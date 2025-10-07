Moto News Weekly Wrap

October 7, 2025

What’s New:

World Supercross returns to Europe in December

Ken Roczen signed by ECSTAR Suzuki for SMX 2026

Twisted Tea Suzuki sign Jason Anderson for WSX and SMX

Fricke and Doyle confirmed as permanent 2026 SpeedwayGP wildcards

Germany claim U21 SoN victory with Australia taking bronze

2025 FIM Speedway of Nations Wrap – Australia triumphant

2025 KTM Australian Junior Motocross Championship Report

Steward Baylor claims US National Enduro title at Muddobbers

Mason Semmens tops Desert Classic GP in Pro2 class

Toni Bou tops 2026 X-Trial World Championship opener

Provisional 2026 Hertz FIM Trial World Championship Calendar

2026 Monster Energy SMX World Championship Calendar reveal

Provisional 2026 FIM Motocross World Championship Calendar

Australia retain FIM Motocross of Nations crown – MXoN Quotes

2025 Racing Calendars

World Supercross returns to Europe in December

The 2025 FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) calendar has been revised following the withdrawal of Kuala Lumpur’s Stadium Merdeka as the season opener, with Sweden stepping in to maintain a full five-round, five-continent schedule.

The addition of Stockholm strengthens the series’ global reach, ensuring WSX continues its expansion across new markets. The revised calendar now begins in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on 8 November, before heading to Vancouver, the Gold Coast, Stockholm, and Cape Town for the season finale.

The updated 2025 WSX calendar is as follows:

Round 1 – Buenos Aires, Argentina: 8 November Round 2 – Vancouver, Canada: 15 November Round 3 – Gold Coast, Australia: 29 November Round 4 – Stockholm, Sweden: 6 December Round 5 – Cape Town, South Africa: 13 December

Tom Burwell – World Supercross CEO

“We are thrilled to confirm that our season will head back to Europe, and in particular to Sweden, a country with a passion for two-wheeled motorsport. The Swedish GP will be a fantastic addition to the Championship and the ideal setting for the penultimate round. We were let down at this late stage by the Stadium Merdeka, despite the significant time, investment, and commitment that went into bringing world-class supercross to Malaysia for the very first time. Thanks to the relentless work of our team and the backing of our partners, we’ve turned disappointment into momentum. Sweden completes a five-round Championship across five continents in 2025, ahead of what is shaping up to be our biggest season yet.”

The new schedule keeps WSX on five continents. It confirms the series’ commitment to establishing a truly global Supercross championship, with returning venues and a fresh stop in Scandinavia rounding out the 2025 season.

Ken Roczen signed by ECSTAR Suzuki for SMX 2026

Ken Roczen has been re-signed to continue racing with the Progressive Insurance ECSTAR Suzuki team aboard the RM-Z450 for the 2026 SuperMotocross season.

Roczen delivered standout results in 2025, taking the points lead and holding the red plate for a while, and carding an inspiring win at the Daytona Supercross, arguably the season’s toughest and most prestigious event.

Ken Roczen

“I’m excited to sign another year with the team,” shared Ken Roczen. “We have built a solid foundation over the last few years, and I’m excited to continue to work with the people that I have worked with for the last four years because I feel like that is when the best results come. I think we have a lot up our sleeve for the 2026 season, and I am excited to continue this relationship.”

Fans will get their first look at Roczen’s 2026 campaign when the SuperMotocross season kicks off January 10 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California.

Twisted Tea Suzuki sign Jason Anderson

Twisted Tea Suzuki has confirmed the signing of 2018 AMA Supercross Champion Jason Anderson, who will race the Suzuki RM-Z450 in the 2025 and 2026 World Supercross seasons and the 2026 SuperMotocross Championship.

It marks a homecoming for the 31-year-old American, whose career began on Suzuki machinery as part of the brand’s amateur development program in the mid-2000s. Anderson claimed five Loretta Lynn’s Amateur titles and the 2010 Nicky Hayden AMA Horizon Award before turning pro with Rockstar Suzuki in 2011. His first professional podium came a year later in Salt Lake City, followed by his maiden victory at the same venue in 2013.

Known universally as El Hombre, Anderson went on to capture the 2014 250SX West title and the 2018 AMA 450SX Championship, collecting more than 16 premier-class wins along the way.

Jason Anderson

“Super excited to be back on yellow. My first experience with factory support I ever had was from Suzuki in 2003, so 23 years later it’s pretty cool to be with them at the top level of the sport!”

Anderson’s signing reunites him with the manufacturer where his professional journey began and strengthens Suzuki’s high-profile Supercross line-up alongside Ken Roczen, giving the brand a potent 1-2 combination for 2026.

Anderson will make his first competitive appearance in Suzuki colours at the Buenos Aires World Supercross opener on 8 November, before turning his attention to SuperMotocross in 2026.

Fricke and Doyle confirmed as permanent 2026 SpeedwayGP wildcards

Three of the sport’s biggest names — Jason Doyle, Max Fricke, and Tai Woffinden — have been confirmed as permanent riders for the 2026 FIM Speedway Grand Prix World Championship, completing a 15-rider field stacked with world champions and rising stars.

Former world champion Jason Doyle extends his Speedway GP career into a 12th consecutive season, just days after helping Australia claim the 2025 FIM Speedway of Nations crown in Poland. Despite injury setbacks in recent seasons, including a torn rotator cuff and hip problems that curtailed parts of his 2024 and 2025 campaigns, Doyle remains a proven race winner and key figure in the championship mix.

He’ll be joined by fellow Aussie Max Fricke, a three-time Australian champion and 2022 Speedway of Nations gold medallist, who narrowly missed out on automatic qualification after finishing eighth in the 2025 standings. Fricke reached seven of ten last-chance qualifiers this year and matched his career-best overall finish, securing his return via the SGP Commission’s picks.

Completing the trio of wildcards is Tai Woffinden, Great Britain’s most successful speedway rider with three world titles. The 34-year-old will return to the full-time GP roster looking to add to his 22 career GP wins and lead the British charge alongside compatriots Dan Bewley and Robert Lambert, both automatic qualifiers.

They join a 2026 line-up led by six-time world champion Bartosz Zmarzlik, who claimed his latest title after a season-long fight with Brady Kurtz, the Australian taking five straight GP wins and falling just one point short of gold. Kurtz and fellow Australian Jack Holder both return as automatic qualifiers after finishing second and fifth, respectively.

Other confirmed riders include Fredrik Lindgren (Sweden), Andzejs Lebedevs (Latvia), and Poland’s returning Patryk Dudek, who reclaims his GP place after winning both the 2025 Speedway European Championship and Polish national title.

Qualifiers from the FIM SGP Challenge, Dominik Kubera, Kacper Woryna, Leon Madsen, and Michael Jepsen Jensen, round out the grid.

On the reserve list, Ukraine’s new Under-21 World Champion Nazar Parnitskyi leads the substitutes, followed by Anders Thomsen (Denmark), Jan Kvech (Czech Republic), Kai Huckenbeck (Germany), and Mathias Pollestad (Norway).

The full 2026 FIM Speedway GP calendar is set to be announced in the coming weeks.

2026 FIM Speedway GP Line-Up – In FIM Ranking Order

95. Bartosz Zmarzlik (Poland)

101. Brady Kurtz (Australia)

99. Dan Bewley (Great Britain)

66. Fredrik Lindgren (Sweden)

25. Jack Holder (Australia)

29. Andzejs Lebedevs (Latvia)

505. Robert Lambert (Great Britain)

46. Max Fricke (Australia)

69. Jason Doyle (Australia)

415. Dominik Kubera (Poland)

30. Leon Madsen (Denmark)

52. Michael Jepsen Jensen (Denmark)

692. Patryk Dudek (Poland)

223. Kacper Woryna (Poland)

108. Tai Woffinden (Great Britain)

Substitute Riders

785. Nazar Parnitskyi (Ukraine)

105. Anders Thomsen (Denmark)

201. Jan Kvech (Czech Republic)

744. Kai Huckenbeck (Germany)

999. Mathias Pollestad (Norway)

Germany claims U21 SoN victory with Australia taking bronze German Under-21 skipper Norick Blodorn was elated to see his side enjoy the last laugh after they defied doubters to land the country’s first-ever speedway world team title in FIM Speedway of Nations – SON2. Blodorn joined forces with SON2 debutant Mario Hausl to top the podium in the FIM Team Speedway Under-21 World Championship event at Torun’s Marian Rose Motoarena in Poland on Friday. Germany claimed an epic victory on 39 points, defying the sport’s traditional superpowers, beating Denmark (38) to gold by one point, with Australia claiming the bronze medals on 37. An elated German side tore up the history books, winning their first world team titles at senior or junior level, while the team’s No.3 Hannah Grunwald – the 2025 FIM Women’s Speedway Gold Trophy winner – officially became the sport’s first-ever female world champion. Despite powering to 24 points from a possible 28, Blodorn admits his side’s famous win came as a shock as the German Under-21s made up for the senior side’s SON exit in Semi-Final 1 on Tuesday evening. Norick Blodorn “I am pretty surprised by this, to be honest. Most of the teams were laughing about our line-up, but we did something special. For me, it was a goal to get a medal at the end of the season in the under-21 category. It didn’t quite work out in SGP2, but I didn’t expect that it would happen here. I will definitely take it, and I am pretty stoked. Everyone was saying how bad we were in the SON Semi-Final, but we have turned it around. It’s pretty unreal because nobody expected us to win. I was even sceptical about us getting close to a medal, so pulling out this performance is pretty insane.” Blodorn also hailed the heroics of 18-year-old Hausl, who scored 15 points in Torun just two weeks after winning the prestigious Golden Ribbon under-21 event at Czech track Pardubice on September 20 – sending him into SON2 with considerable momentum. “Over the second half of the season, Mario had some of the meetings of the year. He won the Golden Ribbon in Pardubice. He must have been pretty stoked with that and just continued with that performance. It’s his debut at this level. We worked well together, and we’ll definitely take this medal. It’s pretty insane for Germany to get up here. We can definitely be proud of that.” Hausl was pleased to fight his way to gold on his SON2 debut. Mario Hausl “I don’t know what to say. I am happy. I am speechless. It’s nice. There was no pressure for me; well, a little bit maybe. It was a hard day, but as Sascha always says, ‘Fight for every point”. That’s how we do it.” Grunwald hailed her German teammates after watching them power the side to victory. Danish Under-21 team manager Hans Andersen was proud of his side as Mikkel Andersen raced to 21 points, with Villads Nagel scoring 13 and Bastian Pedersen picking up four as they fell just short of gold. Australian team manager Mark Lemon admits some tips from the nation’s Speedway GP and SON stars Brady Kurtz and Jason Doyle helped his side as Mitchell McDiarmid raced to 19 points, while Tate Zischke scored 18. Mark Lemon “It was a great performance by the boys. We came here probably not expecting too much. You always have the focus of trying to medal, which is the ambition for every country. We had a little bit of luck along the way. But I think Mitch and Tate rode really well. As a collective behind the scenes, it was all hands on deck – from the mechanics, and also our senior riders were with us to make sure the boys had the best chance to perform on the track. That’s all you can do – give them the tools to deliver. Coming so close to gold and silver is a little disappointing, but we were super impressed by the Germans, and it was really special to see Norick leading them from the front. It’s great to see Germany get a gold medal. With Poland racing in Poland, we always knew it was going to be tough. What they have done in years gone by, winning so many titles in a row, is an incredible feat. Sometimes it makes you feel a little defeated before you get here. But I think this night proves what a great sport speedway is.” 2025 FIM Speedway of Nations Wrap – Australia triumphant Team Australia delivered a commanding performance to capture its second FIM Speedway of Nations (SON) crown in four years, defeating host nation Poland in a thrilling final at the MotoArena in Torun. The decisive race went perfectly to plan for the Aussies, as Brady Kurtz and Jack Holder produced a flawless 1-2 finish over Polish stars Bartosz Zmarzlik and Patryk Dudek to seal the title. Their victory adds to Australia’s 2022 triumph and cements the nation’s growing legacy in world team speedway. After a tentative opening heat, the Australian duo found their rhythm and swept to maximum points in every subsequent race, combining speed, precision, and perfect teamwork to dominate the night. In the final, the tried-and-tested formation paid off once again, Holder hugging the inside while Kurtz blasted around the outer line to secure the gold in emphatic fashion. Team manager Mark Lemon opted not to field reserve rider Jason Doyle, the 2017 Speedway GP World Champion, as Kurtz and Holder carried the green and gold to glory on their own. Denmark, narrowly beaten by Poland in the semi-final playoff, completed the podium in third place, followed by Sweden, defending champion Great Britain, Latvia, and the Czech Republic. Holder, a member of Australia’s 2022 winning squad, was ecstatic to once again stand atop the world stage. “We’ve been training for this since we were nine years old,” Holder said. “Now we’re world champions again and I couldn’t be prouder.” Brady Kurtz “I actually thought it was all over when the tapes went up. I didn’t make the best start at all. But I squeezed in there somehow and got to the outside. I knew I had to get to the fence. Jack was so solid all night. He made every start, looked for me and gave me the run through. Sure enough, when the straight came in the Grand Final, Jack was in front, looking over his shoulder and waiting for me to come past. Once we hit the front, I was checking the big screen every lap and we were solid all race. We were so good together. Once we hit the front, I was pretty confident that we could get it done, and I am really happy with this one. I am relieved. I was a little bit nervous. It’s a big deal to represent your country. I tried not to let the boys down and I am glad we didn’t. It’s a real honour to put this suit on. It’s definitely a full-circle moment, I guess you could say. Jack and I have done more races together than anyone in the history of speedway probably. We have done team events together since we were nine, 10 or 11. Finally, we got it done on the big stage.” Doyle, who watched from the sidelines, praised his teammates’ performance. Jason Doyle “It was all happening! I knew I needed to watch my back, and that first corner was pretty tight. I just held on, pushed and shoved, showed some Aussie grit, looked for BK and there he was – rocket man! I just kept looking up at the big screen to see where the Poles were and rode it home. I’m not disappointed at all, to be honest, that I didn’t get a ride. In Vojens, I was. I felt like I should have got into the Final with the boys and had a couple of rides. But tonight showed how strong our No.1 and No.2 boys are for Australia. I cannot say just how amazingly they rode together. That’s what team racing is about, and they proved a point that they are two of the best riders in the world.” For team boss Lemon, the win capped an unforgettable week after also leading Australia’s U21 squad to bronze in the SON2 competition the night before. Mark Lemon “By comparison, my part in it has been easy. These guys have been amazing. The hardest job in Team Australia at the moment is selecting the riders because we have so many of them performing very well. We have four riders in the GP, and I had some tough decisions to make. We worked together as a team, and I am super proud of them all. Jack has done it before, and Brady has been in such good form in the GPs. He is probably the best rider in the world currently. To win gold here in Poland … we could have only dreamed of that some years ago. We got a taste for success in Vojens and that has rolled on into 2025. We were a little unlucky not to manage this last year. Team GB was just too good on the night in the Grand Final. I just love working with these guys and I am so happy and proud of them. We work really well as a team and all of our mechanics behind the scenes and engine builders helped us to get us to this point. It’s a feather in the cap for Motorcycling Australia, our federation, and all the sponsors who backed us. For me, it is great that a lot of Aussies get up in the middle of the night to support these guys in the GPs, SON and SWC. I’m sure there will be some sore heads Down Under, but they got to see a nice victory.” Australia now joins Great Britain on two SON titles, with Russia the only other nation to have lifted the trophy. The focus now turns to 2026 and the return of the FIM Speedway World Cup, where Australia’s depth across senior and junior ranks will once again make them a formidable contender. Both the SON and SON2 campaigns were proudly supported by long-time backers CBS Bins and A1 Accessory Imports/House of Powersports. FIM Speedway of Nations 2025 Australia 37

1. Brady Kurtz 20

2. Jack Holder 17

3. Jason Doyle 0 Poland 40

1. Bartosz Zmarzlik 20

2. Patryk Dudek 20

3. Piotr Pawlicki 0 Denmark 38

1. Michael Jepsen Jensen 20

2. Leon Madsen 18

3. Mikkel Michelsen 0 Sweden 27

1. Fredrik Lindgren 21

2. Jacob Thorssell 6

3. Timo Lahti Great Britain 24

1. Robert Lambert 16

2. Dan Bewley 6

3. Tom Brennan 2 2025 KTM Australian Junior Motocross Championships The 2025 KTM Australian Junior Motocross Championship (AJMX) produced a full week of intense action at Gillman in South Australia, as around 300 of the nation’s best young riders went bar-to-bar for coveted national titles. Of the 12 championships on offer, Australians would claim 10 this year, while the New Zealand contingent captured two at the 27th running of the event. Kyle Blunden – KTM Group Australia Motorsport Manager “What an incredible event the KTM Australian Junior Motocross Championship at Gillman turned out to be. The level of racing and the depth across every class was something I haven’t seen quite like this before – it was really impressive. For the KTM Junior Racing Team, it was a great week with some outstanding results. Unfortunately, we just fell short in a few of the classes we were competing in, but I’m genuinely proud of all our riders for showing up with their A-game. There’s no doubt the level of talent on display was incredible. Congratulations to all the championship place-getters and everyone involved in putting on such a great week of racing.” Todd Waters – Raceline Husqvarna TDUB Racing Team “It was a tough week of racing for our team, having some bad luck with first turn crashes and not racing to their full potential. It was great to have our full Raceline Husqvarna TDUB Racing Team set up there for our junior racers, and a huge thanks to Jason Waters and Andrew Franklin for making it all possible.” Scott Bishop – Yamaha Motorsport Manager “Yamaha congratulates Heath Davy, Eliza Dennis and Kye Sproule on their respective class wins and a sensational week of racing in South Australia. The entire team can hold their heads high as they all were in contention for championships and podiums throughout the week and their success was on the back of their hard work and dedication. A huge thanks also goes out to Darren Thompson for keeping things running smoothly all week and the Monster Energy WBR Yamaha Team for assisting the junior riders and families at this years event.” 128cc to 150cc 2T & 200cc to 250cc 4T The battle in the 128cc to 150cc 2T & 200-250cc 4T 15yrs class saw Quad Lock Honda’s Tomi Doble and New Zealand’s Hayden Draper take the fight right down to the wire. In the opening two finals, Doble would cling to victory over Draper by less than one second in each encounter, while third in final number three to Draper’s P2 was enough to earn him a standout championship. In third position overall was BCP Factory Honda Junior Development Team’s Jack Burton, who claimed a stellar race three victory. In the 128cc to 150cc 2T & 200cc to 250cc 4T 13-U15yrs division, GYTR Yamaha Junior Racing’s Heath Davy powered to the title, scoring 115pts, finishing ahead of KTM Junior Racing Team’s Kyle Harvey in P2, and GYTR Yamaha Junior Racing’s Jobe Dunne in third place. Heath Davy “What a week, I really wanted to win both championships and put in a lot of work for this event, but I came up just short, winning on the 250 and finishing second on the 125. I rode well all week and did the best I could so I’m pretty happy with it and can’t thank my family and the Yamaha Junior Racing team enough.” 100cc to 150cc 2T & 200cc to 250cc 4T Girls New Zealand’s Karaitiana Horne was untouchable in the 100cc to 150cc 2T & 200cc to 250cc 4T Girls 13-U16 class, powering her way to a convincing five from five race wins across the finals to secure the title in what was a scintillating performance. The battle for the two remaining placements on the podium was alive throughout the week, with BCP Factory Honda Junior Development Team’s Makayla Rimbas earning second position, and Raceline TDUB MX Store Development Program’s Addison Orr completing the podium in third. 85cc 2T & 150cc 4T (Standard & Big Wheel) Another fast Kiwi claimed the 85cc 2T & 150cc 4T 12-U14yrs championship, with Connor Feather inching KTM Junior Racing Team’s Ollie Birkitt by a single point, as Feather’s 1-2-2 scorecard earned him 69pts, while Birkitt’s 4-1-1 finishes amounted to 68pts. Classified third, Queenslander Luis Cannon’s 3-3-4 results rewarded his consistency across the week. In the older, 85cc 2T & 150cc 4T 14-U16yrs class, the quest for the title came down to the final race between Dylan Gromball and Tyson Williams, with one point separating the pair after the previous four finals. In the finale, Gromball would deliver a pivotal race win, while Williams finished in P7, netting Gromball the title while Williams earned second. A strong week for Josh McCloskey saw him capture a well-earned third. 85cc 2T & 150cc 4T Girls (All Wheels) GYTR Yamaha Junior Racing’s Eliza Dennis continued her stretch of dominance over the 85cc 2T & 150cc 4T 12-U16yrs Girls field, achieving four from five race wins throughout the finals, with a measured P3 finish in the fifth race earning her this year’s championship over Aida Harris and Stephanie Turnbull, with a single point between the pair after close racing. Eliza Dennis “I crashed twice on the first day and hurt my leg and my collarbone. I had it checked out and saw it was broken, but I tried riding, and I could get around so we thought I would just give it a go. I didn’t have enough strength to ride the 125, but I could hang onto my 85 so I just raced that. It was hurting a bit, more comfortable than anything else, but I was able to win some races and get the championship in the end.” 85cc 2T & 150cc 4T (Standard Wheel) Although he didn’t qualify in the top 10, GYTR Yamaha Junior Racing’s Kye Sproule was there when it counted, showing up for the racing by earning the first two final victories in the 85cc 2T & 150cc 4T 9-U12yrs class. Third in the final race saw him finish first with 70 markers, leading Archie Black in second position, while Mason Ezergailis’ 2-5-1 scorecard sealed the Victorian third overall. Kye Sproule “I’m so stoked to win the 85 class and didn’t expect that one. I nearly didn’t qualify so it was a miracle that I just made it into the final and then went on to win the championship. On the 65, I just didn’t get the results when I needed them in the final. I made a cost of mistakes and wasn’t up the front but still happy to be on the podium and think it’s cool to win a championship.” 100cc to 125cc 2T Two race wins and a second place in the third final were enough for GASGAS Junior Racing Team’s Seth Thomas to deliver the 100cc to 125cc 2T 13-U15yrs crown, with his 72pts triumphing over top qualifier Heath Davy’s (GYTR Yamaha Junior Racing) 69pt score as the duo were engaged in a battle for the duration of the week. Third position belonged to KTM Junior Racing Team’s Kyle Harvey, with his 3-4-3 edging out Birkitt’s 4-3-4 result. In the 100cc-125cc 2T 15yrs class, Cooper Bowman’s 102pts triumphed over both Riley Burgess and KTM Junior Racing Team’s Cooper Ford – who both collected 100pts – with Burgess racing to four race wins after scoring no points in race one. 65cc 2T Nate Forwood’s qualifying form would not ease as the finals approached, as the young rider again blazed to the opening race win by an 11.908s margin. Races two and three were also strong, as he captured both wins which earned him a perfect 75pts, and this year’s 65cc 2T 7-U10yrs class championship. Joe Thurlby was second after 2-2-3 scores, while Queensland’s Jake Knighton was third overall. Mason Ezergailis was the rider to beat in the 65cc 2T 10-U12yrs age bracket, posting three victories and a perfect score to seal this year’s championship in a brilliant display of riding. A 2-2-2 score and 66pts for Ryder Madafiglio earned him second, as Kye Sproule was third. 50cc Auto The competition was ultra-tight in the 50cc 6-U9yrs category, with multiple riders in the mix across the five final format, jostling for positions in aiming for the title. In the end, it was Malachi van Maanenberg who was crowned champion after delivering a clutch final race win, as he finished ahead of Ronrique Turnbull by 1pt. A fifth in race five was enough for Tyler Phillips to stand in the third and final position on the podium, with Oliver Thredgold tying with Phillips on 90pts.

Steward Baylor claims US National Enduro title at Muddobbers

Rocky Mountain Red Bear Kawasaki Team Green rider Steward Baylor claimed the National Enduro Pro 1 Class Championship early over the weekend at the Muddobbers National Enduro. The team continued the success by sweeping all three Pro classes.

Steward Baylor has been consistent all year, with three wins and two podiums out of seven rounds so far. His resilience paid off this weekend as he was able to cruise home for a fourth overall and secure the championship.

Steward Baylor

“This weekend was personally stressful, and I knew I had to stay focused. I was constantly thinking about not throwing away the championship, which affected my usual performance. Nonetheless, I managed to secure my sixth National Enduro title. It feels amazing.”

Baylor, a now six-time National Enduro Champion, won his first National Enduro Championship at this event almost exactly 13 years ago, the same venue where his brother Grant Baylor also won his first championship on a Kawasaki. Together, the brothers now own nine National Enduro titles.

Grant Baylor dominated the Pro 1 Class, by winning five of the six tests to secure the overall win. It was Grant’s first win in almost two years.

Mason Semmens tops Desert Classic GP in Pro2 class

Mason Semmens had a highly successful Desert Classic Grand Prix, claiming the Pro2 win and crown, as well as finishing third overall for the event.

Mason Semmens

“2025 NGPC Series Pro2 champion! Ripper day, first in class and P3 overall, been a good year! Thank you everyone who supports me.”

Toni Bou tops 2026 X-Trial World Championship opener

The 2026 X-Trial World Championship kicked off in Andorra this weekend. Repsol Honda HRC started the season in the best possible way, with Toni Bou taking the first victory of the campaign and earning 20 points. His teammate, Gabriel Marcelli, took second place, extending his excellent form following his Spanish title win less than two weeks ago.

Bou started the first lap with a relentless pace. In Zone 1 the Montesa Cota 4RT rider took a clean, and he then became one of the frontrunners throughout the five sections. He finished the race with nine penalty points, qualifying for the Grand Final in second place, just one point behind Jaime Busto. In the Super Pole, which determines the starting order for the Final, Bou made three errors that added 40 extra seconds, stopping the clock at 1:29.1. With this time, the Repsol Honda HRC rider secured second place.

In the Grand Final, the difficulty increased considerably, but the 38-time World Champion used his experience to take the first win of the season. With the resulting 20 points in the standings, Bou leads the way to start his title defence.

Toni Bou

“I’m very happy with this win. The truth is, we weren’t in the best shape, but we’ve worked hard these past few weeks to get a good feeling, and we’re truly satisfied with the result. There’s no better way to start the season than with a win, especially in Andorra, which is always special for me. Now we’re focused on Madrid, the next race, where we want to continue our streak of good results.”

With this one-two finish in Andorra, the Repsol Honda HRC riders begin the 2026 World Championship leading the overall standings. The next round of the series will be on November 25th in Madrid, where the team will look to maintain their lead in the X-Trial competition.

Provisional 2026 Hertz FIM Trial World Championship calendar

The provisional calendar for the 2026 Hertz FIM Trial World Championship has been released, comprising seven scheduled rounds and 13 days of points-scoring competition with the series returning to the Netherlands for the first time since 2019, revisiting an Italian venue last used in 1992 and stopping off at an all-new venue in Great Britain.

In a repeat of 2024, the championship will get under way with the TrialGP of Japan that will be staged at the hugely-popular Mobility Resort Motegi on 15-17 May before the action heads to Europe with round two scheduled for 12-14 June at Sant Julià de Lòria in Andorra.

The following weekend sees the TrialGP of Italy at Camerino – a venue that was last used in 1992 when the late Diego Bosis claimed an incredibly popular home victory ahead of Finnish champion-elect Tommi Ahvala – before the action resumes five weeks later on 24-26 July with the TrialGB of Great Britain at Trac Mon Circuit, an exciting new venue on Anglesey, an island lying off the coast of north Wales.

Following the traditional summer break, round five takes place on 29-30 August with a single day of points-scoring competition at Cahors for the TrialGP of France and the series then heads north for the TrialGP of the Netherlands – back on the calendar for the first time since 2019 – at Zelhem on 4-6 September.

The championship will conclude on 18-20 September with the TrialGP of Spain at Pobladura de las Regueras, a venue last used for the FIM Trial des Nations in 2024.

Trial2 competitors will once again join TrialGP riders at all seven rounds. TrialGP Women competitors will only sit out France and the Netherlands and Trial3 riders will miss just Japan and Spain. The Trial2 Women title will be decided in Italy, Great Britain and Spain.

The 2026 FIM Trial des Nations will take place on 26-27 September at Arteixo in Spain, scene of the opening round of the 2023 Hertz FIM Trial World Championship.

A date and venue for the FIM Trial Vintage Trophy and FIM Trial Vintage Motorcycle Trophy is still awaiting confirmation.

The calendar list can be found at the bottom of this article, in the 2026 calendars.

2026 Monster Energy SMX World Championship Calendar

The SMX League has announced the full 2026 Monster Energy SMX World Championship regular season schedule. The 17-race Supercross schedule is poised to visit 16 different cities spread across 13 states, from California and Arizona to Ohio and Pennsylvania. New to the schedule this season is a stop at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio for the first time in over 30 years. After a brief hiatus, stops in Houston, Texas at NRG Stadium and Nashville, Tennessee at Nissan Stadium, return.

As it has been for more than five decades, the outdoor component of the regular season will feature the same hallowed venues for the 55th edition of the Pro Motocross Championship.

The summer campaign will once again consist of 11 races and 22 gruelling motos but will begin one week later than what has been tradition, which will give the world’s best racers and the sport’s most elite teams an additional week of preparation following Supercross and a well-deserved weekend at home during the Memorial Day holiday.

The biggest stars in the sport will be lining up at the Anaheim Opener in January as the 450SX Class once again promises to deliver one of the deepest fields in recent memory. Five past champions – Jason Anderson, Eli Tomac, Chase Sexton, defending Supercross champion Cooper Webb, and defending SMX World Champion Jett Lawrence (Australia) will be fighting for another title. Vying for their first crack at the crown will be top contenders Hunter Lawrence (Australia, SMX World Championship and Pro Motocross runner-up), Ken Roczen (Germany), Dylan Ferrandis (France), Justin Cooper, Aaron Plessinger, Malcolm Stewart, and Justin Barcia each of whom are former champions, race winners, and podium finishers.

When the series shifts outdoors on May 30, defending champion Jett Lawrence will look to extend his dominance against former champions Chase Sexton, Eli Tomac, Dylan Ferrandis, and Ken Roczen. Challenging for their first Pro Motocross title are 2025 runner-up Hunter Lawrence, fourth-place finisher Justin Cooper, fifth-place finisher RJ Hampshire in his rookie campaign, as well as Jorge Prado and Aaron Plessinger.

The first of three Triple Crown events will take place at Round 4 on Saturday, January 31 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas followed by rounds 9 and 14 on Saturday, March 7 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana and Saturday, April 18 at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio. The Triple Crown, three-race format is a break from the traditional one Main Event race format and has become a fan favourite since its inception in 2018.

Teams will decide later in the year which athletes will be competing in each respective 250SX Class Divisional Championship, but fans can expect some epic battles as 2026 will feature the return of defending Western Division Champion and 250 Class Pro Motocross Champion, Haiden Deegan and runner-up finishers on the East and West, Seth Hammaker and Julien Beaumer. Defending SMX World Champion Jo Shimoda is still seeking his first Supercross and Pro Motocross championship and will be in hot pursuit of those titles in 2026. Not to be forgotten, seasoned veterans Jordon Smith, Cameron McAdoo, Levi Kitchen, Austin Forkner, Max Anstie (U.K.), Chance Hymas and Nate Thrasher are all in the conversation for wins and championships in either division.

The West Division 250SX Class Championship will be contested at the following rounds:

Round 1 – Anaheim, Calif. on Saturday, January 10 at Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Round 2 – San Diego, Calif. on Saturday, January 17 at Snapdragon Stadium

Round 3 – Anaheim, Calif. on Saturday, January 24 at Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Round 4 – Houston, Texas on Saturday, January 31 at NRG Stadium

Round 5 – Glendale, Ariz. on Saturday, February 7 at State Farm Stadium

Round 6 – Seattle, Wash. on Saturday, February 14 at Lumen Field

Round 16 – Denver, Colo. on Saturday, May 2 at Empower Field at Mile High

The East Division 250SX Class Championship will be contested at the following rounds:

Round 7 – Arlington, Texas on Saturday, February 21 at AT&T Stadium

Round 8 – Daytona Beach Fla. on Saturday, February 28 at Daytona International Speedway

Round 9 – Indianapolis, Ind. on Saturday, March 7 at Lucas Oil Stadium

Round 11 – Detroit, Mich. on Saturday, March 28 at Ford Field

Round 13 – Nashville, Tenn. on Saturday, April 11 at Nissan Stadium

Round 14 – Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday, April 18 at Huntington Bank Field

Round 15 – Philadelphia, Penn. on Saturday, April 25 at Lincoln Financial Field

The first East/West Showdown will be held on Saturday, March 21 at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala. (Round 10). The second will be held on Saturday, April 4 at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Mo. (Round 12) and the Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown will be Saturday, May 9 at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah (Round 17).

The calendar list can be found at the bottom of this article, in the 2026 calendars.

Provisional 2026 FIM Motocross World Championship Calendar

FIM and Infront Moto Racing have presented the provisional 2026 FIM Motocross World Championship Calendar, featuring 20 rounds across some of the sport’s most iconic and challenging venues. The season will conclude with the prestigious Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations in Ernée, France, on 4 October 2026.

The 2026 season will begin on 22 February with a yet-to-be-announced venue before heading to Argentina on 8 March, on a location to be announced soon for the now traditional South American round. Two weeks later, MXGP returns to Spain and this time at Almonte in the hot Andalusian region on 22 March for the first European outing, followed directly by Switzerland in Frauenfeld on 29 March, the first back-to-back races of the year.

Then there will be a strong spring block in Europe. April will see the Italian double-header with Riola Sardo (Sardegna) on 12 April and Pietramurata (Trentino) on 19 April, both firm and regular fixtures in the early MXGP calendar.

The championship resumes after a two-week break in Great Britain on 10 May at a venue to be announced shortly, before an intense triple-header unfolds:

France (Lacapelle Marival) on 24 May

Germany (Teutschenthal) on 31 May

Latvia (Kegums) on 7 June

Then summer heat will start to come as the series travels back to Italy, with Montevarchi hosting the MXGP of Italy on 21 June, followed by another back-to-back pairing with Portugal (Águeda) on 28 June.

After a short pause, July resumes with a hot triple header, comprising of a TBA event on 19 July, before moving straight to Czech Republic (Loket) on 26 July. The back-to-back- flows directly into Flanders (Lommel) on 2 August, creating a high-intensity triple-header.

In August, the action heads north with Sweden (Uddevalla) on 16 August and the Netherlands (Arnhem) on 23 August, another back-to-back weekend to close the European summer.

The decisive overseas phase of the championship begins the grand finale in September with a triple-header:

Turkiye (Afyonkarahisar) on 6 September

China (Shanghai) on 13 September

Australia (Darwin) on 20 September

This challenging run of three consecutive overseas races will bring the 2026 season to a spectacular close.

WMX

The 2026 FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship (WMX) will be featuring six rounds starting in Great Britain to then go to France and Germany. Going to Italy and Netherlands as it has done for the past few years and will conclude once again in Australia for an amazing final in Darwin.

In addition, the FIM Junior Motocross World Championship as announced earlier this year, will take place on 5 July in Jinin, Czech Republic, continuing its role in developing the next generation of motocross stars.

The season will conclude with the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations in Ernée, France (2-4 October 2026), where riders from across the globe will unite to compete for national pride in what promises to be an unforgettable climax to the season in the iconic venue.

Infront Moto Racing, together with FIM and all organisers, remains committed to delivering a dynamic and globally diverse championship that celebrates the very best of motocross and provides fans with another season of world-class racing.

The calendar list can be found at the bottom of this article, in the 2026 calendars.

Australia retain FIM Motocross of Nations crown

MXoN Quotes

Team Australia have retained the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations (MXoN) crown after a commanding display at Ironman Raceway in Indiana, the Lawrence brothers delivering three race wins between them to secure a second straight Chamberlain Trophy for the green and gold.

With temperatures soaring for the 78th edition of the event, a massive American crowd witnessed another defining day in Australian motocross history as Jett and Hunter Lawrence won all three motos outright, backed by a gritty effort from Kyle Webster in MX2.

Australia’s combined total of 19 points left them well clear of a tense battle for second between Team USA and Team France, both finishing on 33 points, with the host nation taking the runner-up spot on countback thanks to Eli Tomac’s second place in the final moto. Belgium finished fourth and Slovenia fifth after a consistent showing from Jan Pancar.

Race One MXGP and MX2

The day began with Jett Lawrence resuming his dominant form from Saturday’s qualifying, but it was Lucas Coenen (Belgium) who grabbed the Fox Holeshot ahead of Jett and Tim Gajser. The opening laps were chaotic, with Ken Roczen (Germany) crashing early and teammate Simon Längenfelder also forced out in a first-turn pile-up.

By lap two, Jett swept past Coenen on the Godzilla Hill section to take control and was never headed, the Australian pulling clear to win by seven seconds. Gajser held third behind Coenen, while Tomac pushed hard to close within two seconds of a podium finish.

Romain Febvre (France) recovered from a small crash to finish fifth, ahead of Ruben Fernandez, Isak Gifting, and Kay de Wolf — the Dutchman once again the top MX2 finisher.

Webster, who went down in the first corner, charged through from the back to finish 15th, ensuring Australia sat third overall after the opening race, narrowly behind the USA and France.

Race One – MXGP and MX2 Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J. Lawrence Hon 34m51.650 2 L. Coenen KTM +7.012 3 T. Gajser Hon +17.417 4 E. Tomac Yam +19.361 5 R. Febvre Kaw +37.927 6 R. Fernandez Hon +55.921 7 I. Gifting Yam +59.758 8 K. De Wolf Hus +1m00.895 9 M. Valin Kaw +1m01.052 10 J. Cooper Yam +1m24.233 11 J. Seewer Duc +1m27.241 12 A. Adamo KTM +1m30.718 13 C. Mc Lellan Tri +1m34.175 14 E. Lopes Yam +1m45.758 15 K. Webster Hon +1m51.319 16 G. Farres Tri +1m54.228 17 M. Haarup Tri +1m54.802 18 K. Roczen Suz +2m00.121 19 K. Reisulis Yam +2m08.120 20 S. Coenen KTM -1 Lap 21 J. Talviku Yam +1m02.255 22 J. Gilbert Hon +1m28.671 23 A. Rodriguez KTM +1m30.708 24 N. Greutmann Hus +1m31.965 25 A. Cairoli Duc +1m46.246 26 B. Tiburcio Hon +1m50.992 27 J. Reisulis Yam +2m02.462 28 A. Gerhardsson Hus +2m11.252 29 P. Gundersen Hus +2m36.850 30 J. Parn Gas +2m51.619 31 Y. Okura Hon +3m03.700 32 H. Osterhagen KTM -2 Laps 33 J. Peklaj Hus +5.980 34 C. Badiali Yam +9.438 35 S. Smith Hon +11.114 36 S. Nakajima Yam +21.378 37 D. Walsh Kaw +1m31.841 38 S. Längenfelder KTM -16 Laps DNF G. Coldenhoff Fan – DNF M. Smith KTM –

Race Two – Open and MX2

Hunter Lawrence took up where his brother left off, grabbing the Holeshot but briefly losing the lead before retaking control and checking out from the field. Jan Pancar impressed for Slovenia, holding off a strong challenge from Valentin Guillod, while Jo Shimoda (Japan) and RJ Hampshire (USA) both showed early speed until contact between them cost Hampshire valuable time.

Behind them, Liam Everts and Maxime Renaux circulated inside the top six, while Kay de Wolf again led the MX2 field after another strong ride on the smaller Husqvarna.

Hunter Lawrence was untouchable up front, cruising to victory by more than ten seconds. Webster again had to recover from a first-turn incident, climbing to 13th and ensuring Australia’s weaker scores could be dropped ahead of the deciding race.

Race Two – MX2 and Open

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 H. Lawrence Hon 18m10.620 2 J. Shimoda Hon +9.479 3 J. Pancar KTM +14.927 4 L. Everts Hus +16.474 5 M. Renaux Yam +20.396 6 A. Bonacorsi Fan +22.240 7 R. Hampshire Hus +24.706 8 K. De Wolf Hus +34.174 9 C. Vlaanderen Yam +39.584 10 J. Cooper Yam +45.153 11 P. Jonass Kaw +46.840 12 A. Adamo KTM +52.275 13 K. Webster Hon +1m08.285 14 M. Valin Kaw +1m11.243 15 M. Haarup Tri +1m14.525 16 G. Farres Tri +1m17.703 17 J. Reisulis Yam +1m23.613 18 C. Mc Lellan Tri +1m27.075 19 H. Kullas Yam +1m28.870 20 A. Östlund Tri +1m29.056 21 S. Coenen KTM +1m43.157 22 M. Spies KTM +1m47.435 23 C. Mewse Hon +1m48.549 24 N. Greutmann Hus +1m57.740 25 B. Tiburcio Hon +2m09.063 26 F. Garcia Kaw +1m07.080 27 C. Durow KTM +2m11.847 28 F. Santos Yam -1 Lap 29 A. Gerhardsson Hus -1 Lap 30 J. Parn Gas -1 Lap 31 S. Nakajima Yam -1 Lap 32 C. Badiali Yam -1 Lap 33 P. Gundersen Hus -4 Laps 34 L. Locurcio Gas -7 Laps 35 V. Guillod Yam -9 Laps 36 H. Fredriksen Yam -13 Laps 37 J. Peklaj Hus -1 Lap 38 M. Fredsoe Hus -16 Laps 39 D. Walsh Kaw –

Race Three – MXGP and Open

The final race saw both Lawrence brothers on track together and, fittingly, they delivered the knockout blow. Shimoda grabbed the Holeshot for Japan, but Hunter Lawrence wasted no time in taking the lead by the end of the opening lap.

Behind him, Lucas Coenen kept the pressure on until a late mistake dropped the Belgian to 10th. Jett Lawrence, after colliding with Isak Gifting early, had to fight through from 11th — carving through the pack with trademark precision.

Eli Tomac moved past Shimoda for second midway through the race, while Romain Febvre and Tim Gajser staged a late scrap for top-five honours. Jett worked his way back to fourth, ensuring Australia’s margin was unassailable even before Hunter took the chequered flag for his second moto win of the day.

Tomac finished second to secure silver for Team USA, with France dropping to third after Maxime Renaux was displaced late in the race by Isak Gifting, whose ride to eighth changed the final order on points.

Race Three – Open and MXGP

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 H. Lawrence Hon 35m33.482 2 E. Tomac Yam +5.730 3 J. Lawrence Hon +14.058 4 T. Gajser Hon +18.301 5 R. Febvre Kaw +24.503 6 J. Shimoda Hon +26.668 7 L. Everts Hus +29.318 8 I. Gifting Yam +31.171 9 M. Renaux Yam +35.237 10 L. Coenen KTM +47.099 11 V. Guillod Yam +48.465 12 K. Roczen Suz +1m04.930 13 A. Cairoli Duc +1m07.678 14 J. Pancar KTM +1m10.506 15 A. Bonacorsi Fan +1m11.577 16 J. Seewer Duc +1m12.398 17 P. Jonass Kaw +1m26.057 18 C. Mewse Hon +1m34.481 19 E. Lopes Yam +1m45.997 20 H. Kullas Yam +1m48.669 21 A. Östlund Tri +1m50.124 22 J. Talviku Yam +1m51.282 23 J. Gilbert Hon +1m58.373 24 K. Reisulis Yam +2m02.616 25 F. Garcia Kaw -1 Lap 26 F. Santos Yam -1 Lap 27 C. Durow KTM -1 Lap 28 A. Rodriguez KTM -1 Lap 29 Y. Okura Hon -1 Lap 30 M. Spies KTM -1 Lap 31 S. Smith Hon -1 Lap 32 H. Osterhagen KTM -1 Lap 33 R. Hampshire Hus -7 Laps 34 R. Fernandez Hon -12 Laps 35 C. Vlaanderen Yam -14 Laps 36 H. Fredriksen Yam -16 Laps 37 M. Fredsoe Hus -16 Laps DNF G. Coldenhoff Fan – DNF M. Smith KTM – DNF L. Locurcio Gas –

MXoN Class Winners

MXGP Winner – Jett Lawrence (Australia)

Open Winner – Hunter Lawrence (Australia)

MX2 Winner – Kay de Wolf (Netherlands)

MXoN Classification MXGP

Pos Rider Bike R1 R2 Total 1 J. Lawrence Hon 1 3 4 2 E. Tomac Yam 4 2 6 3 T. Gajser Hon 3 4 7 4 R. Febvre Kaw 5 5 10 5 L. Coenen KTM 2 10 12 6 I. Gifting Yam 7 8 15 7 J. Seewer Duc 11 16 27 8 K. Roczen Suz 18 12 30 9 E. Lopes Yam 14 19 33 10 A. Cairoli Duc 25 13 38 11 R. Fernandez Hon 6 34 40 12 J. Talviku Yam 21 22 43 13 K. Reisulis Yam 19 24 43 14 J. Gilbert Hon 22 23 45 15 A. Rodriguez KTM 23 28 51 16 Y. Okura Hon 31 29 60 17 H. Osterhagen KTM 32 32 64 18 S. Smith Hon 35 31 66

MXoN Classification MX2

Pos Rider Bike R1 R2 Total 1 K. De Wolf Hus 8 8 16 2 J. Cooper Yam 10 10 20 3 M. Valin Kaw 9 14 23 4 A. Adamo KTM 12 12 24 5 K. Webster Hon 15 13 28 6 C. Mc Lellan Tri 13 18 31 7 M. Haarup Tri 17 15 32 8 G. Farres Tri 16 16 32 9 S. Coenen KTM 20 21 41 10 J. Reisulis Yam 27 17 44 11 N. Greutmann Hus 24 24 48 12 B. Tiburcio Hon 26 25 51 13 A. Gerhardsson Hus 28 29 57 14 J. Parn Gas 30 30 60 15 P. Gundersen Hus 29 33 62 16 C. Badiali Yam 34 32 66 17 S. Nakajima Yam 36 31 67 18 J. Peklaj Hus 33 37 70 19 D. Walsh Kaw 37 39 76 20 S. Längenfelder KTM 38 – 38

MXoN Classification Open Pos Rider Bike R1 R2 Total 1 H. Lawrence Hon 1 1 2 2 J. Shimoda Hon 2 6 8 3 L. Everts Hus 4 7 11 4 M. Renaux Yam 5 9 14 5 J. Pancar KTM 3 14 17 6 A. Bonacorsi Fan 6 15 21 7 P. Jonass Kaw 11 17 28 8 H. Kullas Yam 19 20 39 9 R. Hampshire Hus 7 33 40 10 C. Mewse Hon 23 18 41 11 A. Östlund Tri 20 21 41 12 C. Vlaanderen Yam 9 35 44 13 V. Guillod Yam 35 11 46 14 F. Garcia Kaw 26 25 51 15 M. Spies KTM 22 30 52 16 F. Santos Yam 28 26 54 17 C. Durow KTM 27 27 54 18 H. Fredriksen Yam 36 36 72 19 M. Fredsoe Hus 38 37 75 20 L. Locurcio Gas 34 – 34

Australian Dominance

The victory marks Australia’s second consecutive MXoN title, becoming the first nation to repeat since France in 2014–15. It capped a landmark weekend for the nation, coming just days after Australia also claimed the Speedway of Nations crown in Poland.

2025 FIM Motocross of Nations Country Rankings

Pos Country Points Race Rider Bike 1 AUS 19 R1 J. Lawrence Hon R2 H. Lawrence Hon R3 H. Lawrence Hon R3 J. Lawrence Hon R2 K. Webster Hon R1 K. Webster Hon 2 USA 33 R3 E. Tomac Yam R1 E. Tomac Yam R2 R. Hampshire Hus R2 J. Cooper Yam R1 J. Cooper Yam R3 R. Hampshire Hus 3 FRA 33 R2 M. Renaux Yam R3 R. Febvre Kaw R1 R. Febvre Kaw R3 M. Renaux Yam R1 M. Valin Kaw R2 M. Valin Kaw 4 BEL 43 R1 L. Coenen KTM R2 L. Everts Hus R3 L. Everts Hus R3 L. Coenen KTM R1 S. Coenen KTM R2 S. Coenen KTM 5 SVN 57 R2 J. Pancar KTM R1 T. Gajser Hon R3 T. Gajser Hon R3 J. Pancar KTM R1 J. Peklaj Hus R2 J. Peklaj Hus 6 ITA 58 R2 A. Bonacorsi Fan R2 A. Adamo KTM R1 A. Adamo KTM R3 A. Cairoli Duc R3 A. Bonacorsi Fan R1 A. Cairoli Duc 7 SWE 84 R1 I. Gifting Yam R3 I. Gifting Yam R2 A. Östlund Tri R3 A. Östlund Tri R1 A. Gerhardsson Hus R2 A. Gerhardsson Hus 8 CHE 86 R3 V. Guillod Yam R1 J. Seewer Duc R3 J. Seewer Duc R2 N. Greutmann Hus R1 N. Greutmann Hus R2 V. Guillod Yam 9 LVA 88 R2 P. Jonass Kaw R3 P. Jonass Kaw R2 J. Reisulis Yam R1 K. Reisulis Yam R3 K. Reisulis Yam R1 J. Reisulis Yam 10 ESP 89 R1 R. Fernandez Hon R2 G. Farres Tri R1 G. Farres Tri R3 F. Garcia Kaw R2 F. Garcia Kaw R3 R. Fernandez Hon 11 JPN 99 R2 J. Shimoda Hon R3 J. Shimoda Hon R3 Y. Okura Hon R2 S. Nakajima Yam R1 Y. Okura Hon R1 S. Nakajima Yam 12 BRA 110 R1 E. Lopes Yam R3 E. Lopes Yam R2 B. Tiburcio Hon R3 F. Santos Yam R1 B. Tiburcio Hon R2 F. Santos Yam 13 EST 112 R2 H. Kullas Yam R3 H. Kullas Yam R1 J. Talviku Yam R3 J. Talviku Yam R2 J. Parn Gas R1 J. Parn Gas 14 ZAF 116 R1 C. Mc Lellan Tri R2 C. Mc Lellan Tri R3 C. Durow KTM R2 C. Durow KTM R3 S. Smith Hon R1 S. Smith Hon 15 DEU 120 R3 K. Roczen Suz R1 K. Roczen Suz R2 M. Spies KTM R3 M. Spies KTM R1 S. Längenfelder KTM 16 GBR 123 R3 C. Mewse Hon R1 J. Gilbert Hon R2 C. Mewse Hon R3 J. Gilbert Hon R1 D. Walsh Kaw R2 D. Walsh Kaw 17 VEN 151 R1 A. Rodriguez KTM R3 A. Rodriguez KTM R2 C. Badiali Yam R2 L. Locurcio Gas R1 C. Badiali Yam 18 NOR 162 R1 P. Gundersen Hus R3 H. Osterhagen KTM R1 H. Osterhagen KTM R2 P. Gundersen Hus R3 H. Fredriksen Yam R2 H. Fredriksen Yam 19 NLD 60 R2 K. De Wolf Hus R1 K. De Wolf Hus R2 C. Vlaanderen Yam R3 C. Vlaanderen Yam 20 DNK 107 R2 M. Haarup Tri R1 M. Haarup Tri R3 M. Fredsoe Hus R2 M. Fredsoe Hus

MXoN Quotes

Hunter Lawrence – Team Australia

“I’m at a loss for words right now. Come check with me later and I will have a lot to say. I am so proud of the team. Kyle rode his heart out, but got put on the ground in both first turns and charged back. Jett had an unreal first moto. Australia: We did it, baby, back-to-back.”

Jett Lawrence – Team Australia

“The first moto was tough, I was on the ground way too much, more than I have been all year, but we cleaned it up in the last one. It feels amazing. I’m so thankful for everyone behind us, for the incredible support from Australia and the fans here in America. My boys, Kyle [Webster] and Jett [Lawrence] were unreal all weekend. I’m beyond stoked, so proud, and just grateful to share this moment with everyone.”

RJ Hampshire – Team USA

“It was a great experience to come here and race on home soil – even with the late call up I was still all in. I felt pretty good on Saturday – qualified second, and was fourth overall after the gate pick. Sunday was just a grind. I worked my way up to second and then had a crash, worked my way back up to third and had another crash. Worked my way back up to fourth I think and then had another crash! Just a really tough day. Luckily Tomac was awesome today, and Jacob put in two solid motos – of course we wanted to win, but second on the day was still very cool. We leave here on the box and now we can all look forward to a little bit of the off season.”

Eli Tomac – Team USA

“Overall, it was good. Team Australia is really strong right now and that made it tough for everyone at this race. When they’re winning or finishing second in the races it makes them really hard to beat as a team. I’m really proud of Justin and RJ for stepping up this weekend and second is what we had today.”

Justin Cooper – Team USA

“We put our best foot forward this weekend and Australia had a strong team. I love coming to this race and the energy from the crowd is special. The fans were so loud all the way around the track and it really helped us all keep charging forwards. I gave it my all and had a few small crashes, but I was trying my best every time I was on track and I gave it everything I had for Team USA.”

Romain Febvre – Team France

“I gave my best to the very last lap of the final moto but it was a shame about the crash I had in the first moto; I was in a good position and I threw it away when I misjudged a turn which was full of water. I think we all did a good job; it’s been a long season so I’m happy we could finish on the podium even though I’m a little disappointed that we just lost second to the USA.”

Mathis Valin – Team France

“It took me some time to get used to the track yesterday as there were so many lines in the corners but I am proud of my performance today. The first moto went really well and I held off Kay almost to the end for first in MX2; I gave it everything in that race and was a little tired for the second moto but I kept pushing. This was my first Nations so my thanks to my teammates and our team manager Gautier Paulin for their advice all weekend.”

Maxime Renaux – Team France

“It’s definitely a good feeling to be on the podium again. Both of my teammates did a great job this weekend, especially Mathis Valin who raced the Nations for the first time. It was a tough track and I tried my best like always, and it’s nice to end the season with a podium result.”

Liam Everts – Team Belgium

“I felt comfortable on the 450 all weekend. Race two was really strong – I found a good rhythm, made clean passes, and we were right there in the fight for the podium. Seventh in race three kept the points coming and helped Belgium secure fourth overall. Big thanks to the team for an amazing bike and all their hard work.”

Lucas Coenen – Team Belgium

“Not bad overall but we didn’t quite get the bike like we wanted for this fast track. I didn’t want to change too much from our base setting because we didn’t have too many sessions but it was probably a bit too soft and I felt a bit limited. I didn’t find the flow but the speed was still there and I was battling with the guys. I learned a lot from riders that we usually don’t race in GPs. It was a bummer what happened in the second moto but it happens and I’m happy. It’s been a good rookie year: 2nd in MXGP and I won all I could. A lot of positive things and I improved. I will work even harder to be on top.”

Sacha Coenen – Team Belgium

“A bit disappointed because we could have won with Team Belgium. We had a strong team and strong riders but the races did not go as we expected. I was 4th for a long time in the first moto but then had an issue with the rear brake. I slid out and Justin Cooper jumped into me and onto the bike. I tried to ride the second moto with a painful wrist. It was difficult and I did my best for 20th. It was not the two races we hoped for. A bummer that we did not make it to the top. 2025 has been, let’s say, up and down. I’m happy and not happy. It started well, then I had some difficult moments but from the halfway point of the season I was the most consistent rider out there and made a lot of podiums as well as winning three of the last six motos. Winning the qualification moto here yesterday as well was really nice.”

Tim Gajser – Team Slovenia

“A great way to finish the 2025 season, helping Slovenia to fifth place. This is an amazing result for our country, because I’ve raced this event and we didn’t qualify into the A-Final and now we are the fifth best country in the world. Big credit to my teammates Jan (Pancar) and Jaka (Peklaj) for their efforts today because I couldn’t do it without them. I was happy with my riding in both races, in the first race I got a good start and worked my way quickly into third and stayed their for the whole moto despite getting some arm-pump. Then in race three I had to work my way through the field from outside the top 10, into fourth place. It was a great race though, which I enjoyed a lot and this event is always a special time and I’m just so proud for Slovenia right now.”

Tony Cairoli – Team Italy

“Happy again to race here on American soil. It’s the first time for Ducati with the Motocross of Nations, which is something really special. The weekend started good yesterday, as I enjoyed a really good qualifying race. Today, the first moto got landed on by another rider and broke my hand. I had to really dig deep in myself to try to finish the first moto. Second moto, I got checked, got some painkillers and went for it. But I was really beat up and could only finish 13th. But I was in front of my teammate in the second moto and in front of my Ducati teammate, so in the end, not too bad, I have to say as in this condition I cannot wish for more.”

Andrea Adamo – Team Italy

“Two solid motos. Nothing really special but this was a tough track for the start and the 250: it was really long and really deep. I was near last place both times and made my way up near the top ten surrounded by 450s, so I’m pretty happy. The goal was to win the MX2 class overall and I made P4, so not too bad considering. I rode well and the track was nice. It was hard to catch the 450s out of the corners, I had to make up my time under braking. Anyway, happy to end the season in shape and we can now think about a break and testing.”

Alvin Östlund – Team Sweden

“The Nations is over and it’s been a great day for Team Sweden. We finished seventh overall and my teammates rode really well. I had two good races as well and I really enjoyed the track – and the whole weekend – with the team.”

Jeremy Seewer – Team Switzerland

“It was an interesting weekend, starting with different things on the bike and very positive in some ways. And then I also had to get used to different people setting up the bike. But, yeah, it ended positively in moto two, especially the last 15 minutes, which I think was some of the best riding I showed all year, so that was a little bit of a relief. Besides that, starts were not on point, especially in moto two, because I let my teammate go inside. We are working still, but I was pretty consistent, and Team Switzerland finished eighth, which is not too bad with the team we have. We know what we need to work on, and it seems we are surrounded by the right people to go in a good direction.”

Pauls Jonass – Team Latvia

“Seventh in class was OK but I can do better; it’s our first time riding here and I never really found the feeling for the track to ride how I know I can. Now we head back to Europe to do some testing so I can come back swinging next year.”

Guillem Farres – Team Spain

“It’s been a bit of a rough day for me. In the first moto I had a bad start and I was around 30th, and I pulled through to 16th. Race two started better but then I had a big crash. So, overall, it’s been a challenging day for Team Spain and myself. On the positive side, I’m healthy, and now the focus is on next year.”

Ruben Fernandez – Team Spain

“Not the way I hoped to end the season, riding off the track early, but I’m hoping it isn’t anything too serious. I was feeling good on the track and had a great first moto with a sixth and I was fighting in hard in race three, and then I made a small mistake which turned into quite a big crash. I was able to walk to my bike and then ride off the circuit, but I’m a bit sore. Thankfully this is the last race of the season, and I can focus on getting fit and healthy before preparing for the 2026 campaign.”

Camden McLellan – Team South Africa

“Overall, it’s been a solid day. My team was 14th overall and I finished sixth in MX2. I had a little tip over in the second moto while I was third, so that was a little frustrating. But anyway, there are a lot of positives to take away from here and overall, it’s been a strong season with the team.”

Simon Laengenfelder – Team Germany

“Not much to say. I went down on the first corner and a few guys ran over me. My shoulder was hurting a lot so we took some time to get it checked out. We need to see how it feels but it’s a shame to finish the year like this.”

Kay de Wolf – Team Netherlands

“Winning the MX2 class at the Nations for the second year in a row means a lot. The track was pretty technical, so it was about patience and precision. In both races I focused on being the first MX2 home – that was the mission. Huge thanks to the team; the bike was faultless and we finished the season exactly how we wanted.”

Mikkel Haarup – Team Denmark

“For Sunday’s races I improved a lot from Saturday. It was tough against the 450s on the start, but I fought my way through quite well in both motos to finish inside the top 20 each time. I ended the weekend seventh overall, so that wasn’t too bad, and always, it was an honour to represent Team Denmark.”