2022 FIM Hard Enduro Champion crowned

The 2022 FIM Hard Enduro World Champion has been crowned in Spain over the weekend, with Germany’s Manuel Lettenbichler claiming top honours at the season final.

Sherco Factory Racing’s Mario Roman chased the German home for second to end a closely fought season as runner-up. Finishing fifth behind Trystan Hart (KTM), Jarvis Racing Team’s Graham Jarvis completed the overall championship podium.

Manuel Lettenbichler – 2022 Hard Enduro World Champion

“WORLD CHAMPION! I’m so stoked with that! The pressure was on this morning. I was pretty nervous before the start. Getting away first I settled into the lead, but after the one hour mark I was feeling pretty tired. I knew Mario was in second and only about two minutes behind me, so I had to keep focused. Once I got to the final climbs I started to get excited about the title, knowing it was so close. It’s amazing to be the 2022 Hard Enduro World Champion. It’s been a crazy, good year. It’s been awesome battling the guys, but I’m ready to celebrate now!”

With the outcome of the 2022 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship set to be decided on the final day of the season at the 24MX Hixpania Hard Enduro in Aguilar de Campoo, Spain, excitement was high ahead of the ACERBIS Lost Roads race. Manuel Lettenbichler held a narrow four-point lead over Mario Roman in the title chase ensuring it was still all to play for for both riders.

Heading into the final with Manuel holding a three minute lead over Mario, the chase was on. Attacking, the Spaniard fought to reel the German in, but Manuel was able to control the gap.

Entering the final Hixpania Hill out front, the title was within Lettenbichler’s grasp. Navigating the incredibly steep climbs, the German remained mistake free to cross the finish line as the race winner and as the newly-crowned 2022 FIM Hard Enduro World Champion.

Forced to concede defeat, Roman finished just under five minutes behind Lettenbichler in second to end his 2022 season as the runner-up. Gomez finished behind Roman for third in this year’s 24MX Hixpania Hard Enduro.

Mario Roman – 2022 Runner Up

Starting in ninth I knew it would be an uphill battle to catch Mani, but I gave it my best shot. I passed around five riders pretty quickly, but it took some time to pass Alfredo (Gomez) and Trystan (Hart). My pace was good, but Mani was matching it and I couldn’t quite get close enough to him. It’s frustrating to lose the title. I gave it my best all year. Congratulations to Mani. Finally, a big thank you to Sherco for their incredible support.”

With a strong ride in the closing stages of the race, Hart battled past Jarvis to claim fourth. Finishing fifth, Jarvis cemented his position of third overall in the final championship standings.

Graham Jarvis – 2022 Third

“It’s been a good weekend and good day today. To finish third overall in the championship is brilliant. I started out this season with my own team and also coming back from injury. But we made the podium straight away in Israel and then won Red Bull Romaniacs. For an old guy, I think we’ve done pretty good, and I’ll be back for more!”

History was also made with South Africa’s Matthew Green (Rigo Racing) who put his name into the record books as the first FIM Hard Enduro Junior World Cup Champion.

Provisional Championship Standings (After round 8)