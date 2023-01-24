Australian AMX ProMX News

AMX MX Open set for January 28-29 at Wonthaggi

Australian Motocross Champions will be competing for $20,000 in prize money in the biggest open motocross event at Wonthaggi this weekend – January 28-29.

Western Australian Kyle Webster will compete against world-renowned Tasmanian Jed Beaton in the 450 class. Other champions competing in the MX1 class are Regan Duffy and Yamaha’s Bailey Malkiewicz.

In the 250 class it will Honda’s Brodie Connolly from New Zealand against Australian champions Kayden Minear, Yamaha’s Alex Larwood and Kawasaki’s Jai Constantinou.

The best women racers will also be competing for an equal share in prizemoney. Emma Milesevic is eager to claim the first win of the season, the factory Honda racer will be competing against champions Taylah McCutcheon, Maddy Healy and a host of privateers. Emma missed last year’s AMX MX OPEN due to injuries but aims to redeem herself this season.

There’s over 200 entries, including junior riders on 50 cc machines competing and gates open at 7, practice starts at 8 am, racing starts 10 am on Saturday and the first Pro race on Sunday starts at 9 am. Tickets are priced at $30 for Adults, $15 Children and $80 for families (two adults and two children). *Ticket prices at the gate.

All the action will be at Wonthaggi Motocross Track, 220 West Area Rd. Wonthaggi, VIC.

Round Four confirmed for Maitland NSW

The Penrite ProMX Championship presented by AMX Superstores has had it’s fourth round location and date confirmed, and will take place May 6-7 in Maitland, NSW, before heading on to Gillman, SA.

In 2022, the Maitland round of ProMX saw Yamaha’s Aaron Tanti take his second double victory in a row and stamp his authority on the Thor MX1 class in what would ultimately become his Championship year.

Situated in the Lower Hunter Valley, Maitland is around 160 km north-west of Sydney and approximately 40 km from Newcastle. The town is situated on the Hunter River while event hosts, the Maitland District Motorcycle Club, is nestled in a tree-lined area around 10 km west of the town.

Peter Doyle – CEO of Motorcycling Australia

“Maitland has become a really important part of the ProMX Championship. We are very much looking forward to this huge two-day event in 2023 and I am sure the locals will be excited about seeing the best Motocross racing in the country. While the club has suffered a recent setback via a canteen fire, we will work with them to not only ensure all is ready for the round in May, but that the round is another stand out in terms of the racing, crowd and professionalism.”





Josep Garcia switches it up in 2023 to compete E1

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider Josep Garcia has announced he’ll be competing in the Enduro1 class of this year’s FIM EnduroGP World Championship, riding the KTM 250 EXC-F.

Returning to classic enduro action in 2021 aboard the KTM 350 EXC-F in the Enduro2 class, Josep promptly went on to claim the world title and secure the individual overall ISDE win along the way.

In 2022, despite a crash at the GP of Italy resulting in him being unable to compete in the second Portuguese round and forcing him to miss out on three point-paying days in the EnduroGP class, Garcia went on to complete the season as runner-up. It was a similar story in E2, where after returning to action after injury, Josep won the final four days of competition to also finish second overall, a mere nine points down on the winner.

Now, heading into the packed 2023 season and looking for a new challenge, Garcia will make a return to the KTM 250 EXC-F – the bike that took him to his first world championship title in 2017. Racing for the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team for the seventh consecutive season, Josep has his eyes set on winning each and every championship he enters and ultimately claiming the EnduroGP crown.

Josep Garcia

“The decision to move from E2 to the Enduro1 class was made by both KTM and me. It’s always good to set new goals, and with a new bike for 2023, it made sense to ride the KTM 250 EXC-F for new motivation and a new challenge in the E1 class. Last year was an incredible year for me riding the KTM 350 EXC-F – I finished as runner-up in EnduroGP and Enduro2, I won the individual ISDE, and completed the year as Spanish Champion. The injury in Italy cost me the fight for the world title, but thankfully I was able to come back and still finish the year on a high. For me, I’m just looking to mix things up a little for this year. The 250 really suits my riding style and I know I can make it work in the world championship as well as the other events throughout the year. The 2023 season will also be my seventh year with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, which is great. It shows how well the relationship works between me and Fabio and the whole of the factory team. I’m hoping 2023 will be another great year for us and I’m definitely going to be fighting hard to claim that EnduroGP title.”

Round one of the FIM EnduroGP World Championship kicks off in Italy on March 31 – April 2.

GASGAS’s Andrea Verona moves to E2 for 2023

GASGAS Factory Racing’s Andrea Verona will switch things up in 2023 and contest the intensely competitive Enduro2 class as he sets out to defend his EnduroGP World Championship title. The young Italian will ride the GASGAS EC 350F as he takes on a new challenge for the new season.

Since joining GASGAS Factory Racing at the beginning of the 2021 racing season, Andrea has dominated the Enduro1 class of the FIM EnduroGP World Championship.

The ever-smiling 23-year-old finished on the podium at every round in 2021 and went on to smash that record in 2022, where he won all but one day of racing in the E1 category. Moving up to the hotly contested Enduro2 class, AV99 will be full gas as he fights to defend his overall EnduroGP crown and claim his first career E2 world title.

Andrea Verona

“I’m really looking forward to getting started with the 2023 season. I have wanted to try out a new challenge and move to the Enduro2 class for a while now and after winning the E1 and EnduroGP classes last year, it gives me the perfect opportunity. My feeling in the GASGAS Factory Racing team is great – we’re both putting in 100 percent at every race to be the best and that’s just one of the reasons why I decided to stay with the team for another two years. The bikes are great, the EC 250F obviously took me to two E1 championships and the EnduroGP world title, and I think the EC 350F will suit me perfectly, too. My goals now for the 2023 season are to improve my speed in all conditions and try to win even more racing days than last year. Obviously, the main goal is to take the EnduroGP victory again.”





Carson Mumford joins Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki

The Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki racing team has welcomed Carson Mumford to compete alongside Cameron McAdoo in the 2023 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Western Regional Championship, while Austin Forkner continues his recovery.

Mumford secured three top-10 250SX Class finishes in 2022 and looks to continue his success aboard the KX250 when he joins the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki team at Oakland Supercross on February 18th.

Mumford will fill the role for the remainder of the 250SX Western Regional Championship while Forkner focuses on recovering from the injuries he sustained at Anaheim 1. The team and Mumford look forward to the No.52 rider challenging near the front of the pack with team-mate Cameron McAdoo.

Carson Mumford

“I’m grateful to Mitch and the whole Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki team for offering me this opportunity. It’s a huge privilege to line up on the gate with the support of the most proven team in the paddock and I’m more motivated than ever to show what I’m capable of on the racetrack. The plan is to take a couple of weeks to adjust to everything with the team before we line up in Oakland. I’m excited to line up on the KX250 and I’m looking forward to what we can accomplish together when the gate drops.”

Searle & Mewse win Arenacross Rounds 1 & 2

The Official Arenacross British Championship presented by Fix Auto UK kicked off in style to a sold out crowd at The SSE Arena Belfast Arena with Tommy Searle (GTCi Revo Kawasaki) taking the top step of the final podium after an epic battle to the line with Conrad Mewse (Crendon Fastrack Honda Racing).

When the Arenacross Tour presented roared into the second round of the British Championship, reigning British MX2 Champion Conrad Mewse threw down the gauntlet as he blasted off the tight Arenacross start line.

First into the corner, he immediately put distance between himself and Arenacross series leader, British MX1 Champion, Tommy Searle. Behind them Jack Brunell, carrying upper body injury sustained during last night’s opening round, put in an astonishing performance to finish a solid third.

Long-standing friends and race-rivals Elliott Banks-Browne and Jake Nicholls finished fourth and fifth, while round one’s third-placed Josh Gilbert battled through the heats and the head-to-head to earn his place in the Main Event by winning the Last Chance Qualifier. Local hero Jason Meara won the people’s vote.

Searle now leads the pro standings by a single point from Mewse as we head to Aberdeen next weekend.

There was also a special treat as six-time World Superbike Champion and local hero Jonathan Rea made an appearance.

Next stop on the tour is the P&J Live Arena in Aberdeen next weekend, January 28-29. The P&J Live Arena is the largest venue on the tour and has the most technical track, presenting riders with passing places and lot of different options to take. The locally-sourced dirt is a mixture of clay and sand that we expect will pack down to a hard riding surface giving plenty of grip for riders.

2023 Arenacross Tour Standings after Round 2

Pos Rider Points Rnd1 Rnd2 1 Tommy Searle 30 16 14 2 Conrad Mewse 29 13 16 3 Josh Gilbert 20 12 8 4 Adam Chatfield 16 9 7 5 Mathew Bayliss 13 8 5 6 Jack Brunell 11 0 11 7 Elliott Banks-Browne 10 0 10 8 Martin Barr 10 10 0 9 Jason Meara 10 7 3 10 Jake Nicholls 9 0 9 11 Mel Pocock 9 3 6 12 Joe Clayton 7 7 0 13 Luke Burton 5 0 5 14 Chris Bayliss 5 5 0 15 Jayden Ashwell 4 4 0 16 James Mackrel 2

KTM, Benavides & Price celebrate Dakar 2023

KTM, Kevin Benavides and Toby Price have celebrated winning the 2023 Dakar Rally, marking the 19th win for KTM, the 2023 title for Benavides, and runner-up for Australian Toby Price.

The 2023 event will undoubtedly go down in history as one of the toughest ever for a variety of reasons. Riders covered well over 8,000 kilometers in total, and close to 5,000 of them were raced against the clock.

If the unforgiving Saudi desert wasn’t tough enough, the heavy rains that fell over the first week of racing threw another challenge into the mix with flooded rivers and muddy lake beds making racing and navigating even tougher. Add that to the two weeks of early mornings and minimal sleep and you end up with not only one of the most physically demanding events in the world, but one of the most mentally draining, too.

Kevin Benavides

“It’s been an amazing day! I just focused on every kilometer from the first to the last. I didn’t think about the position or the result I just gave my 100 percent over the whole stage and tried to enjoy the day. The final special was really fast and tricky, and so muddy – thankfully I didn’t make any big mistakes, but it would have been easy to have an issue out there. I have worked so hard for this. This year’s rally has been one of the closest ever and there wasn’t a single day where you could afford to ease off. I couldn’t have done it without the support of my team, and all my family and friends. It’s going to take a little while to sink in, I can’t describe this feeling right now.”

Toby Price

“So, so close. Yeah, a great job from Kevin, he did really well. I knew it was going to be tight, and of course I pushed right from the start all through the stage. I just missed three waypoints by virtually meters, and it dropped me back. Obviously, the goal is to win, and it’s frustrating to miss out by such a narrow margin. But I’m fit, healthy, and I’m going home with a trophy, so that’s the most important thing. I’m ready for another one next year.”

Norbert Stadlbauer – Rally Team Manager

“It’s been an incredible Dakar – one of the toughest in history and definitely the closest! It’s been such a close battle inside the Red Bull KTM team with Toby and Kevin separated by just 12 seconds going into the final day today. Thankfully, the performances of both riders gave KTM a one-two in the race, with Kevin earning his second win and the 19th for KTM. Of course, you can’t have two winners, but Toby claiming second place is still an incredible achievement and down to the hard work he has put in over the two weeks. The team have also done an amazing job, not just at the event, but also over the whole of the past year building up to this race. Now it’s time to celebrate before we look ahead to the next race in the season.”

SuperMotocross Playoffs & Final dates amended

Due to the recently released Pac-12 Conference college football schedule, the SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs and Final dates are shifting. The newly released schedule now impacts the USC Trojans’ home games scheduled at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff 1 will still take place on Saturday, September 9 at zMAX Dragway in Concord, N.C. and Playoff 2 will now take place on Saturday, September 16 at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Ill.

Followed by the SuperMotocross World Championship Final on Saturday, September 23 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif.

SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs and Final Revisions

SuperMotocross Playoff 1 – zMAX Dragway – September 9, 2023

SuperMotocross Playoff 2 – Chicagoland Speedway – September 16, 2023

SuperMotocross World Championship Final – LA Memorial Coliseum – September 23, 2023

