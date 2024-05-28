Manjimup 15,000 this weekend

One of Australia’s highest-profile motocross races, the fabled Manjimup 15,000, will take place this weekend at the Cosy Creek Circuit in the south-west of Western Australia.

A massive rider line-up is headed west, with even some international riders flying in for the event, which sees thousands of spectators flock to the iconic venue for some intense racing on one of Australia’s great tracks.

Jed Beaton flying the CDR Yamaha Monster Energy team flag, while Ryder Kingsford will keep his YZ250F wedged for the Yamalube Yamaha Racing Team. Dean Ferris was entered for the race but due to injuries sustained last weekend will stay at home while he recovers. As part of the trip to the west, Yamaha riders and teams will also host a ride day at Coastal Park in Henderson, the day after the Manjimup 15,000, on Monday, June 3.

Wollongong to host Australian Supercross in November

Wollongong will host round two of the 2024 Australian Supercross Championship at WIN Stadium on Saturday, 2nd November, returning to Wollongong for the first time in five years.

Kelly Bailey – Championship Director

“We’ve always had strong support in New South Wales, notably with 40,000 fans attending our last two events in Newcastle. We anticipate Wollongong also delivering a significant level of support given the large moto community within the Illawarra and surrounding regions, which should translate into a strong showing at the event, and even bigger atmosphere. WIN stadium is perfect for supercross, with three grandstands and the eastern hill with grass seating, it provides ample viewing options of the show and track. Equally location wise, being close to public transport, and walking distance to the beach as well as hotels, shops, restaurants in the CBD ensures travelling fans can make a truly memorable weekend of it.”

The New South Wales based round will uniquely run the Triple Crown format, with championship points on offer for each of the three main event races. This format provides fans triple the stakes, energy, and excitement throughout the night, and opens the door for unexpected outcomes, crashes or comebacks.

Queensland is set to host the opening round at Kayo Stadium in Redcliffe on Saturday 12th October 2024.

Dean Ferris injured at Maitland

Current MX1 champ, Dean Ferris, fell in the first practice session of the weekend at Maitland and was unable to race. It was a heavy hit that saw Ferris lay motionless on the track as track marshals rushed to him. He was taken to RACESAFE and then onto hospital for further evaluation. He was concussed from a head hit and then when assessed in hospital, they detected some broken metatarsals in his hand.

Under Motorcycling Australia protocols, Ferris must remain off the bike for 12 days before gaining a clearance to ride, but the hand injury will exceed that so he will be sidelined for 4-6 weeks has he recovers.

Dean Ferris

“My recollection is I jumped down the left side of the track and there was some dirt there that marked the inside of the sweeping left-hand corner. I grabbed the side of that when I landed, and it pitched the bike sideways, and I went over the handlebars. I was dazed there for a while but came good on the way to the Hospital, and then once there, they checked both my hands and wrists as I felt pain in them. My hand has an issue, but the wrists were ok so now it’s just a matter of letting my hand recover before I get back on the bike. I would love to say I will be back my Murray Bridge, but I think Toowoomba is a bit more realistic

if everything goes smoothly with the recovery.”

2025 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship calendar

The FIM SuperEnduro World Championship calendar for 2025 has been released, consisting of seven rounds in six countries and kicking off in the tail end of 2024, in December in Gliwice, Poland on the 14th.

The next two events in January will take the competitors to Riesa (Germany) and Cluj-Napoca (Romania). On 1 February , the SuperEnduro riders will travel to Łódź (Poland) and then just a week later, the spotlight will be on Budapest (Hungary).

After a three-week break, the competitors will meet again on 1 March in Newcastle (United Kingdom), hometown of current FIM SuperEnduro World Champion Billy Bolt. The final round of the 2025 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship will take place one week later, on 8 March, in Liévin (France).

John Collins – FIM Enduro Director

“Next year will mark an exciting and fresh chapter for the FIM SuperEnduro World Championship, the 2025 calendar reinforces the strength of the series, which is sure to grow under the leadership of our new promoter Sport UP Agency. 2025 will be an intense schedule and should deliver a campaign packed with great action and entertainment for the fans.”

2025 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship calendar

Date Location Nation 14 Dec. (2024) Gliwice / PreZero – Arena Poland 4 January Riesa / WT Energiesysteme Arena Germany 18 January Cluj-Napoca / BTArena Romania 1 February Lodz / Atlas Arena Poland 8 February Budapest / MVM Dome Hungary 1 March Newcastle / Utilita Arena Great Britain 8 March Liévin / Arena Stade Couvert France

MXGP calendar update – Lombok double-header

The Indonesian rounds of the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship will now see a venue change with both of the Indonesian Grand Prix being hosted in Lombok. That will see the MXGP of Sumbawa replaced by the MXGP of West Nusa Tenggara, scheduled to take place on June 29-30. A week later, as previously scheduled, the MXGP of Lombok will occur at the same venue on July 6-7.

This double-header is set to deliver spectacular shows for the many enthusiastic fans from Indonesia and around the world. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to experience the thrill of world-class MXGP racing amidst the natural beauty of Lombok, making for an unforgettable fortnight of sport and discovery.

2024 FIM Motocross World Championship Calendar

Aussies claim three FIM SGP Challenge slots

Three Australians – Jack Holder, Max Fricke and Brady Kurtz – have secured places in the FIM SGP Challenge in Pardubice. The trio qualified after a series of Continental qualifying meetings over the last week, while it was disappointments for reigning Aussie champion Rohan Tungate and Jaimon Lidsey, who failed to progress.

The final eight riders were decided following the last pair of Qualifying rounds – staged in Žarnovica in Slovakia and Lonigo in Italy – to determine the starting line-up at Pardubice in the Czech Republic on 4 October. At stake in the autumn will be four invaluable full-time positions behind the tapes for the 2025 FIM Speedway Grand Prix World Championship (SGP).

Despite carrying a shoulder injury, the star of the show in Žarnovica was Denmark’s Anders Thomsen. The 30-year-old, who was fifteenth in last year’s SGP series after missing the final three rounds following hand surgery, dropped just one point during the course of the afternoon to book his place in Pardubice.

Sharing the lead after the opening block of four Heats with Robert Lambert from Great Britain, home favourite Martin Vaculik, and Luke Becker from the USA, Thomsen moved to the front on his own when he won his second Heat. He maintained this advantage after victory in his third Heat, taking his total to nine points.

With the top four booking their places in Pardubice as long as a Czech rider qualified for the Challenge event, Poland’s Patryk Dudek moved into contention tied with Lambert on eight points following the third block of Heats with swift Swede Oliver Berntzon next in line on seven.

Becker revived his hopes of making the cut when he inflicted Thomsen’s only defeat of the afternoon in his fourth Heat, which moved him up to eight points, three behind Thomsen, who was now tied at the top with Dudek ahead of a three-way tie on nine points between Australia’s Brady Kurtz, Lambert and Berntzon.

Thomsen then made sure of the top step of the podium with his fourth win of the afternoon in his final Heat, but behind him, the tension was reaching boiling point.

A retirement in his third Heat had put Vaculik—currently sitting seventh in SGP—on the back foot. Despite signing off with two wins, he ended the day tied with Becker for fifth. A second-placed finish behind Kurtz ensured Dudek went through, leaving the Australian joint third with Lambert, who also won his final Heat.

In the Run-Off for the third step of the podium – and the final guaranteed place in the Challenge event – it was Kurtz who came out on top, leaving Lambert with an anxious wait to see if Jan Kvěch, the only remaining Czech rider in the competition, would make the cut from the evening programme at Lonigo.

Fortunately for Lambert, Kvěch was in fine form just a few hours later and the 22-year-old only dropped one point to top the Italian podium and comfortably progress to the Challenge event.

With two wins and two second places from his opening four Heats in Italy, Dan Bewley went into his final Heat knowing that second would secure him a place in the top four, but the 25-year-old British racer – currently sixth in the SGP standings – was not about to settle and he raced to his third win of the programme to end the evening a clear second.

Holding down second in the 2024 SGP title fight, Australia’s Jack Holder was one of the pre-race favourites, but after dropping points in his first two Heats he needed back-to-back wins in his third and fourth Heats to drag himself back into contention before he made sure of his place in Pardubice with second in his fifth Heat.

Local hero Michele Paco Castagna had started the evening with three wins before a single point in his fourth Heat dropped him into the danger zone, but he fired back with second in his final Heat race to tie with Holder before losing third in the Run-Off to the Australian.

The first four from both Slovakia and Italy will now join the eight successful riders from Monday’s two Qualifying rounds in Germany and Hungary for a date with destiny in the Czech Republic on 4 October.

2024 FIM SGP Challenge Line-Up

Kai Huckenbeck (Germany)

Rasmus Jensen (Denmark)

Dominik Kubera (Poland)

Max Fricke (Australia)

Przemyslaw Pawlicki (Poland)

Antonio Lindback (Sweden)

Andzejs Lebedevs (Latvia)

Kacper Woryna (Poland)

Jan Kvech (Czech Republic)

Dan Bewley (Great Britain)

Jack Holder (Australia)

Paco Castagna (Italy)

Anders Thomsen (Denmark)

Patryk Dudek (Poland)

Brady Kurtz (Australia)

Robert Lambert (Great Britain)

Lonigo Qualifying Results

Place Name Nation Points 1 Jan Kvech Czech Republic 14 2 Daniel Bewley Great Britain 13 3 Jack Holder Australia 12+3 4 Michele Paco Castagna Italy 12+d 5 Jaimon Lidsey Australia 11 6 Kevin Wölbert Germany 10 7 Szymon Wozniak Poland 9 8 Timo Lahti Sweden 8 9 Francis Gusts Latvia 8 10 Andreas Lyager Hansen Denmark 6 11 Nicolas Vicentin Italy 4 12 Nicolo Percotti Italy 3 13 Cristian Zubillaga Argentina 3 14 Carlos Eber Ampugnani Argentina 2 15 Anze Grmek Slovenia 1 16 Matteo Boncinelli Italy 1 17 Tino Bouin France 0

Žarnovica Qualifying Results Pos Name Nation Points 1 Anders Thomsen Denmark 14 2 Patryk Dudek Poland 13 3 Brady Kurtz Australia 12+3 4 Robert Lambert Great Britain 12+2 5 Martin Vaculik Slovakia 10 6 Luke Becker United States 10 7 Oliver Berntzon Sweden 9 8 Vaclav Milik Czech Republic 9 9 Adam Bubba Bednar Czech Republic 6 10 Matic Ivacic Slovenia 6 11 Jevgenijs Kostigovs Latvia 5 12 Norick Blödorn Germany 5 13 Antti Vuolas Finland 3 14 Andriy Karpov Ukraine 3 15 Jakub Valkovič Slovakia 1 16 Andrei Popa Romania 1 17 Jan Jenicek Czech Republic 1

Gavin Towers replaces injured Reisulis at VRT Yamaha EMX250

Yamaha Motor Europe has welcomed American Gavin Towers to the VRT Yamaha Official EMX250 team as a replacement for Janis Reisulis, who is side lined due to injury.

Hailing from Pennsylvania, USA, Towers is best known for his performances in the AMA Supercross 250SX futures class in which he has celebrated six phenomenal podium finishes. With the support of Yamaha Motor USA, Star Racing and Monster Energy, Towers has gained an opportunity to test his skills against the best motocross riders in the world.

Towers will make his EMX250 debut at the fifth round of the series in Teutschenthal, Germany, on June 1-2.

Gavin Towers – VRT Yamaha Official EMX250

“I’m so happy for this opportunity. I’ve always wanted to come and try out racing in Europe, and when the opportunity came about I had to jump at it. Some close people in my corner helped me get this together and I couldn’t be happier about it. It means a lot to me to come over here and have these amazing people help me out. My expectations are to go out and learn as much as I can. It’s going to be quite an adjustment but I’m ready for it!”

2024 Central Coast Cup Report

With Peter Baker

Two new names have been added to the honour roll of winners after the 2024 staging of the Honda/Coastal Motorcycle Centre and The Construction Team Central Coast Cup long track meeting staged at the Allen Park track at Somersby last weekend (May 25 and 26).

There was always going to be a new winner of the Junior Cup and it was Forbes’s 14-year-old Hugh Hope-Hodgetts who claimed the win before Cody Lewis scored his first victory in the Senior Cup despite the presence of two previous winners.

Lewis has already two Australian Championship wins to his credit in the two years since he entered the senior ranks and he has now put his name alongside the list of previous winners of the Cup which was first staged in 2005.

Last weekend would have been the 20th staging of the Cup, but for a wash-out in 2011 and Covid in 2020.

The win did not come easy for Lewis in what was an eventful race that only completed its eight lap journey at the third attempt. Firstly Lewis led from 2022 winner Luke Bush, four-time winner David Smith and Brayden Gay – arguably the top quartet of fancies – but the race was stopped when Gay fell and could not clear the track.

Next Bush led away from Lewis when Smith fell heavily, suffering a broken wrist, causing the next stop.

Finally Lewis led all the way with Bush coming from eighth after a poor start to finish second ahead of Mitchell Watson, Talon Cardinale and James Wood.

Before the Cup races the seniors had contested the MX Open and Pro 450 classes with David Smith triumphant in both.

The MX Open was decided over five rounds with four wins and a third giving Smith a clear advantage over Cody Lewis, Brayden Gay and Thoren Openshaw who is still in his first year in the seniors.

Next up Smith won the Pro 450 final, after being top qualifier, with Luke Bush, Brayden Gay and Cody Lewis chasing him home.

After a recent birthday there was a ‘bonus’ victory for Smith winning all rounds of the Over 35s class to outpoint Josh McCosker and Ian Carpenter.

The Pro 250 class had only three riders, but only a point separated Talon Cardinale and James Wood after the five rounds.

By the time the Junior Cup was raced Hugh Hope-Hodgetts had emerged as a hot favorite by winning the 2-stroke class on points, then taking out the final of the 4-stroke class after being top qualifier.

Albury rider Gage Gower, Jaiden Trembath from Gunnedah and locals Zac Brady and Bodie Cardinale were all very competitive, culminating with Gower and Trembath chasing Hope-Hodgetts home in the Cup final.

Hugh was not the only Hope-Hodgetts to have success as his sister Holly won the Girls class.

The only junior rider to win two classes came in the 7 to Under 9s with local Braxsen Anderson fending off some strong opposition.

Kempsey rider Riley Holder won the race of the day in the 9 to Under 13s final to deny Queenslander Theo Afeaki a second class win, while Jaiden Trembath, Preston Craft and Jake Strainey also had class wins.

Behind them Cohen McCosker, Hayden Duggan and Kru Tulloch all turned in eye-catching displays.

The Central Coast Junior Motorcycle Club was again thankful for the effort of all the volunteers including members of the Gosford District Motorcycle Club who did all the corner flagging duties over the weekend. Without all those volunteers meetings like this could not happen.

Everyone sends their best wishes to the riders who were injured over the two days, in particular junior rider Amelia Kotze who was airlifted to Westmead Children’s Hospital.

2024 Central Coast Cup Results