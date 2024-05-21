Moto News Weekly Wrap
May 21, 2024
What’s New:
- Yamaha clinch AMA SX Manufacturers Championship
- 2024 Yamaha Ride with the Stars
- Kevin Benavides injured in training
- AJMX 2024 to Bunbury this September
- Australian Senior Dirt Track Champs 2024 date change
- EoI open for 2025 Australian Trials and A4DE
- Australian Supercross returns to Moreton Bay this October
- Lawrence brothers confirmed for 40th Paris Supercross in November
- Dakar Rally 2025 sneak peek!
- 2024 TrialGP of Japan Report
- 2025 SpeedwayGP Qualifying kicks off this week!
- Junior e-Motocross kicks off in France
- EMX250 and EMX125 at the MXGP of France
- Thibault Benistant fractures C5 vertebra
- 2024 MXGP of France, St. Jean d’ Angely – Round Seven Wrap
- 2024 FIM Speedway GP of Germany – Landshut, Round Three Report
- 2024 AFT Silver Dollar Short Track – Round Six Report
- 2024 AORC Rounds 5 & 6 – Edenhope, Victoria Wrap
Yamaha clinch AMA SX Manufacturers Championship
Jett Lawrence might have claimed the major title for Honda, but in a season that saw Cooper Webb and Eli Tomac at the pointy end of the 450 cc division on their YZ450Fs, and a plethora of Star Yamaha riders contesting and podiuming in the East and West Cost 250 cc championships, Yamaha has won the manufacturers championship for their results in the 2024 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship.
The on-track success matched in the showroom with the YZ250F now the highest selling motocross bike in 2024 not only in Australia but now the US. And number two on the Australian sales charts for motocross bikes is the YZ450F.
2024 Yamaha Ride with the Stars
The Yamaha Ride with the Stars day in Western Australia on Monday June 3 continues to gain momentum with Yamaha Australia’s Parts and Accessories division offering a range of prizes for lucky riders on the day, including 15 x $250 giftbags, and one door prize valued at over $1000.
For more information see: Yamaha Ride with the Stars locked in for June 3 in Western Australia
Kevin Benavides injured in training
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Kevin Benavides is recovering following a training incident at the Mantillo MX Park near his home in Salta, Argentina.
The 2023 Dakar Champion was taken to hospital with a fracture to his left arm and head injuries. The accident rules Benavides out of his upcoming home race, the Desafio Ruta 40, which is scheduled to be held in Argentina from June 1-7.
Andreas Hölzl – Rally Team Manager
“Obviously, this is a massive setback for Kevin, made even worse by the fact it comes right before his home race in Argentina. Training for the upcoming Desafio Ruta 40 had been going really well, with the whole team working hard on the run up to the event. Thankfully, his injuries are not too serious and although he is still being monitored closely, he’s improving day by day. It’s not clear how long Kevin will be out of action for, but all at Red Bull KTM are behind him and wish to see him back with the team soon.”
AJMX 2024 to Bunbury this September
The 26th edition of the Australian Junior Motocross Championship (AJMX) will be held in Bunbury from September 24-28. With continued sponsorship from KTM Australia, juniors from all over the nation and abroad will descend on the port city in Western Australia to contest the AJMX over 12 championship classes, spanning from the entry-level 50 cc auto category up to 15-year-olds on 250 cc four-stroke machinery. There are also two dedicated classes for girls on the action-packed family-friendly program.
The AJMX is without peer as the biggest junior event on the Australian motorcycle racing calendar, with over 300 riders expected to contest the 2024 Bunbury Motorcycle Club-hosted event with wide-ranging industry support.
Tam Paul – KTM Group National Sales Manager
“KTM Australia is excited to welcome all riders and families to the scenic southern Western Australian region and specifically the fantastic motocross facility that is home to the Bunbury Motorcycle Club. With the KTM AJMX returning to this venue and Western Australia for the first time since 2015, the challenging sand-based track will ensure a week of extremely hard fought racing that will certainly deliver deserving Australian junior champions across over 12 classes. The state teams’ trophy is also up for grabs with reigning champion Queensland certainly nervous after a narrow victory over Western Austraia in 2023. We can expect the home turf advantage to play a major factor in this action-packed 2024 battle of the states. We look forward to seeing you trackside in September!”
2024 Australian Senior Dirt Track Champs date change
Following a request from the promoter, the Whitsunday Dirt Riders Club, the 2024 Australian Senior Dirt Track Championship will now be held on the weekend of October 5-6 instead of July 20-21. With a stacked state and national dirt track calendar in July, the decision to move the Australian Championship back was made to maximise rider participation. The Queensland event will take place over the King’s Birthday long weekend at Drays Park in Gunyarra. For more information on the Whitsunday Dirt Riders Club, click here.
EoI open for 2025 Australian Trials and A4DE
Motorcycling Australia (MA) is now accepting expressions of interest from suitably qualified clubs and/or promoters which are interested in hosting the 2025 Australian Trial Championship and 2025 Australian Four-Day Enduro (A4DE). The expression of interest applications, which include more information about Australian Championship requirements, are available here. Expressions of interest close on June 7, 2024.
Australian Supercross returns to Moreton Bay this October
The Fox Australian Supercross Championship will return to Queensland, with the opening 2024 round to be held in the City of Moreton Bay at Kayo Stadium in Redcliffe, on Saturday 12th October after a five-year hiatus from the Sunshine State.
Kelly Bailey
“Our Queensland fans have been patiently waiting and we’re thrilled to return the championship to Queensland where we’ve always been so incredibly supported with an established fanbase. Australian Supercross has had strong past success in Queensland – from 2019 in Brisbane to Coolum, Jimboomba, and Toowoomba to name a few locations. Timings have aligned to secure a boutique venue like Kayo Stadium, where we believe the location, shape and size will produce a world-class track and allow for a bumper crowd, atmosphere, and weekend for fans in the City of Moreton Bay. We anticipate the Saturday event selling out, which may leave the door open for another day of racing action.”
Lawrence brothers confirmed for 40th Paris Supercross in November
2024 marks the 40th anniversary year of the Paris Supercross, with the first ever edition way back in March (14/15th), in 1984). On November 16 and 17, at the Paris La Defense Arena, the stadium will welcome the event, with Jett Lawrence already confirmed, returning as new US Supercross champion, reigning King of Paris and arguably the biggest sensation in the world of Motocross.
Brother Hunter, who managed to get a win over Jett last year on the Triple Crown format and ended up second overall for the week-end is also confirmed, and both Lawrence’s participation will be supported by Honda’s American and France’s divisions.
Cooper Webb, who pushed Jett Lawrence to the last race and finished runner-up in the US 2024 SX season, winning 4 rounds along the way, will be also back in Paris to defend Yamaha’s chances. Malcolm Stewart, another French crowd favorite, has accepted the invitation and will represent Husqvarna. Along with Webb, Stewart has raced in all three historical venues that held the Event : Paris-Bercy, Lille and La Défense Arena. The partisan French fans will have someone to “extra-root for” in the 450 class as, for the first time since 2019 (and his mix of 4 US titles, between SX and MX, 250 and 450), Dylan Ferrandis will be back to perform on home soil.
In the 250 class it will be between the new 250 East division SX champion and French hero KTM’s Tom Vialle, and the reigning Prince of Paris – Jo Shimoda, who is Lawrence’s teammate at HRC Honda.
Dakar Rally 2025 sneak peek!
The sixth edition of the Dakar Rally has been confirmed for Saudi Arabia and will be held from January 3 to 17 on a course stretching from Bisha to Shubaytah. Shubaytah marks the gateway to the vast desert of the Empty Quarter has returned for the last two editions as the base camp for an ever more daring exploration of the sea of dunes. This time round, Shubaytah will mark the end of the adventure.
The concept of a long stage divided between two days in which the competitors have to spend the night in one of several bare-bones bivouacs scattered across the desert was a big hit with racers and viewers alike for 2024, as well as amping up the drama and sowing chaos among the title contenders. A souped-up version of the same idea is returning for the 2025 edition, now clocking in at 950 km and on more varied terrain. The riders and crews will face this challenge in the opening week. There will be plenty of opportunities to open up a gap, which may be aimed at adding a bit more volatility in the rankings in those late stages.
The next edition is expected to be a tough one, featuring the return of the 48h chrono, a traditional marathon stage and a three-day adventure in the Empty Quarter, where the race will come to an end.
At least five stages of the 2025 Dakar will take place on separate courses in order to reduce the number of times that cars have to overtake motorbikes and similar situations. In addition to boosting safety, this places car crews at the front of the field and forces them to navigate without the benefit just following of the riders’ tracks!
2024 TrialGP of Japan Report
Defending champions Toni Bou (Montesa) and Emma Bristow (Sherco) dominated the TrialGP and TrialGP Women classes on day one of the Taisei Rotec TrialGP of Japan – the opening round of the 2024 Hertz FIM Trial World Championship, while in Trial2 former champion Sondre Haga (GASGAS) claimed a historic first win at this level of competition for an electric motorcycle.
Bou and Bristow went on to maintain their perfect starts on day two in Japan, with winning performances in the premier TrialGP and TrialGP Women classes, while Jack Peace (Sherco) finished on top in Trial2.
Day One
The majority of sections at the Mobility Resort Motegi were laid out on a super-steep wooded hillside with a mixture of imported boulders and natural rocky outcrops providing a tough test for the world’s best riders. Warm weather resulted in dry conditions which left grip in short supply as the loose soil was dragged onto the imposing rocks studding the near vertical climbs and descents.
Bou – who is chasing his eighteenth consecutive TrialGP title this season – started the day looking strong and as the Trial progressed the Spanish superstar continued to build, taking command of the premier class and cruising clear as the challenge of his rivals fell away.
With a rule change allowing riders to stop and go backwards in 2024, Bou only fell foul of the new ninety-second section time limit once, adding a mark to the twelve penalties he collected on observation on his first lap, but that still saw him nine clear of his team-mate Gabriel Marcelli – who picked up four time penalties – at the halfway stage.
Veteran Spaniard Adam Raga, making his TrialGP debut for his new team, held third following the first lap on twenty-eight after reeling in France’s Benoit Bincaz who was two marks further back.
Bou’s miserly second-lap total of just one mark put the result beyond doubt as Marcelli added another sixteen to his score for second ahead of Raga who reduced the deficit to his young compatriot to just three with Spain’s Aniol Gelabert moving into fourth ahead of Matteo Grattarola from Italy.
At the start of the day Jaime Busto, TrialGP vice-champion for the last two seasons and winner of the opening event of 2023, was expected to provide Bou’s main opposition. However, after cleaning the first section a suspected fuel problem put him at a severe disadvantage and the Spaniard was forced to push his bike to the end of the lap, picking up a series of maximums that left him at the bottom of the leaderboard at the beginning of lap two.
Fighting all the way until the final section, his second lap total of fourteen was only good enough for him to claw back one position and he ended the day in ninth.
After tasting defeat at the opening round of 2023, Britain’s Bristow – who is bidding to make it ten TrialGP Women titles in eleven years in what she has stated will be her final season of top-level competition – started the day in a determined mood. A pair of early maximums looked to be expensive, but she still caught and passed Berta Abellan to lead by a single mark at the end of the first lap before taking control.
Adding just five marks on her second lap, Bristow’s final total of nineteen saw her finish sixteen ahead of Andrea Sofia Rabino from Italy who took full advantage of a series of maximums by Abellan on lap two to take second from the Spaniard by a single mark.
France’s Naomi Monnier ended the day in fourth a further twenty-two marks adrift with British hopeful Alice Minta claiming fifth on a total of sixty-five.
Trial2 champion in 2022, Norwegian star Haga ensured the new GASGAS TXE made an impressive debut in top-level competition as he led home an electric motorcycle one-two from France’s Gael Chatagno with Alex Canales from Spain completing the podium. A pair of dabs were Haga’s only loss on the first lap, putting him seven clear of Chatagno and Canales. Losing a single mark on lap two, Haga made sure of victory as Chatagno went clean to break free of Canales who picked up an additional four.
Britain’s Jack Peace also recorded a faultless second lap as he advanced to fourth on a total of fifteen which put him three clear of Arnau Farre from Spain with defending champion Billy Green from Britain slumping to a disappointing tenth.
Day Two
With the severity of a number of sections at the Mobility Resort Motegi slightly increased following Saturday’s opening day of action, record-breaking Bou – who is attempting to win his 18th straight TrialGP crown this season – put on a masterclass in front of a huge crowd of 12,000 spectators.
While rain threatened, the day remained warm and dry resulting in similar conditions to yesterday with grip still a rare commodity on the near-vertical climbs and descents and over the huge imported boulders that featured in the majority of sections, but the Spanish star took everything in his stride.
A maximum on section six when he was adjudged to have rolled backwards with his foot down was the only major blot on his opening lap of ten that gave him a four-mark advantage ahead of a revitalised Adam Raga with Gabriel Marcelli, who was second yesterday, completing the all-Spanish top three at the halfway point on fifteen.
Trial fans are used to seeing Bou soak up the pressure in close events before turning up the heat on his opposition and he did not disappoint with his second-lap total of nine putting victory out of his rivals’ reach.
At 42 years of age, two-time champion Raga is the veteran of the class, but his change of teams and machinery over the off-season has clearly motivated the veteran and by adding just eleven more to his score on lap two he secured a comfortable second place – his best finish since 2022 – as 24-year-old Marcelli collected an additional sixteen.
Marcelli’s hopes of catching Raga were effectively ended on section ten where he was desperately unlucky to collect a maximum on lap two when he punctured, although this late drama never threatened to drop him off the podium and he was still seven clear of his compatriot Aniol Gelabert at the end of the day.
The top five was completed by French rider Benoit Bincaz who finished one position higher than yesterday on a total of forty-three after reeling in Italy’s Matteo Grattarola in the tense closing stages.
There was more misery for Jaime Busto, the TrialGP vice-champion for the last two seasons. Technical problems restricted the Spaniard to ninth on day one and he struggled again, slumping to a below-par seventh that is a major blow to his hopes of dethroning Bou at the end of the season.
Bristow is aiming to close her career in the top-flight with a tenth TrialGP Women title in eleven years and the thirty-three-year-old British star, who plans to retire at the end of the season, claimed her second win of the weekend – although it was a close-run thing.
Spain’s Berta Abellan put in a sensational opening lap of just two to lead the defending champion by eleven before suffering technical problems at the halfway stage of the second lap. As Bristow picked up the pace, adding just five to her total, Abellan piled up the marks in the final seven sections of the Trial and she slipped to third on a total of thirty-seven, ten behind Andrea Sofia Rabino from Italy.
Completing an identical top five to yesterday, Naomi Monnier and Alice Minta ended the day in fourth and fifth, although this time around the French rider’s score of forty-three put her just two ahead of the twenty-year-old British talent.
Trial2 is always a close-fought class with multiple title contenders and today it was British rider Peace who staked an early claim to the crown with a narrow three-mark win ahead of Alex Canales from Spain with France’s Gael Chatagno a further one mark behind in third.
Peace broke free from the chasing pack on the first lap with his total of three putting him five ahead of yesterday’s winner Sondre Haga and eight clear of Canales. It proved to be a decisive advantage and despite three maximums on lap two Peace was able to defend his lead from Canales and Chatagno as Haga dropped out of contention and back to fifth behind Britain’s Jack Dance who failed to finish yesterday.
The result sees Peace lead the championship on 33 points, just one ahead of a two-way tie for second between Chatagno and Canales with Haga another point behind in fourth.
The focus now shifts to Sant Julià de Lòria, high in the Pyrenees, for the TrialGP of Andorra – round two of the 2024 Hertz FIM Trial World Championship – on 7-9 June where the competitors in TrialGP and Trial2 will be joined by the rising stars of the Trial3 class.
Toni Bou – P1 (TrialGP)
“Things are going very well for us, both in the outdoor and indoor series. The two victories are very special because they were at Honda’s home round. The first lap was very good and on the second I made a small mistake at Zone 3 when looking for a clean. I feel very good and confident in my riding. I’m being very constant, which is the goal. I want to thank the team for their work because without them this would not be possible. We have to continue this run of good results.”
Gabriel Marcelli – P3 (TrialGP)
“The day went quite well. I had a small mechanical problem at Zone 10 that hurt us, but we still took third position and another podium. The weekend has been very positive and I felt good on the bike. I want to thank the team for their work leading up to and over the weekend. For the next race we will have to have that bit extra and go for the victory, but we are on the right track.”
Jaime Busto – P7 (TrialGP)
“It’s been a difficult weekend for me, but I’m already looking ahead and excited for round two. We had some problems with myself and the bike yesterday, so I tried my best today to get a better result for the team. It’s not the way we wanted to start the season, but we’re all really motivated now to come back even stronger in Andorra and get back on top.”
Sondre Haga – P4 (Trial2)
“Day one was incredible, I felt really good all day and made barely any mistakes. It’s amazing to come here and take the win after so much work so I am really, really happy! Fifth place for day two is frustrating because we were so close to the podium all day. But overall, I’m really happy with this weekend and it gives me a lot of confidence that we’re fighting for the championship already. We will keep pushing from here and hopefully stay on top for the rest of the season.”
TrialGP Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Team.
|Points
|1
|BOU Toni
|SPA
|Repsol Honda Team
|40
|2
|RAGA Adam
|SPA
|Sherco Factory Team
|32
|3
|MARCELLI Gabriel
|SPA
|Repsol Honda Team
|32
|4
|GELABERT Aniol
|SPA
|TRRS Factory Team
|26
|5
|BINCAZ Benoit
|FRA
|Sherco Factory Team
|21
|6
|GRATTAROLA Matteo
|ITA
|Beta Factory Racing
|21
|7
|BUSTO Jaime
|SPA
|Gas Gas Factory Racing
|16
|8
|GELABERT Miquel
|SPA
|Vertigo Factory Team
|16
Trial2 Standings – Top 4
|Pos
|Rider
|Man.
|Points
|1
|Jack Peace
|Sherco
|33
|2
|Alex Canales
|Sherco
|32
|3
|Gael Chatagno
|Electric Motion
|32
|4
|Sondre Haga
|GASGAS
|31
2024 SpeedwayGP Qualifying kicks off this week!
The fight for a coveted place behind the tapes at the 2025 FIM Speedway Grand Prix World Championship (SGP) has gotten underway with Qualifying rounds staged in Abensberg in Germany and Debrecen in Hungary on Monday and in Lonigo in Italy and Žarnovica in Slovakia next Saturday (25 May).
A total of 72 competitors will line up across the four events with the top four riders from each transferring to the FIM Speedway Grand Prix World Championship Challenge event at Pardubice in the Czech Republic on 4 October.
The action kicked off at Abensberg in Germany in the Wack Hofmeister Speedway Stadium where Denmark’s Rasmus Jensen started his afternoon with victory in the opening Heat race and following the first block of racing he was joined on three points by experienced Australian Max Fricke, home hero Kai Huckenbeck and Italy’s Felipe Nicolas Covatti.
Covatti’s hopes of winning a place behind the tapes at Pardubice ended with retirements in his second and fourth Heats as Poland’s Dominik Kubera took his place in the all-important top four with a victory in his second Heat.
Huckenbeck, a three-time national champion who is currently lying eleventh in this year’s SGP series, was in fantastic form and the thirty-one-year-old added three more victories to his scorecard. His sole defeat came in his fifth and final Heat when he finished second to Kubera, but this was easily good enough to secure the top step of the podium and send him to the Czech Republic in October.
The remaining three transfer positions were fiercely contested. Having dropped two points each in their first four Heats, Jensen, Kubera and Fricke – who won an SGP round in 2020 and again in 2022 and was a member of Australia’s victorious team at the 2022 FIM Speedway of Nations – needed to sign off with strong performances and all three rose to the occasion, booking their places in Pardubice with wins in the fifth block.
Tying one point behind Huckenbeck on thirteen, the trio then contested a Run-Off to decide the podium places with Jensen emerging on top from Kubera and Fricke.
Starting two hours behind Abensberg, the Perényi Pál Salakmotor Stadion in Debrecen was the scene of a titanic battle – although the winner in Hungary was, just as it had been in Germany, clear-cut with Poland’s Przemyslaw Pawlicki producing an identical scorecard to Huckenbeck.
After sweeping to victory in his first four Heats, the thirty-two-year-old – who made his SGP debut all the way back in 2010 – was second in his final race of the afternoon, but his accumulated points were sufficient to place him on the top step of the podium and send him to Pardubice.
Getting his afternoon underway with a pair of second-placed finishes, thirty-nine-year-old Brazilian-born Swede Antonio Lindbäck – who has scored twelve podiums including three victories in an SGP career stretching back to 2004 – then put together a run of three successive wins to claim second overall, but behind him it was too close to call with three riders locked together on twelve points following the fifth Heat.
With the final two Qualifying positions on the line, Latvia’s Andzejs Lebedevs, Kacper Woryna from Poland and dynamic Dane Frederik Jakobsen took their places behind the tapes for the deciding Run-Off. Lebedevs, who is contesting the SGPseries this year, made no mistake to take the chequered flag in front for third overall with Woryna edging out Jakobsen for the final place in the Czech Republic in early autumn.
Junior e-Motocross kicks off in France
Lucas Bos has secured the overall win on home soil at the opening round of the 2024 Junior e-Motocross series after winning race one and finishing as runner-up in race two. Competing on a KTM SX-E 5, the young French rider put in a commanding performance all weekend on the hillsides of St Jean d’Angely at the Monster Energy MXGP of France.
The technical St Jean d’Angely circuit in France hosted the 2024 Junior e-Motocross season opener, where a near full gate of riders took to the line. Beginning with a timed practice session on Saturday morning followed by the first of two seven-minute-plus-one-lap races, eager young riders from twelve different countries took on the iconic MXGP track. It was France’s Lucas Bos who topped the timesheets for the first time over the weekend on his KTM SX-E 5, ahead of Mathis Negre and Ryan Gabriel.
The first race of the series provided no shortage of entertainment, with some impressive battles happening throughout. Keeping his momentum from timed practice, Lucas Bos took the lead on lap two and maintained it for the rest of the race to secure his first victory.
Just behind Bos, a three-way battle for second place was ongoing between Ryan Gabriel, Alexander Bihimann, and Vitus Horseborg. Ultimately, it was Austria’s Gabriel who clinched second place on the final lap aboard his Husqvarna EE 5, with Alexander Bihimann rounding out the top three on his GASGAS MC-E 5.
Race two saw a new victor emerge as Jonas Moutin took the win over Lucas Bos, also on home soil. The French pair traded places for the duration of the race, but it was Jonas, on his KTM SX-E 5, who took the lead on the final lap, leaving Lucas in second.
Germany’s Vitus Horsebog had an excellent start, going into lap one in fourth, which he managed to one-up by the finish line, going third-fastest in race two just five seconds behind Moutin.
The Junior e-Motocross series drew plenty of spectators, with the fan-favourite track suiting the enthusiastic young riders and demonstrating the impressive capability of their machines.
After a thrilling opening round, the 2024 Junior e-Motocross series continues in two weeks’ time at the Liqui Moly MXGP of Germany in Teutschenthal on June 2-3.
Lucas Bos
“I’m really happy to have won overall, especially after winning yesterday. I loved racing in the championship last year so to win now is amazing. Thank you to my family and my sponsors for helping me get here, I can’t wait for the next races.”
Junior e-Motocross Overall – Top 10 Classification
- Lucas Bos (FRA, KTM), 47 points
- Jonas Moutin (FRA, KTM), 39
- Vitus Horsebog (DEN, GAS), 38
- Alexander Bihlmann (GER, GAS), 36
- Ryan Gabriel (AUS, HUS), 36
- Mathis Negre (FRA, KTM), 34
- Naïm Aouadi (FRA, KTM), 26
- Cesar Lagut (FRA, KTM), 26
- Jules Alemany (FRA, GAS), 21
- Roan Calado Reyes (BEL, KTM), 21
Junior e-Motocross Championship – Top 10 Classification
- Lucas Bos (FRA, KTM), 47 points
- Jonas Moutin (FRA, KTM), 39
- Vitus Horsebog (DEN, GAS), 38
- Alexander Bihlmann (GER, GAS), 36
- Ryan Gabriel (AUS, HUS), 36
- Mathis Negre (FRA, KTM), 34
- Naïm Aouadi (FRA, KTM), 26
- Cesar Lagut (FRA, KTM), 26
- Jules Alemany (FRA, GAS), 21
- Roan Calado Reyes (BEL, KTM), 21
EMX250 and EMX125 at the MXGP of France
The fourth round of the EMX250 and fifth of EMX125 took place in St Jean D’Angely during the Monster Energy MXGP of France. The French round going perfectly for Mathis Valin in EMX250 with a 1-1 – grabbing the Red Plate for the first time this season, giving the the home fans a lot to cheer on in the incredible atmosphere. In EMX125 a back to back overall win for Simone Mancini placed him as a serious contender for the championship.
EMX250 Race One
Several riders were involved in a crash on the first corner, including Maximilian Werner and Ivano Van Erp. The one that came out on top after the first turn was Luca Ruffini, Mads Fredsoe followed in 2nd but not for long as he made a mistake with his feet slipping off the peg and allowed home rider Mathis Valin to pass him.
Meanwhile, two of the strongest challengers, Cas Valk and Valerio Lata both had a terrible start. Valk managed an exceptional comeback from 25th on the opening lap to 7th while Lata had issues and would only finished 24th.
Valin, surely pushed by the home fans, rode to the occasion and kept charging to take the inside of Ruffini on lap four and take the lead. Ruffini had another local rider after him on the same lap with Maxime Grau perfectly executing his move outside-inside to go second.
Saad Soulimani was another great performer as he took a good start and moved up to 4th by the lap eight. Soulimani kept attacking and passed Ruffini for third on lap 13 of 15 to get a good position for the final podium with Ruffini settling or fourth in the end. Local rider Toni Giorgessi rode very strongly to finish sixth.
In the end it was a French 1-2 with Valin comfortably winning in front of Grau giving the passionate fans something to hope for in the second race.
EMX250 Race Two
Race 2 saw Ruffini make the holeshot once again, and Valin passed him for the lead once again but this time in the opening lap. Valk moving up to 2nd. A multi-rider crash in the first turn included Grau who made a herculean effort to claw back up to 9th on lap 4. Meanwhile Karlis Reisulis was third showing some good speed and the fastest rider lap on lap 2.
Behind the top three, Fredsoe and Van Erp managed to pass Ruffini who faded in the race. Grau found himself 6th on lap 6 and he started to push Van Erp for 5th. Valin meanwhile pulled away in the lead increasing the gap with Valk to 5.2 seconds.
Fredsoe dropped down to 6th on lap 9 as Van Erp and Grau made clever passes with better lines while 2nd place was under threat, Valk making a couple of nervous mistakes with an aggressive Reisulis closing on him.
A fiery Reisulis committed on his line with a better drive to pass Valk for 2nd in the eleventh lap and clocked the fastest lap at the same time. Reisulis kept the momentum going and began the close the gap with Valin but it was time for the French rider to pick up the pace and keep a comfortable cushion.
It wasn’t the red plate’s day as Lata had trouble at the start again which made it difficult to get good results. He finished in 13th position but lost the red plate to Valin and was passed in the standings by Valk too.
It was the perfect home weekend for Valin who grabbed the maximum point to win his first overall of the season and the red plate at the same time, on home soil. Grau was the other incredible rider in France after coming back from the last position in race 2 to finish fourth four second overall. Valk closed out the overall podium with 7-3 that leaves him in the second place of the Championship, 23 points behind Valin.
EMX250 Overall – Top 10 Classification
- Mathis Valin (FRA, KAW), 50 points
- Maxime Grau (FRA, KTM), 40
- Cas Valk (NED, KTM), 34
- Saad Soulimani (MAR, YAM), 33
- Karlis Alberts Reisulis (LAT, YAM), 31
- Mads Fredsoe (DEN, GAS), 31
- Luca Ruffini (ITA, HUS), 24
- William Askew (GBR, KAW), 23
- Ivano Van Erp (NED, YAM), 22
- Nico Greutmann (SUI, HUS), 20
EMX250 Championship – Top 10 Classification
- Mathis Valin (FRA, KAW), 171 points
- Cas Valk (NED, KTM), 148
- Valerio Lata (ITA, GAS), 147
- Ivano Van Erp (NED, YAM), 114
- Saad Soulimani (MAR, YAM), 107
- Francisco Garcia (ESP, GAS), 100
- Maxime Grau (FRA, KTM), 97
- Nico Greutmann (SUI, HUS), 78
- Karlis Alberts Reisulis (LAT, YAM), 71
- Magnus Smith (DEN, YAM), 60
EMX125 Race One
Filippo Mantovani took the holeshot with blistering start but it was a clever move in the inside from Simone Mancini in the second turn that put him in the lead with Mano Faure close behind. Mantovani landed 3rd with Salvador Perez 4th after few turns.
Then with the ruts deepening riders started to encounter difficulties, Mantovani nearly falling, Jarne Bervoets clipping his front wheel while trying to take him on the outside on lap 3. Mantovani then losing his momentum, while Bervoets could only manage 5th place by race end.
Noel Zanocz was on the charge after an average start, taking on Mantovani on lap 3 for 4th and then 3rd on lap 6 when Perez completely went off track after losing control. Perez would come back to 4th where he would stay.
While Mancini was cruising at the top of the race, Faure crashed out of second, Zanocz benefitting for the same spot. However, the young Frenchman was feeling the track and came back to overtake the Hungarian red plate for 2nd on lap 9 and held that place until the end. Zanocz eventually securing third.
It was an up and down race for another contender for the Championship, Gyan Doensen who, despite starting well had to settle for 8th in the end after never really finding his rhythm.
Italian star Mancini took the overall win.
EMX125 Race Two
Zanocz had the strongest start, teammate Mancini second and slotting into Faure third. A handful of riders going down after a couple of turns with Perez and Bervoets involved. Doensen managed to stay in the mix in fourth.
Following his misshape, Perez climbed his way back up quickly, having been outside the top 20 on lap 3. Markuss Ozolins was 5th early on but was soon threatened by Cole McCullough who whittled the gap down as the race went on. On lap 9 McCullough crashed and let Ozolins off the hook.
Francesco Bellei made an excellent come back from 11th to 5th to claim fifth overall. The top 4 settled into their positions until two laps to go, when Faure went down, Doensen benefitting with third overall for an important podium at his home round. Race winner Zanocz missed out on the overall but finished second and held onto the red plate.
It was a strong 1-2 for Mancini that put him on the top step of the overall podium for the third time this year and a good double for Fantic Factory Racing. Mancini asserting himself as one to watch for the Championship.
Simone Mancini
“I’m so happy with two in a row, and my third win. Today the track was very difficult with the mud, I passed second in the first lap but couldn’t catch Noel (Zanocz) in the second race. It was not easy as the track was softer but the staff and the team made a great work and congratulations to everyone. Now see you in Latvia!”
EMX125 Overall – Top 10 Classification
- Simone Mancini (ITA, FAN), 47 points
- Noel Zanocz (HUN, FAN), 45
- Mano Faure (FRA, YAM), 40
- Gyan Doensen (NED, KTM), 33
- Francesco Bellei (ITA, KTM), 24
- Douwe Van Mechgelen (BEL, FAN), 23
- Filippo Mantovani (ITA, KTM), 21
- Salvador Perez (ESP, GAS), 21
- Brando Rispoli (ITA, TM), 17
- Alessandro Gaspari (ITA, KTM), 17
EMX125 Championship – Top 10 Classification
- Noel Zanocz (HUN, FAN), 190 points
- Gyan Doensen (NED, KTM), 173
- Simone Mancini (ITA, FAN), 166
- Mano Faure (FRA, YAM), 159
- Salvador Perez (ESP, GAS), 150
- Francesco Bellei (ITA, KTM), 147
- Dani Heitink (NED, YAM), 104
- Aron Katona (HUN, KTM), 103
- Markuss Ozolins (LAT, GAS), 100
- Jarne Bervoets (BEL, YAM), 86
Thibault Benistant fractures C5 vertebra
Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2’s Thibault Benistant withdrew from round seven of the FIM Motocross World Championship, in Saint Jean d’Angely, following a heavy fall during the MX2 Timed Practice on Saturday.
Benistant fell on a steep decent two laps into the Timed Practice session and went over the handlebars. The 22-year-old Frenchman, who holds fourth position in the MX2 Championship Standings, took a hard impact and was immediately taken to the on-site medical center where he was initially cleared of any fractures or serious injury. However, upon closer assessment, a small fracture in his C5 vertebra has been detected.
Over the next few weeks, Benistant will work closely with a team of medical experts in Lyon, France, who will monitor his progress and adjust his treatment plan as needed. An update on his potential return to action will be shared in due course.
2024 MXGP of France, St. Jean d’ Angely – Round Seven Wrap
See the full report here:
Mixed conditions at St. Jean d’ Angely for MXGP of France
The classic hillside venue of the Circuit du Puy de Poursay saw a tumultuous Monster Energy MXGP of France play out in front of a packed bank of fans who, like the riders and crews, had to contend with changeable weather conditions at St Jean d’Angely!
Many of the French fans that created an incredible atmosphere at the south-western circuit near Bordeaux, believed that they had seen one of their own claim victory in MXGP, as it looked like 3-2 finishes were enough for the Kawasaki Racing Team rider, Romain Febvre.
However, penalties from the Race Direction to two riders who jumped a double on waved yellow flags meant that it was Team HRC’s Tim Gajser who was classified as the winner, his 1-6 finishes becoming 1-4 to put him a single point ahead of Febvre on the day. A final lap pass by Jeffrey Herlings to snatch the second race win for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing ultimately proved decisive in the overall reckoning as the Dutchman ended the day in third overall.
In MX2, Lucas Coenen completed a perfect weekend for Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing, his second straight Grand Prix victory which moves him up to third in the Championship standings.
MXGP Race One
The first race on Sunday was held on a much drier track, which probably didn’t help Romain Febvre, who was struggling with a thumb injury picked up in Free Practice on Saturday. The Frenchman made the best possible start ahead of Jorge Prado as Tim Gajser surged forward past a fast-starting Mattia Guadagnini on his Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing machine. Jeffrey Herlings was deep in the pack and had to fight through, eventually only getting back to sixth at the finish after being passed by the Standing Construct Honda of Pauls Jonass, who claimed fifth.
Just after the finish line jump, Prado hit some braking bumps raggedly, and Gajser pounced to take second. On a mission, the Slovenian dug into Febvre’s lead and took it by squeezing the Frenchman towards the edge of the circuit on the biggest uphill section of the track.
Febvre’s teammate Jeremy Seewer, fastest in Time Practice yesterday, held a solid fourth for the entire race, initially tailed by Fantic Factory Racing’s Brian Bogers and Glenn Coldenhoff, although a great charge by Pauls Jonass put the Standing Construct Honda man into fifth by the close, just holding off Herlings in a dash to the flag.
In the closing minutes of the race, Prado started to catch Febvre, and passed the Kawasaki with a clean move as the Frenchman was clearly struggling with his injury. Gajser was also suffering, in this case from arm pump, and Prado narrowed the gap to just 6.5 seconds by the flag, but the Slovenian held on for the win and a three-point Championship advantage heading into race two.
MXGP Race Two
The heavens opened as the MXGP riders went to the line for their second race, and pools of water were collecting around the circuit as Febvre grabbed his second Fox Holeshot Award of the day and splashed his way to what looked like an insurmountable lead. Seewer and Jonass were initially second and third, but Herlings moved past them both as they started the first full lap, and was swiftly joined by Gajser.
The two five-time World Champions again battled in the rain, almost like they did in Portugal, except that it was impossible for the Slovenian to get close enough to make a move. After ten laps of being locked together at an incredible pace for the conditions, it was the Honda man that suffered a high-speed fall that sent him sliding down the hill on his backside! He picked it back up to salvage sixth at the line, behind another brilliant performance from Jonass in third, Seewer in fourth, and Team Ship To Cycle Honda Motoblouz SR rookie Kevin Horgmo, having the best race of his MXGP career in fifth.
Gajser’s fall let the pressure off for Herlings, and suddenly he was closing on Febvre, who had been covered by a huge mud splash from a lapped rider that messed up his goggles! Despite the roar of the local crowd, Febvre could not keep back ‘The Bullet’ who fired down the big hill to break their hearts on the very final lap of the day!
Febvre thought that the move had cost him the overall win, but at the time the crowd were telling him that it hadn’t. After such an incredible effort through the pain, his results were amazing. Unfortunately, Seewer and Horgmo had both been spotted jumping an uphill double while yellow flags were waving. After a similar penalty was enforced on Liam Everts yesterday, there was only one decision, and unfortunately for Febvre and his supporters, that decision left Gajser as the overall winner.
Prado had crossed the line in seventh position, but was promoted to fifth with the penalties. This means that the red plate passes back to the other red bike of Gajser, who takes a five-point lead into the one-week break with the Liqui Moly MXGP of Germany up next.
Tim Gajser – P1
“The circumstances aren’t how I’d like to win a GP, but I’m happy to take the overall as I felt my riding was good in what were extremely difficult conditions. The early-race passes in race one were very important as this track isn’t easy to make moves on, but once I got out front I was able to control the race and won with a nice gap. Then in race two, I felt confident about my skills in the wet, but I just wasn’t able to get the same passes done and instead ate a lot of roost trying to pass the rider in front. I thought that my mistake had cost me the overall, but as it turns out, I still was able to take the win and the red-plate. A big thanks to the whole team for their help as it wasn’t an easy one but I’m very happy and excited to go to Germany now.”
Romain Febvre – P2
“I worked really hard to be able to race today but the pain in my thumb was still quite high this morning and I surprised even myself in the first race to finish third as I had to ride through a lot of pain; I did a really good job but I knew before the start I would not be able to hold on for the entire race. But when it started to rain again I said to the team ‘this is what I need’. I was riding great after I took another holeshot and was riding a perfect race; I could ride my own race to manage my gap to second, but with four laps to go I had a really bad time with one lapped rider whose actions meant I had to roll two jumps. That was just not fair and my goggles got filled with water too. When I came to the finish I couldn’t understand why the fans were cheering at first because I thought I had missed the overall after Jeffrey passed me on the last lap, but then someone told me Tim had fallen off. It was so great to share this victory on the podium with the fans; they stood out in the rain for me yesterday and again in race two today. Thank you to every one of you for your support. But then, after the podium celebration, came the disappointment.”
Jeffrey Herlings – P3
“We finished 6-1 for 3rd and it could have been better, could have been worse. The results changing after the race meant I lost a few points to the others but I’m pretty satisfied with my second moto. The bike worked well, and ran clean all moto in those conditions, so the team did great. I’m looking forward to Teutschenthal now after a practice race in the UK next week. Difficult this weekend, and we need to think about the health of the riders and think professionally. That’s my opinion.”
Jorge Prado – P4
“The GP of France is done—it went okay overall, finishing P4. When conditions were dry, I was very fast. I had a very nice first moto, although I didn’t have the best feeling in the first 15 minutes. But in the second half of the race, I felt my pace got better and better. By the end of the race, I managed to pass [Romain] Febvre and got close to [Tim] Gajser, so I was on it! The second moto felt like we were just racing over water for the whole lap, which was a pity. We still managed to finish in a decent position, only dropping five points from the leader in the championship. Hopefully, we can get back the red plate at Teutschenthal—I’m looking forward to that.”
Jeremy Seewer – P6
“Overall, my speed is back with good starts, consistent laps and speed at the beginning of the race; it just doesn’t show in the results yet. Fourth in the first moto was good – it could have been even better but for one mistake – and the second moto was survival again in the mud. It’s a shame about the penalty, but those are the rules and that’s how it is.”
MXGP Round Overall – Top 10
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|R1
|R2
|Points
|1
|T Gajser
|HON
|25
|18
|43
|2
|R Febvre
|KAW
|20
|22
|42
|3
|J Herlings
|KTM
|15
|25
|40
|4
|J Prado
|GAS
|22
|16
|38
|5
|P Jonass
|HON
|16
|20
|36
|6
|J Seewer
|KAW
|18
|15
|33
|7
|C Vlaanderen
|YAM
|14
|13
|27
|8
|K Horgmo
|HON
|10
|14
|24
|9
|A Bonacorsi
|YAM
|11
|12
|23
|10
|B Bogers
|FAN
|12
|9
|21
MXGP Championship Points – Top 10
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Gajser, Tim
|SLO
|HON
|348
|2
|Prado, Jorge
|ESP
|GAS
|343
|3
|Febvre, Romain
|FRA
|KAW
|319
|4
|Herlings, J.
|NED
|KTM
|287
|5
|Jonass, Pauls
|LAT
|HON
|253
|6
|Seewer, Jeremy
|SUI
|KAW
|234
|7
|Vlaanderen, C.
|NED
|YAM
|223
|8
|Coldenhoff, G.
|NED
|FAN
|200
|9
|Horgmo, Kevin
|NOR
|HON
|145
|10
|Guillod, V.
|SUI
|HON
|130
MX2 Race One
MX2 was a hectic treat, although the home crowd were missing Thibault Benistant after his crash in Time Practice which saw him ruled out of the GP with a concussion and a small fracture in his vertebra.
Although he confesses to struggling to get the holeshot against lighter riders, Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Championship leader Kay de Wolf had a cunning plan and went for the far outside line off the gate, caught some traction from the side verge and catapulted into the lead to claim his first Fox Holeshot Award of the year. It looked ominous for the pack, but the Dutchman ran wide in the third corner, and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing duo Sacha Coenen and Liam Everts took the chance to get past, with De Wolf’s teammate Lucas Coenen tucking into fourth spot.
Halfway around the second full lap, De Wolf closed back in on Everts, but the Belgian lost the front wheel in the still damp mud and tipped over into the red plate holder. Lucas Coenen gratefully accepted the gift of second place and went chasing after his brother.
Sacha Coenen held on until lap 7, when his brother managed to rail around the outside of an uphill corner and move ahead, ultimately building himself a 10-second gap by the finish to take his third race win of the season.
Sadly for his brother, Sacha suffered a fast downhill crash that he was fortunate to recover from, just after his team-mate Andrea Adamo had moved through into second place.
The Monster Energy Triumph Racing machine of Mikkel Haarup moved up to third, but he was quickly caught by Simon Laengenfelder, who made a move on lap 14 to put his Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing machine ahead. Haarup caught his back wheel and briefly went down, costing him fourth to De Wolf.
The Dutchman got past Laengenfelder with three laps to go, a nice result for him against his main Championship challenger, with Adamo’s second-place finish moving him ahead of the absent Benistant in the standings. Lucas Coenen collected the maximum points, putting him ahead of Everts into third place in the title chase.
MX2 Race Two
With the first gate pick, Lucas took the same outside gate as De Wolf had in race one, but it wasn’t quite enough to beat his brother Sacha to the holeshot.
Lucas ran slightly wide in that first corner, and Laengenfelder and Haarup shot past into second and third. That was only a temporary situation. No sooner had Lucas got back into second than he was chasing down his brother, and halfway around the second full lap he blasted through to lead, and nobody saw which way he went from there.
Meanwhile, Haarup tangled with Laengenfelder again, falling from fourth place to what would eventually be sixth. Sacha Coenen was moved steadily backwards by his rivals through the race, then fell to eventually come home in ninth, nowhere near reflecting the speed he has shown this weekend.
De Wolf got past Sacha to claim second on lap five and held it to the flag, finishing 24-seconds behind his team-mate. Laengenfelder’s third limited the points damage, but he leaves France with a 52-point gap to make up as he heads to his home GP after two weeks of rest and treatment on his recently-plated collarbone.
Adamo’s fourth in race two was good enough to claim third on the podium, with Everts fifth, and the two teammates are 11 points apart in the standings with the Belgian in fourth ahead of the Italian.
Lucas Coenen was ecstatic with his perfect weekend, and sits just 7 points behind Laengenfelder as they head to a track he was frighteningly fast at last season.
Lucas Coenen – P1
“The first moto I was thinking about using the outside gate start like Kay and then on the second one I gave it a try – and it all worked out. We pulled off two great motos today and the win on Saturday, so I’m super super happy with this result – especially after last weekend in Lugo. I will try to keep building on this, and carry this momentum over to Germany next. I want to say a huge thankyou to the team, and also I want to take a moment to wish Thibault (Benistant) a fast recovery after his huge crash this weekend. 1-1 on Sunday with the changing conditions is awesome; let’s keep it up.”
Kay de Wolf – P2
“The first race was intense, but I managed to hold on. In the second moto, I eased up when the rain and storms hit, keeping the bigger picture in mind. It was definitely another great weekend—I’m really happy with the bike and my performance. Being back on the podium and extending my championship lead feels fantastic. I hope we can keep this momentum going!”
Andrea Adamo – P3
“A pretty solid weekend and we’ve made a step compared to the beginning of the season because I am able to be decent every moto. It was a strange weekend because we had good conditions where it was almost dry, and then storms that made it very muddy. A strange feeling…but the second moto was pretty good. I have to be happy…and I have to keep consistent while looking for another step these coming races.”
Simon Längenfelder – P4
“On Saturday, I didn’t have the best start out of the gates, and then I had some issues with my goggles, so it was quite a challenge. I just tried to ride in total control, and I finished seventh. On Sunday, I was really motivated and wanted to do better for sure. I think with a fourth and a third, we achieved this. The second start was better than the first moto, so I think I can be happy. It’s important to remember my collarbone was broken two weeks ago—so normally this would be my first race back after such an injury. I’m happy with how it went and to take the points. Now we have one week to get ready for Germany—my home GP—which I’m really looking forward to!”
Liam Everts – P5
“Difficult weekend and a bit up and down. I won’t give my opinion on what happened on Saturday. Moto one, I was a bit behind Sacha and I crashed with Kay [De Wolf]: a racing incident. They can happen. Something went wrong for me at the start of the second and I struggled in the first fifteen minutes to pass the slower guys but once I got free air I had good pace…obviously it was too late. I’ll come back better in Germany.”
MX2 Round Overall – Top 10
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|R1
|R2
|Points
|1
|L Coenen
|HUS
|25
|25
|50
|2
|K de Wolf
|HUS
|20
|22
|42
|3
|A Adamo
|KTM
|22
|18
|40
|4
|S Laengenfelder
|GAS
|18
|20
|38
|5
|L Everts
|KTM
|15
|16
|31
|6
|M Haarup
|TRI
|16
|15
|31
|7
|F Zanchi
|HON
|14
|13
|27
|8
|Quentin M Prugnieres
|KAW
|13
|11
|24
|9
|O Oliver
|KTM
|7
|14
|21
|10
|R Elzinga
|YAM
|11
|10
|21
MX2 Championship Standings – Top 10
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Poimts
|1
|de Wolf, Kay
|HUS
|342
|2
|Laengenfelder, S.
|GAS
|290
|3
|Coenen, Lucas
|HUS
|283
|4
|Everts, Liam
|KTM
|268
|5
|Adamo, Andrea
|KTM
|257
|6
|Benistant, T.
|YAM
|226
|7
|Haarup, Mikkel
|TRI
|216
|8
|Elzinga, Rick
|YAM
|211
|9
|Coenen, Sacha
|KTM
|159
|10
|Mc Lellan, C.
|TRI
|126
2024 FIM Speedway GP of Germany – Landshut, Round Three Report
Images by Jarek Pabijan and Taylor Lanning
Danish star Mikkel Michelsen admitted “it’s nice to have my mojo back” after defying his mental battles to end his quest for an FIM Speedway Grand Prix win at the Trans MF FIM Speedway GP of Germany – Landshut on Saturday.
Michelsen ended a run of 20 Speedway GPs without a final appearance in spectacular style, as he delivered an electrifying start to beat runner-up Bartosz Zmarzlik, Jack Holder in third and fourth-placed Dominik Kubera in the final.
Despite winning his third Speedway European Championship in 2023, Michelsen has struggled to find his best form in Speedway GP.
But after a winter of hard work on both man and his machines, which included working with Polish sports psychologist Grzegorz Więcław on his mental approach, Michelsen was elated to reap the rewards on an unforgettable night at a sold-out OneSolar Arena.
Mikkel Michelsen
“I have not been in the best place mentally for the last year. That’s something we worked hard on during the winter and it’s paying off right now. I feel way more confident, and I’m way more comfortable when I get my race suit on and get on the bike. Something has been missing and it’s nice to have my mojo back. I just have to keep working hard and hopefully it pays off. It has been a turbulent year and a half, fighting with different issues. It has definitely not been going the way I wanted it to. It wasn’t an easy night in Landshut. We had a lot of issues during the race. But it was nice to have a night when things worked out the way I wanted them to. I am pretty stoked.”
Michelsen defied a difficult gate three to deliver a lightning start that put him in charge of the final. “Gate three had been a nightmare all night,” he said. “I knew we needed to gamble a little bit with the setup to try and see if we could make the most of it. I popped out of the gate just fine and I saw Jack had a good start from gate one. I knew if I didn’t close him down a little bit into the corner, it was game over.
“I just tried to control the race. I might have raced a little too wide, but I was super hyped, and I just wanted to get that win. I’m super happy and I don’t know how else to describe it.”
Landshut staged its first Speedway GP since July 6, 1997, when another Danish star, four-time FIM Speedway world champion Hans Nielsen, topped the podium. None of SGP class of 2024 had raced a Speedway GP round at the OneSolar Arena before and few of them have visited the Bavarian venue regularly.
It was a challenge Zmarzlik was delighted to take on as he claimed top spot in the 2024 Speedway GP World Championship on 50 points – putting him two ahead of Lublin team-mate Holder.
Zmarzlik, who was also second at the Orlen FIM Speedway GP of Poland – Warsaw last Saturday, said: “I am very happy because I was on the podium again, and for me, that’s the most important. A final is a final and I think many races were interesting for the fans. It was a good night for everyone. I last came here about four or five years ago. Every time I come to a new track, or one I don’t ride regularly, I am the most excited. It’s new inspiration for me because I must find a good setup and I love this job. I really like when it makes you think. I am happy about second place and I am proud of my team. They did some really hard work for me. Congrats to all the boys in the final.”
Holder remains second in the Speedway GP standings after taking third place in Landshut. With eight rounds still to race, he’s bracing himself for an epic title showdown with Zmarzlik.
Jack Holder
“I hope he is ready. I’m ready. He has been on top form for many years – he isn’t a four-time world champion for no reason. I have raced him in World Under-21 Championships, and he has beaten me in all of them, and in the GPs too. But thanks to him because it has picked up my level. I want to beat him; everyone does. The target is on his back.”
Jason Doyle was held back by a mechanical failure.
SGP action resumes with the Orlen FIM Speedway GP of Czech Republic – Prague on June 1 as Marketa Stadium stages a record-breaking 30th Speedway GP event.
2024 AFT Round Six Report
Silver Dollar Short Track
Images courtesy of AFT
AFT Singles
Kody Kopp extended his Parts Unlimited AFT Singles lead at Round Six of the AFT Championship – the Silver Dollar Short Track – scoring his third ST victory of the season thus far on Saturday, while Aussie Tom Drane had a night to remember after getting caught up in a crash involving a lapped rider, red flagging the race.
While Kopp would eventually take hold of his customary position out front, the opening stages of the contest saw his primary challengers, Tom Drane and Chase Saathoff, wage their own battle over first, trading the lead back and forth with intersecting lines.
Saathoff’s strategy proved superior in that early fight, and he then put his head down to break free at the front. Meanwhile, Kopp closed in on Drane’s rear wheel in second.
A mistake on the Australian’s part gave Kopp the small opening he needed. Once through, he not only shook Drane but instantly reeled back in Saathoff after trailing him by as much as 1.5 seconds a handful of laps earlier.
In fact, the Rick Ware Racing pilot’s momentum barely stalled upon catching Saathoff; he merely rode around the outside and continued to walk away in the lead.
With the top three seemingly settled at that point, a lapped rider went down upon Saathoff’s overtake as the leaders negotiated traffic. Drane became collateral damage in the crash, going down in a two-part incident that summoned the red flag.
Kopp and Saathoff lined back up in first and second, respectively, while Drane was forced to the back of the pack after looking as if he might not even be fit enough to continue.
There was little drama at the front once the action resumed. Kopp powered away in the same fashion he had prior to the red flag. Saathoff completed his run to second, while Trent Lowe claimed the final step on the podium.
Kody Kopp
“We worked hard for that one,” Kopp said. “We were fast all day, but I was one of the only ones shifting out here today. It was fast, but would it have been consistent in this whole Main when we were running up on the top? Probably not. So we made a game-changing call right before the (Al Lamb’s Dallas Honda Challenge), and I had to go out and learn how to ride the bike again because we weren’t shifting all of a sudden. Thanks to my team. This was a big one for us.”
Californians Tarren Santero and James Ott rounded out the top five.
Drane not only gritted his way to the finish but also charged all the way up to sixth to keep his championship hopes alive.
Kopp now leads with 133 points, followed by Saathoff at 111 and Drane at 108.
AFT Singles Main Result – Silver Dollar Short Track
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|Points
|1
|Kody Kopp
|KTM 450 SX-F
|23 Laps
|25
|2
|Chase Saathoff
|Honda CRF450R
|+1.648
|21
|3
|Trent Lowe
|Honda CRF450R
|+3.471
|18
|4
|Tarren Santero
|Honda CRF450R
|+4.065
|16
|5
|James Ott
|Husqvarna FC 450
|+5.912
|15
|6
|Tom Drane
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+6.193
|14
|7
|Evan Renshaw
|Honda CRF450R
|+6.409
|13
|8
|Michael Inderbitzin
|Honda CRF450R
|+6.828
|12
|9
|Travis Petton
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+7.453
|11
|10
|Justin Anselmi
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+9.084
|10
|11
|Cole Frederickson
|Honda CRF450R
|+9.165
|9
|12
|Ian Wolfe
|Honda CRF450R
|+9.207
|8
|13
|Hunter Bauer
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+9.311
|7
|14
|Logan Eisenhard
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+10.669
|6
|15
|Shayna Texter-Bauman
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+11.452
|5
|16
|Tyler Raggio
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+12.055
|4
|17
|Jared Lowe
|Honda CRF450R
|+14.691
|3
|18
|Olin Kissler
|KTM 450 SX-F
|22 Laps
|2
|19
|T.J Welty
|Honda CRF450R
|14 Laps
|1
AFT Singles Standings – Top 20
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Kody Kopp
|133
|2
|Chase Saathoff
|111
|3
|Tom Drane
|108
|4
|Trent Lowe
|92
|5
|James Ott
|79
|6
|Dalton Gauthier
|76
|7
|Tarren Santero
|66
|8
|Travis Petton
|63
|9
|Logan Eisenhard
|60
|10
|Evan Renshaw
|57
|11
|Tyler Raggio
|52
|12
|Jared Lowe
|45
|13
|Hunter Bauer
|41
|14
|Aidan RoosEvans
|34
|15
|Justin Jones
|32
|16
|Justin Anselmi
|22
|17
|Michael Inderbitzin
|19
|18
|Chad Cose
|19
|19
|Shayna Texter-Bauman
|18
|20
|Cole Frederickson
|15
|21
|Ian Wolfe
|15
|22
|Bradon Pfanders
|12
|23
|Olin Kissler
|11
|24
|Landen Smith
|9
|25
|Jacob Vanderkooi
|3
|26
|Reece Pottorf
|3
|27
|Jacob Cascio
|2
|28
|Jordan Jean
|1
|29
|Evan Kelleher
|1
|30
|T.J Welty
|1
Mission SuperTwins
Silver Dollar Short Track
Nine-time Grand Champ Jared Mees reigned supreme in the inaugural Silver Dollar Short Track in the Mission SuperTwins class. The big crowd that turned out in Chico, California, to see the world’s elite motorcycle dirt trackers compete at the historic Silver Dollar Speedway were treated to a virtuoso performance.
SuperTwins king Mees was fastest in both practice sessions and both qualifying sessions, and then proceeded to win his heat, the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge, and the night’s Main Event. If it sounds clear cut, it was anything but.
Mees grabbed the early lead from holeshotter Dallas Daniels but then came under heavy pressure from Sammy Halbert. In fact, Halbert actually worked his way into the lead after the two broke free from the pack at the front. They then proceeded to dice it out for several laps, all the while Daniels settled in and upped his pace.
Mees finally broke Halbert’s challenge and set about building up a big lead at the front. Halbert in turn shifted his attention to harrying Daniels over second. But even with that delay, the Estenson Racing Yamaha MT-07-mounted ace quickly closed in on Mees’ factory Indian FTR750 after dispatching of Halbert and his venerable Harley-Davidson XR750.
The title rivals would spend the contest’s final three minutes dueling for victory with Mees ultimately holding strong after his young challenger’s last-lap, last-corner bid came up just short.
Jared Mees
“It definitely feels good to get that win,” Mees said. “Dallas got the holeshot, but I was able to get by him. And then here comes Sammy on the ole Hog, and he was giving me a run. He actually stretched it out a little bit, but I was able to get back up to him. I felt like I had a good pace and was maybe checking out, but I lost my rhythm in the lappers. I peeked back and there was Dallas. We went back and forth, and I had to get a little aggressive a couple of times. He’s been riding so good. It feels like every week I have to dig deeper and deeper.”
Halbert completed the podium in third, but only after reclaiming the position from Brandon Robinson on the race’s final lap.
Last week’s winner, Briar Bauman, completed the top five. He was followed to the stripe in sixth through tenth by Jarod Vanderkooi, Dan Bromley, Bronson Bauman, Max Whale, and Declan Bender.
Max Whale
“Who knew going left could be so challenging. Couldn’t gel well at all yesterday with the track or bike. But my team didn’t stop working to get me more comfortable on the bike huge thank you to those guys. Main event I started on the 4th row and came back through to 9th. I knew moving up a class was going to be a challenge, but hey I’m still learning and improving, I’ll keep working! Excited for the rounds coming up.”
Despite being bitterly disappointed by Saturday’s result, Daniels continues to lead the points chase with 124 points to Mees’ 118. Robinson is one point further adrift at 117, followed by Bauman’s 99.
SuperTwins Main Result – Silver Dollar Short Track
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|Points
|1
|Jared Mees
|Indian FTR750
|37 Laps
|25
|2
|Dallas Daniels
|Yamaha MT-07
|+0.436
|21
|3
|Sammy Halbert
|Harley XR750
|+4.908
|18
|4
|Brandon Robinson
|Indian FTR750
|+5.343
|16
|5
|Briar Bauman
|KTM 790 Duke
|+7.226
|15
|6
|Jarod VanDerKooi
|Indian FTR750
|+12.384
|14
|7
|Dan Bromley
|Honda Transalp
|36 Laps
|13
|8
|Bronson Bauman
|KTM 790 Duke
|+3.823
|12
|9
|Max Whale
|Harley XR750
|+6.835
|11
|10
|Declan Bender
|Indian FTR750
|+7.498
|10
|11
|Kolby Carlile
|Yamaha MT-07
|+8.109
|9
|12
|Trevor Brunner
|KTM 790 Duke
|+8.454
|8
|13
|Brandon Price
|Yamaha MT-07
|+9.138
|7
|14
|Cameron Smith
|KTM 790 Duke
|35 Laps
|6
|15
|Michael Hill
|Yamaha MT-07
|+3.117
|5
|16
|Davis Fisher
|Indian FTR750
|14 Laps
|4
SuperTwins Standings – Top 20
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Dallas Daniels
|124
|2
|Jared Mees
|118
|3
|Brandon Robinson
|117
|4
|Briar Bauman
|99
|5
|Jarod VanDerKooi
|85
|6
|Brandon Price
|73
|7
|Davis Fisher
|68
|8
|Trevor Brunner
|60
|9
|Sammy Halbert
|58
|10
|Dan Bromley
|56
|11
|Max Whale
|54
|12
|Johnny Lewis
|43
|13
|Bronson Bauman
|42
|14
|Cameron Smith
|40
|15
|Kolby Carlile
|38
|16
|Declan Bender
|37
|17
|Ben Lowe
|33
|18
|Kayl Kolkman
|13
|19
|Morgen Mischler
|9
|20
|Michael Hill
|7
|21
|Wyatt Vaughan
|7
|22
|Kevin Stollings
|6
|23
|Logan Mcgrane
|4
|24
|Mitch Harvat
|1
Progressive American Flat Track will head back east for the Orange County Half-Mile at Orange County Fair Speedway in Middletown, New York, on Saturday, June 15.
2024 AORC Rounds 5 & 6 – Edenhope, Victoria Wrap
For the full race reports by class and results see:
Milner continues to set AORC pace as Bacon and Reynders chase
The small historic town of Edenhope, close to the Victorian and South Australian border, hosted a cold but dry and dusty fifth and sixth rounds of the AORC over the weekend.
Saturday’s Round Five Sprints wrapped up after six Tests, with Kyron Bacon (Shop Yamaha Off Road Racing Team) claiming the win in E1, Daniel Milner (KTM Australia, DM31 Racing Team) in E2, Jye Dickson (Beta Racing Australia) in E3, Danielle McDonald (Yamaha JGR Ballard’s Off Road Team) in EW and Jett Yarnold (Yamaha Motor Australia, Yamalube) in EJ.
Many of Saturday’s winners then went on to back up their form on Sunday. Consecutive wins were clinched by Kyron Bacon (Shop Yamaha Off Road Racing Team) in E1, Daniel Milner (KTM Australia, DM31 Racing Team) in E2, Jye Dickson (Beta Racing Australia) in E3 and Danielle McDonald (Yamaha JGR Ballard’s Off Road Team) in EW.
Over in EJ though, Davey Gear (Limestone Coast Motorcycles, Yamaha Australia) stole the show to claim the top step on Sunday. Dusty conditions again plagued competitors on Sunday although a few scattered light showers mixed things up a little later in the day.
Daniel Milner and his KTM 450 EXC-F blasted around the dry, sandy sprint tests to claim the top spot of both the E2 class and the outright standings on each day. The KTM DM31 Racing team owner-rider remains unbeaten in his class this year upon return to domestic competition as the series heads into its mid-season break.
Daniel Milner
“There were some seriously dusty, dry conditions for us this weekend, but it went really smoothly. I tried to stay consistent and not make any mistakes or have any moments, and it all came together for me. I’m feeling stronger and fitter now that my injury is behind me, and the team ran a really tight ship all weekend. That made it easy for me to keep pushing and charging out the front of the field. We might have a break in the AORC now, but there’s no relaxing for us – we’ve got the first round of GNCCs next weekend, then Hattah at the start of July. We’ll keep our foot down, train hard and get ourselves into a good routine.”
Round Five Senior Top 20
|Pos
|Rider
|Cl.
|Time
|1
|Daniel MILNER
|E2
|40:06.912
|2
|Kyron BACON
|E1
|40:35.610
|3
|Jonte REYNDERS
|E2
|40:49.568
|4
|Jye DICKSON
|E3
|41:27.546
|5
|William DENNETT
|E2
|41:41.013
|6
|Korey MCMAHON
|E1
|41:50.297
|7
|Stefan GRANQUIST
|E3
|42:14.622
|8
|Max MIDWINTER
|E2
|42:21.319
|9
|Jett YARNOLD
|EJ
|42:37.419
|10
|Joshua WHITEHEAD
|E2
|42:54.234
|11
|Billy HARGY
|E3
|43:18.589
|12
|Davey GEAR
|EJ
|43:21.058
|13
|Tom BUXTON
|E1
|43:46.828
|14
|Ben KEARNS
|E2
|43:59.228
|15
|Thynan KEAN
|E1
|44:03.949
|16
|Will MCINNES
|EJ
|44:04.184
|17
|Brock NICHOLS
|E1
|44:14.636
|18
|Jake HENDERSON
|E2
|44:43.390
|19
|Eli TRIPCONY
|EJ
|44:43.411
|20
|Jackson VERSTEEGEN
|EJ
|44:44.315
Round Six Senior Top 20
|Pos
|Rider
|Cl.
|Time
|1
|Daniel MILNER
|E2
|36:39.765
|2
|Kyron BACON
|E1
|37:02.818
|3
|Jonte REYNDERS
|E2
|37:02.921
|4
|Jye DICKSON
|E3
|37:41.601
|5
|Korey MCMAHON
|E1
|38:04.495
|6
|William DENNETT
|E2
|38:16.078
|7
|Thynan KEAN
|E2
|38:24.019
|8
|Stefan GRANQUIST
|E3
|38:28.617
|9
|Andrew WILKSCH
|E2
|38:41.690
|10
|Davey GEAR
|EJ
|38:52.124
|11
|Max MIDWINTER
|E2
|38:56.540
|12
|Billy HARGY
|E3
|39:07.011
|13
|Jacob SWEET
|E2
|39:39.533
|14
|Ben KEARNS
|E2
|39:42.786
|15
|Tom BUXTON
|E1
|39:42.850
|16
|Joshua WHITEHEAD
|E2
|39:54.973
|17
|Hunter SEMMENS
|E2
|40:26.289
|18
|Eli TRIPCONY
|EJ
|40:36.118
|19
|Oliver PATERNO
|EJ
|40:55.568
2024 AORC Standings after Round Six
E1 Standings
|Pos
|Name
|Total
|1
|Kyron BACON
|140
|2
|Korey MCMAHON
|133
|3
|Tom BUXTON
|120
|4
|Brock NICHOLS
|102
|5
|William EDWARD
|70
|6
|William PRICE
|68
|7
|Billy BRAY
|63
|8
|Damon KUPISZ
|53
|9
|Dale CARROLL
|46
|10
|Christopher WYND
|45
|11
|Cooper SHEIDOW
|40
|12
|Jordan RAYMOND
|40
|13
|Patrick MARTIN
|30
|14
|Kyle LEACH
|30
|15
|Thomas TEED
|28
|16
|Thomas FOSTER
|26
|17
|Zane MACKINTOSH
|25
|18
|Jake SINGLES
|24
|19
|James FLANAGAN
|15
|20
|Thomas LIVESAY
|11
E2 Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Daniel MILNER
|150
|2
|William DENNETT
|120
|3
|Jonte REYNDERS
|110
|4
|Andrew WILKSCH
|92
|5
|Ben KEARNS
|85
|6
|Joshua WHITEHEAD
|76
|7
|Beau RALSTON
|65
|8
|Max MIDWINTER
|60
|9
|Jake HENDERSON
|56
|10
|Deegan GRAHAM
|47
|11
|Jeremy CARPENTIER
|46
|12
|Hunter SEMMENS
|34
|13
|Toé FUGIER
|33
|14
|Thynan KEAN
|32
|15
|Harrison TEED
|28
|16
|Jacob SWEET
|25
|17
|Bailey KOOLEN
|23
|18
|Anthony SOLAR
|22
|19
|Benjamin TEED
|17
|20
|Jacob SINCLAIR
|17
E3 Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Riley MCGILLIVRAY
|128
|2
|Jye DICKSON
|124
|3
|Stefan GRANQUIST
|122
|4
|Billy HARGY
|116
|5
|Patrick MCGILLIVRAY
|89
|6
|Fraser HIGLETT
|76
|7
|Thomas VANCE
|67
|8
|Joshua ANDERSON
|58
|9
|Jonothan RUMBOLD
|50
|10
|Tom DEVRIES
|49
|11
|Campbell HALL
|30
|12
|Luke CHELLAS
|28
|13
|Jaiden TREASURE
|26
|14
|Jarrod DILLON
|23
|15
|Adam GILES
|22
|16
|Lachlan MCLENNAN
|21
|17
|Timothy SHERMAN
|21
|18
|Ryan COSSENS
|16
|19
|Max RIKYS
|14
|20
|Cooper BENGTSON
|14
EW Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Danielle MCDONALD
|142
|2
|Jessica GARDINER
|136
|3
|Emelie KARLSSON
|122
|4
|Ebony NIELSEN
|106
|5
|Chelsea REID
|65
|6
|Monique SIMIONI
|58
|7
|Lauren DUNSTAN
|54
|8
|Madison HEALEY
|52
|9
|Holly BLAKE
|51
|10
|Audrey MOLLER
|46
|11
|Mackenzie FLEMING
|35
|12
|Nenah CHADWICK
|32
|13
|Courtney RUBIE
|31
|14
|Emily BIELENBERG
|30
|15
|Angela SCOTT
|29
|16
|Fynleh DUNCOMBE
|28
|17
|Yolanda TREASURE
|26
|18
|Tracey MCGUIRE
|23
|19
|Rachelle DESSENT
|20
|20
|Cass MCRAE
|16
|21
|Jackie JOYCE
|11
EJ Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Jett YARNOLD
|134
|2
|Eli TRIPCONY
|126
|3
|Jackson VERSTEEGEN
|100
|4
|Oliver PATERNO
|98
|5
|Cody HOWELL
|86
|6
|Davey GEAR
|84
|7
|Kogan LOCK
|76
|8
|Will MCINNES
|67
|9
|Cruiz RIKYS
|66
|10
|Fletcher TUCKER
|57
|11
|Jagger SENIOR
|55
|12
|Charlie TOWNLEY
|42
|13
|Ryan JORDAN
|41
|14
|William KEARNEY
|36
|15
|Hayden MCNEILL
|35
|16
|Jet BRIEN
|28
|17
|Charles INGHAM
|21
|18
|Blake BALDACCHINO
|20
|19
|Beau SPICER
|20
|20
|Jyo BOOKER
|18
The AORC now takes a six-week break, returning with the Queensland Moto Park rounds at the end of July.
In the meantime, many of the AORC regulars will line up for the high-profile Hattah Desert Race on 7-9 July.
2024 Racing schedule
2024 FIM EnduroGP Calendar
|DATE
|VENUE
|COUNTRY
|FMNR
|EGP
|EJ
|EY
|EW
|EO
|5-7 April
|Fafe
|Portugal
|FMP
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|12-14 April
|Valpaços
|Portugal
|FMP
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|10-12 May
|Bacau
|Romania
|FRM
|X
|X
|X
|X
|21-23 June
|Bettola
|Italy
|FMI
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|12-14 July
|Gelnica
|Slovakia
|SMF
|X
|X
|X
|X
|2-4 August
|Rhayader
|Wales/UK
|ACU
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|13-15 September
|Brioude
|France
|FFM
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Reserve date: July 26-28
2024 MXGP Calendar (Provisional)
|Round
|Date
|Country
|Venue
|1
|10 March
|ARGENTINA
|Villa La Angostura, Patagonia
|2
|24 March
|SPAIN
|Intu Xanadu-Arroyomolinos
|3
|07 April
|ITALY
|Riola Sardo, Sardegna
|4
|14 April
|ITALY
|Pietramurata, Trentino
|5
|05 May
|PORTUGAL
|Agueda
|6
|12 May
|SPAIN
|Galicia, Lugo
|7
|19 May
|FRANCE
|Saint Jean d’Angely
|8
|02 June
|GERMANY
|Teutschenthal
|9
|09 June
|LATVIA
|Kegums
|0
|16 June
|ITALY
|Maggiora
|11
|30 June
|INDONESIA
|Sumbawa
|12
|07 July
|INDONESIA
|Lombok
|13
|21 July
|CZECH REPUBLIC
|Loket
|14
|28 July
|BELGIUM
|Lommel, Flanders
|15
|11 August
|SWEDEN
|Uddevalla
|16
|18 August
|THE NETHERLANDS
|Arnhem
|17
|25 August
|SWITZERLAND
|Frauenfeld
|18
|08 September
|TURKIYE
|Afyonkarahisar
|19
|15 September
|CHINA
|Shangahi
|20
|29 September
|ITALY
|TBA
|MXoN
|6 October
|UNITED KINGDOM
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations (Matterley Basin)
2024 FIM Hard Enduro World Championships Provisional Calendar
|DATE
|EVENT
|COUNTRY
|W. CHAMP
|J. WORLD
|10-12 May
|Valleys Extreme
|UK
|X
|X
|30 May-2 June
|Red Bull Erzbergrodeo
|Austria
|X
|X
|19-22 June
|Xross Hard Enduro Rally
|Serbia
|X
|X
|23-27 July
|Red Bull Romaniacs
|Romania
|X
|X
|22-25 August
|Red Bull Tennessee Knockout
|USA
|X
|06-08 September
|Abestone
|Italy
|X
|X
|10-12 October
|Sea to Sky
|Türkiye
|X
|25-27 October
|24MX Hixpania Hard Enduro
|Spain
|X
2024 Monster Energy Supercross & Pro Motocross calendars
2024 FIM Speedway Grand Prix World Championship calendar
|2024 SPEEDWAY GP CALENDAR
|Date
|Event
|Location
|April 27
|FIM Speedway GP of Croatia
|Croatia
|May 11
|FIM Speedway GP of Poland
|Warsaw
|May 18
|FIM Speedway GP of Germany
|Landshut
|June 1
|FIM Speedway GP of Czech Republic
|Prague
|June 15
|FIM Speedway GP of Sweden
|Malilla
|June 29
|FIM Speedway GP of Poland
|Gorzow
|August 17
|FIM Speedway GP of Great Britain
|Cardiff
|August 31
|FIM Speedway GP of Poland
|Wroclaw
|September 7
|FIM Speedway GP of Latvia
|Riga
|September 14
|FIM Speedway GP of Denmark
|Vojens
|September 28
|FIM Speedway GP of Poland
|Torun
|2024 FIM SPEEDWAY OF NATIONS: Manchester, Great Britain
|Date
|Series
|Event
|Tuesday, July 9
|FIM Speedway of Nations
|Semi Final 1
|Wednesday, July 10
|FIM Speedway of Nations
|Semi Final 2
|Friday, July 12
|FIM Speedway of Nations
|SON2
|Saturday, July 13
|FIM Speedway of Nations
|Final
|2024 FIM SGP2 (FIM Speedway Under 21 World Championship)
|Date
|Event
|Location
|Friday, June 14
|FIM SGP2 of Sweden
|Malilla
|Friday, September 6
|FIM SGP2 of Latvia
|Riga
|Friday, September 27
|FIM SGP2 of Poland
|Torun
|2024 FIM SGP3 (FIM Speedway Youth World Championship)
|Friday, June 28
|FIM SGP3 Final
|Gorzow, Poland
|2024 FIM SGP4 FIM Speedway Youth World Cup (SGP4)
|Saturday, June 15
|FIM SGP4
|Malilla, Sweden
2024 FIM E-Xplorer World Cup provisional calendar
|Date
|Location
|16-17 February
|TBA, Japan*
|3-4 May
|TBA, Norway**
|21-23 June
|Vollore-Montagne, France
|20-22 September
|Crans-Montana, Switzerland
|29-1 November/December
|TBA, India*
2024 Penrite ProMX Championship Calendar
|2024 Penrite ProMX Championship presented by AMX Superstores Calendar
|Round
|Date
|Location
|Round One
|March 17
|Wonthaggi, Vic
|Round Two
|April 7
|Horsham, Vic
|Round Three
|May 5
|Gillman, SA
|Round Four
|May 26
|Maitland, NSW
|Round Five
|June 23
|Murray Bridge, SA
|Round Six
|July 21
|Toowoomba, Qld
|Round Seven
|August 11
|MX Farm Queensland, Gympie, Qld
|Round Eight
|August 17-18
|Queensland Moto Park, Coulson, Qld
2024 FIM Baja World Cup calendar
|Date
|Venue
|Country
|08-10 February
|Saudi Baja
|Saudi Arabia
|02-04 May
|Baja TT Dehesa
|Spain
|26-28 July
|Baja Aragon
|Spain
|08-11 August
|Baja Hungary
|Hungary
|31. Oct – 2 Nov
|Baja Qatar
|Qatar
|08-10 November
|Baja TT do Oeste
|Portugal
|15-17 November
|Dubai International Baja
|United Arab Emirates
|28-30 November
|Jordan Baja
|Jordan
2024 Australian Track and Dirt Track calendar
- Australian Senior Track Championship
- May 4-5, Mick Doohan Raceway, North Brisbane (Qld)
- North Brisbane Junior Motorcycle Club;
- Australian Senior Dirt Track Championship
- July 20-21, Drays Park, Gunyarra (Qld)
- Whitsunday Dirt Riders;
- Australian Junior Track Championship
- August 10-11, Daroobalgie Speedway, Forbes (NSW)
- Forbes Auto Sports Club; and
- Australian Junior Dirt Track Championship
- September 28-29, Jambaroo Park, Mildura (Vic)
- North-West Victorian Motorcycle Club.
2024 Aussie Flat Track Nationals Calendar
- Round 1: Flat Track Layout – Appin, NSW, Saturday, July 27
- Round 2: TT Layout – Appin, NSW, Sunday July 28
- Round 3: Flat Track Layout – Brisbane, Qld, Saturday, August 31
- Round 4: TT Layout – Brisbane, Qld, Sunday, September 1
- Round 5: Flat Track Layout – Gunnedah, NSW, Saturday, November 16
- Round 6: TT Layout – Gunnedah, NSW, Sunday November 17
2024 FIM Sand Race World Cup Calendar
- 2-4 February – Enduropale du Touquet Pas-de-Calais (FRA) – FFM
- 23-25 February – Enduro del Verano (ARG) – CAMOD
- 12-13 October – Weston Beach Race (GBR) – ACU
- 1-3 November – Bibione Sand Storm (ITA) – FMI
- 22-24 November – Monte Gordo Sand Experience (POR) – FMP
- 7-8 December – Ronde des Sables (FRA) – FFM
2024 NZMX Nationals Calendar
- 27th & 28th January 2024 – Woodville GP (Woodville)
- February 3, 2024 – Round 1 NZMX Nationals (Rotorua)
- February 25, 2024 – Round 2 NZMX Nationals (Balclutha)
- March 23, 2024 – Round 3 NZMX Nationals (Pukekohe)
- April 13, 2024 – Round 4 NZMX Nationals (Taranaki)