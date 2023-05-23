AUSX 2023

The FOX Australian Supercross Championship will return to Newcastle bigger and better in 2023 with the marquee event, the AUSX Triple Crown, kicking off the series at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday, November 11. The AUSX Triple Crown will again be a unique event for Newcastle with a bespoke race format known as the ‘Championship within the Championship’.

The format delivers a hotly contested race for both riders & teams that will draw fans to Newcastle for the first race of season. With an international rider line up due to be announced in the coming months, the addition of the new 85cc format and an expanded fan experience offering in 2023, the FOX Australian Supercross Championship is expected to again draw large crowds to Newcastle from all corners of the country, come November.

2023 FOX Australian Supercross Championship Calendar

Round 1: McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle, NSW – November 11

Round 2: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Victoria – November 24

Round 3: Adelaide Showground, Adelaide, South Australia – December 2

SA Off-Road Championship confirmed for 2023

The 2023 SA Off Road Championship has been confirmed over two rounds in Tintinara and Keyneton in July and August respectively, the latter coinciding with AORC Rounds 7 & 8.

Round Date Location Racing Rounds 1 & 2 July 15 & 16 Tintinara, Keith & Districts Cross Country / Sprint Rounds 3 & 4 August 26 & 27 Keyneton, Keyneton Cross Country / Sprint

MXGP Calendar – Maggiora in, Vietnam out…

The FIM and Infront Moto Racing have shared an update to the 2023 racing Calendar of the FIM Motocross World Championship, with the MXGP of Vietnam scheduled for the 16th /17th September cancelled, while on the same date Maggiora will be the hosting venue of the 16th round of the 2023 MXGP series – which will be called MXGP of Italy.

Revised 2023 MXGP Calendar (Remaining Rounds)

Date Country Venue 04 June Latvia Kegums 11 June Germany Teutschenthal 25 June Indonesia Sumbawa 02 July Indonesia Lombok 16 July Czech Republic Loket 23 July Belgium Lommel 30 July Finland Hyvinkää 13 August Sweden Uddevalla 20 August The Netherlands Arnhem 03 September Türkiye Afyonkarahisar 17 September Italy Maggiora 01 October Great Britain Matterley Basin

2023 World Supercross line-up expands

The 2023 FIM World Supercross Championship has continued to expand its global contingent of star athletes, announcing Colt Nichols, Justin Brayton, Vince Friese, Enzo Lopes, Chris Blose, and Kyle Peters, who have all been added to the six-round championship season.

2021 AMA 250SX East Region Champion Nichols makes the move to the World Supercross Championship for the first time, joining Rick Ware Racing. Henry Miller returns to Rick Ware Racing for a second season of international competition alongside defending SX2 World Champion Shane McElrath

Debuting for the Honda NILS team is 2022 SX2 third place getter Chris Blose. Blose will be joined by World Supercross Championship newcomer and four-time AMA Arenacross Champion Kyle Peters, who will also compete in the SX2 class for Honda NILS.

MotoConcepts’ mainstay Vince Friese, who finished third in the WSX class in 2022 after a controversial finish, will be joined by seasoned AMA 250cc and 450cc winner Cole Seely, who is stepping up to the premier WSX class.

In SX2, Mitchell Oldenburg returns to the MotoConcepts squad alongside veteran racer Michael Alessi, who makes his return to supercross competition.

The Yarrive Konsky-led Fire Power Honda team further strengthens its competitive lineup with international supercross specialist and AMA 450cc race winner Justin Brayton joining teammates Max Anstie and Dean Wilson.

Having had a breakout season in this year’s AMA Supercross 250cc West Coast Championship, Enzo Lopes will give the Brazilian fans a reason to cheer. He’s returning to the Club MX FXR team and competing in the SX2 class.

Canadian Cole Thompson will join Lopes in SX2, while Matt Moss (making a recent switch from MDK Motorsports) and Luke Neese will represent the team in the WSX class.

The MDK Motorsports squad will see former AMA 250cc East Coast Champion and fan favourite Justin Bogle return to the team to contest the SX2 class and welcome newcomer Cade Clason, who will race in the WSX class.

Jack Miller wins Stockbike Tri-Series Round One

Round One of the Stockbike Tri-Series at Pioneer Park Speedway (Ayr, QLD) ran over the weekend and MotoGP star Jack Miller took the Senior 450 cc victory ahead of Billy Van Eerde. Third place went to Lucas Quinn who also won the Senior 250 cc category. Full results below.

2023 Stockbike Tri-Series Round One Results

50 cc Auto Division 2-7 to U9 250 cc 13 to U16 G. Holmkvist 25 P. Barbaro D’Amatao 25 S. Beak 22 R. Totorica 22 T. Lambie 20 C. Behrens 20 M. Mifsud 18 B. Bradford 18 P. Saxby 16 Senior 250 cc E. Chaffey 15 L. Quinn 25 65 cc 7 to U9 L. Moody 22 G. Holmkvist 25 H. Maloney 20 S. Beak 22 J. Murray 18 T. Lambie 20 B. Sexton 16 C. Williams 18 S. Oats 15 B. Barrex 16 Senior 450 cc E. Chaffey 15 J. Miller 25 65 cc 9 to U13 B. Van Eerde 22 K. Moran 25 L. Quinn 20 E. Adams 22 D. Koppe 18 N. Totorica 20 H. Maloney 16 85 cc 9 to U13 S. Oats 15 N. Donovan 25 Senior Women Unlimited K. Mitchell 22 H. Smith 25 B. Baker 20 A. Gwynne 22 C. Reilly 18 K. Christiansen 20 M. Blackford 16 K. Moran 15

Courtney Duncan makes WMX history in France

For the full run down of the MXGP of France see:

MXGP, MX2 and WMX round up from France

New Zealand’s Courtney Duncan has cemented herself in FIM World WMX Women’s Motocross Championship history, with double moto victories in France giving her the record for the most ever Grand Prix wins with 22.

Fittingly, her closest competitor over the weekend at the Villars sous Écot track was her long-time rival and 21 career GP winner Italy’s Kiara Fontanesi, whom Duncan has now moved ahead of by one.

Riding for Big Van World MTX Kawasaki, Duncan beat French round runner-up and six-time world champion Fontanesi in both races to take overall victory in France and extend her overall championship lead by 20 points.

“These French GP wins saw me take over the all-time GP wins in WMX and I’m definitely stoked on that. It was something I wanted to achieve coming into this weekend, so to tick that off is an incredibly good feeling.”

A three-time world champion, Duncan is in fine form this season with five moto wins from eight starts to her name. For the past two rounds, where she has won every race, it seems everything she touches turns to gold and even a crash in the first moto just fuelled her fire.

As the WMX series takes a break until mid-August, Duncan heads home to New Zealand with an extremely solid 20-point-lead in the championship standings and the knowledge she more than has what it takes to bring back her fourth winner’s trophy at the season’s end in September.

“In the second race, I took the holeshot which usually never happens. So, I think I was honestly more stoked on the holeshot than the eventual race win. I led from start to finish so can’t complain about that. I think there’s multiple things that are working for me in 2023. It started off with our pre-season, where I had a really strong build-up in New Zealand. We put a lot of hard work in there and it set me off on the right foot. My bike is also super good, especially the suspension, which I did a lot of testing with in NZ before I left. I’m also another year wiser and it’s good to have a bit more speed. All in all, it’s been a really good start to the season.”

Duncan will spend around a month in New Zealand before heading to the Netherlands, where the penultimate fifth round will be held.

Langenfelder signs new contract with GASGAS Factory Racing

Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing has signed Simon Langenfelder into the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship and beyond.

Entering the current term with championship expectations, Langenfelder won his first race of the year at the Grand Prix of Trentino and won the most recent Grand Prix in Spain in a dominant fashion. The flamboyant star suffered an arm injury in the days following that triumph, unfortunately, and is sidelined for the time being.

Simon Langenfelder

“I am super happy to stay with the GASGAS family! We are a great team and I am sure that if we keep on working and having fun, we can achieve great things together.”

Davide De Carli – Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing Team Manager

“We are really happy to renew the contract with Simon. He is a hard working guy and has great potential! I am convinced that sooner or later the results will come. He has already shown good things, finishing third in the MX2 series in 2022. This year, he was unlucky in the first races but he implemented his potential and showed great speed at the MXGP of Spain with 1-1 results. We will continue in that direction upon his return from injury.”

Braswell fills in ProMX for Brown with GASGAS Factory Racing

Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing welcome Caden Braswell to fill in for injured Pierce Brown, alongside Michael Mosiman in the opening four rounds of the upcoming 2023 Pro Motocross Championship.

Beginning with Round 1 of the season in Pala, California, this Saturday, May 27, Braswell will be equipped with the GASGAS MC 250F Factory Edition in the 250MX category.

Braswell was the 2022 Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award recipient following the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch, where he won the 250 Pro Sport overall as part of the GASGAS amateur program last year.

Caden Braswell

“I’m looking forward to racing for Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing in the first four rounds of Pro Motocross. My goals are to do my best and I’m excited for the gates to drop on the 2023 season!”

Jago Geerts misses French MXGP due to fractured wrist

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2’s Jago Geerts was ruled out of the French Grand Prix in Villars Sous Ecot over the weekend after fracturing his left wrist in a fall on the opening lap of Qualifying.

Geerts fell heavily on the steepest descent of the Villars Sous Ecot circuit after hitting a sharp kicker that consequently threw him over the handlebars. While the current MX2 Championship Leader returned to the paddock without assistance, he suffered severe pain in his left wrist and went straight to the onsite medical center for closer assessment, where it was confirmed that the bone was fractured.

Geerts returns to Belgium to see an orthopaedic specialist.

2023 Wiseco John Penton GNCC Report

Round seven of the 2023 Grand National Cross Country Series (GNCC) concluded in Millfield, Ohio with the second day of racing at The Wiseco John Penton GNCC. This series has seen seven different winners in seven races this season, Magna1 Motorsports/Husqvarna’s Jordan Ashburn coming through to earn his first win of 2023.

As the green flag flew it was a race to the first turn, but it would be KTM Factory Racing’s Johnny Girroir earning himself the $250 All Balls Racing XC1 Holeshot Award to start out the day.

When the pack of racers made their way to timing and scoring on the opening lap it was AmPro Yamaha’s Ricky Russell leading the way with Ashburn and FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Ben Kelley right behind him.

The race wore on and Russell would fall back to eighth for the next couple of laps. The lead would be taken over by Ashburn, who would soon face battle with KTM’s Steward Baylor for the remaining laps of the three hour race.

Ashburn and Baylor swapped the lead position multiple times, but ultimately Ashburn would come through to take the win and making seven different winners at the first seven rounds of the GNCC season.

Baylor continued to push and earn second overall on the day after he started at the back of the pack on the opening lap of the race. Baylor now sits in the points lead in the National Championship standings. Girroir was third overall when the checkered flag flew.

Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green’s Josh Strang ran inside the top five throughout the duration of the race as he came through to earn fourth overall on the day.

Josh Strang

“The Penton never disappoints! Unfortunately I couldn’t 3 peat and I also missed the podium by 1 second which stings a little! Overall I had a damn fun race battling for podiums where I believe I should be! Keep on trucking along and moving forward, this shits hard but extremely fun!”

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Craig DeLong battled back to finish inside the top five in the XC1 Open Pro class and seventh overall on the day. Kawasaki Team Green’s Grant Baylor would come through to earn sixth in the XC1 and eighth overall at The John Penton GNCC.

After holding the early lead Russell would fall to eighth, but he would only be able to make his way up to seventh in the XC1 class. Kelley would have a rough day after starting third, and then making some mistakes that cost him a lot of time. Kelley would continue to try and push but after running into some difficulties he would come through eighth in XC1.

XC1 Pro Event Results

Jordan Ashburn (HQV) Steward Baylor (KTM) Jonathan Girroir (KTM) Josh Strang (KAW) Craig DeLong (HQV) Grant Baylor (KAW) Ricky Russell (YAM) Ben Kelley (KTM)

*Overall National Championship Standings

Steward Baylor (148) Craig DeLong (138) Ben Kelley (129) Jordan Ashburn (110) Grant Baylor (98) Josh Strang (97) Ricky Russell (92) Jonathan Girroir (90) Cody Barnes (81) Ruy Barbosa (81)

XC2 250 Pro

When the XC2 250 Pro line took off it was FMF RPM KTM Racing’s Angus Riordan earning himself the $250 Steel City Men’s Clinic XC2 Holeshot Award. Phoenix Racing Honda’s Cody Barnes would battle throughout the day with AmPro Yamaha’s Liam Draper for the lead position.

Barnes and Draper would swap the lead position multiple times throughout the race. As the white flag flew, Barnes would lead Draper and would continue to push through the last lap.

Barnes would come through to earn his first win of the season, with just a one second lead over Draper. Phoenix Racing Honda’s Mike Witkowski battled back to finish third in the XC2 class after starting his day back in the sixth place position.

Aussie Mason Semmens was ninth for the round and is now seventh in the championship.

XC2 250 Pro Event Results

Cody Barnes (HON) Liam Draper (YAM) Michael Witkowski (HON) Angus Riordan (KTM) Ruy Barbosa (HON) Ryder Lafferty (GAS) Jonathan Johnson (BET) Evan Smith (BET) Mason Semmens (KTM) Brody Johnson (HQV)

XC2 250 Pro Series Standings

Cody Barnes (146) Ruy Barbosa (145) Liam Draper (134) Angus Riordan (131) Ryder Lafferty (127) Michael Witkowski (112) Mason Semmens (108) Evan Smith (95) Jonathan Johnson (85) Lyndon Snodgrass (83)

FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am & Youth

In the FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am class it was Dakoda Devore coming through to earn the class win in Ohio. After Yamaha’s Sawyer Carratura grabbed the $100 Lojak Cycles FMF XC3 Holeshot Award, Devore would make his way into the lead on the second lap and never looked back.

Liqui Moly Beta Factory Racing’s Jason Lipscomb would come through to earn second in the FMF XC3 class after holding the lead position on the opening lap. Current points lead Toby Cleveland battled his way back from a fourth place start to the day to round out the top three overall.

In the afternoon race it was 250 A winner, Gavin Simon coming through to take the Top Amateur honors with a 16th overall finishing position. Joseph Cunningham was second on the Top Amateur podium and in the 250 A class with a 18th overall finish. Third place in the 250 A and atop the Top Amateur podium was Cooper Jones who came through to finish 19th overall on the day.

In the morning race it was AmPro Yamaha’s Rachael Archer coming through first on the overall podium and in the WXC class. Archer would start out right behind Rachel Gutish, who earned herself the $100 Trail Jesters WXC Holeshot Award.

Archer would make her way back into the lead position on the third lap, and unfortunately Gutish would suffer a mechanical issue and be unable to push on. Trail Jesters KTM Racing’s Korie Steede would make her way into second after running third for the first couple of laps.

Steede would be unable to push for a battle for the lead but would hold onto second in the WXC class. Yamaha Racing’s Prestin Raines would battle throughout the duration of the race back in the fourth place position, but she would make her way into third by the time the white flag flew. Raines would come through to earn her first WXC podium finish with a third in the class.

Gary Fridley of the Super Senior A (45+) class and Tucker Kenreigh of the 150 Schoolboy B (12-17) class earned second and third overall atop the morning podium presentations.

In the Youth Bike race, it was Canyon Richards coming through to earn his fourth YXC1 Super Mini Sr. and Youth Overall win of the season. Caleb Wood would come through second overall in the youth race, while also earning the YXC2 Super Mini Jr. class win in Ohio. Brody Amos rounded out the top three youth finishers, and he would finish second in the YXC1 class.

Austin Tsakanikas battled back to earn third in the YXC1 class. Michael Meyer would make his way into second in YXC2 and stay there until the checkered flag flew. Doc Smith rounded out the YXC2 class with a third place finish.

Landon Barker earned the 85 Big Wheel (11-15) class win, Ryder Reick earned his first win in the 85 (12-13) class, and in the 85 (7-11) class it was Brody Boland earning the class win.

Evan Porter took home the 65 (10-11) class win, Jace Mitchell earned the 65 (9) class win, and Braxton Miller earned the 65 (7-8) win. Addison Harris earned her sixth win in the Girls Super Mini (12-16) class, Sahara Robinson earned her fifth win in the Girls 85 (7-13) class and Baylee Arsenault would take home the Girls 65 (7-11) class. Thomas Douglas raced in the Trail Rider (7-15) class earning the win in Ohio.

Up Next

The next round of GNCC Racing will take place on June 3-4 in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania with the Parts Unlimited Mason-Dixon GNCC.

Jaime Busto tops TrialGP of Japan with 2-1 result

GASGAS Factory Racing’s Jaime Busto maintained his lead in the 2023 FIM Trial World Championship with two forceful rides at round three of the series – the TrialGP of Japan – at the Mobility Resort Motegi. Finishing second on Saturday behind defending champion Toni Bou, Busto started Sunday strongly and survived a late scare to claim his third day win of the season.

With torrential rain the day before the TrialGP of Japan reducing the soil on the steep bankings to a sea of mud, grip was in short supply on the opening lap, but Busto demonstrated his mastery of the tough conditions and led by three marks at the halfway point on a total of 36.

On lap two the 26-year-old made a number of frustrating mistakes which cost him the lead, but he remained in contention until the final three sections of the trial and finished a strong second.

Day two was much drier and Busto set the standard from the first section, completing lap one on a score of 22 which gave him a three-mark advantage before he put on a masterclass in the afternoon.

Heading into the final two sections of the trial having added just a single extra mark to his total on his second lap, he then incurred a pair of maximums which left victory in the balance, but he claimed his third win of the season on a tie-break after completing the course in a faster time and will travel to San Marino next month with the joint lead in the championship.

Jaime Busto – P1

“The TrialGP of Japan was incredible for me. I rode really well both days. Yesterday I was fighting with Toni all day but in the end, I made some silly mistakes which cost me the race. Today I started with a clear mind, focused from the first section on and I led the whole day. I had Toni behind and it’s just a pity on the last two sections I had two fives which nearly cost me the race but in the end I got the win so I couldn’t be happier. I’ve scored some really good points for the championship, and we hope to continue like this for the rest of the season.”

Toni Bou – P2

“It was a difficult day for us, with many problems on the first lap. We picked up two fives for stopping, made many mistakes and I even thought that we would have to fight for second position. At the end of the second lap we had the opportunity to challenge for the victory and we were tied, but we were second due to time. Jaime performed at a high level today and when you make so many mistakes you can’t win. In the next race I have to be very focused because the title battle is very close, not make mistakes and get back to our best.”

TrialGP of Japan Results Overall

Pos Rider Score 1 BUSTO Jaime 33 2 BOU Toni 33 3 RAGA SANS Adam 47 4 MARCELLI Gabriel 48 5 CASALES Jorge 64 6 GELABERT ROURA Aniol 68 7 GRATTAROLA Matteo 73 8 BINCAZ Benoit 75

TrialGP Standings (After Round 3)

Pos Rider Nat. Team Points 1 BUSTO Jaime SPA Gas Gas Factory Team 111 2 BOU Toni SPA Repsol Honda Team 111 3 RAGA Adam SPA TRRS Factory Team 84 4 MARCELLI Gabriel SPA Repsol Honda Team 84 5 GELABERT Aniol SPA Beta Trueba 58 6 GRATTAROLA Matteo ITA Vertigo 57 7 CASALES Jorge SPA Scorpa Factory 54 8 FAJARDO Jeroni SPA Sherco Factory Team 34 9 BINCAZ Benoit FRA Sherco Factory Team 32

2023 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship Round One – Xross

See the full report:

Lettenbichler wins 2023 Xross Hard Enduro Rally

The toughest Hard Enduro in the Balkans, and the only moto event in Serbia that’s part of a world championship, Xross Hard Enduro Rally 2023 saw riders cover 300km of gruelling terrain over three mountains: Zlatibor, Tara and Mokra Gora to signal the start of the 2023 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship.

Manuel Lettenbichler took the year’s opening victory and 20-championship points ahead of Mario Roman and Teodor Kabakchiev.

In the FIM Hard Enduro Junior World Championship supported by KLIM, South African Matthew Green secured victory over TTR Squadra Corse’s Mitch Brightmore in second, with Robert Crayston (Baydale D3 KTM) in third.

QLD MX Championships 2023 run and won

The QLD MX Championships were held over the weekend, with Jai Walker coming away the MX1 champ, ahead of Dean Ferris and Todd Waters. Walker ran 1-2-2 for the overall, Ferris 4-3-1 and Waters 2-5-3. Not far off the overall podium was Joel Evans running 3-4-4, while Kirk Gibbs collected the remaining race win but ended up in fifth.

Waters swept the MX2 class with three wins from three races, Jack Mather runner-up running 4-2-3 results to stay two-points clear of Brock Flynn with a 2-3-5. Rhys Budd was fourth, a point ahead of Ryley Fitzpatrick.

Huxley Nolan topped the 50cc Auto 7-U9yrs class ahead of Hydson Francis – by a single point – and Nate Forwood was third.

Sidney Stephenson won the 65cc 10-u12yrs overall, Ethan Wolfe second and Connor Feather third.

In Mini Lites 12-u16yrs Jackson Fuller swept all three races, Peter Wolfe runner-up and Lachlan Allen third.

Nate Lee took the overall in the 65cc 7-u10yrs class, ahead of Rowdy Rabjones and Jack Holliday.

Jake Cannon dominated the Junior Lites 2/ 13-u16yrs with three race wins, ahead of Jackson Fuller and Casey Wilmington.

The Mini Lites 9-u12yrs victor was Nate Perrett, Ethan Wolfe second and Ollie Birkitt third.

In Junior Lites 4/ 13-u16yrs Jake Cannon was again the victor, ahead of Frederick Taylor and Jet Williams.

MX1 Championship Overall Points

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 1 Jai WALKER 69 25 22 22 2 Dean FERRIS 63 18 20 25 3 Todd WATERS 58 22 16 20 4 Joel EVANS 56 20 18 18 5 Kirk GIBBS 53 12 25 16 6 Zachary WATSON 44 16 15 13 7 Luke ZIELINSKI 42 13 14 15 8 Levi ROGERS 40 15 11 14 9 Ryley FITZPATRICK 39 14 13 12 10 Ben NOVAK 34 11 12 11 11 Luke WEAVER 27 10 7 10 12 Joel PHILLIPS 26 8 9 9 13 Cody SCHAT 23 5 10 8 14 Kye ORCHARD 19 4 8 7 15 Jesse BISHOP 17 6 5 6 16 Nicholas MURRAY 13 7 6 – 17 Riley STEPHENS 12 3 4 5 18 Cody O’LOAN 10 9 1 – 19 Sam BAKER 8 1 3 4 20 Joe GODFREY 5 – 2 3 21 Mitchell BROWN 2 – – 2

MX2 Championship Overall Points

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 1 Todd WATERS 75 25 25 25 2 Jack MATHER 60 18 22 20 3 Brock FLYNN 58 22 20 16 4 Rhys BUDD 52 16 18 18 5 Ryley FITZPATRICK 51 13 16 22 6 Ryan ALEXANDERSON 48 20 14 14 7 Kobe DREW 42 14 13 15 8 Ben NOVAK 40 15 15 10 9 Travis OLANDER 35 10 12 13 10 Liam ATKINSON 34 12 10 12 11 Sam LARSEN 29 9 9 11 12 Jett HOLYHEAD 22 5 8 9 13 Luke DAVIS 22 11 11 – 14 Jack DENKEL 21 6 7 8 15 Cody HALL 21 8 6 7 16 Kayne SMITH 16 7 4 5 17 Kam WATSON 12 1 5 6 18 Steel ADAMS 7 4 2 1 19 Jacob MILLER 6 3 3 – 20 Alexander REDGWELL 5 – 1 4 21 Thomas WOOD 3 – – 3 22 Jack DWYER 2 – – 2 23 Blake WALDON 2 2 – –

2023 Junior e-Motocross Series – Round 2 Report

Racing in front of his home crowd for round two of the 2023 Junior e-Motocross Series, Timoteï Cez was unbeatable aboard his GASGAS MC-E 5 as the young French racer won both races to extend his series lead.

Second going to fellow French rider Jordan Cadenel (Husqvarna) with Spaniard Adan Quesada (KTM) stepping onto the overall podium for the first time this year in third.

The rutted and technical circuit of Villars sous Ecot was the venue for round two of the 2023 European Junior e-Motocross Series. Held two weeks after the successful season-opener in Spain, another full line-up of 40 youngsters made the trip to the east of France for the second round to compete at what was a new venue for the series.

Setting the pace around the slightly shortened circuit in qualifying was early points leader Timoteï Cez, ahead of last year’s series runner-up, Austin Edwards (KTM) from Great Britain.

Spanish racer Quesada aboard his KTM SX-E 5 led the way early on in race one ahead of Cez and Cadenel, before Cez found a way by to take the lead on lap two.

From there Cez would build up a comfortable margin and go on to take victory from Quesada in second, who secured his best race result of the series so far. Third would go to Cadenel with the top three riders well ahead of the chasing pack.

Race two was much closer at the finish with the top three riders separated by less than four seconds! Leading from the start and looking to take two wins from two races was Cez.

Close behind was Cadenel and the fast-starting Edwards with both riders vying for their first race win of the year. Remaining calm at the front and spurred on by his home fans, Cez would ultimately claim his fourth straight race win of the year by the narrowest of margins ahead of Cadenel in second with Edwards in third.

With two race wins, the overall went to Cez who extends his series lead to 14 points over Cadenel. Lucas Bos (GASGAS), who placed third overall in Spain, maintains third in the standings with the top five rounded out by Camronn Gautier (KTM) in fourth and Quesada in fifth.

The 2023 European Junior e-Motocross Series now heads to Germany for the third stop of the series on the weekend of June 10-11, running alongside the Liqui Moly MXGP of Germany at the historic Teuschenthal race track.

MXe Round Overall Classification

Pos Rider Nat. Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Cez, Timoteï FRA GAS 25 25 50 2 Cadenel, Jordan FRA GAS 20 22 42 3 Quesada, Adan ESP KTM 22 18 40 4 Edwards, Austin GBR KTM 14 20 34 5 Gautier, Camronn FRA KTM 16 16 32 6 Bos, Lucas FRA GAS 15 15 30 7 Galia, Riccardo ITA GAS 18 10 28 8 Veinbergs, Leo LAT KTM 12 14 26 9 Monzer, Richard GER KTM 9 7 16 10 Moutin, Jonas FRA KTM 13 3 16 11 Walter, Oskar GER KTM 3 12 15 12 Mellado Palomino, Alejandro ESP KTM 5 9 14 13 Haustein, Eddi GER KTM 0 13 13 14 Garrido Barrios, Enzo ESP GAS 4 8 12 15 Bihlmann, Alexander GER GAS 0 11 11 16 Menad, Lenny Adel FRA GAS 6 5 11 17 Kullman, Elicia SWE HUS 10 1 11 18 Gabriel, Ryan AUT HUS 11 0 11 19 Horsebog, Vitus DEN GAS 8 0 8 20 Lazaro Amate, Arik ESP KTM 1 6 7 21 Mcgee, Matthew IRL GAS 7 0 7 22 Negre, Mathis FRA KTM 2 4 6 23 Gil, Ares ESP GAS 0 2 2

MXe Championship Standings

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Total 1 Cez, Timoteï FRA GAS 100 2 Cadenel, J. FRA GAS 86 3 Bos, Lucas FRA GAS 70 4 Gautier, C. FRA KTM 66 5 Quesada, Adan ESP KTM 62 6 Galia, R. ITA GAS 51 7 Edwards, A. GBR KTM 47 8 Garrido Barrios, E. ESP GAS 36 9 Mellado Palomino, A. ESP KTM 36 10 Haustein, Eddi GER KTM 35 11 Moratilla Moreno, V. ESP HUS 31 12 Gabriel, Ryan AUT HUS 31 13 Negre, Mathis FRA KTM 29 14 Monzer, R. GER KTM 28 15 Veinbergs, Leo LAT KTM 26 16 Moutin, Jonas FRA KTM 25 17 Walter, Oskar GER KTM 23 18 Menad, L. FRA GAS 18 19 Badiella, Pepe ESP GAS 17 20 Lazaro Amate, A. ESP KTM 15 21 Horsebog, V. DEN GAS 12 22 Mcgee, Matthew IRL GAS 12 23 Bihlmann, A. GER GAS 11 24 Kullman, E. SWE HUS 11 25 Gil, Ares ESP GAS 3 26 Dauset Gardella, J. ESP GAS 2 27 Beecham, Isaac ESP KTM 1

Mathis Valin tops EMX125 in France

The fourth round of the EMX125 presented by FMF Racing in Villars sous Ecot delivered an amazing show for the French crowd. The races of Saturday and Sunday were marked by the new layout which gave plenty of challenges for riders while the public responded present to the event. It was a fantastic action-packed weekend of motocross.

Race 1

In the first race, it was MJC Yamaha Official EMX125’s Janis Martin Reisulis who made the fastest start and led the race, edging away quickly and creating a consequent gap with the rest. Behind him were Fantic Factory Team Maddii’s Maximilian Werner and Vitezslav Marek and 737 Performers GASGAS’s Mathis Valin.

Valin was ready to show his qualities, quickly overtaking Marek and Werner to move into second. Lap three and Reisulis was cruising 12-seconds ahead of Valin, until he crashed struggling to start his bike, Valin taking the lead. Reisulis picked himself up in eighth.

Valin went on to claim the win the first race on home soil. Red plate holder Reisulis had to settle for sixth in the end salvaging important point for the championship standings.

Marek kept his pace and finished in second place, in front of the reliable Werner.

Race 2

Mancini was the fastest out the gate, but Werner quickly took the lead in front of Valin and Reisulis. Valin and Reisulis passed Werner on lap two, both riders sustained the pace to edge away. Werner settled for third to clinch another podium, continuing his consistenty. Mancini dropped to seventh.

After an average first race, Escandell went from ninth to fourth in the end, with a nice overtake on Marek on the last lap. Marek settling for fifth.

Mathis Valin

“It was a really good weekend here in France where I rode two good races. Even if I could not win the second race it’s amazing to win the round here in front of the fans.”

EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing – Overall Top 10 Classification

Pos Rider Nat. Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Valin, Mathis FRA GAS 25 22 47 2 Reisulis, Janis Martins LAT YAM 15 25 40 3 Werner, Maximilian GER FAN 20 20 40 4 Marek, Vitezslav CZE KTM 22 16 38 5 Fredsoe, Mads DEN KTM 18 15 33 6 Garcia, Francisco ESP GAS 16 13 29 7 Mancini, Simone ITA YAM 14 14 28 8 Escandell, Elias ESP FAN 8 18 26 9 Frisk, August SWE KTM 11 12 23 10 Mikula, Julius CZE YAM 13 9 22 11 Prat, Carlos ESP HUS 10 11 21 12 Perez, Salvador ESP YAM 9 10 19 13 Salvini, Nicola ITA YAM 12 6 18 14 Zanocz, Noel HUN KTM 6 7 13 15 Utech, Gennaro ITA GAS 7 3 10 16 Maindru, Amaury FRA GAS 5 4 9 17 Peklaj, Jaka SLO HUS 0 8 8 18 Doensen, Gyan NED KTM 4 2 6 19 Bellei, Francesco ITA KTM 0 5 5 20 Barthez, Mathis FRA YAM 3 0 3 21 Scollo, Maurizio ITA YAM 2 0 2 22 Skovbjerg, Nicolai DEN YAM 0 1 1 23 Mannini, Niccolo ITA FAN 1 0 1

EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing Championship – Top 20