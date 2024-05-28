Moto News Weekly Wrap
May 28, 2024
What’s New:
- Manjimup 15,000 this weekend
- Wollongong to host Australian Supercross
- Dean Ferris injured
- 2025 FIM SuperEnduro calendar
- MXGP calendar update
- Aussies claim three FIM SGP Challenge slots
- Gavin Towers replaces injured Reisulis at VRT Yamaha EMX250
- Central Coast Cup Report
- Australian ProMX Round Four Maitland Wrap
- Pro Motocross Round One – Fox Raceway Wrap
- 2024 Racing Calendars
Manjimup 15,000 this weekend
One of Australia’s highest-profile motocross races, the fabled Manjimup 15,000, will take place this weekend at the Cosy Creek Circuit in the south-west of Western Australia.
A massive rider line-up is headed west, with even some international riders flying in for the event, which sees thousands of spectators flock to the iconic venue for some intense racing on one of Australia’s great tracks.
Jed Beaton flying the CDR Yamaha Monster Energy team flag, while Ryder Kingsford will keep his YZ250F wedged for the Yamalube Yamaha Racing Team. Dean Ferris was entered for the race but due to injuries sustained last weekend will stay at home while he recovers. As part of the trip to the west, Yamaha riders and teams will also host a ride day at Coastal Park in Henderson, the day after the Manjimup 15,000, on Monday, June 3.
Wollongong to host Australian Supercross in November
Wollongong will host round two of the 2024 Australian Supercross Championship at WIN Stadium on Saturday, 2nd November, returning to Wollongong for the first time in five years.
Kelly Bailey – Championship Director
“We’ve always had strong support in New South Wales, notably with 40,000 fans attending our last two events in Newcastle. We anticipate Wollongong also delivering a significant level of support given the large moto community within the Illawarra and surrounding regions, which should translate into a strong showing at the event, and even bigger atmosphere. WIN stadium is perfect for supercross, with three grandstands and the eastern hill with grass seating, it provides ample viewing options of the show and track. Equally location wise, being close to public transport, and walking distance to the beach as well as hotels, shops, restaurants in the CBD ensures travelling fans can make a truly memorable weekend of it.”
The New South Wales based round will uniquely run the Triple Crown format, with championship points on offer for each of the three main event races. This format provides fans triple the stakes, energy, and excitement throughout the night, and opens the door for unexpected outcomes, crashes or comebacks.
Queensland is set to host the opening round at Kayo Stadium in Redcliffe on Saturday 12th October 2024.
Dean Ferris injured at Maitland
Current MX1 champ, Dean Ferris, fell in the first practice session of the weekend at Maitland and was unable to race. It was a heavy hit that saw Ferris lay motionless on the track as track marshals rushed to him. He was taken to RACESAFE and then onto hospital for further evaluation. He was concussed from a head hit and then when assessed in hospital, they detected some broken metatarsals in his hand.
Under Motorcycling Australia protocols, Ferris must remain off the bike for 12 days before gaining a clearance to ride, but the hand injury will exceed that so he will be sidelined for 4-6 weeks has he recovers.
Dean Ferris
“My recollection is I jumped down the left side of the track and there was some dirt there that marked the inside of the sweeping left-hand corner. I grabbed the side of that when I landed, and it pitched the bike sideways, and I went over the handlebars. I was dazed there for a while but came good on the way to the Hospital, and then once there, they checked both my hands and wrists as I felt pain in them. My hand has an issue, but the wrists were ok so now it’s just a matter of letting my hand recover before I get back on the bike. I would love to say I will be back my Murray Bridge, but I think Toowoomba is a bit more realistic
if everything goes smoothly with the recovery.”
2025 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship calendar
The FIM SuperEnduro World Championship calendar for 2025 has been released, consisting of seven rounds in six countries and kicking off in the tail end of 2024, in December in Gliwice, Poland on the 14th.
The next two events in January will take the competitors to Riesa (Germany) and Cluj-Napoca (Romania). On 1 February , the SuperEnduro riders will travel to Łódź (Poland) and then just a week later, the spotlight will be on Budapest (Hungary).
After a three-week break, the competitors will meet again on 1 March in Newcastle (United Kingdom), hometown of current FIM SuperEnduro World Champion Billy Bolt. The final round of the 2025 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship will take place one week later, on 8 March, in Liévin (France).
John Collins – FIM Enduro Director
“Next year will mark an exciting and fresh chapter for the FIM SuperEnduro World Championship, the 2025 calendar reinforces the strength of the series, which is sure to grow under the leadership of our new promoter Sport UP Agency. 2025 will be an intense schedule and should deliver a campaign packed with great action and entertainment for the fans.”
2025 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship calendar
|Date
|Location
|Nation
|14 Dec. (2024)
|Gliwice / PreZero – Arena
|Poland
|4 January
|Riesa / WT Energiesysteme Arena
|Germany
|18 January
|Cluj-Napoca / BTArena
|Romania
|1 February
|Lodz / Atlas Arena
|Poland
|8 February
|Budapest / MVM Dome
|Hungary
|1 March
|Newcastle / Utilita Arena
|Great Britain
|8 March
|Liévin / Arena Stade Couvert
|France
MXGP calendar update – Lombok double-header
The Indonesian rounds of the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship will now see a venue change with both of the Indonesian Grand Prix being hosted in Lombok. That will see the MXGP of Sumbawa replaced by the MXGP of West Nusa Tenggara, scheduled to take place on June 29-30. A week later, as previously scheduled, the MXGP of Lombok will occur at the same venue on July 6-7.
This double-header is set to deliver spectacular shows for the many enthusiastic fans from Indonesia and around the world. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to experience the thrill of world-class MXGP racing amidst the natural beauty of Lombok, making for an unforgettable fortnight of sport and discovery.
2024 FIM Motocross World Championship Calendar
Aussies claim three FIM SGP Challenge slots
Three Australians – Jack Holder, Max Fricke and Brady Kurtz – have secured places in the FIM SGP Challenge in Pardubice. The trio qualified after a series of Continental qualifying meetings over the last week, while it was disappointments for reigning Aussie champion Rohan Tungate and Jaimon Lidsey, who failed to progress.
The final eight riders were decided following the last pair of Qualifying rounds – staged in Žarnovica in Slovakia and Lonigo in Italy – to determine the starting line-up at Pardubice in the Czech Republic on 4 October. At stake in the autumn will be four invaluable full-time positions behind the tapes for the 2025 FIM Speedway Grand Prix World Championship (SGP).
Despite carrying a shoulder injury, the star of the show in Žarnovica was Denmark’s Anders Thomsen. The 30-year-old, who was fifteenth in last year’s SGP series after missing the final three rounds following hand surgery, dropped just one point during the course of the afternoon to book his place in Pardubice.
Sharing the lead after the opening block of four Heats with Robert Lambert from Great Britain, home favourite Martin Vaculik, and Luke Becker from the USA, Thomsen moved to the front on his own when he won his second Heat. He maintained this advantage after victory in his third Heat, taking his total to nine points.
With the top four booking their places in Pardubice as long as a Czech rider qualified for the Challenge event, Poland’s Patryk Dudek moved into contention tied with Lambert on eight points following the third block of Heats with swift Swede Oliver Berntzon next in line on seven.
Becker revived his hopes of making the cut when he inflicted Thomsen’s only defeat of the afternoon in his fourth Heat, which moved him up to eight points, three behind Thomsen, who was now tied at the top with Dudek ahead of a three-way tie on nine points between Australia’s Brady Kurtz, Lambert and Berntzon.
Thomsen then made sure of the top step of the podium with his fourth win of the afternoon in his final Heat, but behind him, the tension was reaching boiling point.
A retirement in his third Heat had put Vaculik—currently sitting seventh in SGP—on the back foot. Despite signing off with two wins, he ended the day tied with Becker for fifth. A second-placed finish behind Kurtz ensured Dudek went through, leaving the Australian joint third with Lambert, who also won his final Heat.
In the Run-Off for the third step of the podium – and the final guaranteed place in the Challenge event – it was Kurtz who came out on top, leaving Lambert with an anxious wait to see if Jan Kvěch, the only remaining Czech rider in the competition, would make the cut from the evening programme at Lonigo.
Fortunately for Lambert, Kvěch was in fine form just a few hours later and the 22-year-old only dropped one point to top the Italian podium and comfortably progress to the Challenge event.
With two wins and two second places from his opening four Heats in Italy, Dan Bewley went into his final Heat knowing that second would secure him a place in the top four, but the 25-year-old British racer – currently sixth in the SGP standings – was not about to settle and he raced to his third win of the programme to end the evening a clear second.
Holding down second in the 2024 SGP title fight, Australia’s Jack Holder was one of the pre-race favourites, but after dropping points in his first two Heats he needed back-to-back wins in his third and fourth Heats to drag himself back into contention before he made sure of his place in Pardubice with second in his fifth Heat.
Local hero Michele Paco Castagna had started the evening with three wins before a single point in his fourth Heat dropped him into the danger zone, but he fired back with second in his final Heat race to tie with Holder before losing third in the Run-Off to the Australian.
The first four from both Slovakia and Italy will now join the eight successful riders from Monday’s two Qualifying rounds in Germany and Hungary for a date with destiny in the Czech Republic on 4 October.
2024 FIM SGP Challenge Line-Up
- Kai Huckenbeck (Germany)
- Rasmus Jensen (Denmark)
- Dominik Kubera (Poland)
- Max Fricke (Australia)
- Przemyslaw Pawlicki (Poland)
- Antonio Lindback (Sweden)
- Andzejs Lebedevs (Latvia)
- Kacper Woryna (Poland)
- Jan Kvech (Czech Republic)
- Dan Bewley (Great Britain)
- Jack Holder (Australia)
- Paco Castagna (Italy)
- Anders Thomsen (Denmark)
- Patryk Dudek (Poland)
- Brady Kurtz (Australia)
- Robert Lambert (Great Britain)
Lonigo Qualifying Results
|Place
|Name
|Nation
|Points
|1
|Jan Kvech
|Czech Republic
|14
|2
|Daniel Bewley
|Great Britain
|13
|3
|Jack Holder
|Australia
|12+3
|4
|Michele Paco Castagna
|Italy
|12+d
|5
|Jaimon Lidsey
|Australia
|11
|6
|Kevin Wölbert
|Germany
|10
|7
|Szymon Wozniak
|Poland
|9
|8
|Timo Lahti
|Sweden
|8
|9
|Francis Gusts
|Latvia
|8
|10
|Andreas Lyager Hansen
|Denmark
|6
|11
|Nicolas Vicentin
|Italy
|4
|12
|Nicolo Percotti
|Italy
|3
|13
|Cristian Zubillaga
|Argentina
|3
|14
|Carlos Eber Ampugnani
|Argentina
|2
|15
|Anze Grmek
|Slovenia
|1
|16
|Matteo Boncinelli
|Italy
|1
|17
|Tino Bouin
|France
|0
Žarnovica Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Name
|Nation
|Points
|1
|Anders Thomsen
|Denmark
|14
|2
|Patryk Dudek
|Poland
|13
|3
|Brady Kurtz
|Australia
|12+3
|4
|Robert Lambert
|Great Britain
|12+2
|5
|Martin Vaculik
|Slovakia
|10
|6
|Luke Becker
|United States
|10
|7
|Oliver Berntzon
|Sweden
|9
|8
|Vaclav Milik
|Czech Republic
|9
|9
|Adam Bubba Bednar
|Czech Republic
|6
|10
|Matic Ivacic
|Slovenia
|6
|11
|Jevgenijs Kostigovs
|Latvia
|5
|12
|Norick Blödorn
|Germany
|5
|13
|Antti Vuolas
|Finland
|3
|14
|Andriy Karpov
|Ukraine
|3
|15
|Jakub Valkovič
|Slovakia
|1
|16
|Andrei Popa
|Romania
|1
|17
|Jan Jenicek
|Czech Republic
|1
Gavin Towers replaces injured Reisulis at VRT Yamaha EMX250
Yamaha Motor Europe has welcomed American Gavin Towers to the VRT Yamaha Official EMX250 team as a replacement for Janis Reisulis, who is side lined due to injury.
Hailing from Pennsylvania, USA, Towers is best known for his performances in the AMA Supercross 250SX futures class in which he has celebrated six phenomenal podium finishes. With the support of Yamaha Motor USA, Star Racing and Monster Energy, Towers has gained an opportunity to test his skills against the best motocross riders in the world.
Towers will make his EMX250 debut at the fifth round of the series in Teutschenthal, Germany, on June 1-2.
Gavin Towers – VRT Yamaha Official EMX250
“I’m so happy for this opportunity. I’ve always wanted to come and try out racing in Europe, and when the opportunity came about I had to jump at it. Some close people in my corner helped me get this together and I couldn’t be happier about it. It means a lot to me to come over here and have these amazing people help me out. My expectations are to go out and learn as much as I can. It’s going to be quite an adjustment but I’m ready for it!”
2024 Central Coast Cup Report
With Peter Baker
Two new names have been added to the honour roll of winners after the 2024 staging of the Honda/Coastal Motorcycle Centre and The Construction Team Central Coast Cup long track meeting staged at the Allen Park track at Somersby last weekend (May 25 and 26).
There was always going to be a new winner of the Junior Cup and it was Forbes’s 14-year-old Hugh Hope-Hodgetts who claimed the win before Cody Lewis scored his first victory in the Senior Cup despite the presence of two previous winners.
Lewis has already two Australian Championship wins to his credit in the two years since he entered the senior ranks and he has now put his name alongside the list of previous winners of the Cup which was first staged in 2005.
Last weekend would have been the 20th staging of the Cup, but for a wash-out in 2011 and Covid in 2020.
The win did not come easy for Lewis in what was an eventful race that only completed its eight lap journey at the third attempt. Firstly Lewis led from 2022 winner Luke Bush, four-time winner David Smith and Brayden Gay – arguably the top quartet of fancies – but the race was stopped when Gay fell and could not clear the track.
Next Bush led away from Lewis when Smith fell heavily, suffering a broken wrist, causing the next stop.
Finally Lewis led all the way with Bush coming from eighth after a poor start to finish second ahead of Mitchell Watson, Talon Cardinale and James Wood.
Before the Cup races the seniors had contested the MX Open and Pro 450 classes with David Smith triumphant in both.
The MX Open was decided over five rounds with four wins and a third giving Smith a clear advantage over Cody Lewis, Brayden Gay and Thoren Openshaw who is still in his first year in the seniors.
Next up Smith won the Pro 450 final, after being top qualifier, with Luke Bush, Brayden Gay and Cody Lewis chasing him home.
After a recent birthday there was a ‘bonus’ victory for Smith winning all rounds of the Over 35s class to outpoint Josh McCosker and Ian Carpenter.
The Pro 250 class had only three riders, but only a point separated Talon Cardinale and James Wood after the five rounds.
By the time the Junior Cup was raced Hugh Hope-Hodgetts had emerged as a hot favorite by winning the 2-stroke class on points, then taking out the final of the 4-stroke class after being top qualifier.
Albury rider Gage Gower, Jaiden Trembath from Gunnedah and locals Zac Brady and Bodie Cardinale were all very competitive, culminating with Gower and Trembath chasing Hope-Hodgetts home in the Cup final.
Hugh was not the only Hope-Hodgetts to have success as his sister Holly won the Girls class.
The only junior rider to win two classes came in the 7 to Under 9s with local Braxsen Anderson fending off some strong opposition.
Kempsey rider Riley Holder won the race of the day in the 9 to Under 13s final to deny Queenslander Theo Afeaki a second class win, while Jaiden Trembath, Preston Craft and Jake Strainey also had class wins.
Behind them Cohen McCosker, Hayden Duggan and Kru Tulloch all turned in eye-catching displays.
The Central Coast Junior Motorcycle Club was again thankful for the effort of all the volunteers including members of the Gosford District Motorcycle Club who did all the corner flagging duties over the weekend. Without all those volunteers meetings like this could not happen.
Everyone sends their best wishes to the riders who were injured over the two days, in particular junior rider Amelia Kotze who was airlifted to Westmead Children’s Hospital.
2024 Central Coast Cup Results
SENIORS
CENTRAL COAST CUP
PRO 450
MX OPEN
PRO 250
OVER 35s
SHOOT-OUT
JUNIORS
CENTRAL COAST CUP
50cc Auto 7 – U/9
65cc 7 – U/9
65cc 9 – U/13
85cc 4str Mod. 7 – U/12
85cc 2str / 150cc 4str. 9 – U/13 BW
85cc 2str / 150cc 4str. 9 – U/13 SW
85cc 4 str./ 150cc 2 str. 12 to U/16
100 – 150cc 2-str 13 – U/16
200-250 4-str. 13 – U/16
2 & 4 str. Girls 13 – U/16
SHOOT-OUT
2024 Australian ProMX Round Four Maitland Wrap
See the full report quotes and results here:
Recapping Australian ProMX Round Four from Maitland
Maitland’s fourth round of the 2024 Penrite ProMX Championship, presented by AMX Superstores, delivered some great racing on an immaculate trackon Sunday, as Boost Mobile Honda Racing’s Kyle Webster retained his single-point lead in the Thor MX1 standings.
It didn’t all go Honda Racing’s way, though, with Yamalube Yamaha Racing’s Ryder Kingsford securing a first-career round win, halting the momentum of Pirelli MX2 series leader Brodie Connolly.
The drama continued in the MAXXIS MX3 division, as Mongrel Boots Honda Racing’s Jake Cannon claimed another round victory, as the red plate changed hands to WBR Bulk Nutrients Yamaha’s Kobe Hantis.
Sunday also saw Seth Thomas win the Fox Racing MX85 Cup and Lewis-Jay Carafa the KTM Group MX65 Futures.
Thor MX1 Championship Points – Top 10
|Pos
|Name
|Bike
|Points
|1
|Kyle WEBSTER
|Honda
|202
|2
|Jed BEATON
|Yamaha
|201
|3
|Nathan CRAWFORD
|KTM
|176
|4
|Kirk GIBBS
|GasGas
|148
|5
|Luke CLOUT
|Kawasaki
|146
|6
|Todd WATERS
|Husqvarna
|132
|7
|Brett METCALFE
|Kawasaki
|121
|8
|Dean FERRIS
|Yamaha
|104
|9
|Zachary WATSON
|Husqvarna
|99
|10
|Joel EVANS
|Yamaha
|93
Pirelli MX2 Championship Points – Top 10
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|B Connolly
|Honda
|182
|2
|N Ferguson
|Honda
|170
|3
|R Kingsford
|Yamaha
|163
|4
|K Minear
|KTM
|139
|5
|J Cosford
|Yamaha
|123
|6
|H Yokoyama
|Honda
|122
|7
|R Budd
|Husqvarna
|113
|8
|K Barham
|Yamaha
|108
|9
|A Larwood
|Honda
|103
|10
|B Malkiewicz
|Yamaha
|92
Maxxis MX3 Championship Points – Top 10
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Total
|1
|K Hantis
|Yam
|170
|2
|K Kingsford
|Yam
|163
|3
|K Drew
|Yam
|162
|4
|J Cannon
|Hon
|152
|5
|D Paice
|KTM
|144
|6
|J Deveson
|Hus
|115
|7
|J Fuller
|KTM
|108
|8
|S Shackleton
|Hon
|107
|9
|S Burchell
|Yam
|103
|10
|J Alsop
|KTM
|92
Fox Racing MX85 Cup Points – Top 10
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|S Thomas
|Gas
|127
|2
|H Davy
|Yamaha
|121
|3
|C Danaher
|KTM
|104
|4
|L Townley
|Yamaha
|103
|5
|C Bowman
|Husqvarna
|81
|6
|N Perrett
|KTM
|75
|7
|L Farr
|KTM
|73
|8
|C Feather
|Husqvarna
|71
|9
|D Fort
|Yamaha
|71
|10
|B Court
|Gas
|48
KTM Group MX65 Points – Top 10
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|R1
|R2
|Points
|1
|L Carafa
|KTM
|22
|25
|47
|2
|B Bohannon
|Yam
|25
|22
|47
|3
|M Ezergailis
|KTM
|18
|20
|38
|4
|K Sproule
|KTM
|20
|16
|36
|5
|O Chandler
|KTM
|15
|18
|33
|6
|C Worthington
|KTM
|16
|14
|30
|7
|A Black
|KTM
|12
|15
|27
|8
|W Orders
|KTM
|13
|11
|24
|9
|B Pollard
|KTM
|10
|13
|23
|10
|M Harris
|KTM
|9
|12
|21
2024 Pro Motocross Round One – Fox Raceway Wrap
See the full report and race results here:
Jett and Hunter Lawrence 1-2 in AMA Pro MX season opener
The 53rd season of the Pro Motocross Championship picked off in the motocross epicentre of Southern California under sunny skies and balmy temperatures. Pala’s Fox Raceway was the site of the season-opening Honda Fox Raceway National, where the reigning SuperMotocross World Champions both made a statement with dominant performances in their respective divisions.
In the 450 Class, Team Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence picked up where he left off from last year’s perfect season to remain undefeated in premier class competition with his 23rd and 24th consecutive moto wins and a seventh straight victory at Fox Raceway.
In the 250 Class, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Haiden Deegan shined in front of the hometown crowd with an impressive 1-1 effort in which he showed an ability to come from behind and run from the front.
450 Round
Jett Lawrence wrapped up the 12th overall win of his career and moved to 24-0 in 450 Class competition, spearheading a historic Lawrence brothers 1-2 in their first race together following Hunter’s 2-3 effort. Sexton rebounded strongly from a challenging first moto to round out the podium in third (4-2).
With the win, Jett Lawrence has established an eight-point lead over Hunter, while Sexton sits 10 points out of the lead in third.
Jett Lawrence – P1
“Two good starts, led every lap, won both motos—I basically hit every goal I set for myself today. I still have to work on some stuff on myself and the bike, but overall, it’s good to keep the streak going—24-0 so far! I’m looking forward to Hangtown.”
Hunter Lawrence – P2
“It was a good day—second overall in my 450 outdoor debut! I just went when the gate dropped, and that led to two starts near the front. I’m happy to be leaving here like this.”
It’s the third straight season that Team Honda HRC has finished 1-2 at the opening round.
Chase Sexton was resilient en route to a third-place finish (4-2).
Chase Sexton – P3
“The bike has been really good outdoors and I think that comes from KTM’s experience in MXGP. We’re happy with this finish to be on the podium, and we still have some work to do, but it will be an evolution throughout the season. We’re looking forward to Hangtown now.”
Justin Barcia – P5
“Had a good qualifying practice, fourth in the first one and seventh overall, so we had a good gate pick for the races. First moto, I got off to a good start and it was a good one. Second moto, also got off to a good start and was about to have a holeshot but was bumped from behind, so that cost me a few positions. I fought really hard, charged the whole moto, and I have a lot of building to do still. It’s going to be a long season, the bike was really good today, and I’m looking forward to more.”
Jason Anderson – P6
“Round 1 is done and the weekend did not go as planned, but that is racing. Qualifying went decent, but I knew there was more speed for me. In the first moto, I got tangled up in the first turn with a rider that cut down. When I remounted my bike, I was running 38th. I put my head down and managed to make it into the Top 10. Moto 2 was much better for me. The track was way gnarlier, but I found my flow and latched onto the Top 3 all race. 10-4 finishes is not how we wanted to start the season, but mistakes happen and my entire Monster Energy Kawasaki team and I are ready to fight again next weekend.”
Aaron Plessinger – P7
“Pala was okay and it was how I expected myself to be coming into it. The first moto was really, really good, I got off to a great start and was right there on Jett [Lawrence]. I started riding tight but loosened up toward the end and got third. Second moto, unfortunately, had a crash in the first corner, so I did what I could and salvaged 12th. Seventh overall isn’t the end of the world, I’ll take that and we’ll go to Hangtown swinging – I’m excited!”
Malcolm Stewart – P9
“For being 10 years of not racing a season opener for outdoors, it treated me well. We said we’d be happy with a top eight, or to be around there, and we were. When you have a season-ending injury like I had last year, it makes you miss the little things, and so far I’m just having a heck of a time here! Overall, I’m happy, we made a lot of improvements event from Moto 1 to Moto 2, and we’re enjoying the moment.”
450 Round Results – Top 20
- Jett Lawrence 1 – 1 Honda
- Hunter Lawrence 2 – 3 Honda
- Chase Sexton 4 – 2 KTM
- Dylan Ferrandis 7 – 5 Honda
- Justin Barcia 6 – 6 GasGas
- Jason Anderson 10 – 4 Kawasaki
- Justin Cooper 5 – 8 Yamaha
- Aaron Plessinger 3 – 12 KTM
- Malcolm Stewart 8 – 7 Husqvarna
- Phil Nicoletti 9 – 9 Yamaha
- Fredrik Noren 13 – 10 Kawasaki
- Marshal Weltin 16 – 11 Yamaha
- Cullin Park 12 – 15 Honda
- Dean Wilson 11 – 16 Honda
- Christian Craig 15 – 17 Husqvarna
- Romain Pape 20 – 13 GasGas
- Shane McElrath 30 – 14 Suzuki
- Grant Harlan 17 – 18 Yamaha
- Derek Kelley 14 – DNF KTM
- Jerry Robin 18 – 22 Yamaha
450 Championship Points
- Jett Lawrence Australia Landsborough 50
- Hunter Lawrence Australia Landsborough 42
- Chase Sexton United States La Moille, IL 40
- Justin Barcia United States Monroe, NY 32
- Dylan Ferrandis France Avignon, France 32
- Justin Cooper United States Cold Spring Harbor, NY 31
- Jason Anderson United States Edgewood, NM 30
- Aaron Plessinger United States Hamilton, OH 30
- Malcolm Stewart United States Haines City, FL 29
- Phil Nicoletti United States Cochecton, NY 26
- Fredrik Noren Sweden Lidköping, Sweden 21
- Cullin Park United States Clermont, FL 17
- Marshal Weltin United States Ubly, MI 17
- Dean Wilson United Kingdom Glasgow, Scotland 17
- Christian Craig United States El Cajon, CA 12
- Romain Pape France France 11
- Grant Harlan United States Justin, TX 9
- Derek Kelley United States Riverside, CA 8
- Shane McElrath United States Canton, NC 8
- Jerry Robin United States Hamel, MN 4
- Justin Hill United States Yoncalla, OR 3
- Max Miller United States Springfield, OR 3
- Scotty Verhaeghe France Paris, France 2
- Jake Masterpool Paradise, TX 1
- Kyle Chisholm United States Clearwater, FL 1
250 Round
The second career 1-1 performance by Deegan resulted in the third win of his career, kicking off the season in dominant fashion in front of the hometown crowd. Kitchen secured a solid runner-up effort with his 2-2 scores, while Vialle (4-3) edged out Hymas (3-4) for the final spot on the podium via the second moto tiebreaker.
With maximum points scored at the opening round, Deegan has established a six-point lead over Kitchen in the championship standings. Vialle and Hymas sit tied for third, 12 points out of the lead.
Frenchman Tom Vialle finished third overall with 4-3 moto finishes.
Haiden Deegan – P1
“I’ve put in a lot of work [preparing for this championship]. I go out and grind. I put my heart into this sport and you guys saw that. Great job to Levi [Kitchen], he kept me honest the whole time and didn’t make it easy on me. I’m stoked to start the season with a win.”
Levi Kitchen – P2
“It was not a bad way to start the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross season. 2-2 on the day and a lot more in the tank for the rest of the season. I was happy to get first in qualifying with a great lap and then in Moto 1, we were going good all race, until a track marker got caught in my boot, stabbed my shin and so I had to reach down and grab it while (Haiden) Deegan was right behind me. In the second moto, my KX250 started strong again and I got right behind Deegan. We battled the entire race and I finished second. Ultimately, we are in a good spot. I feel good and ready for some more battles next weekend.”
Tom Vialle – P3
“The track was really hard to pass on and everyone was riding really well in the second moto. I just wanted to finish as good as I could in the second moto, so I’m happy with the result. I’m looking forward to next weekend [at Hangtown].”
Chance Hymas – P4
“The first round of outdoors was really good. We had a great start to the day, qualifying first in the first session and fourth overall. Then I had a third and a fourth on the day, for fourth overall. I’m feeling confident on the bike; it’s been working really well, and the team is doing awesome. I’m excited for next weekend.”
Jo Shimoda – P6
“I really wanted to carry momentum from Supercross into this weekend. My starts meant I had to climb through the pack, but I feel like I showed some good speed. Overall, sixth on the day isn’t where I want to be, but I’m looking forward to Hangtown.”
250 Round Results – Top 20
- Haiden Deegan 1 – 1 Yamaha
- Levi Kitchen 2 – 2 Kawasaki
- Tom Vialle 4 – 3 KTM
- Chance Hymas 3 – 4 Honda
- Jalek Swoll 6 – 5 Triumph
- Jo Shimoda 8 – 6 Honda
- Nate Thrasher 11 – 7 Yamaha
- Pierce Brown 10 – 8 GasGas
- Joey Savatgy 5 – 13 Triumph
- Ryder DiFrancesco 9 – 12 GasGas
- Julien Beaumer 13 – 9 KTM
- Mark Fineis 14 – 11 Yamaha
- Jordon Smith 7 – 18 Yamaha
- Dilan Schwartz 12 – 15 Suzuki
- Ty Masterpool 24 – 10 Kawasaki
- Jett Reynolds 16 – 16 Yamaha
- Daxton Bennick 20 – 14 Yamaha
- Coty Schock 19 – 17 Yamaha
- Casey Cochran 15 – 21 Husqvarna
- Lux Turner 17 – 35 KTM
250 Championship Points
- Haiden Deegan United States Temecula, CA 50
- Levi Kitchen United States Washougal, WA 44
- Chance Hymas United States Pocatello, ID 38
- Tom Vialle France Avignon, France 38
- Jalek Swoll United States Belleview, FL 33
- Jo Shimoda Suzuka City, Japan 30
- Joey Savatgy United States Thomasville, GA 26
- Nate Thrasher United States Livingston, TN 26
- Pierce Brown United States Sandy, UT 26
- Ryder DiFrancesco United States Bakersfield, CA 23
- Julien Beaumer United States Lake Havasu City, AZ 22
- Mark Fineis United States Westfield, IN 19
- Jordon Smith United States Belmont, NC 19
- Dilan Schwartz United States Alpine, CA 17
- Ty Masterpool United States Fallon, NV 12
- Jett Reynolds United States Bakersfield, CA 12
- Daxton Bennick United States Morganton, NC 10
- Coty Schock United States Dover, DE 8
- Casey Cochran United States Portsmouth, VA 8
- Lux Turner United States Gardnerville, NV 5
- Nick Romano United States Bayside, NY 4
- Ryder McNabb Canada Minnedosa, MB 3
- Talon Hawkins United States Temecula, CA 2
- Brock Bennett 1
2024 Racing schedule
2024 FIM EnduroGP Calendar
|DATE
|VENUE
|COUNTRY
|FMNR
|EGP
|EJ
|EY
|EW
|EO
|5-7 April
|Fafe
|Portugal
|FMP
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|12-14 April
|Valpaços
|Portugal
|FMP
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|10-12 May
|Bacau
|Romania
|FRM
|X
|X
|X
|X
|21-23 June
|Bettola
|Italy
|FMI
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|12-14 July
|Gelnica
|Slovakia
|SMF
|X
|X
|X
|X
|2-4 August
|Rhayader
|Wales/UK
|ACU
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|13-15 September
|Brioude
|France
|FFM
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Reserve date: July 26-28
2024 MXGP Calendar (Provisional)
|Round
|Date
|Country
|Venue
|1
|10 March
|ARGENTINA
|Villa La Angostura, Patagonia
|2
|24 March
|SPAIN
|Intu Xanadu-Arroyomolinos
|3
|07 April
|ITALY
|Riola Sardo, Sardegna
|4
|14 April
|ITALY
|Pietramurata, Trentino
|5
|05 May
|PORTUGAL
|Agueda
|6
|12 May
|SPAIN
|Galicia, Lugo
|7
|19 May
|FRANCE
|Saint Jean d’Angely
|8
|02 June
|GERMANY
|Teutschenthal
|9
|09 June
|LATVIA
|Kegums
|0
|16 June
|ITALY
|Maggiora
|11
|30 June
|INDONESIA
|Sumbawa
|12
|07 July
|INDONESIA
|Lombok
|13
|21 July
|CZECH REPUBLIC
|Loket
|14
|28 July
|BELGIUM
|Lommel, Flanders
|15
|11 August
|SWEDEN
|Uddevalla
|16
|18 August
|THE NETHERLANDS
|Arnhem
|17
|25 August
|SWITZERLAND
|Frauenfeld
|18
|08 September
|TURKIYE
|Afyonkarahisar
|19
|15 September
|CHINA
|Shangahi
|20
|29 September
|ITALY
|TBA
|MXoN
|6 October
|UNITED KINGDOM
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations (Matterley Basin)
2024 FIM Hard Enduro World Championships Provisional Calendar
|DATE
|EVENT
|COUNTRY
|W. CHAMP
|J. WORLD
|10-12 May
|Valleys Extreme
|UK
|X
|X
|30 May-2 June
|Red Bull Erzbergrodeo
|Austria
|X
|X
|19-22 June
|Xross Hard Enduro Rally
|Serbia
|X
|X
|23-27 July
|Red Bull Romaniacs
|Romania
|X
|X
|22-25 August
|Red Bull Tennessee Knockout
|USA
|X
|06-08 September
|Abestone
|Italy
|X
|X
|10-12 October
|Sea to Sky
|Türkiye
|X
|25-27 October
|24MX Hixpania Hard Enduro
|Spain
|X
2024 Monster Energy Supercross & Pro Motocross calendars
2024 FIM Speedway Grand Prix World Championship calendar
|2024 SPEEDWAY GP CALENDAR
|Date
|Event
|Location
|April 27
|FIM Speedway GP of Croatia
|Croatia
|May 11
|FIM Speedway GP of Poland
|Warsaw
|May 18
|FIM Speedway GP of Germany
|Landshut
|June 1
|FIM Speedway GP of Czech Republic
|Prague
|June 15
|FIM Speedway GP of Sweden
|Malilla
|June 29
|FIM Speedway GP of Poland
|Gorzow
|August 17
|FIM Speedway GP of Great Britain
|Cardiff
|August 31
|FIM Speedway GP of Poland
|Wroclaw
|September 7
|FIM Speedway GP of Latvia
|Riga
|September 14
|FIM Speedway GP of Denmark
|Vojens
|September 28
|FIM Speedway GP of Poland
|Torun
|2024 FIM SPEEDWAY OF NATIONS: Manchester, Great Britain
|Date
|Series
|Event
|Tuesday, July 9
|FIM Speedway of Nations
|Semi Final 1
|Wednesday, July 10
|FIM Speedway of Nations
|Semi Final 2
|Friday, July 12
|FIM Speedway of Nations
|SON2
|Saturday, July 13
|FIM Speedway of Nations
|Final
|2024 FIM SGP2 (FIM Speedway Under 21 World Championship)
|Date
|Event
|Location
|Friday, June 14
|FIM SGP2 of Sweden
|Malilla
|Friday, September 6
|FIM SGP2 of Latvia
|Riga
|Friday, September 27
|FIM SGP2 of Poland
|Torun
|2024 FIM SGP3 (FIM Speedway Youth World Championship)
|Friday, June 28
|FIM SGP3 Final
|Gorzow, Poland
|2024 FIM SGP4 FIM Speedway Youth World Cup (SGP4)
|Saturday, June 15
|FIM SGP4
|Malilla, Sweden
2024 FIM E-Xplorer World Cup provisional calendar
|Date
|Location
|16-17 February
|TBA, Japan*
|3-4 May
|TBA, Norway**
|21-23 June
|Vollore-Montagne, France
|20-22 September
|Crans-Montana, Switzerland
|29-1 November/December
|TBA, India*
2024 Penrite ProMX Championship Calendar
|2024 Penrite ProMX Championship presented by AMX Superstores Calendar
|Round
|Date
|Location
|Round One
|March 17
|Wonthaggi, Vic
|Round Two
|April 7
|Horsham, Vic
|Round Three
|May 5
|Gillman, SA
|Round Four
|May 26
|Maitland, NSW
|Round Five
|June 23
|Murray Bridge, SA
|Round Six
|July 21
|Toowoomba, Qld
|Round Seven
|August 11
|MX Farm Queensland, Gympie, Qld
|Round Eight
|August 17-18
|Queensland Moto Park, Coulson, Qld
2024 FIM Baja World Cup calendar
|Date
|Venue
|Country
|08-10 February
|Saudi Baja
|Saudi Arabia
|02-04 May
|Baja TT Dehesa
|Spain
|26-28 July
|Baja Aragon
|Spain
|08-11 August
|Baja Hungary
|Hungary
|31. Oct – 2 Nov
|Baja Qatar
|Qatar
|08-10 November
|Baja TT do Oeste
|Portugal
|15-17 November
|Dubai International Baja
|United Arab Emirates
|28-30 November
|Jordan Baja
|Jordan
2024 Australian Track and Dirt Track calendar
- Australian Senior Track Championship
- May 4-5, Mick Doohan Raceway, North Brisbane (Qld)
- North Brisbane Junior Motorcycle Club;
- Australian Senior Dirt Track Championship
- July 20-21, Drays Park, Gunyarra (Qld)
- Whitsunday Dirt Riders;
- Australian Junior Track Championship
- August 10-11, Daroobalgie Speedway, Forbes (NSW)
- Forbes Auto Sports Club; and
- Australian Junior Dirt Track Championship
- September 28-29, Jambaroo Park, Mildura (Vic)
- North-West Victorian Motorcycle Club.
2024 Aussie Flat Track Nationals Calendar
- Round 1: Flat Track Layout – Appin, NSW, Saturday, July 27
- Round 2: TT Layout – Appin, NSW, Sunday July 28
- Round 3: Flat Track Layout – Brisbane, Qld, Saturday, August 31
- Round 4: TT Layout – Brisbane, Qld, Sunday, September 1
- Round 5: Flat Track Layout – Gunnedah, NSW, Saturday, November 16
- Round 6: TT Layout – Gunnedah, NSW, Sunday November 17
2024 FIM Sand Race World Cup Calendar
- 2-4 February – Enduropale du Touquet Pas-de-Calais (FRA) – FFM
- 23-25 February – Enduro del Verano (ARG) – CAMOD
- 12-13 October – Weston Beach Race (GBR) – ACU
- 1-3 November – Bibione Sand Storm (ITA) – FMI
- 22-24 November – Monte Gordo Sand Experience (POR) – FMP
- 7-8 December – Ronde des Sables (FRA) – FFM
2024 NZMX Nationals Calendar
- 27th & 28th January 2024 – Woodville GP (Woodville)
- February 3, 2024 – Round 1 NZMX Nationals (Rotorua)
- February 25, 2024 – Round 2 NZMX Nationals (Balclutha)
- March 23, 2024 – Round 3 NZMX Nationals (Pukekohe)
- April 13, 2024 – Round 4 NZMX Nationals (Taranaki)