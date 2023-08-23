Ian Bainbridge passes away after crashing at Kirk Michael

The organisers of the Manx Grand Prix Races have confirmed that Ian Bainbridge, 69, from Barnard Castle, was killed in an accident during the second qualifying session for the 2023 event.

The accident occurred on the exit of Kirk Michael village on his first lap of the session.

Ian made his Mountain Course debut in 2005 and had been a regular competitor in the classic racing classes ever since, only missing the Manx Grand Prix on two occasions in that time.

Ian’s best performance came in the 2010 Classic Senior Manx Grand Prix when he finished in 8th place.

Deepest sympathy to Ian’s family, loved ones, and friends.

This news comes on the back of another experienced competitor, Gary Vines, passing away after a crash on the opening day of practice.