Luke Clout crashes heavily

Luke Clout had an almost perfect start to his season at Wonthaggi but things went pear-shaped for the 27-year-old at round two in Mackay today.

Clout was leading the opening moto at Gum Valley before crashing hard on the third lap of the contest.

Clout was attended to by medical personnel for some time by the side of the track before eventually being transported to hospital where he was diagnosed with a broken right tibia and fibula.

Arrangements are being made to transfer Clout to a larger city hospital for stablisation of the fractures.

Kyle Webster and Dean Ferris shared the Thor MX1 wins at Mackay today, with Webster winning the round from Ferris, while Todd Waters claimed third overall.

Webster now leads the Thor MX1 Championship on 85-points to Aaron Tanti’s 79-points.

