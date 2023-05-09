Ken Roczen commits to WSX until 2025

Ken Roczen will race the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) until 2025, he has today announced, competing under the Pipes Motorsports Group banner for 2023, defending his title.

Roczen says returning to the World Supercross Championship for the next three years represents his commitment to becoming a supercross specialist and growing the discipline around the world.

Ken Roczen

“I had a great time in Cardiff and Melbourne last year, which made it easy to commit to the World Supercross Championship. I’m hungrier than ever for race wins and will be giving it my all with my team to be standing on the top step when the season ends in Melbourne this November. For supercross to grow as a sport around the world I think it’s really important that more riders focus solely on the discipline, which is why I’m concentrating on the World Supercross Championship and the AMA Supercross Championship in the coming years.

“I feel like my riding this year has been as good as ever, and I’m excited to see what I can do when focusing on one speciality. I’m particularly proud of what we’ve achieved this year with the Progressive Insurance ECSTAR Suzuki Team. Dustin, Larry and the whole team have put in a huge effort to make me as comfortable as I have been to race at the front all season long. For us to continue our supercross momentum together and take the sport we love to fans around the world is an amazing opportunity that I’m very grateful for. I’m ecstatic to have the opportunity to compete for a world title at home in Germany, which is something I could only dream about until now.”

Fans can witness Roczen defend his WSX World Title at six World Supercross Championship rounds in the United Kingdom, France, Southeast Asia, Germany, Canada and Australia.

SX Global CEO Adam Bailey said that today’s announcement was not only a huge win for the sport but for fans who might not have had an opportunity to see one of the biggest names in supercross race in their country before.

Adam Bailey – SX Global CEO

“Supercross has an incredible following around the globe, and we know Ken is one of the most popular riders in the world, so having him commit to WSX for the next three years is a fantastic step towards our mission to build a truly global World Supercross Championship that fans, athletes, teams, sponsors and media partners are passionate about. I can’t wait to see fans in new regions enjoy the best sport in the world firsthand. There’s nothing more rewarding than seeing the enjoyment they get witnessing these incredible athletes race in person.”

2023 World Supercross Championship Calendar

British GP, Villa Park, Birmingham 1 July

French GP, Groupama Stadium Lyon-Décines, 22 July

Asian GP, Southeast Asia 30 September

German GP, Merkur Spiel Arena, Dusseldorf 14 October

Canadian GP, BC Place, Vancouver 28 October

Australian GP, Marvel Stadium, Melbourne 24-25 November

Jett Lawrence crowned 2023 AMA 250SX West Champion

Just one week after Honda earned its 19th AMA Supercross support-class championship at the hands of Hunter Lawrence, Jett Lawrence delivered the 20th. The Team Honda HRC rider took his CRF250R to a safe third-place finish today at the Denver round of the 250SX West Region Championship, raising his points lead to an insurmountable 34, with one round still remaining.

Jett Lawrence wraps up 2023 AMA 250SX West Championship

Jett Lawrence – 2023 AMA 250SX West Champion

“The heat race didn’t go as planned. One guy went left, I went left, and I just had nowhere to go. I was happy to at least qualify though. In the main event, the ruts after the gate were wrecked, and there were only a few good ones left. I found a decent one but just spun getting on the dirt, and there went my start! I knew I only needed 10th or better, so I could take my time and not push it. Once I got into third and saw where the other guys were, there wasn’t much traction left in the dirt, and I didn’t want to push it. We didn’t quite equal Hunter when he won his championship, but we’re still happy to walk away with the number 1 plate.”

Still only 19, Jett will kick off his 450 career aboard the factory Team Honda HRC CRF450RWE on May 27, when the AMA Pro Motocross series commences in Pala, California.

2023 AMSOIL Hoosier GNCC Wrap

The Grand National Cross Country Series saw completely different conditions on day two of the AMSOIL Hoosier event, rain fell overnight causing muddy, slick conditions on Sunday morning, but as the sun came out throughout the afternoon hours the mud was becoming tacky for the afternoon racers.

When the XC1 Open Pro class took off it was Magna1 Motorsports/Husqvarna’s Jordan Ashburn earning the $250 All Balls Racing XC1 Holeshot Award. The battles were on throughout the duration of the race. Rocky Mountain ATV*MC/Tely Energy KTM’s Steward Baylor would hold the early lead, but Ashburn would take over the lead on lap three and hold it for the next couple of laps. Unfortunately, a mechanical issue would take him out of the running on the fourth lap.

Baylor would once again take over the lead, but he would have company from both FMF/KTM Factory Racing riders, Ben Kelley and Jonathan Girroir. As the two-lap card came out it would be Girroir leading the way with Baylor and Kelley running second and third. Girroir would continue to push throughout the last lap and come through to earn his first-ever overall XC1 Open Pro win, making him the sixth different winner in six races.

Baylor would come through to earn second overall on the day, while Kelley would hold on for third in the XC1 class and fifth overall as Witkowski and Draper of the XC2 class would finish third and fourth overall on the day.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Craig DeLong would battle back-and-forth throughout the day to earn fourth in the XC1 class. DeLong would start back in fifth on the first lap and fall as far back as sixth for the next couple of laps. As the race wore on, DeLong continued to push forward to make his way up to fourth for the final three laps.

Earning fifth in XC1 at the sixth round was Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green’s Josh Strang. Strang would have his work cut out for him as he started back in seventh for the first half of the race. Strang would make his way to fifth on the sixth lap of the race and remain there for the remainder of the day.

Josh Strang – P5

“Got worked yesterday, that’s it. It’s not for lack of trying like some people seem to think. A gnarly track that I should or could have been better at. Healthy and Happy and still racing dirtbikes.”

XC1 Pro Event Results

Jonathan Girroir (KTM) Steward Baylor Jr. (KTM) Benjamin Kelley (KTM) Craig DeLong (HQV) Josh Strang (KAW) Ricky Russell (YAM) Jordan Ashburn (HQV) Grant Baylor (KAW)

*Overall National Championship Standings

Ben Kelley (129) Craig DeLong (124) Steward Baylor (123) Ricky Russell (86) Grant Baylor (85) Jordan Ashburn (80) Josh Strang (79) Ruy Barbosa (71) Jonathan Girroir (69) Cody Barnes (65)

XC2 250 Pro

As the XC2 250 Pro line took off it was Liqui Moly Beta Factory Racing’s Jonathan Johnson grabbing the $250 XC2 Steel City Men’s Clinic Holeshot Award.

It wouldn’t take long for Phoenix Racing Honda’s Michael Witkowski and AmPro Yamaha’s Liam Draper to get to the front of the pack and battle for that lead position. Witkowski would hold that number one spot on the opening lap, but Draper would soon make the pass for the lead and hold it for the majority of the race.

On the last lap of the race Witkowski would manoeuvre around Draper when a lapped rider was unable to get out of their way. Witkowski would cross the line .953 seconds ahead of Draper to earn his first XC2 win of the season.

Draper would earn second on the day in Indiana. Phoenix Racing Honda’s Cody Barnes would round out the top three XC2 finishers as he made his way into third at the halfway point.

Angus Riordan took seventh in class and 12th overall, while Mason Semmens finished ninth, and 15th overall.

Mason Semmens

“Hard race today but still smiling, P9 XC2/15th OA at the Hoosier GNCC. Always learning. Thanks team.”

XC2 250 Pro Event Results

Michael Witkowski (HON) Liam Draper (YAM) Cody Barnes (HON) Ruy Barbosa (HON) Ryder Lafferty (GAS) Jonathan Johnson (BET) Angus Riordan (KTM) Evan Smith (BET) Mason Semmens (KTM) Nathaniel Tasha (KTM)

XC2 250 Pro Series Standings

Ruy Barbosa (129) Cody Barnes (116) Angus Riordan (113) Ryder Lafferty (112) Liam Draper (109) Mason Semmens (96) Michael Witkowski (91) Lyndon Snodgrass (83) Evan Smith (82) Jonathan Johnson (71)

FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am

In the FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am it was FXR/X Brand Goggles/6D Helmet’s Dakoda Devore leading the majority of the race and crossing the finish line first to earn his first XC3 win of the season.

Liqui Moly Beta Factory Racing’s Jason Lipscomb would battle with Devore for some part of the race, even holding the lead on the second lap of the day. However, Lipscomb would be unable to make another run for the lead as he came through three minutes behind Devore to earn second.

After a good start to the day by earning the $100 Lojak Cycle Sale’s XC3 Holeshot Award, Beaver Creek Cycles/Bells Electric/Wossner Piston’s Toby Cleveland would find himself having to make a long pit stop to work on the bike and battle back from ninth place on the opening lap.

Cleveland would put his head down and push, making his way into third by the time the white flag was flying. Unfortunately, Cleveland would be unable to make a push for the front, but with a consistent finish, he continues to hold the lead in the points.

The Top Amateur honors went to Nicholas DeFeo who finished 16th overall on the day, while Joseph Cunningham came through 17th overall. Bolton Beroth rounded out the Top Amateur podium with a 19th overall finish on the day.

WMX/Youth

As the WXC line took off it was Trail Jesters KTM Racing’s Korie Steede coming away with the $100 Trail Jesters WXC Holeshot Award to start the day. However, it would not take long for AmPro Yamaha’s Rachael Archer to make the pass for the lead on the opening lap. Archer would put her head down and focus to place a gap over the rest of the field as she crossed the finish line with a six minute lead in the muddy conditions.

After grabbing the holeshot, Steede would find herself battling with GASGAS/Over and Out/RG Factory Racing’s Rachel Gutish for the first couple laps of the race. As the two-lap board came out, Steede would make her way into second and continue to battle on through the conditions for that second place position.

Gutish would try to hold onto the third but would face a mechanical that would make her unable to cross the finish line for the fourth and final lap. V3 CDR/Garrison Tree Service/Focus X/Enduro Engineering’s Kayla O’Neill would capitalize as she ran fourth for the majority of the race, coming through unaware that she had earned her first-ever WXC podium finish with third on the day.

Earning the Youth Overall win at the Hoosier was YXC2 Super Mini Jr. competitor, Caleb Wood. This was Wood’s first youth overall win, and his fourth YXC2 class win of the season. Canyon Richards would come through to earn second overall, and first in the YXC1 Super Mini Sr. class. Richards has earned three wins in the YXC1 class after six rounds of racing. Austin Tsakanikas came through to earn third overall in the youth race, and second in the YXC1 class.

Coming through to earn third in the YXC1 class was James Jenkins as Mason Raynor and Jiggs Fustini rounded out the top three in the YXC2 class in Indiana. In the 85 Big Wheel (11-15) class it was Ryder Sigety coming through to earn the class win. Travis Lentz took home his sixth-straight win in the 85 (12-13) class, while Brody Boland earned the 85 (7-11) win.

In the 65 (10-11) class it was Beau Garetson earning the win, with Maverick Boyer taking home the 65 (9) class win. In the 65 (7-8) class, Tripp Lewis came away with the win at round six. Zoey Kimble would earn her first win of the season in the Girls Super Mini (12-16) class, while Sahara Robinson earned her fourth win in the Girls 85 (7-13) class. Earning her second win was Audrina Anello in the Girls 65 (7-11) class, while Crawfordsville’s own Talon Pike came away with the Trail Rider (7-15) class win.

The AMSOIL Moto Hero was awarded to Robbie Hechinger from Brownsburg, Indiana. Robby is a deputy for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s office in Crawfordsville, Indiana and has been on the force since 2014. H

The next round of GNCC Racing will take place on May 20-21 in Millfield, Ohio at Sunday Creek Raceway with the seventh round of racing, The Wiseco John Penton GNCC.

Barcia & Brown side-lined

AMA Supercross 2023 has drawn to an early close for Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing, with 450SX front-runner Justin Barcia and Pierce Brown joining Michael Mosiman on the sidelines following what was an inspired season from the team.

450SX rider Barcia has successfully undergone surgery on his broken collarbone sustained in Nashville at round 15 of the championship. The 31-year-old also unfortunately broke his right shoulder in the fall during Saturday’s Main Event, along with suffering two broken ribs in the incident.

Justin Barcia

“I had surgery on Monday on my collarbone. That’s feeling a lot better today. I ended up breaking two ribs and broke my right shoulder. The shoulder doesn’t need any surgery, so that’s great. I’m feeling a lot better today and the next few days are just gonna keep getting better, and better, and better – hopefully I can start training soon. Obviously, not on the dirt bike for a little bit, but just wanted to give a shoutout to everyone this season. It was definitely, for me, my best – mentally and physically – Supercross season and I really enjoyed it, had a lot of fun. Definitely a bummer to go out this way, but things happen though, and I can’t wait to be back, racing hard, and stronger than ever.”

Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing 250SX West entry Brown has also been affected by injury after breaking his hand while preparing for the upcoming Pro Motocross Championship late last week. With three top-five results to his credit in 2023, his best result of fourth came in Glendale last month riding his MC 250F Factory Edition.

Pierce Brown

“I’m bummed to end the season early due to a broken hand. Myself and the team work too hard to bring back no results. I’m on the mend now and will be doing everything possible to get back for as many of the remaining outdoor rounds as possible.”

Kyle Peters claims fourth AMA Arenacross title

Phoenix Racing Honda’s Kyle Peters, claimed the 2023 AMA Arenacross National Championship, his fourth straight title, closing out the 2023 AMA Arenacross National Championship two weeks early with a 2-1 main-event performance at the Salem, Va., round.

Although winning titles has become the norm for 30-year-old Peters over the last few years, this one was special as it came on the heels of a vertebrae-injury recovery and took place in an arena just two hours from his hometown of Greensboro, N.C.

Kyle Peters

“To be able to do it the way I did it in front of my whole family and to be able to share that with them and share the victory, share the overcoming of all the obstacles, the adversity. It was so incredible.”

Shortly after his 2022 title, Peters suffered a burst fracture injury of his C5 and C6 vertebrae April 9 at the St. Louis AMA Supercross round that forced him to have six vertebrae fused and spend six days in the ICU. The North Carolinian worked his way back for the AMA Arenacross opener in November, where he claimed his first of seven wins prior to securing the title, taking first in both motos. Peters clinched the title with 368 points through 12 rounds.

2023 AMA Arenacross class champions

Micro 3 (7-8) Limited – Lorenzo Alves

85cc (9-15) Open – Amari Arnold

Vet (30+) – Jonathan Chism

Micro 2 (4-6) Limited – Beau Dorn

85cc (9-12) – Gage Dunham

Mini Sr. (12-15) – Gage Dunham

50cc Aircooled (4-8) Limited – Collins Knuth

2-Stroke (14+) – Gannon Lawson

Schoolboy 1 (12-17) – Gannon Lawson

65cc (7-9) – Bensyn Levan

250 B – Kaden Lewis

450 B – Kaden Lewis

Schoolboy 2 (12-17) – Kaden Lewis

Supermini (12-16) – Grant McDonald

Senior (40+) – Robby McQuary

Pro Sport – Kyle Peters

Masters (50+) – Wayne Seboa

B/C Open – Bradley Sharma

Open A – Jordan Smith

65cc (10-11) – Eidan Steinbrecher

65cc Open (7-11) – Eidan Steinbrecher

Micro E (4-8) Limited – Luke Taylor

Micro Open (4-8) Limited – Luke Taylor

250 C – Gavin Wayland

450 C – Gavin Wayland

College (18-24) – Jason White

Double-win for Courtney Duncan in Spain & the WMX lead

The third round of the FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship has ended at intu-Xanadú with Big Van World MTX Kawasaki’s Courtney Duncan taking the victory.

In race one, it was Nancy Van De Ven of Ceres 71 Racing who took the lead in front of Courtney Duncan and RFME GasGas WMX Team’s Daniela Guillen. Van de Ven controlled the first lap before she went down giving free way for Duncan to take the lead. Duncan increased the gap from there to win the race by 28 seconds.

Guillen seemed destined for second but the determination of MX Fonta Racing’s Kiara Fontanesi made the difference in the end.

The five-time World Champion passed Guillen for second on lap 8. Guillen could not match Fontanesi’s speed in the end and settled for third. Valk ended up at the fourth place.

Larissa Papenmeier’s Yamaha Racing 423 showed good moves as after she made a mistake and dropped fourth to eighth on lap 2 but found her rhythm to climb to fifth with her last overtake on JK Racing Yamaha Charli Cannon on lap 11.

In race 2, Van de Ven led from the first turn while Fontanesi went down and had to retire. Cannon quickly took the lead within the first lap. Behind them was Duncan who found herself third.

On the back of her win in race 1, Duncan charged the front two riders, overtaking van de Ven on lap three after a mistake from the Defending World Champion. Duncan did not waste time to put pressure on Cannon for the lead and it was a done thing on lap 4.

Duncan went on to get a perfect 1-1 to top the round of Spain showing all her speed throughout the whole weekend. Cannon fought hard but got overtaken by Valk on lap 5 and had to concede her third spot to Guillen in the last couple of laps. Cannon finished fourth for fourth overall.

In the end Courtney Duncan got a well deserved back-to-back win and took the Red Plate in front of the good Lynn Valk and home hero Daniela Guillen. Charli Cannon was fourth overall, a point ahead of Van Drunen and Papenmeier and now sits fifth in the rankings.

Courtney Duncan – P1

“I got the red plate back and went 1-1, so pretty satisfied with that. I don’t know what it is about Spain but I’ve always had success here and I really enjoy the layout of the track. It feels good to have the red plate back, but at the same time it’s just as important to go out and do my best every moto. As long as I have the red plate at the end of the season that’s all that matters. It was cool to carry on the momentum this weekend and hopefully we can carry it on to France in two weeks’ time.”

Charli Cannon – P4

“I was able to get my best round result and equal my best round result so I’m happy about that,” Cannon begins. “It felt so good getting to the front and I tried to stay focussed and keep doing my laps. I held it as long as I could and ended up in fourth which was a little disappointing as I really wanted a podium. But I’m happy with the progress we made and the JK Racing Yamaha team have been great. Everyone is so supportive we are starting to gel and know how everyone works. I’m competing in Italy this weekend at a national event with the guys, then it’s off to France for another WMX round. I also want to thank everyone for their support back in Australia. I see and read all the messages and it’s really flattering to have so many people interested in my racing. Let’s aim for the podium in France and see if we can make that happen.”

WMX MXGP of Spain Round Overall

Pos Rider Nat. Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Duncan, Courtney NZL KAW 25 25 50 2 Valk, Lynn NED FAN 18 22 40 3 Guillen, Daniela ESP GAS 20 20 40 4 Cannon, Charli AUS YAM 13 18 31 5 Van Drunen, Lotte NED KAW 14 16 30 6 Papenmeier, Larissa GER YAM 16 14 30 7 Andersen, Sara DEN KTM 12 13 25 8 van de Ven, Nancy NED YAM 9 15 24 9 Fontanesi, Kiara ITA GAS 22 0 22 10 Astudillo, Jamie USA KTM 11 10 21

WMX Standings

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Total 1 Duncan, C. NZL KAW 135 2 Guillen, D. ESP GAS 125 3 Van Drunen, L. NED KAW 116 4 Valk, Lynn NED FAN 98 5 Cannon, Charli AUS YAM 89 6 Fontanesi, K. ITA GAS 83 7 Andersen, Sara DEN KTM 75 8 Papenmeier, L. GER YAM 71 9 van de Ven, N. NED YAM 66 10 Jans-Beken, B. NED YAM 64

Liam Owens earns points, as Cas Valk tops EMX250 races in Spain

That was a great weekend and strong fourth round for the EMX250 Championship in Spain with many battles throughout the weekend.

At the end of the weekend, it was Fantic Factory Team Maddii’s Cas Valk who clinched his first win of the season in front of Championship leader Hutten Metaal Yamaha Racing Team’s Andrea Bonacorsi and BT Racing Team’s Kay Karssemakers once again on the podium.

Race 1

In race 1, Fantic Factory Team Maddii’s Alexis Fueri was the quickest out of the gate but the Red Plate Andrea Bonacorsi overtook him after few turns to take the lead.

Team VRT KTM Factory Juniors’ Marc-Antoine Rossi had magnificent pace and went from sixth on Lap 1 to second on lap three and inched his way closer to Bonacorsi until he was able to make a great move to overtake him for the lead on lap 13.

However, Rossi made a mistake with a lap to go handing the win to Bonacorsi. Rossi settled for second but could have gone all the way considering his pace.

Cas Valk showed great pace after an average start, seventh at the turn of lap one, he went on to pass Hutten Metaal Yamaha Racing Team’s Karlis Reisulis, VRT KTM Factory Juniors’ Ferruccio Zanchi and Fueri over three laps to find himself fourth on lap four.

He was behind Husqvarna BT Racing Team’s Maxime Grau until he found his way passed him on lap eight to finish third. Grau had difficulties keeping pace and dropped to seventh.

Zanchi had to settle for fourth, and Fueri sixth while Reisulis could not do better than ninth.

Kay Karssemakers had another good race on the back of Portugal and finish the race in 5th place.

Race 2

In race 2, Van Erp was the quickest out of the gates but it was all about Valk who overtook him after few turns to take the lead. His blistering pace made him increase his lead up to 20 seconds and won comfortably and in style to clinch his first overall of the year. Van Erp redeemed himself after his missed first race and finished fourth for ninth overall.

Reisulis did better, although he was overtaken by Karssemakers with two laps to go. Karssemakers finished second for third overall and a back-to-back podium. Reisulis took out third.

In the end Cas Valk won the overall with an incredible showing to win race 2 and proving solid throughout the whole round of Spain. Andrea Bonacorsi managed an important overall second place for the Championship and Kay Karssemakers claims another podium in third.

Cas Valk

“It’s amazing, I felt very good on this track all weekend. I had a first good race with third place, in race two I took the lead after a good start and then I kept riding at my pace so I’m really happy. Thanks to my team, I could never do it without them. I am now looking forward to the next race!”

EMX250 – Overall Top 10 Classification

Pos Rider Nat. Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Valk, Cas NED FAN 20 25 45 2 Bonacorsi, Andrea ITA YAM 25 15 40 3 Karssemakers, Kay NED HUS 16 22 38 4 Rossi, Marc-Antoine FRA KTM 22 14 36 5 Reisulis, Karlis Alberts LAT YAM 12 20 32 6 Zanchi, Ferruccio ITA KTM 18 12 30 7 Grau, Maxime FRA HUS 14 13 27 8 Vettik, Meico EST TM 13 10 23 9 Van Erp, Ivano NED YAM 3 18 21 10 Fueri, Alexis FRA FAN 15 6 21 11 Nilsson, Samuel ESP GAS 10 9 19 12 Greutmann, Nico SUI KTM 11 7 18 13 Tuani, Federico ITA KTM 6 11 17 14 Prugnieres, Quentin Marc FRA KAW 0 16 16 15 Nickel, Cato GER KTM 8 8 16 16 Walvoort, Jens NED KTM 9 0 9 17 Gallego, Antonio ESP GAS 4 4 8 18 Cazal, Xavier FRA GAS 2 5 7 19 Congost, Gerard ESP GAS 7 0 7 20 Owens, Liam AUS KAW 5 0 5 21 Russi, Matteo Luigi ITA YAM 1 3 4 22 Giorgessi, Toni FRA GAS 0 2 2 23 Maschio, Paolo FRA KAW 0 1 1

EMX250 – Championship Top 10 Classification

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Total 1 Bonacorsi, A. ITA YAM 182 2 Karssemakers, K. NED HUS 145 3 Valk, Cas NED FAN 138 4 Rossi, M. FRA KTM 126 5 Zanchi, F. ITA KTM 120 6 Reisulis, K. LAT YAM 109 7 Lata, Valerio ITA KTM 97 8 Prugnieres, Q. FRA KAW 95 9 Van Erp, Ivano NED YAM 93 10 Fueri, Alexis FRA FAN 82 11 Grau, Maxime FRA HUS 71 12 Vettik, Meico EST TM 64 13 Tuani, F. ITA KTM 64 14 Greutmann, N. SUI KTM 60 15 Nilsson, S. ESP GAS 51 16 Nickel, Cato GER KTM 51 17 Soulimani, S. FRA KTM 35 18 Cazal, Xavier FRA GAS 34 19 Rossi, Andrea ITA KTM 26 20 Walvoort, Jens NED KTM 22 21 Congost, G. ESP GAS 19 22 Mesters, B. NED YAM 14 23 Russi, M. ITA YAM 13 24 Krajewski, B. FRA KTM 9 25 Gallego, A. ESP GAS 8 26 Michelis, M. EST KTM 6 27 Bidzans, E. LAT HUS 5 28 Owens, Liam AUS KAW 5

Junior e-Motocross Series kicks off in Spain alongside MXGP

Reigning Junior e-Motocross Series Champion Timoteï Cez raced to a pair of race wins at round one of the 2023 series to claim overall victory in Spain. The young French rider, competing on a GASGAS MC-E 5 for his title defence, was unstoppable on Spanish soil and began the new championship with a winning start. Rounding out the podium were fellow French racers Jordan Cadenel (GASGAS) in second with Lucas Bos (KTM) in third.

The technical intu Xanadú circuit in Spain played host to round one of the 2023 European Junior e-Motocross Series. A full line-up of 40 young riders from across the world made the trip to the season-opener and their weekend began with a qualifying session on Saturday morning to decide the starting order for the two seven-minute-plus-one-lap races. Posting a lap time almost five seconds faster than his closest competition, Timoteï Cez would lead the enthusiastic young riders to the line in both races.

Leading from start to finish, Cez dominated race one to win by a staggering 46 seconds and add 25 points to his series tally. Behind the 2022 champion, Cadenel completed lap one in seventh before charging forwards and moving into second on the penultimate lap to claim his hard-fought runner-up finish. Another rider on the move in race one was Bos on his KTM SX-E 5. Starting from outside the top 10, the French racer made two passes on the final lap to secure third.

In race two, Cez matched his race one result, this time with a margin of victory of 20 seconds. With his nearest rivals from race one, Cadenel and Bos, rounding the first turn up front, they did all they could to stay with the fast-starting Frenchman. As they worked their way past another rising French star, Camronn Gautier, who held second until the halfway point of the race, the duo gave it everything they had but would ultimately equal their race one results with Cadenel second and Bos in third.

With the dust now settled on an exciting opening round, the 2023 European Junior e-Motocross Series continues in two weeks’ time at the MXGP of France on May 20-21. With French riders filling the top four spots in the series standings, Cez, Cadenel, Bos, and Gautier will be eager and excited to race in front of their home crowd at the hillside circuit of Villars sous Ecot.

Timoteï Cez

“It’s amazing to start the new season with a win! The race on Saturday was really good and the track was quite technical. I got a great start and just stayed out of trouble and won with a nice margin. The second race was good as well and to win the overall is amazing. I had great starts in both races, which is really important. Up next is my home round in France so I’m looking forward to that one!”

MXe Overall – Top 10 Classification

1. Timoteï Cez (FRA, GAS), 50 points; 2. Jordan Cadenel (FRA, GAS), 44 p.; 3. Lucas Bos (FRA, KTM), 40 p.; 4. Camronn Gautier (FRA, KTM), 34 p.; 5. Víctor Moratilla Moreno (ESP, HUS), 31 p.; 6. Enzo Garrido Barrios (ESP, GAS), 24 p.; 7. Riccardo Galia (ITA, GAS), 23 p.; 8. Mathis Negre (FRA, KTM), 23 p.; 9. Adan Quesada (ESP, KTM), 22 p.; 10. Eddi Haustein (GER, KTM), 22 p.;

MXe Championship – Top 10 Classification

1. Timoteï Cez (FRA, GAS), 50 points; 2. Jordan Cadenel (FRA, GAS), 44 p.; 3. Lucas Bos (FRA, KTM), 40 p.; 4. Camronn Gautier (FRA, KTM), 34 p.; 5. Víctor Moratilla Moreno (ESP, HUS), 31 p.; 6. Enzo Garrido Barrios (ESP, GAS), 24 p.; 7. Riccardo Galia (ITA, GAS), 23 p.; 8. Mathis Negre (FRA, KTM), 23 p.; 9. Adan Quesada (ESP, KTM), 22 p.; 10. Eddi Haustein (GER, KTM), 22 p.;

2023 FIM Motocross World Championship Round Six

MXGP of Spain

Herlings & Laengenfelder win 2023 MXGP of Spain | Evans P12

The FIM Motocross World Championship arrived at the MXGP of Spain over the weekend, marking round six of the 2023 season. Jeffrey Herlings continued his winning ways for his 102th GP victory. Mattia Guadagnini and Ruben Fernandez completing the round podium in the premier MXGP class.

Aussie Mitch Evans persevered as he recovers endurance after an early-season thumb injury had interrupted his training. An outside gate-pick from Qualifying left him with little chance of a good start but decisive opening laps saw him fifteenth during the early stages of each race; he battled to an eventual 13th place finish each time to be classified twelfth overall.

Mitch Evans – P12

“We’re not where we want to be but this weekend was definitely a step in the right direction. Our goal going into the weekend was top-fifteen and we managed that, now I’m looking forward to more in France after two more weeks training. My starts weren’t good all weekend. I feel I’m over-thinking at the gate; I just need to get back to basics and be more aggressive when the gate drops.”

In MX2, Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing’s Simon Laengenfelder took the overall with a 1-1 result, to get his first podium and win of the season in front of Jago Geerts and Andrea Adamo.

Highlights of the 2023 MXGP of Spain

2023 FIM EnduroGP Round Two – GP of Spain

The opening day of racing at round two of the Paulo Duarte FIM EnduroGP World Championship saw Beta Factory Racing’s Brad Freeman secure overall victory. Putting in a come-from-behind ride, the British rider took over the lead on the final lap of the ACERBIS GP of Spain to win in Lalin.

Behind Freeman were Josep Garcia, Steve Holcombe, Andrea Verona and Hamish MacDonald for the remaining top five, overall, while Daniel Milner was ninth and Wil Ruprecht 14th.

Beta Factory Racing’s Brad Freeman has claimed victory on day two of the second round of the Paulo Duarte FIM EnduroGP World Championship. Keeping his unbeaten run of form alive, Freeman came out on top following a day-long battle with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Josep Garcia to secure his fourth day win of the season. Mirroring day one’s results at the ACERBIS GP of Spain, Steve Holcombe (Beta) joined Freeman and Garcia on the EnduroGP podium in third.

Andrea Verona was fourth, Nathan Watson fifth and Wil Ruprecht finished the day in seventh, Milner dropping to 12th and MacDonald 10th.

Hamish MacDonald now sits third in the E2 class, Daniel Milner fifth and Wil Ruprecht seventh.

Brad Freeman tops EnduroGP Round Two in Spain

2023 Penrite ProMX Championship

Round Four – Maitland, NSW

Yamaha 1-2-3 at Maitland ProMX MX1 – Budd breaks through for MX2 win

Saturday kicked off the action at round four of the 2023 Penrite ProMX Championship, presented by AMX Superstores, in Maitland, NSW, with three-time MX1 champion Dean Ferris taking the opening Thor MX1 moto victory, as KTM’s Jett Alsop raced to the MAXXIS MX3 moto win.

Riders were greeted with blue skies and warm temperatures as the gates dropped in the Lower Hunter Valley region, while the Pirelli MX2 class took to the circuit for qualifying, with their racing action all taking place on Sunday.

By the time racing concluded on Sunday, Yamaha’s Dean Ferris had swept all three Thor MX1 motos, while Serco Yamaha’s Rhys Budd earned his first-ever Pirelli MX2 class overall. Cambell Williams won the MAXXIS MX3 overall for Honda.

ProMX Round Four Maitland Rider Quotes

Luke Clout – MX1 P2

“I felt my riding has been heading in the right direction over the last few weeks and this round was just a conformation of that. My starts were better and I was able to get some good track position early in the race and it felt good to be back up the front and fighting for race wins. There is still some work to be done but I’m happy with the progress we made since the last round and will continue to keep at it as I think a round win isn’t far away. Thanks to the team for a great weekend and being on top of everything. The boys work hard off the track and after the frustrating weekend at Wodonga, its good for both of us to bounce back and be on the podium.”

Aaron Tanti – MX1 P3

“I’m just a little frustrated with myself as a few little mistakes latter in each moto proved costly for me,” Tanti explains. “I was able to get myself into a position to fight for the race win, only to fall or make a mistake and lose some time and positions, so while its good to be on the podium, my goal is to win races and rounds. The club did a great job with the track, and I really enjoyed how it was prepared. We now have a few weeks break before going to Gilman which has a different dirt to Maitland in that its softer and not as clay based, so I’m excited for the change and keen to get a little higher on the podium.”

Rhys Budd – MX2 Winner

“Its awesome to finally get a round win and get this monkey off my back, I have been close a few times and been in the running to get a win but it’s a relief to finally get it done and stand on the top of the podium. I know it’s taken way too long to do that. I have always raced well here, and I had plenty of support in the pits, so it was awesome to get my first win in front of so many of my friends and family. The start to this year hasn’t been great but I’m going to use this as a turning point in the season and consistently get back up the front. The team have continued to work hard and now we all get a little reward and give everyone so extra motivation to keep it rolling.”

Jesse Dobson – MX2 P4

“The weekend was good for me and one that I needed after the last round in Wodonga. I felt fast all weekend and had I not crashed in that first race, the round results might have been a lot better. But it’s nice to get back up the front and it’s a while since I have won a race. I got a great start, got to the lead, and just rode my own race. Thanks to Matt my mechanic and the entire Serco Yamaha team for the effort and support for the last few weeks and hopefully this is the start to get my season back on track.”



