a new product line for the company.
The X300 features sporty and tapered lines and the signature Lambretta fixed fender (it points straight ahead irrespective of handlebar position), while the chassis is a semi-monocoque design with the shield, footboard and side panels all made from steel.
The X300 also has double linkage front suspension and shock absorber, as well as dual-channel ABS, LED lighting and keyless start.
It’s powered by a 275 cc engine, with only marginally less grunt – 0.75 kW and 1 Nm – than the G350.
Both scooters are slated to start production at the end of 2022, with pricing and colours to be announced by Lambretta Australia closer to the pair’s arrival date in 2023.
The V-Special 50 and V-Special 200 currently retail for $3590 (plus ORC) and $4990 (plus ORC) respectively, available with the traditional fixed or flex fender.
For more information, visit www.lambrettaaustralia.com.au.
|2023 Lambretta G350 Specifications
|Engine
|Single cylinder, 4 stroke, 4 valve, liquid cooled
|Displacement
|330 cc
|Bore and stroke
|82 × 62.5 mm
|Maximum power
|25.8 hp @ 7.500 rpm
|Maximum torque
|25.5Nm @ 6.250 g / m
|Frame
|Monocoque steel frame
|Suspension front
|Oscillating arm with double shock absorber
|Suspension rear
|Double shock absorber
|Front tire
|120 / 70-12 51M, tubeless, Pirelli
|Post tire
|130 / 70-12 56M, tubeless, Pirelli
|Front brake
|Disc, 240mm
|Rear brake
|Disc, 240mm
|Tank capacity
|9.5 L
|Max length
|1956 mm
|Max width
|770 mm
|Max height
|1129 mm
|Wheelbase
|1400 mm
|Weight (dry)
|173 kg
|2023 Lambretta X300 Specifications
|Engine
|Single cylinder, 4 stroke, 4 valve, liquid cooled
|Displacement
|275 cc
|Bore and stroke
|75 × 62,3 mm
|Maximum power
|24.8 hp @ 8.250 rpm
|Maximum torque
|24.5Nm @ 6.2500 rpm
|Frame
|Semi monocoque frame, tubular with steel components
|Suspension front
|Swinging arm with double shock absorber
|Suspension rear
|Double shock absorber
|Front tire
|120 / 70-12 51M, tubeless
|Post tire
|130 / 70-12 56M, tubeless
|Front brake
|Disc, 220mm
|Rear brake
|Disc, 219mm
|Fuel capacity
|7 L
|Max length
|1922 mm
|Max width
|741 mm
|Max height
|1117 mm
|Wheelbase
|1370 mm
|Weight (dry)
|165 kg