2023 Australian ProMX Round 1 Entries Open

Entries for the 2023 Penrite ProMX Championship, presented by AMX Superstores are open for Round 1 at Wonthaggi, in Victoria, scheduled for March 5, 2023. Get in quick as there’s limited spots!

Entries are available via RiderNet 2.0 or via the competitor info link on the ProMX Website, closing 26th of February at 11:59pm.

Inaugural Australian SuperEnduro Championship set for Feb 25

Crossing Enduro special tests and Supercross, the Australian SuperEnduro Championship aims to offer an edge of your seat experience, as from a stationary gate start, riders will battle across an intense and physically challenging man-made obstacle course consisting of concrete barriers, giant boulders, log jumps, sand traps and more.

This will be the inaugural Australian SuperEnduro Championship event, running February 25 (2023) at Ballarat Showgrounds. Head to the Australian SuperEnduro website for more information.

85cc WJMX Qualifier Cup to join ProMX in 2023

The 85cc WJMX Qualifier Cup will be introduced in 2023, as a new class that will be featured at two rounds of the Penrite ProMX Championship presented by AMX Superstores.

The 85cc WJMX Qualifier Cup rounds will be held at Round 3 in Wodonga on April 16th, and Round 4 in Maitland on May 7th.

The 85cc WJMX Qualifier Cup will be a part of the ProMX live stream telecast and will see the top three presented with trophies and participate in a full ProMX-spec podium ceremony.

The goal of the 85cc WJMX Qualifier Cup is to develop and identify riders who have the potential to race in the World Junior Motocross (WJMX) event in Romania on July 8 and 9.

The chosen rounds of the ProMX championship have tracks that are like the planned WJMX track in Romania and the race length will be the similar to the world event.

AORC 2023 adds two new classes – Full class list confirmed

The full class list for the 2023 Yamaha Australian Off Road Championship presented by MXstore has landed and will see the introduction of two new classes to add to the already impressive line-up; the Pony Express and Legends.

The Pony Express class is all about teaming up with your friends and combining your times to compete against other teams. The winners will be the team with the most laps and the shortest time.

The Legends class is for older masters of the sport who still want to race and show what they are capable of. This class is open to riders 50 years and older and will provide a platform for these experienced riders to showcase their skills.

AORC 2023 Classes

SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP CLASSES E1: 100cc to 200cc 2-Stroke & 150cc to 250cc 4-Stroke E2: 220cc to 250cc 2-Stroke & 275cc to 450cc 4-Stroke E3: 290cc to 500cc 2-Stroke & 475cc to 650cc 4-Stroke EJ: Under 18 All powers (*Age as at 1 January 2021) Veterans: 35+ Years All powers (*Age as at 1 January 2023) Masters: 45+ Years All powers (*Age as at 1 January 2023) Women: All Powers

JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP CLASSES J2: 12 – Under 15 85cc 2-Stroke & up to 150cc 4-Stroke J3: 13- Under 15 years 125cc to 200cc 2-Stroke & 200cc to 250cc 4-Stroke J4: 15 years 125cc to 200cc 2-Stroke & 200cc to 250cc 4-Stroke JG: 12 to Under 16 years 85cc 2-Stroke & 150cc to 250cc 4-Stroke

CUP CLASSES Enduro Legends: 50+ Years All Powers (*Age as at 1 January 2023) - NEW Pony Express: Senior All Powers – (Teams of 2 Riders) – NEW 2T: 125cc up to 250cc 2-Stroke J1: 9 to Under 12 years 85cc 2-st &150cc 4-st (sw) JJ: 9 to Under 12 years 65cc



Maxxis Support Programs – A4DE and ‘Race & Win’

A1 Accessory Imports, Australian importer of Maxxis tyres, have partnered with the 2023 Australian 4-Day Enduro (A4DE) held in Harvey, Western Australia and put together a rider support program, offering special benefits.

Riders who join the Maxxis support program can pre-order tyres and XHD tubes to collect on-site at the event and gain access to pre-event support including tyre changing tools and equipment. Plus if you’re travelling from the East Coast, Maxxis will ship your tyres West free.

For more information see: Maxxis A4DE Support Program now available (link) or go sign up: Maxxis A4DE Support Registration (link).

A1 Accessory Imports will also run their Race & Win program for 2023, covering a number of state championships. For more information, including which championships are covered, check out: 2023 MAXXIS Race & Win program is now open! (link) or go Register for the 2023 Maxxis Race & Win program here (link).

Alice Springs to no longer host 2023 AJMX

Motorcycling Australia Northern Territory (MANT) and the Alice Springs Motorcycle Club have made the difficult decision to relinquish the KTM Australian Junior Motocross Championship (AJMX), due to recent safety concerns in the region.

Cilla Thomas – MANT CEO

“This is a disheartening announcement for the club and community of Alice Springs. The safety of all those scheduled to attend, the junior competitors, their familiies and our volunteers and officials, is of the upmost importance. Despite the setback, the process in finding a new venue for this iconic event is well underway, with details due to be announced in the coming days.”

The Alice Springs Motorcycle Club committee extended their hope that in the future the AJMX will return to Alice Springs.

Crime in Alice Springs has surged in 2022, including alcohol-related assaults, home and commercial break-ins and vehicle thefts, with some reports suggesting crime is up 40 to 60 per cent in the region.

Herling signs with Red Bull KTM for 2024/25

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and multi-FIM Motocross World Champion Jeffrey Herlings will continue beyond the 2023 MXGP campaign, until at least 2025. The 28-year-old inked another contract extension with the decorated factory crew after visiting the Motorsport headquarters in Munderfing, Austria last week.

The fresh renewal for 2024 and 2025 will take Herlings from the age of 14 to 30 in Red Bull KTM Factory Racing colors and extends a memorable partnership to a total of seventeen years at the highest level of competition.

Jeffrey Herlings

“We’ve been together for a long time and I believe I am now the longest-serving Red Bull KTM athlete as this will be my fifteenth year and from when I first signed in 2009. We now have another two years together and maybe more to come. It’s great. Me, Pit and Robert have been very close during this time and have a great connection and together with Valentina [Ragni, Team Coordinator] these have been the people around me since the beginning and for all those fifteen years. We’ve been working really good together and we all want the same goals. I’m happy and thankful to extend the contract again and it’s great after a dark period in 2022 that the team and the company still have trust in me. I didn’t want to move, I’m happy where I am, and I love the group.”

Tony Cairoli – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager

“Of course I’m really happy that Jeffrey has re-signed with the brand and the team. He’s a big star for us and for the sport so it’s really nice that such a big talent stays in KTM. He will come into the season after a difficult year so we will have to build into 2023 but Jeffrey is such a big champion and will win again, like he did in the past. I don’t think any team could wish for a better rider and we’re pumped to continue.”

Three-rider Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing team ready for MXGP

The three-rider Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing team will consist of Kay de Wolf, Roan van de Moosdijk and Lucas Coenen when the new season begins.

Kay de Wolf is about to embark on his third season as an MX2 rider and has his sights set on making a step forward aboard his FC 250.

Kay de Wolf

“I am really happy at the moment. The off-season has been great – I have had a lot of time on my FC 250 and I feel great. I cannot wait to start racing and have another solid season with the Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing team. It will be good to implement everything that I have learned through the winter.”

Roan van de Moosdijk. Moosdijk, who is from The Netherlands, has spent a year aboard the FC 250 now, and aims to continue his momentum from 2022.

Roan van de Moosdijk

“It feels great to work with the Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing crew for the second season in a row! I am really happy with the improvements that we have made during the off-season and I cannot wait for the gate to drop again. Seeing as this is my final year in MX2, the team and I will do everything to get the maximum out of it.”

New to the squad and the MX2 class is Lucas Coenen, a generational talent from Belgium. Coenen captured the attention of motocross fans across the globe whilst competing in the EMX250 class last term – he won seven of the last eight motos.

Lucas Coenen

“I am looking forward to the new season. I was in EMX250 last season, so this is a massive change and I am very excited. I will get to do a lot more races and learn as much as possible. My FC 250 is really, really good. I am counting down to the first race in Patagonia-Argentina and cannot wait to start my MX2 career with Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing.”





Successful surgery for Jalek Swoll

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team rider Jalek Swoll has successfully undergone surgery this morning (Saturday) to repair a broken bone in his arm, which he sustained during a practice crash on Friday in Clermont, Florida.

Swoll, who was slated to compete in the 250SX Eastern Regional Championship aboard the FC 250, will miss the opening round next Saturday, February 4 in Houston, Texas. Details of his recovery time have not yet been determined.

450SX rider Malcolm Stewart also suffered a practice crash earlier this week. Stewart remains sidelined until further evaluation from doctors. Only teammates RJ Hampshire and Christian Craig returned to the starting gate in Anaheim, California for Round 4 of the AMA Supercross Championship.

Seth Hammaker suffers wrist injury in practice

Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki rider Seth Hammaker will miss the opening round of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Eastern Regional Championship in Houston, Texas on February 4th following a wrist injury sustained in a crash while practicing.

Hammaker was on form to contend for the 250SX Eastern Regional Championship when a crash during a routine practice session resulted in an injury to his wrist. Hammaker consulted medical professionals and it was determined that the injury will force him to miss the opening rounds of the 2023 Monster Energy Supercross Eastern Regional Championship.

Seth Hammaker

“It’s of course frustrating to have an injury right before the start of the season. My training has been going really well recently and I feel that my speed and fitness are up to the level needed to race for wins. This injury will set me back a bit, but my full focus is on mending the injury and getting back out there on the track to compete at the highest level.”

Jo Shimoda to miss 250SX East Opener

Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki rider Jo Shimoda suffered a shoulder injury in preparation for the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Eastern Regional Championship. As the result of a practice crash, the No.30 Kawasaki KX250 rider will forgo the opening rounds of the 250SX Eastern Regional Championship as he takes the necessary time to recover.

Jo Shimoda

“I’m doing my best to focus forward on my return to racing. Our goal was to compete for the 250SX Eastern Regional Championship and I know we had been doing the right work to make that happen. Unfortunately, this crash will cause me to miss the start of the season, but I still aim to be back on the track racing for wins before the end of supercross.”





Chris Blose joins Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki at Houston

The Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki racing team welcomes Chris Blose to contend the 2023 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Eastern Regional Championship. Blose continues with Team Green™ after an impressive season abroad with the Bud Racing Kawasaki team in which he secured third overall in the World Supercross SX2 Class and second overall at the 2022 Supercross de Paris. Blose earned seventh overall in the 2022 250SX Western Regional Championship and aims to continue his success aboard the Kawasaki KX™250 when he joins the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki team at Houston Supercross on February 4th.

Chris Blose

“It’s an honour to be gearing up to race with the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki team, I’ve seen the success of the team firsthand throughout my career and I’m really looking forward to going racing with their support. While Houston SX is coming up fast, I’ve had a lot of comfort on the KX™250 recently so the bike is familiar and we should be competitive right out of the gate.”

Blose has begun working with the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki team in preparation for the Monster Energy Supercross Eastern Regional Championship opener on Saturday, February 4th at Houston SX in Houston, Texas.

Marvin Musquin continues recovery, missing A2

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider Marvin Musquin continues to recover from a wrist injury sustained prior to the San Diego round of the 2023 AMA Supercross Championship. It is expected that Musquin will at least miss the next few rounds of the season at this point, as he awaits further confirmation on the extent of the injury to his left wrist.

Marvin Musquin

“To have this injury that happened last Wednesday practicing this early in the season is not ideal. You prepare yourself for three months and to only race one race at Anaheim and get hurt is obviously disappointing. Right now all that I can do is wait and do everything I can to heal. There’s bone bruising and a bad sprain, but the time that I will be out for is a little bit unknown. I’ll go by feeling, day after day, week after week, and see how it goes. That’s all I can do right now.”





Kyle Webster wins 2023 AMX Open at Wonthaggi

The AMX Open presented by Penrite Oil has been hailed a success by riders, industry leaders and fans alike, featuring 280 entries, plenty of spectators, trade displays, and great racing, thanks to the Wonthaggi Motorcycle Club and KMG.

Event coordinator, Yarrive Konsky appreciates the efforts of those involved, “Firstly without the Bass Coast Shire this event isn’t possible, neither is the equal prize money amongst the Pro Women and Men. Between the Bass Coast Shire, Motorcycling Victoria and the Dandenong Club (Wonthaggi) we are able to deliver a professional event that provides something for everyone. The inclusion of juniors, girls, senior men and women is important for our targeted growth, such inclusion creates accessibility which inspires and influences participation.”

Kyle Webster won the Pro Open Class aboard his Factory Honda CRF450R, his teammate finishing second.

In the MX2 class it was Nathan Crawford who took the honours against his teammate Kayden Miner. Both riders rode brilliantly on their KTM’s, Honda rider Brodie Connolly taking third.

Kawasaki’s Taylah McCutcheon was dominant, winning the Women’s Pro class ahead of Honda’s Tahlia O’Hare and Emma Milesevic. Taylah was thrilled with her overall performance and is looking forward to Round 1 of the Women’s Nationals in five weeks.

The AMX MX Open has already been approached to run again next year.

Results are available at Speedhive (Link).

Cameron Heeps tops 2023 WA Speedway

In a bruising night of racing at Perths Pinjar Park Motorcycle Speedway, Cam Heeps, back in Perth for some rest and recreation following his British League season, dominated the WA 500cc Solo Championship with a maximum 18 points to take home the title.

Heeps won each of his five qualifying heats then gated perfectly to shoot to the lead in the final where he put on a classy display to win from a hard charging Matt Marson and Perth youngster Luke Killeen.

Heeps now has five WA titles to his name, just one short of the record six Championship wins apiece, shared by former Australian Champions, Mighty Mick McKeon and Glenn Doyle.

In the 250cc Solo Championship, current Australian Champion Mitch McDiarmid saved his best for the final to add the WA Title to his impressive CV.

Linkin Metcalf was dominant throughout the heat races and got the better of the start in the final however McDiarmid found a way past him to record a fine win.

Alex Prall and Perth Hills racer Hunter Mason filled second and third places in the Championship event.

The night was marred by several crashes in all divisions and the airbag safety fence had a solid workout.

Sidecars also turned on some bruising races, reminiscent of bumper cars with several crashes and roll overs spoiling some otherwise good racing.

Next week Cam Heeps will contest the Blue Ribbon Rob Woffinden Classic event for 500cc solos and given his form in the WA Championship, you would have to pencil him in for a podium finish, albeit he will be up against three times World solo Champion, Tai Woffinden and Australian International and former World under 21 Champion, Jamon Lidsey.

500cc Solo Results

Pos Rider Points 1 Cameron Heeps 18 2 Matt Marson 15 3 Daniel Winchester 14 4 Luke Killeen 13 5 Jack McDiarmid 10 6 Declan Killeen 10 7 Colby Mason 10 8 Blake Russell 9 9 Mick Godbold 6 10 Jason Marzoli 6 11 Jarryd Ziedas 4

Sidecar Results

Pos Rider Points 1 Shane Hudson 12 2 Jack Fewster 8 3 Darren Nash 8 4 Reece Liptrott 8 5 Rocky Bryan 6 6 Joshua Wells 5 7 Russell Mitchell 5 8 Adam Wenn 5 9 Chad Harvey 3 10 Bob King 3 11 Leigh Boujos 3 12 Alan Mawdsley 3 13 Stephen McMurray 2 14 Mick Sita 1

Flat Track Results

Pos Rider Points 1 James Keen 28 2 John Hough 21 3 Stephan Forrest 18 4 Ian Moylan 15 5 Troy Ralph 13 6 Neil Follett 10 7 Dale James 6

SGP to launch new SGP4 Youth class in Malilla

The future of youth speedway is here as FIM Speedway global promoter Discovery Sports Events and the FIM prepare to launch SGP4 .

Six-time world champion Tony Rickardsson was brought on board to develop a new entry-level bike, aimed at 11 to 13-year-olds, to help the sport’s next generation take their first steps into speedway.

After a year of testing and development across Europe, a 190cc, four-stroke bike has been selected and the SGP4 bike will make its international debut in a special SGP4 test event, to be raced on the Skrotfrag Arena training track on the day of the 2023 FIM Speedway GP of Sweden – Malilla on July 15.

Young riders from around the world will be invited to race at one of world speedway’s most famous venues, and it is hoped national federations will adopt the SGP4 bike for their own national championships from 2024.

Rickardsson believes having one standard bike for youth riders would offer them the perfect stepping stone on their journey towards FIM Speedway Grand Prix stardom.

Tony Rickardsson

“The idea of this bike which we have worked on is it should look like a big bike, sound like a big bike and, most importantly, it should ride like a big bike, but in a small package and for a reasonable sum of money. I think we have reached all of these criteria. These bikes are built for approximately 11 to 13-year-olds, size-wise, but it could be a practice bike for anybody. All in all, the first objective was to build a class where you can come from all over the world and race under the same regulations on an international level. We are hoping all the national federations will also pick up this bike model for their national championships as well.

“If you want to race internationally, it will be with the SGP4 bike. When I started this project, people said it would be impossible to change. But now everybody I speak to is hopefully going to implement these bikes into their national championships. This is the future. It is also the first time you can go and buy a bike ready to race, and not only at national level. You can go international.”

As well as ensuring the new bikes will be as affordable as possible, Rickardsson was determined to create a machine that opens the sport up to families who have never been involved with racing before.

“It’s just going to make it so much easier for newcomers to the sport. You won’t have to have parents who are extremely technically advanced that can build their own bikes. Previously, it was more or less impossible to start riding speedway if you didn’t have a parent who could build a bike. Now anybody can go to a shop or order online and have a bike that’s ready to race delivered right to their doorstep. These chassis are built from the best you can buy of everything – from handlebars to specially-designed frames, engine plates and wheels. It’s the best you can buy on the market. Engine-wise, we have the most suitable engine for this bike. These chassis will also have a great second-hand price. Everybody will see the quality of them. The complete bike will have a higher second-hand value than the existing youth bikes. I think these bikes will live on for a very long time.”

Saudi Arabia to kick off 2023 FIM Bajas World Cup

Less than three weeks after the Dakar Rally, Saudi Arabia is hosting the first Baja of the 2023 season in Hail. Three days of racing in the desert over sandy tracks, open desert and dunes are in the programme for a total of 431.59 competitive kilometres.

The 2023 FIM Bajas World Cup has a total of eight events (to be confirmed), but there will no longer be a Grand Final. Only the six best results will be taken into account for the final classification.

After the ceremonial start on Thursday (February 2), riders will set off for a three-kilometre Prologue. The outcome will determine the starting order for the 229.59km (SS1B) special on Friday (February 3).

Saturday’s (February 4) second stage is 184km long, giving a total of 431.59km of selective sections.

MXGP and SEL renew partnership for three years

Infront Moto Racing is glad to announce the renewal of the long-time partnership with SEL – Sport & Events Logistics, official carrier and travel agency partner for the next 3 years.

This agreement marks the 22 consecutive years of a successful and efficient collaboration between the two companies.

SEL, as Official Carrier of the FIM Motocross World Championship, will continue to manage the logistics operations for the overseas stages of the series, handling motorcycles and equipment for teams, suppliers, and authorised personnel as well as technical equipment for television production and timing and scoring services for broadcasters and stakeholders.

SEL Travel department will also be involved for the next 3 years as Official Travel Agent, supporting Infront Moto Racing along with the whole paddock collective with the booking of flight tickets, accommodations and transport during the non-EU MXGP events.