Reiterberger to race ARRC

Markus Reiterberger is switching to the FIM Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) after winning his fourth championship title in the International German Motorcycle Championship (IDM). With this move, Reiterberger returns to the championship in which he already wanted to fight for the championship title three years ago. After a very promising start for Reiterberger and his team, the 2020 ARRC season was ended prematurely by the coronavirus pandemic.

Markus Reiterberger

“I am very happy to get another chance in the Asian Road Racing Championship. Three years ago, I already completed the first ARRC event on the MotoGP track in Sepang. Back then I finished fourth in the wet first race and won the second race in the dry with a big lead and a new lap record. I really enjoyed it, but unfortunately Corona intervened and the rest of the season was cancelled. So I’m even more happy to have another chance to race in Asia. It’s a cool championship. It’s international. The factories from Japan are very interested in this championship. So, it’s very interesting for us. We are competing as a European manufacturer with a Malaysian team. The race tracks are really good. Most of them are tracks from the MotoGP calendar. I also like the climate because it should always be very warm.

Together with the ONEXOX BMW TKKR team, Reiterberger will start a new attempt this year. In addition to his commitment in Asia, the 28-year-old German from Obing will also remain a part of the BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team in the FIM Endurance World Championship and is targeting the World Championship title together with BMW. Reiterberger will ride the 2023 version of the BMW M 1000 RR in both championships.

“Besides the ARRC, I will continue to compete for the BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team in the Endurance World Championship. The goal is clearly the World Championship title. I think we have the package to do that. Our rider line-up is unchanged and therefore just as strong as last year. In the 2022 season, we were able to make a strong showing on a regular basis. Our bike is even better for 2023. I’m particularly looking forward to Spa, because apart from the IDM circuit in Schleiz, it’s my absolute favourite circuit by now. The circuit is simply awesome.”

2023 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship Calendar