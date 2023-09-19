YZ65 Cup returns alongside WSX in Melbourne

The YZ65 Cup will be returning in November at the Australian round of the World Supercross Championship in Melbourne, as an event designed for 9 to 12-year olds first introduced in 2018 and remaining a must-ride for keen moto groms.

A single supercross round has been confirmed at round six of the World Supercross Championship at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne on 24-25 November.

Nick Marshall – YMA Head of Marketing

“Since its inception in 2018, the YZ65 Cup has provided more than 200 young riders the opportunity to feel what it’s like to be a factory Yamaha rider for the day. We are once again excited to offer this opportunity at at this prestigious World Supercross event. The concept of the YZ65 Cup is to provide a fun and stress-free environment for riders of all skill levels with an experience they will never forget. Whether you finish first or last, our aim is for every rider and parent to leave the track with the biggest smile.”

All riders must have a current MA licence and are asked to submit a short resumé by 15 October 2023. See full rider criteria below:

Age category: 9-12

Must have current MA licence

Must own YZ65

Each rider must provide rider resumé

Spots are limited

Expressions of interest are now open and must be submitted by 15 Oct 2023

2023 Rocky Mountain MC Mountaineer Race Report

As motorcycle racing got underway at Round 10 of the Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, (GNCC Racing) the skies opened up once again on the motorcycles and the rain showers fell for the majority of the day, making for some intense and rough racing at Summit Bechtel Reserve.

As opening ceremonies ended, the green flag would wave for the XC1 Open Pro class where Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Craig DeLong would snag the $250 All Balls Racing Holeshot Award.

However, it would be AmPro Yamaha’s Ricky Russell emerging from the woods first after the completion of one lap. Russell wasn’t alone though, a handful of his fellow XC1 competitors were just seconds behind him racing through the muddy conditions to try and overtake the lead.

Russell would continue to hold the number one position for the first three laps of the race, but the battles were brewing behind him and Rocky Mountain/Tely Energy/KTM Racing’s Steward Baylor was making his way through the pack after coming through in fourth on the opening lap.

By the time they came through on their fourth lap of the race, Baylor had moved himself in the lead position. Baylor was not able to let his guard down though as Delong was tailing him for the duration of the race, looking to strike on the last lap as he came through just 1.7 seconds behind him.

Baylor would be able to hold off Delong and earn his second overall win of the season, and taking over the points lead with a five point gap between himself and Delong as the series heads into its penultimate round of racing on October 8. Russell would continue to battle and come through to round out the top three overall finishers on the day.

Steward Baylor

“Man, I’m feeling good. I really, really thought I could break Craig, and that was my intent, but man….we just went back and forth,” said Baylor. “I mean the passes for the lead; it was back and forth. Those last three laps, hell, the whole race you could throw a blanket over us. One mistake and it would have been over. I tried to put a heater down, I was sending it with two to go, trying to put a gap on those guys. I looked back and I was like “Shoot, he’s matching me.” I gotta say, I expected it from Ben, but not Craig. Hats off to him. That kid has elevated this summer, and this whole sport right now, it’s a good time to be a fan. It’s going to come down to the wire.”

Behind the top three the battles kept on going as FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Ben Kelley would push throughout the entire race, moving himself into fourth overall for the day after dropping back to eighth at one point. Magna1 Motorsports/Husqvarna’s Jordan Ashburn made his way through the mud to earn fifth overall as he started his race off closer to the back of the pack.

Craig Delong

“That was a wild race, that’s for sure. First lap we were feeling it out. Ricky got into the lead and took off. He was riding really well. Stew and I kind of figured it out and I knew it was going to be a battle to the end. We got to the pit stop and it ended up being just Stew and I. Man, we went back and forth so many times. As much as it hurts and it [makes me angry] to get second, that was a fun battle. We were probably back and forth five or six times in the last lap. We’d get to a section, and he’d go all the way left and I’d go all the way right, and it would just come down to who had the best line. I thought I had a run on him on the last lap, about 10 mile marker I got alongside of him on a long straightaway, I kind of hesitated with my pass, but I should have just stuck on it. I stayed with him, but I took on a lot of roost and I finally had to ditch my goggles. Yeah, it was a great race, but the guy I had to beat, beat me. I just need to be better next time. I feel good. I knew Stu was going to come in prepared, but I am too. It’s going to be a battle, these last two. I’ve got to get some points back. We’ll be ready.”

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Trevor Bollinger continues to improve after returning from an injury before summer break. Bollinger would come through to earn sixth overall at round ten.

The Babbitts Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green teammates didn’t have the race they hoped for as Josh Strang and Grant Baylor came through seventh and eighth in XC1 just outside the top 10 overall.

GASGAS/FXR/Scott Goggle’s Layne Michael would drop back to ninth in XC1 after running second on the opening lap of the race, while a mechanical issue would take out FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Jonathan Girroir as he was running inside the top five.

Liqui Moly Factory Beta Racing’s Evan Smith and Babbitts Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green’s Lyndon Snodgrass would make the move from XC2 to XC1 this weekend, but they would unfortunately both have to retire early from the race.

XC1 Pro Event Results

Steward Baylor (KTM) Craig Delong (HQV) Ricky Russell (YAM) Ben Kelley (KTM) Jordan Ashburn (HQV) Trevor Bollinger (HQV) Josh Strang (KAW) Grant Baylor (KAW) Layne Michael (GAS) Jonathan Girroir (KTM)

Overall National Championship Standings

Steward Baylor (208) Craig Delong (203) Ben Kelley (192) Jordan Ashburn (169) Grant Baylor (139) Ricky Russell (134) Jonathan Girroir (124) Josh Strang (119) Angus Riordan (111) Liam Draper (107)

In the XC2 250 Pro Lites class it was Liqui Moly Factory Beta Racing’s Jonathan Johnson’s day as he grabbed the $250 Steel City Men’s Clinic Holeshot Award and held the lead from start to finish. The muddy conditions did not deter Johnson from pushing throughout the race as he inched further and further ahead from the rest of his XC2 competition.

RPM/FMF KTM Racing’s Angus Riordan would continue to push behind Johnson as he made his way up to second in the XC2 class, while AmPro Yamaha’s Liam Draper continued to push to try and catch Johnson he would have to battle Riordan for the last couple of laps. Draper would hold on to finish third in the class and maintain his points lead heading into round eleven.

XC2 250 Pro Event Results

Jonathan Johnson (BET) Angus Riordan (KTM) Liam Draper (YAM) Michael Witkowski (HON) Cody Barnes (HON) Brody Johnson (HQV) Mason Semmens (KTM) Grant Davis (KTM) Cade Henderson (KTM) Nathaniel Tashal (KTM)

XC2 250 Pro Series Standings

Liam Draper (204) Ruy Barbosa (191) Angus Riordan (188) Cody Barnes (178) Ryder Lafferty (155) Michael Witkowski (152) Mason Semmens (138) Jonathan Johnson (127) Evan Smith (123) Grant Davis (103)

The FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am class saw FXR/X Brand Goggles/6D Helmet’s Dakoda Devore get the class win, while Steel City Men’s Clinic Sawyer Carratura and Yamaha’s Drew Callaway rounded out the class podium. Devore would work his way into the number one spot on the second lap and continue to push for the duration of the race.

Carratura and Callaway would battle behind Devore to hold onto their podium positions in West Virginia. Current points leader Beaver Creek Cycles/Bells Electric/Wossner Pistons Toby Cleveland would suffer a mechanical issue on the third lap of the race and would be unable to complete the race. Cleveland continues to hold the points lead by 16 over Devore.

Team Green Kawasaki’s Joseph Cunningham would earn the Top Amateur honors at round ten as he finished 15th overall and first in the 250 A class. Nicholas DeFeo would come through 16th and first in the 4-Stroke A Lites class to earn the second position atop the Top Amateur podium. Then it would be Gavin Simon taking the final spot on the Top Amateur podium as he came through 18th overall and second in the 250 A class.

During the morning race, the WXC class would take off first where Trail Jesters KTM Racing’s Korie Steede earned herself the $100 Trail Jesters Holeshot Award. However, it wouldn’t take long for AmPro Yamaha’s Rachael Archer to make the move into the lead and continue to push forward. Archer would lead the WXC class for the duration of the race, earning her second GNCC WXC National Championship.

GASGAS/Over and Out/RG Factory Racing’s Rachel Gutish would continue to run in the number two position for the course of all five laps of the morning race, earning second in the WXC class. Trail Jesters KTM Racing’s Korie Steede would round out the WXC podium at round ten as she came through in third. Gary Fridley of the Super Senior A (45+) class would take the overall win in the morning race.

As the 8 am youth motorcycle race came to an end, it would be Ryan Amancio taking the overall win and the YXC1 Super Mini Sr. (14-15) class win. Ethan Harwell would come through second overall and take home the YXC2 Super Mini Jr. (12-13) class win, while YXC1 competitor James Jenkins came through third overall and second in his class.

Canyon Richards would round out the top three finishers in the YXC1 Super Mini Sr. class, while Doc Smith and Travis Lentz rounded out the top three finishers in the YXC2 Super Mini Jr. class.

In the 85 Big Wheel (11-15) class it was Mason Tsakanikas taking the win, while Ryder Reick took the 85 (12-13) class win, and in the 85 (7-11) class it was Ace Tokar earning the win. In the 65 (10-11) class it was Evan Porter battling for the win, with Ryder White earned the 65 (9) class win and Tripp Lewis earning the 65 (7-8) class win.

The Girls Super Mini (12-16) class win was earned by Addison Harrison, while Sahara Robinson earned the Girls 85 (7-13) class win. Audrina Anello earned the Girls 65 (7-11) win. Cale Dejarnett would take home the Trail Rider (7-15) class win in West Virginia.

The AMSOIL Moto Hero went to Jacob Hefner from Ronceverte, West Viriginia. Hefner has five years of active service, and is ranked as a sergeant. Hefner was worked on State Active for the West Virginia Program. He has helped build new houses for people who had their homes destroyed by the 2016 flood, and has even traveled to Guatemala to help build a school for an overpopulated community.

On the civilian side, Jacob is a lineman for his local power company as he continues to help his community and country. Jacob will receive a set of Kanati Truck tires courtesy of GBC, an AMSOIL Shopping spree, an American Flag and gift. card from Columbia Sign & Co. and a pair of camo 100% goggles.

The penultimate round of racing will take place in Newburg, West Virginia in two weeks on October 7-8, with the Kanati Tires Buckwheat 100 GNCC.

Chadwick dominates 2023 Australian Hard Enduro Championship

Beta Motorcycles Australia Hard Enduro rider Ruben Chadwick took out the final round of the 2023 Australian Hard Enduro Championship for the Goldfields Extreme in Bathurst, NSW.

Saturday saw dry dusty conditions with a rough and rocky track testing both riders and machines, with Ruben taking third place on day one.

Starting in third place on Sunday, Ruben was able to take two positions back in the rock gully section that was full of large rock steps that suited Ruben’s riding style well.

He continued to battle through the course with the top three riders and was able to pull away from the other competitors as the day continued.

The final lap saw Ruben riding on a clear track with a consistent pace that enabled Chadwick to bring home first place on Sunday to complete the final round of the AHEC.

After five grueling rounds of the AHEC, Ruben Chadwick, aboard his RR 300 Racing takes first place in the 2023 Australian Hard Enduro Championship, Anthony Solar the runner-up and Wade Ibrahim third overall.

Rounding out the rest of the top five were Tom Woodhouse and Sam Preece, followed by Jason Larsen, Jon Gatt, Nick Conlon, Hudson Atkins and Chris Williamson.

Ruben Chadwick

“It’s been a full-on year with three wins over five races, and to finish the year with the championship win is a great feeling. The RR 300 Racing has performed perfectly all season and took all that I threw at it through the gruelling AHEC season. A lot of work has gone into this season to compete at this level, and I’m thankful to the Beta Motorcycles Australia team and our sponsors.”

2023 Australian Hard Enduro Championship Standings

Pos Rider Total Points 1 CHADWICK, Ruben 3465 2 SOLAR, Anthony 2860 3 IBRAHIM, Wade 2670 4 WOODHOUSE, Tom 2605 5 PREECE, Sam 2575 6 LARSEN, Jason 2565 7 GATT, Jon 2170 8 CONLON, Nick 1940 9 ATKINS, Hudson 1930 10 WILLIAMSON, Chris 1840

2023 Aussie Flat Track Nationals Rounds 3 & 4

The Aussie Flat Track Nationals (AFTN) has continued its full-throttle up and down the east coast, with the country’s best flat trackers and their sliding steeds charging through Rounds Three and Four of the championship chase over the weekend, in a double-header event at Mick Doohan Raceway in the northern suburbs of Brisbane.

For the full report see:

Van Eerde & Kirkness top AFTN Rounds 3 & 4 in Brisbane

Higlett tops Queensland Offroad Championship after Kyogle

Last weekend saw Beta Motorcycles Australia enduro rider Fraser Higlett and supported rider Ebony Nielsen head to Kyogle, NSW for RD 9 & 10 of the Australian Offroad Championship and the final rounds of the Queensland Offroad Championship.

Saturday saw sprint format racing on tight and technical tracks, with plenty of chop on track, making it a tough day for both rider and bike. Fraser finished the day in 5th place in the AORC E2 class and 2nd place in the QORC A-Pro class.

Ebony, aboard her RR 300 Racing finished the day in 2nd place in the AORC EW class and in first place in the QORC I Ladies class.

Sunday saw another day of sprints on faster tracks, with plenty of technical sections scattered throughout the tests. Fraser ended the day in sixth place in the AORC E2 class and in second place in the QORC A-Pro class.

Ebony finished Sunday in third place in the AORC EW class and in first place in the QORC I-Ladies class.

After 12 rounds of competition across Queensland, Fraser Higlett once again secured first place in the A Pro class of the Queensland Offroad Championship, and with a clean sweep of all 12 rounds.

Fraser Higlett

“It was a tough weekend for me out in Kyogle. The tracks had lots of chop, and I struggled to feel comfortable enough to push hard, so I’ve come away less than happy with the results from the weekend. However, the 2023 QORC season as a whole has been great, and it’s great to take out the A Pro class championship win for the second year in a row. The RR 390 Racing has performed flawlessly all season, and I can’t wait to race again in 2024. Thank you to the Beta Motorcycles Australia team and our sponsors.”

Ebony Nielsen also secured first place in the I-Ladies class of the Queensland Offroad Championship.

QLD Offroad Championship – Pro Final Standings (Top 10)

Pos Rider Total 1 Fraser HIGLETT 125 2 Matt MURRY 124 3 William DENNETT 91 4 Jack CONLAN 76 5 Harrison TEED 73 6 Benjamin KORN 69 7 Ruben CHADWICK 64 8 Joshua KILVINGTON 51 9 Adam GILES 49 10 Thomas TEED 46

QLD Offroad Champ – Ladies Final Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 Ebony NIELSEN 150 2 Emily BIELENBERG 124 3 Ivy CROSS 100 4 Kristie MCKINNON 44 5 Nenah CHADWICK 36 6 Fynleh DUNCOMBE 34 7 Hayley MILLER 33 8 Emily-Rose HIGGS 31 9 Lilly SMITH-ROBERTS 30 10 Georgia MURRAY 29 Olivia SEED 18

Tommy Searle leads Arenacross into 2024

An exciting day of race action, seeing the same four riders on the top steps across all AX Pro racing, with Qualification bringing the only exception!

Tommy Searle, Conrad Mewes, Jack Brunell and Thomas Do, battled throughout the afternoon show, showcasing epic skill, with the Frenchman giving us a masterclass in just what the Stark Future VARG electric bikes can do!

The Main Event podium looked like this…

Conrad Mewse #426 Tommy Searle #100 Thomas Do #777

With AX Fest forming Round One of the 2024 Arenacross British Championship Presented by Fix Auto UK, all eyes are now firmly set on Round Two in Manchester on the January 6. And coincidentally, we’ve picked things up right where we left off…

AX Fest partners Kawasaki and Honda will lead the charge heading into R2, with Tommy Searle #100 sitting at the top of the Championship standings and Conrad Mewse #426 in second place on his Honda machine. Indoor expert Jack Brunell rounds off the top three – but with the unknown of Arenacross, we can’t help but wonder how long the standings will remain like this!

2023/24 Arenacross Championship Calendar

Round 1: 15-17 September 2023 | AX Fest, Bolesworth Castle, Cheshire

Round 2: 6 January 2024 | AO Arena, Manchester

Round 3 & 4: 19 & 20 January 2024 | SSE Arena, Belfast

Round 5 & 6: 26 & 27 January 2024 | P&J Live Arena, Aberdeen

Round 7: 3 February 2024 | Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

Round 8: 24 February 2024 | OVO Arena Wembley, London

2023 FIM Motocross of Nations entry list released

Infront Moto Racing is excited to share the 2023 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations entry list of all the teams that will battle for the Chamberlain Trophy on October 6-8.

The historic track of Ernée in France is all geared up to welcome back the Monster Energy FIM MXoN after its last edition in 2015 that saw Team France win on home turf its third impressive trophy. Ernée is one of the most iconic track and a place that will guarantee to display a thrilling and exhilarating show for the huge crowd expected

The competition will be ferocious with a huge participation, involving 39 teams. While many of the teams will be capable of taking the Chamberlain Trophy home, the defending Champion, Team USA with Aaron Plessinger, R.J Hampshire and Christian Craig will embark on a mission to retain the mighty trophy with the USA.

They will be other strong favourite with the likes of Team France and Team Australia. The home team is proudly lining-up a strong trio with Romain Febvre, Maxime Renaux and Tom Vialle while Team Australia will come in Ernée with an incredible line up composed of Dean Ferris and the brothers who stormed their Championships in the USA this season, Hunter and Jett Lawrence who are coming strong to better their 3rd place of last year and win the first trophy for Australia

2023 FIM Motocross of Nations entry list

Team MIE win FIM E-Xplorer World Cup 2023

It was a day of celebration at the final round of the brand new FIM E-Xplorer World Cup in Sardinia on Sunday July 16. A fantastic weekend (and season) of all-electric motorcycle racing concluded with exciting action in the sand dunes of the Italian Army Training Camp in Capo Teulada.

The conclusion of this World Cup saw the winning team – the Japanese owned MIE duo of Sandra Gomez and Jorge Zaragoza – crowned as FIM E-Xplorer champions in style.

The two days of racing created some thrilling action concluding in a ‘Small Final’ yesterday between Team Maddwill and Backyard Racing Lizcat factory team. Maddwill, which is owned and managed by the legendary rider Robbie Maddison, came out on top to take the third place in the final race of the series as well as third in the championship standings.

Meanwhile, victory in the race went to the Gravity pairing of Camille Chapelière and Kiara Fontanesi, securing second place in the overall championship.

Second place honours in Round Five went to the MIE duo of Jorge Zaragoza and Sandra Gomez which ensured the overall World Cup victory for the Spanish duo after the five rounds of this brand new FIM series.

The plans for 2024 will be announced in the coming weeks.

FIM E-Xplorer World Cup Championship Standings

MIE: 106 points Gravity: 96 points MaddWill by IXS: 78 points EM Factory Team: 62 points SEVEN-EM Stewart Racing: 61 points PCR-e Performance Factory: 52 points Backyard Racing Lizcat: 44 points FLAIR Riders EMX: 42 points Fanatics: 40 points

Luc Ackermann claims 2023 World Tour Champion

On Saturday night we saw the finale in Zurich, Switzerland for the five-round Freestyle of Nations series with a new individual champion and separate champion team at NIGHT of the JUMPs.

Starting in Berlin in February, Luc Ackermann who is the 2019 reigning World Champion dominated by winning every single event with the highest FMX run score. With a total 100/100 points, the German FMX Terminator was crowned World Tour Champion in Zurich on Saturday night with his win over Maikel Melero and Marc Pinyol in Zurich.

Team Czech Republic came into the event with 2 wins out of 4 rounds and needed only one more win to solidify their position as the best team of 2023.

Coming into the final discipline of the night, Best Trick, it was neck and neck between all 3 teams. However Team Czech held off the Best Trick winners of Luc Ackermann, Harry Bink and Lucas Huppert to hold onto the overall points lead by a handful of points and claim the overall season championship with 3 wins out of 5!

Andrea Bonacorsi wins EMX250 Championship

Andrea Bonacorsi has made it to the top of the EMX250 championship before making the jump in the bigger classes. The Hutten Metaal Yamaha Official EMX250 rider now boasts two European Motocross Championship in EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing and EMX250.

Three years after his coronation in EMX125, Andrea Bonacorsi has conquered a new crown. In the nine races of the 2023 EMX250 Championship, the Italian reached the podium each time, winning a total of four rounds.

During the first Round, in Sardinia, Bonacorsi went 1-1 to get a precious win to kick-start his season while Prugnieres clinched the second place on the podium and Karssemakers third overall. Then at Trentino, Valerio Lata clinched his first EMX250 win in front of the Red Plate holder who finished second (1-2), and Ferruccio Zanchi third for an 100% Italian podium.

Agueda saw Bonacorsi getting his second overall win of the season, while Kay Karssemakers made a good operation with his solid racing getting second on the podium and second in the Championship Standings. Ferruccio Zanchi also rode very well in Portugal getting a well deserve back-to-back podium.

A week later in intu-Xanadù, Madrid, Cas Valk won the overall while the No.32 managed to get an important overall second place for the Championship and Kay Karssemakers made another podium in third. Coming to Eastern Europe then, at Kegums, the boy from Yamaha was surprised by finishing third behind Ivano Van Erp and the constant Kay Karssemakers. Bonacorsi tried to correct his “failure” in Germany.

He finished second behind Marc-Antoine Rossi, but ahead of Kay Karssemakers. Still under threaten while he was still leader overall, the Italian got a new second place at Uddevalla, Sweden (2-2), beaten this this time by Cas Valk while the Third-Man Kay Karssemakers fought hard to get on the last step of the podium.

But it wouldn’t be long anymore before Andrea regained the taste of victory. And it was done in The Netherlands, with 2-2 results that allowed him to take first overall, in front of Cas Valk and Kay Karssemakers. And at Afyonkarahisar, despite a fourth place in Race 1, the kid from Bergamo surpassed himself to take the lead in the second heat and snatch a precious victory overall, the one that offered him the title, ahead of Valk second and Karssemakers third.

Andrea Bonacorsi

“It’s really cool for me. I worked so hard during the last two-three years to achieve this goal. If I put a goal to myself, I do everything that I can to realize it. And I did it so I’m really proud of myself because I did not give up and I’m really proud of all my guys, around me.”

At the same time, he gave Yamaha its third EMX250 title in the last four years. Thibault Benistant in 2021, then Rick Elzinga in 2022, had previously allowed the Japanese brand to establish itself as the benchmark manufacturer in the category in recent years.

2023 FIM Motocross World Championship Round 18 – MXGP of Italy

The eighteenth round of the season in Maggiora for the MXGP of Italy saw the coronation of a new MXGP World Champion – Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado, as well as the crowning of our new MX2 World Champion – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Andrea Adamo.

Thanks to his race win in Race 1 of the MXGP of Italy and the retirement from Romain Febvre, Prado manage to win the Championship on the first race of the day against all odds. The Spanish thus won his third Motocross World Championship.

The MXGP of Italy saw Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team’s Jeremy Seewer win his third Grand Prix of the season in front of Prado, third going to Team HRC’s Rubén Fernández

In MX2, Andrea Adamo’s third overall was enough to wrap up the MX2 title with a round yet to run, while Jago Geerts and Simon Laegenfelder tied on 47-points, with Geerts the victor.

For the full MXGP and MX2 reports see:

Seewer & Geerts win MXGP of Italy as Champions crowned

AORC Rounds 9 & 10 at Kyogle

Images by Troy Pears

See the results and more in depth round break downs here:

Bacon and Reynders top AORC Rounds 9 & 10 at Kyogle

Rounds nine and 10 of the 2023 Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship presented by MXstore was held at Kyogle, New South Wales (NSW) over the weekend, kicking off the double-header and featuring Sprints all day for round nine.

After a challenging day of racing on Saturday, victors on the WR450F test were Kyron Bacon (Shop Yamaha Offroad Racing Team) in E1, Jonte Reynders (Motul Pirelli Sherco) in Tefol E2, Stefan Granquist (Husqvarna) in E3, Jess Gardiner (Yamaha JGR Ballard’s Off Road Team) in EW, Will Dennett (Yamaha Australia) in EJ and Riley Crimmins (KTM) in J4.

Kyron Bacon took out the round nine overall, but arguably the most impressive performance of the day went to William Dennett in the EJ class, who was less than two-tenths of a second off Bacon’s time. The E2’s Jonte Reynders rounded out the top three, followed by Josh Green and Korey McMahon.

Over on the Offroad Advantage test, it was Damian Smith (Yamaha) in EM who took out the win, Darren Lloyd (Husqvarna) topped EV, Michael Byrnes (All Parts & Accessories, GASGAS) won the EL and Ben Bertinazzi (KTM) was the 2T victor.

The remaining Junior classes competed on the MXstore test track, where Danielle McDonald (Yamaha JGR Ballard’s Off Road Team) took the JG glory, Bradley Rayner (KTM Newcastle, Dungog MCC) won J3, Harley Hutton (GYTR Yamaha Junior Racing) topped J2, Levi Rossi (Paint Tech SA, Nicolai Farms) took out the J1 class and Ryder Burchell (McDonald’s Racing Team) was JJ victor.

Sunday saw racers return to Kyogle for Round 10, once again in hot and clear conditions, competing across the technical sprints.

Winners on the MXstore test were Kyron Bacon (Shop Yamaha Offroad Racing Team) as fastest E1, Jonte Reynders (Motul Pirelli Sherco) taking out the Tefol E2, Riley McGillivray (Shepparton Motorcycles, KTM) fastest E3 rider, Jess Gardiner (Yamaha JGR Ballard’s Off Road Team) winning the EW runnings, Will Dennett (Yamaha Australia) the EJ victor and Davey Gear (Sinclair Electrical Naracoorte, Limestone Coast Motorcycles Naracoorte) fastest J4.

Kyron Bacon – E1 P1

“The weekend went well and it was good to get the e1 win on both days and be in the battle for the Outright,” Bacon offers. “The tests here are always tough and sometimes its not about how fast you go, its how many mistakes you make as they are very costly here if you miss the main like or lose your flow. I made a few over the weekend, but I think nearly everyone did as we were all pretty close. The team did a great job, and the bike was perfect. I’m not sure how far up the championship points I can get, but I will keep trying to win and see where I land after Dungog next month.”

Korey McMahon – E1 P2

“We faced some pretty tricky conditions this weekend, with lots of dust, rocks, off-cambers and super-hot weather. I struggled to find my flow early on both days after starting with wrong tyres and bike set-up, but at the same time, both days were smooth sailing with no crashes. Once the tracks formed up, I felt I could push a lot harder, and my times got better as a result. There are only four points between myself and the series leader, so I’m excited to head to the final two rounds and give it everything I’ve got.”

Josh Green – E2 P2

“I haven’t been able to prepare as much as I would like with my recent injuries, so I just have to ride a little within myself and focus on doing the simple things well. The pace the Kyron and Jonte is setting is fast, so I need to continue to pick my battles, use my head and keep racking up the points every time we race. Conditions were tough as the weather was warm and the tests started technical and then got rough over the course of the day. I’m looking for to the final round at Dungog and the plan is to keep doing what we are doing and finish on a strong note.”

Riley McGillivray – E3 P1

“It was a bit of a scrappy weekend and I had a lot of small crashes and errors that cost me time, but even though I’m not happy with how I rode, I was happy to finish the weekend on top of the E3 class. Even yesterday when I finished P2, I knew I had the speed to compete for the win, as the amount of time I lost in crashes was more than the gaps between myself and the leader. I usually like the technical stuff, but there were lots of off-cambers and there wasn’t much grip out there. The aim now is to clean up my riding over the next few weeks, so that I can be more consistent for the final rounds at Dungog.”

Stefan Granquist – E3 P2

“It was a great weekend and there was some good racing going on. The tests were super-technical, hot and dusty, but I really enjoyed it, especially yesterday’s racing. It felt good to get my second win of the year, but I was a little disappointed not to take the win again on Sunday. I came into the final test just a few seconds behind, and I’d rather go down trying, than try and play it safe and settle for second. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out and the points-chase is pretty tight now – it’s going to come down to the final round in Dungog in a few weeks time.”

Jessica Gardiner – EW P1

“It was good to get the win on both days but it felt like hard work on Sunday as I just couldn’t get going. I made small mistakes all day long, used up a lot of energy and just felt a bit off with my riding. The team did an awesome job as it was a busy weekend and we have so much going on. Thanks to Yamaha and our team sponsors as well as the Kyogle club who always put on a great event.”

Danielle McDonald – JG P1

“My goal is to win this year in the JG class, but winning and beating all the boys would also be pretty cool and something I’m working towards. I’m not there yet and I think I can make it happen, but I have only two rounds to go, so I will be all out at Dungog to make it happen.”

This time Jonte Reynders took out the overall, with Kyron Bacon dropping to second, with William Dennett still an impressive third. Josh Green and Andrew Wilksch rounding out the top five.

The remaining Seniors competed on the WR450F test, Damian Smith (Husqvarna) coming out on top in EM, Darren Lloyd (Husqvarna) the EV victor, Michael Byrnes (All Parts & Accessories, GASGAS) winning EL and Ben Bertinazzi (KTM) top 2T.

Juniors took to the Offroad Advantage test meanwhile, where we saw Danielle McDonald (Yamaha JGR Ballard’s Off Road Team) claim another JG win, Bradley Rayner (KTM Newcastle, Dungog MCC) topped J3, Harry Gilbertson (Brandt John Deere, Sears Electrical) won J2, Levi Rossi (Paint Tech SA, Kessner Motorcycles) was fastest J1 and Ryder Burchell (McDonald’s Racing Team) took out the JJ.

Championship Standings after Round 10

Cooper Sheidow now leads the E1 on 164-points from Korey McMahon (160) and William Price (152) with Kyron Bacon not far off on 150-points and fourth.

Topping the E2 standings is Josh Green, 185-points a nice buffer from Jye Dickson on 160, with Jonte Reynders nipping at his heels on 156-points.

Riley McGillivray holds a narrow E3 lead of four-points over Stefan Granquist, 184-180-points. Samuel Pretscherer isn’t far off either on 172-points in third.

Jessica Gardiner leads the EW class by 32-points, on 194, Emelie Karlsson on 162 and Ariana Collins third on 133-points.

William Dennett extended his lead in the EJ class, now sitting on 195-points, closest competitor Bill Hargy on 169, followed by Jett Yarnold on 147-points.

Chase Weston (186) leads Levi Rossi (170) in the J1 class, Darcy Huston third (168). Mitch Ford tops the J2 standings on 183-points, Harry Gilbertson second on 174 and Kai Austin third on 149.

Dylan McDonald narrowly leads the J3 class, on 166-points, to Bradley Rayner’s 163. Ollie Gear third on 142-points. It’s tight at the top of the J4 class, Riley Crimmins on 170, Jackson Versteegen on 165, and Davey Gear on 162-points.

Daniel McDonald has a good buffer in the JG class, sitting on 197-points, to Madi Simpson’s 162. Third is Jade Chellas on 154-points. Shaylynne Kuhnke leads the Women’s Development class on 172-points, Jessica Mifsud on 84 and Gemma Rankine on 72-points.

In the JJ Ryder Burchell holds 194-points, Ryder Lambing 180 and Zain Lennon a distant third on 125-points.

Craig Treasure leads the Legends class on 163-points, Jason Pearce second on 143 and Stephen Matheson third on 110-points. Leigh Bentley leads the Masters on 188-points, Loui Stylianou on 145 and Jason Pearce on 103.

Rowan Pumpa holds a handy lead in the Vets, on 171-points, closest rider being Josh Murphy on 125, followed by Darren Lloyd on 94-points. The 2-Stroke Cup is led by Tim Newman on 129-points, Blake Scott second on 78, and Ben Bertinazzi third on 50-points, all earnt winning both Kyogle races.