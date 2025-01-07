Moto Guzzi 500 Bialbero GP Racer

With Phil Aynsley

The 1957 version of the 500 Bialbero (DOHC) GP racer was basically the same bike as its smaller 350cc sibling (link) apart from the bore/stroke and the use of a larger 50 mm carburettor.

The extremely light weight of 100 kg meant that the motor’s 48 hp (at 7800rpm) could propel the bike to a top speed of over 240 km/h.

The single was run concurrently with the V-8 during the 1957 season, with the single being preferred for the slower, tighter circuits, while the V-8 was used on the faster circuits.

Unlike the successful 350 however, the only points finishes during the year for the 500 Bialbero were two fourth places by Dickie Dale.