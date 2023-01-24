Moto News Weekly Wrap
January 24, 2023
Australian AMX ProMX News
AMX MX Open set for January 28-29 at Wonthaggi
Australian Motocross Champions will be competing for $20,000 in prize money in the biggest open motocross event at Wonthaggi this weekend – January 28-29.
Western Australian Kyle Webster will compete against world-renowned Tasmanian Jed Beaton in the 450 class. Other champions competing in the MX1 class are Regan Duffy and Yamaha’s Bailey Malkiewicz.
In the 250 class it will Honda’s Brodie Connolly from New Zealand against Australian champions Kayden Minear, Yamaha’s Alex Larwood and Kawasaki’s Jai Constantinou.
The best women racers will also be competing for an equal share in prizemoney. Emma Milesevic is eager to claim the first win of the season, the factory Honda racer will be competing against champions Taylah McCutcheon, Maddy Healy and a host of privateers. Emma missed last year’s AMX MX OPEN due to injuries but aims to redeem herself this season.
There’s over 200 entries, including junior riders on 50 cc machines competing and gates open at 7, practice starts at 8 am, racing starts 10 am on Saturday and the first Pro race on Sunday starts at 9 am. Tickets are priced at $30 for Adults, $15 Children and $80 for families (two adults and two children). *Ticket prices at the gate.
All the action will be at Wonthaggi Motocross Track, 220 West Area Rd. Wonthaggi, VIC.
Round Four confirmed for Maitland NSW
The Penrite ProMX Championship presented by AMX Superstores has had it’s fourth round location and date confirmed, and will take place May 6-7 in Maitland, NSW, before heading on to Gillman, SA.
In 2022, the Maitland round of ProMX saw Yamaha’s Aaron Tanti take his second double victory in a row and stamp his authority on the Thor MX1 class in what would ultimately become his Championship year.
Situated in the Lower Hunter Valley, Maitland is around 160 km north-west of Sydney and approximately 40 km from Newcastle. The town is situated on the Hunter River while event hosts, the Maitland District Motorcycle Club, is nestled in a tree-lined area around 10 km west of the town.
Peter Doyle – CEO of Motorcycling Australia
“Maitland has become a really important part of the ProMX Championship. We are very much looking forward to this huge two-day event in 2023 and I am sure the locals will be excited about seeing the best Motocross racing in the country. While the club has suffered a recent setback via a canteen fire, we will work with them to not only ensure all is ready for the round in May, but that the round is another stand out in terms of the racing, crowd and professionalism.”
Josep Garcia switches it up in 2023 to compete E1
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider Josep Garcia has announced he’ll be competing in the Enduro1 class of this year’s FIM EnduroGP World Championship, riding the KTM 250 EXC-F.
Returning to classic enduro action in 2021 aboard the KTM 350 EXC-F in the Enduro2 class, Josep promptly went on to claim the world title and secure the individual overall ISDE win along the way.
In 2022, despite a crash at the GP of Italy resulting in him being unable to compete in the second Portuguese round and forcing him to miss out on three point-paying days in the EnduroGP class, Garcia went on to complete the season as runner-up. It was a similar story in E2, where after returning to action after injury, Josep won the final four days of competition to also finish second overall, a mere nine points down on the winner.
Now, heading into the packed 2023 season and looking for a new challenge, Garcia will make a return to the KTM 250 EXC-F – the bike that took him to his first world championship title in 2017. Racing for the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team for the seventh consecutive season, Josep has his eyes set on winning each and every championship he enters and ultimately claiming the EnduroGP crown.
Josep Garcia
“The decision to move from E2 to the Enduro1 class was made by both KTM and me. It’s always good to set new goals, and with a new bike for 2023, it made sense to ride the KTM 250 EXC-F for new motivation and a new challenge in the E1 class. Last year was an incredible year for me riding the KTM 350 EXC-F – I finished as runner-up in EnduroGP and Enduro2, I won the individual ISDE, and completed the year as Spanish Champion. The injury in Italy cost me the fight for the world title, but thankfully I was able to come back and still finish the year on a high. For me, I’m just looking to mix things up a little for this year. The 250 really suits my riding style and I know I can make it work in the world championship as well as the other events throughout the year. The 2023 season will also be my seventh year with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, which is great. It shows how well the relationship works between me and Fabio and the whole of the factory team. I’m hoping 2023 will be another great year for us and I’m definitely going to be fighting hard to claim that EnduroGP title.”
Round one of the FIM EnduroGP World Championship kicks off in Italy on March 31 – April 2.
GASGAS’s Andrea Verona moves to E2 for 2023
GASGAS Factory Racing’s Andrea Verona will switch things up in 2023 and contest the intensely competitive Enduro2 class as he sets out to defend his EnduroGP World Championship title. The young Italian will ride the GASGAS EC 350F as he takes on a new challenge for the new season.
Since joining GASGAS Factory Racing at the beginning of the 2021 racing season, Andrea has dominated the Enduro1 class of the FIM EnduroGP World Championship.
The ever-smiling 23-year-old finished on the podium at every round in 2021 and went on to smash that record in 2022, where he won all but one day of racing in the E1 category. Moving up to the hotly contested Enduro2 class, AV99 will be full gas as he fights to defend his overall EnduroGP crown and claim his first career E2 world title.
Andrea Verona
“I’m really looking forward to getting started with the 2023 season. I have wanted to try out a new challenge and move to the Enduro2 class for a while now and after winning the E1 and EnduroGP classes last year, it gives me the perfect opportunity. My feeling in the GASGAS Factory Racing team is great – we’re both putting in 100 percent at every race to be the best and that’s just one of the reasons why I decided to stay with the team for another two years. The bikes are great, the EC 250F obviously took me to two E1 championships and the EnduroGP world title, and I think the EC 350F will suit me perfectly, too. My goals now for the 2023 season are to improve my speed in all conditions and try to win even more racing days than last year. Obviously, the main goal is to take the EnduroGP victory again.”
Carson Mumford joins Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki
The Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki racing team has welcomed Carson Mumford to compete alongside Cameron McAdoo in the 2023 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Western Regional Championship, while Austin Forkner continues his recovery.
Mumford secured three top-10 250SX Class finishes in 2022 and looks to continue his success aboard the KX250 when he joins the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki team at Oakland Supercross on February 18th.
Mumford will fill the role for the remainder of the 250SX Western Regional Championship while Forkner focuses on recovering from the injuries he sustained at Anaheim 1. The team and Mumford look forward to the No.52 rider challenging near the front of the pack with team-mate Cameron McAdoo.
Carson Mumford
“I’m grateful to Mitch and the whole Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki team for offering me this opportunity. It’s a huge privilege to line up on the gate with the support of the most proven team in the paddock and I’m more motivated than ever to show what I’m capable of on the racetrack. The plan is to take a couple of weeks to adjust to everything with the team before we line up in Oakland. I’m excited to line up on the KX250 and I’m looking forward to what we can accomplish together when the gate drops.”
Searle & Mewse win Arenacross Rounds 1 & 2
The Official Arenacross British Championship presented by Fix Auto UK kicked off in style to a sold out crowd at The SSE Arena Belfast Arena with Tommy Searle (GTCi Revo Kawasaki) taking the top step of the final podium after an epic battle to the line with Conrad Mewse (Crendon Fastrack Honda Racing).
When the Arenacross Tour presented roared into the second round of the British Championship, reigning British MX2 Champion Conrad Mewse threw down the gauntlet as he blasted off the tight Arenacross start line.
First into the corner, he immediately put distance between himself and Arenacross series leader, British MX1 Champion, Tommy Searle. Behind them Jack Brunell, carrying upper body injury sustained during last night’s opening round, put in an astonishing performance to finish a solid third.
Long-standing friends and race-rivals Elliott Banks-Browne and Jake Nicholls finished fourth and fifth, while round one’s third-placed Josh Gilbert battled through the heats and the head-to-head to earn his place in the Main Event by winning the Last Chance Qualifier. Local hero Jason Meara won the people’s vote.
Searle now leads the pro standings by a single point from Mewse as we head to Aberdeen next weekend.
There was also a special treat as six-time World Superbike Champion and local hero Jonathan Rea made an appearance.
Next stop on the tour is the P&J Live Arena in Aberdeen next weekend, January 28-29. The P&J Live Arena is the largest venue on the tour and has the most technical track, presenting riders with passing places and lot of different options to take. The locally-sourced dirt is a mixture of clay and sand that we expect will pack down to a hard riding surface giving plenty of grip for riders.
2023 Arenacross Tour Standings after Round 2
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|Rnd1
|Rnd2
|1
|Tommy Searle
|30
|16
|14
|2
|Conrad Mewse
|29
|13
|16
|3
|Josh Gilbert
|20
|12
|8
|4
|Adam Chatfield
|16
|9
|7
|5
|Mathew Bayliss
|13
|8
|5
|6
|Jack Brunell
|11
|0
|11
|7
|Elliott Banks-Browne
|10
|0
|10
|8
|Martin Barr
|10
|10
|0
|9
|Jason Meara
|10
|7
|3
|10
|Jake Nicholls
|9
|0
|9
|11
|Mel Pocock
|9
|3
|6
|12
|Joe Clayton
|7
|7
|0
|13
|Luke Burton
|5
|0
|5
|14
|Chris Bayliss
|5
|5
|0
|15
|Jayden Ashwell
|4
|4
|0
|16
|James Mackrel
|2
KTM, Benavides & Price celebrate Dakar 2023
KTM, Kevin Benavides and Toby Price have celebrated winning the 2023 Dakar Rally, marking the 19th win for KTM, the 2023 title for Benavides, and runner-up for Australian Toby Price.
The 2023 event will undoubtedly go down in history as one of the toughest ever for a variety of reasons. Riders covered well over 8,000 kilometers in total, and close to 5,000 of them were raced against the clock.
If the unforgiving Saudi desert wasn’t tough enough, the heavy rains that fell over the first week of racing threw another challenge into the mix with flooded rivers and muddy lake beds making racing and navigating even tougher. Add that to the two weeks of early mornings and minimal sleep and you end up with not only one of the most physically demanding events in the world, but one of the most mentally draining, too.
Kevin Benavides
“It’s been an amazing day! I just focused on every kilometer from the first to the last. I didn’t think about the position or the result I just gave my 100 percent over the whole stage and tried to enjoy the day. The final special was really fast and tricky, and so muddy – thankfully I didn’t make any big mistakes, but it would have been easy to have an issue out there. I have worked so hard for this. This year’s rally has been one of the closest ever and there wasn’t a single day where you could afford to ease off. I couldn’t have done it without the support of my team, and all my family and friends. It’s going to take a little while to sink in, I can’t describe this feeling right now.”
Toby Price
“So, so close. Yeah, a great job from Kevin, he did really well. I knew it was going to be tight, and of course I pushed right from the start all through the stage. I just missed three waypoints by virtually meters, and it dropped me back. Obviously, the goal is to win, and it’s frustrating to miss out by such a narrow margin. But I’m fit, healthy, and I’m going home with a trophy, so that’s the most important thing. I’m ready for another one next year.”
Norbert Stadlbauer – Rally Team Manager
“It’s been an incredible Dakar – one of the toughest in history and definitely the closest! It’s been such a close battle inside the Red Bull KTM team with Toby and Kevin separated by just 12 seconds going into the final day today. Thankfully, the performances of both riders gave KTM a one-two in the race, with Kevin earning his second win and the 19th for KTM. Of course, you can’t have two winners, but Toby claiming second place is still an incredible achievement and down to the hard work he has put in over the two weeks. The team have also done an amazing job, not just at the event, but also over the whole of the past year building up to this race. Now it’s time to celebrate before we look ahead to the next race in the season.”
SuperMotocross Playoffs & Final dates amended
Due to the recently released Pac-12 Conference college football schedule, the SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs and Final dates are shifting. The newly released schedule now impacts the USC Trojans’ home games scheduled at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff 1 will still take place on Saturday, September 9 at zMAX Dragway in Concord, N.C. and Playoff 2 will now take place on Saturday, September 16 at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Ill.
Followed by the SuperMotocross World Championship Final on Saturday, September 23 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif.
SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs and Final Revisions
- SuperMotocross Playoff 1 – zMAX Dragway – September 9, 2023
- SuperMotocross Playoff 2 – Chicagoland Speedway – September 16, 2023
- SuperMotocross World Championship Final – LA Memorial Coliseum – September 23, 2023
2023 AMA SuperMotocross Calendar
|Rnd
|Series
|Stadium
|Location
|Date
|4
|AMA SX
|Angel Stadium
|Anaheim, CA
|January 28
|5
|AMA SX
|NRG Stadium
|Houston, TX
|February 4
|6
|AMA SX
|Raymond James Stadium
|Tampa, FL
|February 11
|2*
|AMA SX
|RingCentral Coliseum
|Oakland, CA
|February 18
|7
|AMA SX
|AT&T Stadium
|Arlington, TX
|February 25
|8
|AMA SX
|Daytona Int. Speedway
|Daytona Beach, FL
|March 4
|9
|AMA SX
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|Indianapolis, IN
|March 11
|10
|AMA SX
|Ford Field
|Detroit, MI
|March 18
|11
|AMA SX
|Lumen Field
|Seattle, WA
|March 25
|12
|AMA SX
|State Farm Stadium
|Glendale, AZ
|April 8
|13
|AMA SX
|Atlanta Motor Speedway
|Atlanta, GA
|April 15
|14
|AMA SX
|MetLife Stadium
|East Rutherford, NJ
|April 22
|15
|AMA SX
|Nisssan Stadium
|Nashville, TN
|April 29
|16
|AMA SX
|Empower Field at Mile High
|Denver, CO
|May 6
|17
|AMA SX
|Rice-Eccles Stadium
|Salt Lake City, UT
|May 13
|18
|ProMX
|Fox Raceway National
|Pala, CA
|May 27
|19
|ProMX
|Hangtown Classic
|Rancho Cordova, CA
|June 3
|20
|ProMX
|Thunder Valley National
|Lakewood, CO
|June 10
|21
|ProMX
|High Point National
|Mount Morris, PA
|June 17
|22
|ProMX
|RedBud National
|Buchanan, MI
|July 1
|23
|ProMX
|Southwick National
|Southwick, MA
|July 8
|24
|ProMX
|Spring Creek National
|Millville, MN
|July 15
|25
|ProMX
|Washougal National
|Washougal, WA
|July 22
|26
|ProMX
|Unadilla National
|New Berlin, NY
|August 12
|27
|ProMX
|Budds Creek National
|Mechanicsville, MD
|August 19
|28
|ProMX
|Ironman National
|Crawfordsbille, IN
|August 26
|29
|SMX
|zMAX Dragway
|Charlotte, NC
|September 9
|30
|SMX
|Chicagoland Speedway
|Joilet, IL
|September 16
|31
|SMX
|LA Memorial Coliseum
|Los Angeles, LA
|September 23
Riders talk AMA Supercross Round 2 at Snapdragon Stadium
Three Aussies qualified for the 250 Main after Jett Lawrence won his Heat and countrymen Wilson Todd and Geran Stapleton finished sixth and ninth respectively in their Heat race to gain promotion through to the Main.
Jett Lawrence wrapped up his ninth 250 SX class victory in San Diego’s Snapdragon Stadium after scoring the holeshot and then streaking away from the field to control the race.
Perfect 26-point scores from the opening two rounds sees the defending champ leave San Diego with a six-point buffer over RJ Hampshire.
Early on in the 250 Main Jett was chased by the Yamaha duo of Phil Nicoletti and Enzo Lopes but both Yamaha men were eventually overhauled by Cameron McAdoo and RJ Hampshire.
With ten-minutes left on the shot clock McAdoo had started closing on Jett Lawrence but as soon as the Aussie teenager saw that on his pit-board he wicked it up again to stretch away.
RJ Hampshire then hunted down McAdoo in the closing minutes and stole second place with two laps remaining. Hampshire had the speed to pull away from McAdoo and retain second place all the way to the flag while McAdoo rounded out the podium ahead of Enzo Lopes and Pierce Brown.
Wilson Todd got taken out in a turn one melee but picked himself up and raced to a 17th place finish and six championship points. Geran Stapleton followed his countryman home in 18th to bag five-points.
Jett Lawrence – P1
“This track was much more predictable compared to Anaheim; it was more racing this week compared to the last race, where we were more trail riding, and I had a blast being back at normal speed. My biggest thing is putting myself in a good position to podium or win every round—just going the smarter route, trying to make it through the night.”
RJ Hampshire – P2
“Man, it was a really solid day. I felt good on the bike literally from the time I sat on it before the first practice, I just had a good feeling. I went to P1 early and was battling for that top spot in qualifying, won my heat race, and then just had another solid main event. I’m stoked on where we’re at. Hopefully, we can figure out some things this week with my start and can battle more next weekend at Anaheim putting this Rockstar Husky back on the podium.”
Cameron McAdoo – P3
“It was a crazy heat race and I can’t believe after all that I ended up fifth. Thankfully in the main event the start was better. Overall I need to execute better when it comes to a few things on the track because I think it ended up costing me second tonight. But I have to keep in mind that two podiums keep us in contention for the championship, and we can focus on having a good week to come back to Anaheim strong.”
Pierce Brown – P5
“We have a lot to build from. I got third in qualifying, second in the heat, and then fifth in the main. I need to clean a bunch of stuff up to get closer to that front group and fight for some wins. But we made it out alive, so we’re going to get back to work this week and hopefully bounce back and build off of it next weekend.”
Maximus Vohland – P12
“Timed qualifying went well, being inside the top eight. In the first Heat race I had a very bad start, made my way up to sixth, and then the red flag came out. On the restart I crashed in the first turn and, with only two laps to go, I was outside of the top nine and had to go to the LCQ. In the last chance, I worked my way up to a qualifying position, but then made a mistake on the last lap and went down, unfortunately putting me out of the main. Of course, I’m very disappointed, but I’m healthy and will be back at A2″
250 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Zephyrhills, FL
|52
|2
|Rj Hampshire
|Minneola, FL
|46
|3
|Cameron Mcadoo
|Sioux City, IA
|42
|4
|Enzo Lopes
|Chesterfield, SC
|36
|5
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Godley, TX
|35
|6
|Stilez Robertson
|Bakersfield, CA
|31
|7
|Phillip Nicoletti
|Bethel, NY
|30
|8
|Derek Kelley
|Riverside, CA
|27
|9
|Dylan Walsh
|Wildomar, CA
|24
|10
|Cole Thompson
|Brigden, ON
|23
|11
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|18
|12
|Max Vohland
|Granite Bay, CA
|18
|13
|Levi Kitchen
|Havana, FL
|18
|14
|Robbie Wageman
|Newhall, CA
|18
|15
|Anthony Rodriguez
|Tallahassee, FL
|17
|16
|Hunter Yoder
|Menifee, CA
|15
|17
|Derek Drake
|Lake Elsinore, CA
|11
|18
|Joshua Varize
|Perris, CA
|11
|19
|Maxwell Sanford
|Pasadena, MD
|7
|20
|Dominique Thury
|Schneeberg, GER
|7
|21
|Dilan Schwartz
|Alpine, CA
|7
|22
|Wilson Todd
|Barrine, QLD
|6
|23
|Geran Stapleton
|Clyde North, VIC
|5
|24
|Jerry Robin
|Hamel, MN
|5
|25
|Hunter Cross
|Discovery Bay, CA
|4
|26
|Dylan Woodcock
|Rayleigh, ENG
|3
|27
|Hunter Schlosser
|El Paso, TX
|2
|28
|Austin Forkner
|Nevada, MO
|1
|29
|Mitchell Harrison
|Leesburg, FL
|1
450s
Eli Tomac normally takes a little time to warm-up at the start of a season but he came out firing at A1 to win the opening round of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship for the first time in his career.
Tomac backed that up in San Diego for his 46th 450 Supercross victory. The defending champ’s fastest lap of the race was almost a full-second quicker than any of his competitors.
Adam Cianciarulo and Colt Nichols led the field away on the opening lap ahead of Cooper Webb and Eli Tomac. Nichols then dropped a number of positions over the opening lap as Cianciarulo led Webb, Tomac and Anderson.
Cooper Webb snuck past Cianicarulo for the lead three-minutes into the Main but Tomac then charged past both of them over the next lap to move into the lead.
From thereon in it was Tomac leading from Webb throughout the remainder of the race and the pair finished in that order. The gap between them ebbed and flowed but Tomac looked in control throughout.
Further back Justin Barcia worked his way through the field, picking off Ferrandis, then Roczen and Cianciarulo to move up to fourth place. Ken Roczen came back at Barcia though and the pair swapped positions a number of times but Barcia managed to hold on for that final step on the rostrum.
Chase Sexton had to go through the LCQ after crashing early in his Heat race. Aaron Plessinger could not avoid the stricken Sexton in time and his impact with the #23 CRF450F left Sexton unable to continue due to damage to his machine. Sexton then won the LCQ and worked his way up to fifth in the Main to score 18-points which keeps him firmly in championship contention. Sexton also carded the second fastest lap of the race to underline his potential.
Jason Anderson had been in a strong third place until a fall early on in the second half of the Main saw him drift back down the order. The Kawasaki man finished seventh at the flag behind Dylan Ferrandis, but ahead of team-mate Adam Cianciarulo.
An early fall for Malcolm Stewart, followed by another fall eight-minutes into the Main, left Mookie with plenty of work to do. The 30-year-old eventually crossed the line in 15th to bag eight-points.
Eli Tomac – P1
“It was another great race for us. I was able to come out with the holeshot and the heat race win. Then in the main event, I didn’t get the holeshot this time, but I was right there. I made a couple of key passes on that first lap and then got to Cooper (Webb). I had a couple of better lines and was able to get the momentum up the dragon back and made a block pass there. I rode some good laps in the middle of the race, but then toward the end, I got a little bit stuck behind some lappers. Some races are easier than others to get around guys, but it’s just the way it goes when you’re the lead guy. When you’ve got a guy like Cooper right behind you, it does not make your life easy, but I kept pushing. It was good that I had that little bit of a gap because he was pretty close in the end, but overall, it was another fantastic race for us with this new motorcycle.”
Cooper Webb – P2
“Tonight was good, I got off the start strong and that was key in the way the track developed. I was able to lead some laps, which was cool, but the pace was pretty strong and I made a few mistakes in the middle of the race. The lapped riders helped me in the end to edge closer to Eli [Tomac] and it was pretty hectic with all that going on, so it was a tight finish, but overall I’m happy with how the season has started and am looking to push forward from here. It was positive for me to see what it takes to win at this point of the year, being so close tonight, so we’ll learn from the few mistakes and keep fighting on.”
Chase Sexton – P3
“San Diego was a little bit eventful for me. I qualified second but had a big crash in the heat race and had to DNF. I went to my first LCQ ever but was able to get through there. I made the main event and was riding good but got taken down by another rider and fell back to 10th. I made my way back to fifth, but it was definitely a mediocre night. At least we’re healthy and we can try to come out swinging for A2.”
Dylan Ferrandis – P5
“Overall, the day went well. I felt good all day and got a good start in practice. Going into the night show, I was feeling pretty decent. I got a good start in the heat race, but then I made a small mistake, and it was difficult for me to feel good after that. In the main event, it was kind of the opposite; I got a bad start and came back through the field. It’s very frustrating for me since I try very hard to be the best I can be. We need to analyse this with the team and come back stronger in Anaheim.”
Jason Anderson – P7
“I had a positive start to the day, setting the fastest lap time in the first qualifying session. However, the starts proved crucial tonight on the technical track layout, forcing me to work my way back through the pack in both my heat and Main Event races. Still, I felt comfortable with the KX450SR as the night progressed, but unfortunately a small mistake during the Main Event cost me a podium position. I am confident in the performance of my race bike and my training and will keep grinding this week to improve and be more competitive next weekend.”
Adam Cianciarulo – P8
“Overall, I’m pleased with my performance tonight, particularly my strong starts and ability to contend with the lead group in the Main Event. There certainly is still room for improvement but, I believe tonight marked a step forward from my previous race. I will keep working hard week by week and with the support from the fans and the team at Monster Energy Kawasaki, aim for an even better race next weekend.”
Aaron Plessinger – P9
“San Diego was a challenging day for me, even if the result was close to round one. Although practice didn’t go as planned, I was riding good in the Heat race, got a pretty good start, and then got caught up in a crash that I couldn’t avoid, so came from dead last to sixth in that. In the Main Event, I got a horrible start and worked my way back to ninth, which is not what we wanted, but we’ll get better as we go. I have to focus on starts this week and come out swinging when we head back to Anaheim.”
Colt Nichols – P10
“The night was difficult, to say the least. Once again, I got off the gate really well. I have a lot of confidence with this bike getting off the gate, which is reassuring, and something good I’ll take from tonight. After that, there weren’t a whole lot of positives. I just didn’t really have much intensity. I felt like I was just riding around, not really racing the track. I just need to be a little smarter, get some time under our belt. Overall, we live to fight another day—on to Anaheim.”
Justin Barcia – P20
“In the heat race I was hitting the whoops really well, and staying with Eli, which was sick. Towards the end I had a few mistakes and Anderson got around me good, which was a bummer. But I ended up third and got a solid gate pick. In the main event, I got off to a good start. There was a lot of pressure, and some awesome battles. It was super-gnarly and the track broke down a lot, but I ended up third. I had a lot of fun, and I’m stoked to regroup before heading into Anaheim 2.”
450 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|52
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|46
|3
|Chase Sexton
|Clermont, FL
|39
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Clermont, FL
|37
|5
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Tallahassee, FL
|36
|6
|Justin Barcia
|Greenville, FL
|33
|7
|Jason Anderson
|Rio Rancho, NM
|32
|8
|Adam Cianciarulo
|New Smyrna Beach, FL
|29
|9
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|29
|10
|Colt Nichols
|Murrieta, CA
|28
|11
|Joey Savatgy
|Clermont, FL
|26
|12
|Christian Craig
|Clermont, FL
|22
|13
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|18
|14
|Dean Wilson
|Menifee, CA
|18
|15
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|15
|16
|Marvin Musquin
|Corona, CA
|11
|17
|Shane McElrath
|Oakland, FL
|7
|18
|Justin Starling
|Riverview, FL
|7
|19
|Grant Harlan
|Decatur, TX
|6
|20
|Kyle Chisholm
|Valrico, FL
|6
|21
|Fredrik Noren
|Indian Trail, NC
|6
|22
|Josh Hill
|Huntersville, NC
|5
|23
|Joshua Cartwright
|Fort Worth, TX
|5
|24
|Kevin Moranz
|Topeka, KS
|3
|25
|Alex Ray
|Milan, TN
|2
|26
|John Short
|Pilot Point, TX
|2
2023 Racing schedule
2023 MXGP Calendar
|Date
|GP
|Venue
|Additional Classes
|12 March
|Patagonia Argentina
|Villa la Angostura
|–
|26 March
|MXGP of Sardegna (ITA)
|Riola Sardo
|–
|10 April
|MXGP of Switzerland
|Frauenfeld
|WMX & EMX125
|16 April
|MXGP of Trentino (ITA)
|Pietramurata
|EMX125 & EMX250
|30 April
|MXGP of Portugal
|Agueda
|EMX125 & EMX250
|7 May
|MXGP of Spain
|Intu Xanadú – Arroyomolinos
|WMX & EMX250
|21 May
|MXGP of France
|Villars sous Ecot
|WMX & EMX125
|04 June
|MXGP of Latvia
|Kegums
|EMX125 & EMX250
|11 June
|Liqui Moly MXGP Germany
|Teutschenthal
|EMX125 & EMX250
|25 June
|MXGP of Sumbawa (INA)
|Sumbawa
|–
|02 July
|MXGP of Lombok (INA)
|Lombok
|–
|16 July
|MXGP of Czech Republic
|Loket
|EMX65 & EMX85 & EMX2T
|23 July
|MXGP of Flanders (BEL)
|Lommel
|EMX250 & EMX Open
|30 July
|MXGP of Finland
|Hyvinkää
|EMX125 & EMX250
|13 August
|MXGP of Sweden
|Uddevalla
|EMX125 & EMX250
|20 August
|MXGP of The Netherlands
|Arnhem
|WMX & EMX125
|3 September
|MXGP of Türkiye
|Afyonkarahisar
|WMX & EMX250
|17 September
|MXGP of Vietnam
|Thanh Hoa
|–
|01 October
|MXGP of TBA
|TBA
|–
|15 October
|MXGP of Great Britain
|Matterley Basin
|EMX125 & EMX250
|22 October
|Monster Energy FIM MXoN
|France, Ernée
|bLUcRU
|9 July
|FIM Junior World Championship
|Romania, Bucharest
|–
|8 October
|Motocross Of European Nations
|TBA
|–
FIM SuperEnduro World Championships Calendar
|Date
|Location
|Nation
|Sat 4 February 2023
|Budapest / Papp Laszlo SportArena
|Hungary
|Thu 2 March 2023
|Jerusalem / Pais Arena
|Israel
|Sat 18 March 2023
|Gliwice / Arena Gliwice
|Poland
2023 FIM EnduroGP World Championship Calendar
|Date
|Location
|Country
|31 March-2 April
|San Remo/Arma di Taggia
|Italy
|5-7 May
|Lalin
|Spain
|26-28 May
|Heinola
|Finland
|1-3 June
|Skövde
|Sweden
|30 June-2 July
|Gelnica
|Slovakia
|29 Sept-1 Oct
|Valpaços
|Portugal
|6 -8 October
|St Andre/Santiago do Cacem
|Portugal
2023 American Flat Track Calendar
|Round
|Date
|Race
|Location
|1
|March 9
|Daytona Flat Track I
|Daytona Beach, FL
|2
|March 10
|Daytona Flat Track II
|Daytona Beach, FL
|3
|March 25
|Senoia Short Track
|Senoia, GA
|4
|April 1
|Arizona Bike Week
|TBA
|5
|April 22
|Devil’s Bowl Half Mile
|Mesquite, TX
|6
|May 6
|Ventura Short Track
|Ventura, CA
|7
|May 13
|Sacramento Mile
|Sacramento, CA
|8
|May 27
|Red Mile
|Lexington, KY
|10
|June 17
|Du Quoin Mile
|Du Quoin, IL
|11
|June 24
|Line Half-Mile
|Lina, OH
|12
|July 1
|West Virginia Half-Mile
|Mineral Wells, WV
|13
|July 8
|Orange Country Half-Mile
|Middletown, NY
|14
|July 22
|Bridgeport Half-Mile
|Bridgeport, NJ
|15
|July 30
|Peoria TT
|Peroia, IL
|16
|August 6
|Buffalo Chip TT
|Sturgis, SO
|17
|August 12
|Castle Rock TT
|Castle Rock, WA
|18
|September 2
|Springfield Mile I
|Springfield, IL
|19
|September 3
|Springfield Mile II
|Springfield, IL
2023 FIM World Supercross Calendar
|Date
|Venue, Stadium
|Country
|01 July
|Birmingham, Villa Park Stadium
|Great Britain
|22 July
|Lyon-Décines, Groupama Stadium
|France
|30 September
|Asian Grand Prix (TBA)
|South-East Asia
|14 October
|Dusseldorf, Merkus Spiel Arena
|Germany
|28 October
|Vancouver, BC Place Stadium
|Canada
|24-25 November
|Melbourne, Marvel Stadium
|Australia
|*TBA = To be announced
2023 Penrite ProMX Championship calendar
|Round
|Location
|Date
|Classes
|Round 1
|WONTHAGGI, VIC
|5 March
|MX1, MX2, MX3, MXW
|Round 2
|APPIN, NSW
|19 March
|MX1, MX2, MX3
|Round 3
|WODONGA, VIC
|16 April
|MX1, MX2, MX3,
|Round 4
|MAITLAND, NSW
|6-7 May
|MX1, MX2, MX3
|Round 5
|GILLMAN, SA
|28 May
|MX1, MX2, MX3, MXW
|Round 6
|TOOWOOMBA, QLD
|25 June
|MX1, MX2, MX3,
|Round 7
|QLD MOTO PARK (QMP)
|13 August
|MX1, MX2, MX3, MXW
|Round 8
|COOLUM, QLD
|19-20 August
|MX1, MX2, MX3, VETS, MXW
GNCC 2023 Schedule
|Date
|Event
|Location
|Feb 18-19
|Big Buck
|Union, SC
|Mar 4-5
|Wild Boar
|Palatka, FL
|Mar 11-12
|The General
|Washington, GA
|Apr 1-2
|Tiger Run
|Bick Buck Farm, Union SC
|Apr 15-16
|Camp Coker Bullet
|Society Hill, SC
|May 6-7
|Hoosier
|Crawfordsville, IN
|May 20-21
|The John Penton
|Millfield, OH
|Jun 3-4
|Mason-Dixon
|Mt. Morris, PA
|Jun 24-25
|Snowshoe
|Snowshoe, WV
|Sep 16-17
|The Mountaineer
|Beckley, WV
|Oct 7-8
|Buckwheat 100
|Newburg, WV
|Oct 21-22
|Ironman
|Crawfordsville, IN
2023 Australian Dirt Track Calendar
|Date
|Championship
|Location
|April 15-16
|Australian Junior Dirt Track Championships
|Mike Hatcher MCC (QLD)
|July 15-16
|Australian Junior Track Championships
|Hunter MCC (Barleigh Ranch Circuit) (NSW)
|October 7-8
|Australian Senior Dirt Track Championships
|Albury-Wodonga MCC (Diamond Park) (VIC)
|October 28-29
|Australian Senior Track Championships
|Hunter MCC (Barleigh Ranch Circuit) (NSW)
2023 FIM Long Track World Championship
|FIM Long Track World Championship
|Date
|Event
|Venue
|Country
|24 June
|Challenge
|La Réole
|France
|18 May
|Final
|Herxheim
|Germany
|17 June
|Final
|Ostrów
|Poland
|13 July
|Final
|Marmande
|France
|20 August
|Final
|Scheessel
|Germany
|02 September
|Final
|Morizès
|France
|17 September
|Final
|Mühldorf
|Germany
|FIM Long Track of Nations
|24 September
|Final
|Roden
|The Netherlands
|FIM Speedway Youth Gold Trophy
|08 July
|Final
|Holsted
|Denmark
|FIM Track Racing Youth Gold Trophy
|23 July
|Final
|Gdańsk
|Poland
2023 FIM E-Xplorer World Cup Calendar
|DATE
|VENUE
|COUNTRY
|13 May
|Barcelona
|Spain
|24 June
|Crans-Montana*
|Switzerland
|29 July
|Vollore-Montagne
|France
|09 September
|TBA
|USA
|28 October
|Busan*
|South Korea
|18 November
|TBA
|ASIA
|*Subject to contract
2023 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship calendar
|Round
|Event
|Date
|Round 1
|Xross, Serbia
|May 17/18/19/20
|Round 2
|Red Bull Erzbergrodeo, Austria
|June 8/9/10/11
|Round 3
|Red Bull Abestone, Italy
|July 7/8/9
|Round 4
|Red Bull Romaniacs, Romania
|July 25/26/27/28/29
|Round 5
|Red Bull Outliers, Canada
|August 26/27
|Round 6
|Roof of Africa, South Africa
|September 28/29/30
|Round 7
|24MX GetzenRodeo, Germany
|November 3/4
Western Australia Hard Enduro Series Calendar
2023 Australian Speedway Senior Solo Calendar
|Circuit
|Location
|Date
|Gillman Speedway
|Gillman, SA
|January 3, 2023
|Diamond Park
|Albury Wodonga, VIC
|January 7, 2023
|Loxford Park
|Kurri Kurri, NSW
|January 9, 2023
|North Brisbane Speedway
|North Brisbane, QLD
|January 11, 2023
2023 FIM Baja World Cup calendar
|Date
|Venue
|Country
|2-4 February
|Saudi Baja-
|Saudi Arabia
|16-18 March
|Qatar International Baja
|Qatar
|14-16 April
|Baja TT
|Dehesa Extremadura
|21-23 July
|Baja Aragon
|Spain
|10-12 August
|Hungarian Baja
|Hungary
|September-October* TBC
|Baja do Oeste
|Portugal
|2-4 November
|Jordan Baja
|Jordan
|December *TBC
|Baja Dubai
|UAE
|*To be confirmed = TBC
2023 Arenacross Tour Calendar
|Round
|Date
|Circuit
|Location
|Round 1
|January 20
|SSE Arena, Belfast
|Northern Ireland
|Round 2
|January 21
|SSE Arena, Belfast
|Northern Ireland
|Round 3
|January 28
|P&J Live, Aberdeen
|Scotland
|Round 4
|January 29
|P&J Live, Aberdeen
|Scotland
|Round 5
|February 4
|The Resorts World Arena, Birmingham NEC
|England
|Round 6
|February 18
|The OVO Arena, Wembley
|England
2023 FIM Ice Speedway World Championship Calendar
|2023 FIM Ice Speedway World Championship
|Date
|Event
|Venue
|Country
|28 January
|Qualifying round
|Örnsköldsvik
|Sweden
|18 – 19 March
|Finals
|Inzell
|Germany
|01 – 02 April
|Finals
|Heerenveen*
|The Netherlands
|FIM Speedway Grand Prix World Championship – Qualifying Meetings
|27 May
|Qualifying round
|Zarnovica
|Slovakia
|27 May
|Qualifying round
|Lonigo
|Italy
|29 May
|Qualifying round
|Abensberg
|Germany
|29 May
|Qualifying round
|Debrecen
|Hungary
|19 August
|Challenge
|Gislaved
|Sweden
|FIM SGP2 World Championship – Qualifying Meetings
|20 May
|Qualifying round
|Pardubice
|Czech Republic
|20 May
|Qualifying round
|Krsko
|Slovenia
|20 May
|Qualifying round
|Vojens
|Denmark
|FIM SGP3 World Championship – Semi finals
|12 July
|Semi final 1
|Västervik
|Sweden
|12 July
|Semi final 2
|Västervik
|Sweden
|FIM Flat Track World Championship
|TBA
|Final
|TBA
|TBA
|09 September
|Final
|Debrecen
|Hungary
|16 September
|Final
|Boves
|Italy
|23 September
|Final
|Pardubice
|Czech Republic
|07 October
|Final
|Morizès
|France
2023 FIM Sidecar Motocross World Championship Provisional Calendar
|Date
|Venue
|Country
|26 March
|Talavera de la Reina
|Spain
|02 April
|Alqueidao
|Portugal
|07 May
|Kramolin
|Czech Republic
|14 May
|Heerde
|The Netherlands
|28 May
|Brou
|France
|11 June
|Lange Motokeskus
|Estonia
|18 June
|Gdansk tbc
|Poland
|25 June
|Lommel
|Belgium
|16 July
|Strassbessenbach tbc
|Germany
|22 July*
|Red Brae
|Northern Ireland
|30 July
|Cusses Gorse
|Great Britain
|20 August
|Kaplice
|Czech Republic
|17 September
|Rudersberg
|Germany
|01 October
|Castelnau de Levis
|France