2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Round 12 – AT&T Stadium – Texas

Images by Jeff Kardas

450

Eli Tomac started the night off well with victory in the opening 450 Heat ahead of Justin Barcia. Ken Roczen won his Heat from Chase Sexton and Jason Anderson while series leader Cooper Webb was fifth behind his KTM team-mate Marvin Musquin after a fall.

450 Main

Ken Roczen scored the holeshot in the Main but it was a close run affair with Cooper Webb on the inside and Justin Barcia on the outside as they rounded turn one.

Roczen continued to lead Webb until late in the race when he got the better of the Honda man and went on to make it three in a row at Arlington.

Barcia and Tomac went on to battle continuously throughout the majority of the Main but it was the Kawasaki man that took that final podium spot.

Cooper Webb has now won three 450 Mains in a row, what is even more impressive is that he has won five out of the last six Mains, and has won half of the 12 rounds contested so far in this 17 round season. Roczen’s second place keeps him within striking distance as only 15-points separate the duo at the top of the championship standings.

Cooper Webb

“I was just focusing on being consistent. I rode terrible in that heat race and didn’t like being put on the ground – that fired me up and got me going for the Main Event. To ride with Kenny that whole race and make a late charge was awesome, I felt really good out there. It’s incredible to get three here in Dallas, it’s unheard of for me. I’m pumped!”

Supercross now has a break for a few weeks before reconvening in Atlanta for a triple-header on April 11/14/18 before heading to Utah’s Salt Lake City for the penultimate round on April 25 head of the championship finale at the same venue on May 2.

Cooper Webb – P1

Ken Roczen – P2

“We had a really good practice and I felt comfortable on the track. There were a lot of big rhythms and overall it was a much better supercross track. My heat race went well; I started in third and worked my way up to first, giving me a good gate pick. In the main event I got the holeshot, felt really good and led for most of the race, with most of the fast guys behind me. I’m guessing they were studying me, and Cooper made the pass happen. I tried to keep on his wheel all the way until the end, which is what I did, and we ended up in second. This finish was a lot better. The dream is still alive, and we have five races to go. I’ve been getting better and better, and I’m not going to give up. We’ll take a couple of weekends off and come back to Atlanta with hopes of continuing to improve through the end of the season.”

Eli Tomac – P3

“My KX450 was hooking up great all day. I know my speed is there and the bike is working great, I just need to work on cleaning up a few little things and making some passes stick earlier on in the race. I kept getting close to Cooper (Webb)’s rear wheel and just needed to make something happen. I am looking forward to having this two week break and get ready for Atlanta’s three races.”

Justin Barcia – P4

“This was one of the hardest fourth-place finishes I’ve ever gotten. I charged so hard and was so close to the podium, it was a little bit frustrating. It was definitely one of the more intense races I’ve ever had and with such an aggressive track, the top four of us were just on top of each other the whole race trying as hard as we could. All-in-all, it was a great race but I definitely wanted to be on the box. We’re going to be working hard going into Atlanta, wanting more – to be on the podium, up front and getting wins.”

Jason Anderson – P5

“It was kind of a mediocre night for me, nothing too crazy. I feel like today was my ‘slower’ day on the track, so I’m hoping that we can get a little bit better so we can be on the podium.”

Dean Wilson – P10

“My qualifier was pretty good and I felt really good on the bike. My end result is a little disappointing because I feel like I rode good earlier in the day but I just need to have better race craft. We’ll try again at Atlanta and just keep pushing to be better.”

Marvin Musquin – DNF

“Going through the sand section, I made a mistake and another rider behind me jumped and landed right behind me, hit me and I went down. I landed wrong on my hand and tweaked my wrist. With the pain and having no strength, I couldn’t keep going. I wanted to gain more riding out of it, considering I didn’t race Tuesday and even Saturday, but now we are going into a break so we’ll do our best to recover and get better for Atlanta.”

450 Results

Pos Rider Bike Interval 1 Cooper Webb KTM 26 Laps 2 Ken Roczen Honda +1.351s 3 Eli Tomac Kawasaki +3.434s 4 Justin Barcia GasGas +5.586s 5 Jason Anderson Husqvarna +15.282s 6 Malcolm Stewart Yamaha +30.449s 7 Dylan Ferrandis Yamaha +31.399s 8 Joey Savatgy KTM +33.465s 9 Aaron Plessinger Yamaha +36.393s 10 Dean Wilson Husqvarna +1 lap 11 Broc Tickle Honda +6.594s 12 Vince Friese Honda +14.660s 13 Max Anstie Suzuki +27.149s 14 Mitch Oldenburg Honda +31.896s 15 Kyle Chisholm Yamaha +33.349s

450 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Cooper Webb 275 2 Ken Roczen 260 3 Eli Tomac 234 4 Justin Barcia 214 5 Aaron Plessinger 183 6 Malcolm Stewart 179 7 Jason Anderson 171 8 Dylan Ferrandis 153 9 Joey Savatgy 138 10 Marvin Musquin 136

250

Cameron McAdoo won the opening 250 Heat from Jarrett Frye and Coty Schock while the second Heat was won by Justin Cooper ahead of Hunter Lawrence and Jalek Swoll.

250 Main

Justin Cooper scored the holeshot in the 250 Main and never looked back.

Hunter Lawrence was running well in third place and recorded the fastest lap of the Main but a miscued jump sent him long and he couldn’t get the Honda stopped in order to take the next turn.

Lawrence went over the barriers in what could have been a really ugly incident if not for the catch-net and was lucky to only lose two positions.

Cameron McAdoo put in a strong race to bag 23-points for second while both Seth Hammaker and Jalek Swoll were beneficiaries of Hunter’s mistake to take third and fourth respectively.

With that victory Justin Cooper moves back into the series lead by two-points over Cameron McAdoo. Hunter Lawrence slips to third, six-points off the series lead.

Justin Cooper – P1

“It was a great night. It kind of gave me flashbacks to the first round in Orlando. I was first in every practice, won the heat race, and won the main. It was nice to get two holeshots tonight. We’ve been working to get back to that. It’s been a tough road this season with being on the ground and working my way from last in the main. I’ve had to fight for every position, so this was the kind of race I’ve been looking for. You can take it for granted when it comes so easy. I definitely showed myself what can happen at these last couple of races, so it was really good to have some clean air again, and it was nice to click off laps like I was at the practice track. I had a good flow and was just managing the gap the whole race. It feels good to be back on top and to leave with the red plate. I’m looking forward to the Atlanta rounds.”

Cameron McAdoo – P2

“It’s good to get a good result, but every point counts and we need to win. There are plenty of positives to take away from the race and we’ll take advantage of these two weeks off to come back out fighting for this championship in Atlanta.”

Seth Hammaler – P3

“It was a hectic first few laps and I was mostly just trying to find a good flow. It was a tough track and with all things considered, I’m happy that we were able to make it back on the podium. I’m looking forward to finishing out the season strong after our break.”

Hunter Lawrence – P5

“I had a bittersweet ending here in Dallas. It was a pretty good weekend, getting second in the heat race, but a bit of an unfortunate ending in the main. I was riding well in third, pushing and pushing, but I kept getting caught up with lappers. I felt like I was catching the guys just inch by inch, and I pushed myself but made a mistake. I landed on the far righthand side of the berm, where they built a little lip into it. It was a pretty harsh landing, as I’m sure the videos show, with me ending up in the net. I’m so thankful that the nets were there to save me and the bike so we could finish and bring it home in fifth. It was good considering what it could have been with the crash. Coming into Arlington, we were in fourth and 16 points down, but now we’re only six points behind. Having the red plate and then passing it on is a bit of a bummer, but we’re still in it. I’m looking forward to two weeks off now to regroup and come back swinging in Atlanta. I can’t thank the team and everyone enough!”

Nate Thrasher – P9

“It was a good night at Arlington 3 after a tough start to the day. In the first timed qualifying, I had a pretty big crash and hit my jaw pretty good. I thought I broke it. I finished up the session and just pushed through it to end up seventh. I missed the second qualifying and went to go get an x-ray at the hospital. We got back here probably 30 minutes before I had to go out. So we got dressed, got ready, took a little medicine, and then we went out and rode the best we could. Ninth was the best we had tonight, but we had the speed to be up there in the top five for sure. We have got to keep pushing and keep getting a little bit better on the weekend. We’ve got a three-week break, so the plan is to just get healthy and come back in Atlanta.”

Jarrett Fry – P10

“Arlington 3 was a better day for me. I qualified 10th and pulled the holeshot in the heat race. It was pretty cool to lead a lap and then finish second after some tough races. In the main, I didn’t get the start I needed. On the second lap, I had a big moment and almost went down, so I just tried to finish the best I could. I ended up 10th, which is not what I’m looking for, but it was a better day, so we’re going to go back to work and get ready for Atlanta.”

250SX Results

Pos Rider Bike Interval 1 Justin Cooper Yamaha 19 Laps 2 Cameron McAdoo Kawasaki +3.538s 3 Seth Hammaker Kawasaki +11.016s 4 Jalek Swoll Husqvarna +17.390s 5 Hunter Lawrence Honda +22.891s 6 Garrett Marchbanks Yamaha +26.258s 7 Chris Blose GasGas +32.154s 8 Kyle Peters Honda +34.700s 9 Nate Thrasher Yamaha +36.679s 10 Jarrett Frye Yamaha +1 lap

250 West Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Justin Cooper 108 2 Cameron McAdoo 106 3 Hunter Lawrence 102 4 Jalek Swoll 93 5 Garrett Marchbanks 93 6 Seth Hammakler 88 7 Chris Blose 68 8 Kyle Peters 63 9 Coty Schock 57 10 Nate Thrasher 56

2021 Racing schedule

2021 Provisional MXGP Calendar

Rnd Grand Prix Date 1 MXGP of Oman, Muscat Fri 2 Apr – Sat 3 Apr 2 MXGP of Italy, TBA Sat 24 Apr – Sun 25 Apr 3 MXGP of Portugal, Agueda Sat 8 May – Sun 9 May 4 MXGP of The Netherlands, Oss Sat 22 May – Sun 23 May 5 MXGP of Germany, Teutschenthal Sat 29 May – Sun 30 May 6 MXGP of Russia, Orlyonok Sat 12 Jun – Sun 13 Jun 7 MXGP of Latvia, Kegums Sat 19 Jun – Sun 20 Jun 8 MXGP of Jakarta (INA), Jakarta Sat 3 Jul – Sun 4 Jul 9 MXGP of Indonesia, Semarang Sat 10 Jul – Sun 11 Jul 10 MXGP of Czech Replublic, Loket Sat 24 Jul – Sun 25 Jul 11 MXGP of Belgium, Lommel Sat 31 Jul – Sun 1 Aug 12 MXGP of Sweden, Uddevalla Sat 7 Aug – Sun 8 Aug 13 MXGP of Finland, Iitti-KimiRing Sat 21 Aug – Sun 22 Aug 14 MXGP of Igora Drive (RUS), Igora Drive Sat 28 Aug – Sun 29 Aug 15 MXGP of Turkey, Afyonkarahisar Sat 11 Sep – Sun 12 Sep 16 MXGP of China, TBA Sat 18 Sep – Sun 19 Sep 17 MXGP of France, St Jean d’Angely Sat 9 Oct – Sun 10 Oct 18 MXGP of Spain, intu Xanadu-Arroyomolinos Sat 16 Oct – Sun 17 Oct 19 TBA Sat 30 Oct – Sun 31 Oct 20 MXGP of Patagonia Argentina, Neuquen Sat 13 Nov – Sun 14 Nov

2021 Yamaha AORC presented by MXStore calendar

Round Location Date Rounds 1 & 2 Nowra, NSW March 27-28 Rounds 3 & 4 TBA, VIC April 17-18 Rounds 5 & 6 Kyogle, NSW July 17-18 Rounds 7 & 8 TBA, QLD August 6-7 Rounds 9 & 10 Kingston SE, SA September 18-19 Rounds 11 & 12 Omeo, VIC October 16-17

2021 Australian Penrite ProMX calendar

Rnd Date Location 1 Apr-11 Wonthaggi, Victoria

Classes: MX1, MX2, MX3, 125 CUP

2 May-02 Canberra, ACT

Classes: MX1, MX2, MX3

3 May-30 Gilman, South Australia

Classes: MX1, MX2, MX3, 125 CUP

4 Jun-27 Maitland, NSW

Classes: MX1, MX2, MX3, Classic Motocross Evolution Motocross Cup

5 Jul-25 Wodonga, Victoria

Classes: MX1, MX2, MX3, 125 CUP

6 Aug-08 QMP, Queensland

Classes: MX1, MX2, MX3, MXW, AORC (Fri & Sat)

7/8 August 14-15 Coolum, Queensland

Classes: MX1, MX2, MX3, VETS (Sat)

MX1, MX2, MX3, MXW (Sun)

2021 Speedway GP Calendar

Date Round Location Apr-24 2021 FIM Speedway Grand Prix TBC May-15 2021 PZM Warsaw FIM Speedway Grand Prix of Poland PGE Narodowy May-22 2021 German FIM Speedway Grand Prix Bergring Arena Jun-05 2021 Czech Republic FIM Speedway Grand Prix Marketa Stadium Jun-19 2021 FIM Speedway Grand Prix TBC Jul-17 2021 Adrian Flux British FIM Speedway Grand Prix Principality Stadium Jul-31 2021 Betard Wroclaw FIM Speedway Grand Prix OF POLAND Olympic Stadium Aug-14 2021 Swedish FIM Speedway Grand Prix G&B Arena Aug-28 2021 Russian FIM Speedway Grand Prix Anatoly Stepanov Stadium Sep-11 2021 Danish FIM Speedway Grand Prix Sponsored by ECCO Vojens Speedway Center Oct-02 2021 Torun FIM Speedway Grand Prix of Poland Marian Rose MotoArena

2021 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship (Provisional)

Round Date Event Loc. Round 1 May 7-9 Extreme XL Lagares Portugal FMP Round 2 June 3-6 Red Bull Erzbergrodeo Austria AMF Round 3 July 10/11 TBD Italy FMI Round 4 July 27-31 Red Bull Romaniacs Romania FRM Round 5 August 14/15 Red Bull TKO USA AMA Round 6 September 18/19 TBD Poland PZM Round 7 October 1-3 Hixpania Hard Enduro Spain RFME Round 8 October 30/31 GetzenRodeo Germany DMSB

2021 Australian Speedway events

Championship Location Date 2021 Australian Under 21’s Speedway Championship Gillman Speedway, SA Postponed 2021 Australian Junior Speedway Sidecar Championship Pinjar Park, WA 3-4 April, 2021 2021 Australian Senior Speedway Sidecar Championship Pinjar Park, WA 3-4 April, 2021 2021 Speedway FIM Oceania Speedway Championship Gillman Speedway, SA Postponed to November 2021 Speedway FIM Oceania Speedway Sidecar Championship Gillman Speedway, SA 17 April, 2021

2021 FIM Cross-Country Rallies calendar

Date Event Cat 1 RallyGP Cat 2 Rally 2 Cat 3 Grp1 Moto-Rally Grp1 Moto-Rally Grp2 Moto Enduro Grp3 Quad Adventure Trophy Grp1+3 SSV April 9-13 BP Ultimate Portugal Rally (POR) X X X X X X June 7-13 Rally Kazakhstan (KAZ) X X X X X July 1-11 Silkway Rally (RUS) X X X X X August 13-22 Rally do Sertoes (BRA) X X X X X October 8-13 Rallye du Maroc (MAR) X X X X X X November 6-12 Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge (UAE) X X X X X X

2021 AMA Supercross calendar

2021 AMA Supercross Calendar Round 1 Houston, Texas East NRG Stadium Sat, January 16 Round 2 Houston, Texas East NRG Stadium Tues, January 19 Round 3 Houston, Texas East NRG Stadium Sat, January 23 Round 4 Indianapolis, Indiana East Lucas Oil Stadium Sat, January 30 Round 5 Indianapolis, Indiana East Lucas Oil Stadium Tues, February 2 Round 6 Indianapolis, Indiana East Lucas Oil Stadium Sat, February 6 Round 7 Orlando, Florida East Camping World Stadium Sat, February 13 Round 8 Orlando, Florida West Camping World Stadium Sat, February 20 Round 9 Daytona Beach, Florida West Daytona Int. Speedway Sat, March 6 Round 10 Arlington, Texas West AT&T Stadium Sat, March 13 Round 11 Arlington, Texas West AT&T Stadium Tues, March 16 Round 12 Arlington, Texas West AT&T Stadium Sat, March 20 Round 13 Atlanta, Georgia West Atlanta Motor Speedway Sat, April 10 Round 14 Atlanta, Georgia West Atlanta Motor Speedway Tues, April 13 Round 15 Atlanta, Georgia West Atlanta Motor Speedway Sat, April 17 Round 16 Salt Lake City, Utah East Rice-Eccles Stadium Sat, April 24 Round 17 Salt Lake City, Utah W/E Rice-Eccles Stadium Sat, May 1

2021 GNCC

Round Date Event Name City, State Micro/eMTB Rnd 1 Feb 20-21 Big Buck Union, SC Micro Rnd 2 Mar 6-7 Wild Boar Palatka, FL Micro Rnd 3 Mar 13-14 The General Washington, GA Micro/eMTB Rnd 4 Mar 27-28 Camp Coker Bullet Society Hill, SC Micro Rnd 5 Apr 17-18 Tiger Run Union, SC Micro/eMTB Rnd 6 May 1-2 Hoosier Crawfordsville, IN Micro/eMTB Rnd 7 May 22-23 The John Penton Millfield, OH Micro/eMTB Rnd 8 Jun 5-6 Mason-Dixon Mount Morris, PA Micro/eMTB Rnd 9 Jun 26-27 Snowshoe Snowshoe, WV eMTB Rain Jul 10-11 RAIN DATE – – – Jul-31 Loretta Lynn eMTB Hurricane Mills, TN eMTB Rnd 10 Sep 11-12 The Mountaineer Beckley, WV Micro/eMTB Rnd 11 Sep 25-26 Burr Oak Millfield, OH Micro Rnd 12 Oct 9-10 Buckwheat 100 Newburg, WV Micro Rnd 13 Oct 23-24 Ironman Crawfordsville, IN Micro Rain Nov 13-14 RAIN DATE – –

2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship

Round Date Raceway Location Round 1 May 29 Fox Raceway National Pala, CA Round 2 June 5 Thunder Valley National Lakewood, CO Round 3 June 19 High Point National Mt Morris, PA Round 4 June 26 Southwick National Southwick, MA Round 5 July 3 Redbud National Buchanan, MI Round 6 July 17 Spring Creek National Millville, MN Round 7 July 24 Washougal National Washougal, WA Round 8 August 14 Unadilla National New Berlin, MY Round 9 August 21 Budds Creek National Mechanicsville, MD Round 10 August 28 Ironman National Crawfordsville, IN Round 11 September 4 Pala National Pala, CA Round 12 September 11 Hangtown National Sacremento, CA

2021 Progressive American Flat Track calendar

Round Date Event Location Rnd 1 March 12 Volusia Half-Mile I Volusia Speedway, Barberville, FL Rnd 2 March 13 Volusia Half-Mile II Volusia Speedway, Barberville, FL Rnd 3 May 1 Atlanta Super TT Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, GA Rnd 4 May 22 Texas Half-Mile Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, TX Rnd 5 May 29 Chicago Half-Mile Dirt Oval Route 66, Joliet, IL Rnd 6 June 18 OKC Mile I Remington Park, Oklahoma City, OK Rnd 7 June 19 OKC Mile II Remington Park, Oklahoma City, OK Rnd 8 June 26 Lima Half-Mile Allen County Fairgrounds, Lima, OH Rnd 9 July 17 DuQuoin Mile DuQuoin Fairgrounds, DuQuoin, IL Rnd 10 July 24 Port Royal Half-Mile Port Royal Speedway, Port Royal, PA Rnd 11 August 14 New York Short Track Weedsport Speedway, Weedsport, NY Rnd 12 August 21 Peoria TT Peoria Motorcycle Club, Peoria, IL Rnd 13 September 4 Springfield Mile I Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield, IL Rnd 14 September 5 Springfield Mile II Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield, IL Rnd 15 September TBD TBA Doubleheader I, California Rnd 16 September TBD TBA Doubleheader II, California Rnd 17 October 8 Charlotte Half-Mile Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, NC

2021 New Zealand Motocross Championship

Round Location Date Round One Woodville Grand Prix 31st January, 2021 Round Two Rotorua 21st February, 2021 Round Three Hawkes Bay 20th March, 2021 Round Four Taupo 28th March, 2021

2021 New Zealand Cross-Country Championships

Round Location Date Round 1 Bush Riders MCC, Marton Sunday, February 28 Round 2 Central Hawke’s Bay MCC, Dannevirke Sunday, March 14 Round 3 Gore & Districts MCC, Gore Saturday, April 17 Round 4 Mosgiel District MCC, Mosgiel Saturday, April 18

2021 New Zealand Enduro Championship

Round Location Date Round 1 Tokoroa 11th April Round 2 Hosted by Kapi Mana Motorcycle Club 24th & 25th April Round 3 Hosted by Kapi Mana Motorcycle Club (race days TBC) 5th, 6th & 7th June Round 4 Masterton; Martinborough 12th June & 13th June

FIM Bajas World Cup 2021 (Provisional)

Date Round Location Nation 18-20 Feb Dubai Intl Baja Dubai UAE 18-20 Mar Jordan Baja Aqaba Jordan 8-10 Apr Qatar Int Baja Doha Qatar 28-30 May Baja do Pinahl Serta Portugal 17-19 Jun Baja Jalapao 500 Teruel Spain 23-25 Jul Baja Aragon Teruel Spain 5-8 Aug Hungarian Baja Varpalota Hungary 29 Aug-1 Sep Atacama Baja 1 Copiapo Chile 2-4 Sep Atacama Baja 2 Copiapo Chile 28-30 Oct Baja Portalegre Portalegre Portugal

2021 Provisional Australian Supercross dates

25 September – Further information TBA

9 October – Further information TBA

16 October – Further information TBA

23 October – Further information TBA

30 October – Further information TBA

6 November – Further information TBA

20 November – Further information TBA

27 November – Further information TBA

2021 Australian Four Day Enduro (A4DE) Cancelled

2021 Enduro Australian Three Day Vintage Enduro (A3VE)

7-9 May – Blackwood, VIC

2021 Finke Desert Race

11-14 June – Northern Territory

2021 Hattah Desert Race

3-4 July – Hattah, Victoria

2021 Motocross Australian Classic Motocross Championship

9-11 July – Nowra, NSW

2021 Motocross Australian Post Classic Motocross

16-18 July – Nowra, NSW

2021 International Six Day Enduro (ISDE)

30 August – 4 September – Italy

U.S. AMA West ISDE Qualifier Series

March 20-21: Red Mountain, Calif., Desert MC and Prospectors MC, AMA District 37 Sprint Enduro

April 17-18: Campwood, Ariz., Arizona Trail Riders, AMA AMRA

May 22-23: Craig, Colo., Enduro Colorado, AMA RMEC

U.S. AMA East ISDE Qualifier Series