Triumph Motocrosser closer to fruition

Triumph have dropped Part Two of their all-new Motocross motorcycle video series, Vision to Reality, following on from the initial chassis instalment to now cover the engine.

Ricky Carmichael

“This engine has its own identity, and I think one of the best things about it is the way it’s designed and developed, which enables riders with a very wide range of abilities to be able to ride the bike. It’s light and compact and the power delivery is great for all forms of riders.”

The video can be found below; here are some screenshot snippets from it.

The film features high-profile Triumph Racing managers, engineers and test riders involved in the development of the new bike, including from the SuperMotocross team Bobby Hewitt, Dave Arnold, Ivan Tedesco, Stephen ‘Scuba’ Westfall and from the MX2 team Vincent Bereni.

We won’t have a look into how the bike rides until September, but until then, here’s the latest update:

You can also check out the first video if you’d missed it below. In Episode 1, Ricky Carmichael goes behind the scenes for a look into Triumph’s new motocross chassis.