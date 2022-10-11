Colt Nichols Signs With Team Honda HRC

American Honda confirmed today that Colt Nichols will ride with Team Honda HRC in the 2023 AMA Supercross series. Nichols joins Chase Sexton on the factory squad’s premier-class effort aboard a CRF450RWE, with Hunter and Jett Lawrence campaigning the regional 250 classes for the indoor series.

A native of Muskogee, Oklahoma, Nichols has enjoyed many successes as a 250 rider, with highlights including four AMA Supercross 250SX victories and the 2021 250SX East Region title. Now 28, and with eight years of valuable experience at the 250 level, Nichols is ready to step up to the 450 division, and the opening at Team Honda HRC was an attractive destination.

“First and foremost, I’m just thankful and blessed for this opportunity to come about,” Nichols said. “It seemed like a longshot at first, and now for it to actually be real, I couldn’t be happier to be joining such a prestigious team and be on a factory Honda. I’ve always wanted to ride for this team, and they carry a very large and awesome legacy. I hope I can contribute to that, get some good results and help the team in any way I can. Moving to the 450 class and racing the best guys in the world will be fun and very challenging, but I’ve got a great teammate to learn from. I’m really excited to get to work and get this thing going.”

“We’re very happy to welcome Colt to Team Honda HRC,” said Brandon Wilson, Manager of Sports & Experiential at American Honda. “During our selection process, not a single person had a bad word to say about him. He’s an incredibly talented rider and also just a nice person that we know will be great fit in the team. All of our current riders like Colt and liked the direction. With Colt being good friends with our official test rider Trey Canard, we think there will be a positive energy with everyone, which will lead to great results for the team. We’re happy to give him the 450 opportunity he deserves, and we’re all looking forward to A1.”

Jay Wilson crowned 2022 Japanese Motocross 250 Champion

Australia’s Jay Wilson has clinched the 2022 250cc Japanese Motocross Championship after winning round five of the series over the weekend, having built up an unattainable lead in the points chase.

Since landing in Japan at the start of the year, Wilson has been an unstoppable force in the Japanese Motocross Championships, taking all race and round wins so far and now after round five and 11 race wins in a row, Wilson has been crowned the 2022 champion with rounds to spare.

Kyushu hosted round five of the championship on the weekend and it has been a happy and familiar hunting ground for the Australian. Wilson won the opening round of the year in wet conditions at Kyushu but the track was in perfect shape for round five and he was again able to take both race wins on the day and as a result, earn himself enough points for an insurmountable lead in the championship.

Jay Wilson

“I’m very honoured to win, not just today, but also the Japanese Motocross Championship for 2022 for Yamaha. Since landing here, Yamaha has been nothing but amazing to deal with and have worked tirelessly so winning this is as much for them as it is for me. It was a huge family decision we made towards the end of last year to move over from Australia and start a new chapter of our lives but it couldn’t have turned out any better.

“We are loving our time here and working with Yamaha both with racing and in testing is my dream job come true. Thank you everyone at Yamaha Factory Racing and the people that support us. This is a team effort so everyone call feel a part of this success and it was so good to see so many people here to celebrate this win with me. I’m not sure if that has been done before here in Japan, but regardless, for myself and the team, I would love to get through the year and win every race in the championship. It would be a great achievement for myself and the Yamaha team, so that’s what we will keep working hard for and see if we can make it happen.”

With two rounds left to run, the championship pressure is now off for Wilson, but he will continue to push forward as the motivation of a perfect season is driving him and the Yamaha Factory Team.

Kanto on October 30 and Sugo on November 12 are the final two rounds of the Japanese championship.

Thompson joins Malkiewicz for Serco Yamaha ASX efforts

Serco Yamaha team have enlisted multi-time Canadian Supercross Champion, Cole Thompson, to join Bailey Malkiewicz to contest the four round Australian Supercross Championship, starting in Melbourne on October 21.

Thompson comes into the team as regular contracted team rider, Jesse Dobson, sits out the championship as he recovers from a shoulder injury sustained during the ProMX series earlier this year.

The 29year old Canadian makes his first appearance in Australia after a professional career that has seen him race in the USA and Canada for several season and he brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the Serco Yamaha line up.

He will campaign theYZ250F for the team in the four round series, that takes in Melbourne, Adelaide, Newcastle and Wagga Wagga.

Cole Thompson

“I have heard so many good things about Australia so when Serco Yamaha reached out to me, I was all in from the moment I got the call. Every rider who has been to Australia in the past always says what a great time they had and how good the riders and teams are here, so the only decision I could make was to get on the plane and come down. I also understand the level of racing here is very high and Australia has produced so many riders that have been on the world stage, so I’m looking for to pitting myself against them in their own country and see how I go.

“I have only just landed and had a chance to meet everyone on the team, but Gavin and the guys have been so welcoming, and the bike feels great so with a couple more weeks to prepare, I think we will be in good shape heading into round one. My aim here is to compete with the best guys in SX2 and hopefully give Serco Yamaha a championship result we can be proud of. I can’t wait to get things started in Melbourne on October 20.”

Bailey Malkiewicz will continue to ride his Serco Yamaha YZ250F, and preparations have been going well as things start to heat up prior to the championship starting. Malkiewicz has been able to manage a knee injury sustained early in the year and after some time off the bike is back in full swing and riding well on the practice track.

Malkiewicz finished third in the ProMX Championship and hopes to continue the good form in Supercross.

Bailey Malkiewicz

“It’s been a while since I have been on a supercross track, maybe 2018, but things are going well and I feel I have adjusted both my bike and myself for what supercross demands.The first day or so, it’s just a matter of getting your timing back on the jumps, getting a flow to the track and keeping your breathing under control. Once that was sorted, then we worked on some speed and intensity and I think things are going well. The team have the bike in a good place, so now it’s just a matter of fine tuning a few things and then heading to round one to see where we stand. It’s exciting to be back racing inside a stadium again and I hear crowd numbers are looking good at each round so hopefully the grandstands are full, and the public continue to support supercross because it has been missed and it’s awesome fun for the riders.”

2022 Australian Supercross Championship Calendar

Round 1: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne- October 21

Round 2: Wayville Showgrounds, Adelaide- October 29

Round 3: McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle – November 26

Round 4: Wagga International Speedway, Wagga – December 3

Riders talk the AORC final in Tasmania

The action was red hot for the series finale of the 2022 Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship presented by MXstore (AORC) in Wynyard, Tasmania for Round 11, followed by Round 12.

Round 11’s enduro racing played host to the long-awaited Championship celebrations for 2022 AORC E2 Champion, Josh Green (Shop Yamaha Offroad Racing Team) and 2022 AORC E1 Champion, Kyron Bacon (Shop Yamaha Offroad Racing Team) as they closed out their titles.

Round 12, the following day, presented fans with official 2022 AORC E3 Champion, Andy Wilksch (Simford Racing, Husqvarna), EW Champion, Jess Gardiner (Yamaha JGR Ballard’s Off Road Team), EJ Champion, Riley McGillivray (Shepparton Motorcycles, KTM), as well as John Baker (KTM Ballina Motorcycles) and Christopher Thomas (Thomas Lee KTM) as the respective EM and EV Champions.

Andy Wilksch crowned E3 Champion

Husqvarna racer Andy Wilksch secured his first-career national title after clinching the E3 AORC finale at Wynyard.

Equipped with his Simford Racing Husqvarna FE 501, 26-year-old Wilksch mastered two slippery rounds of enduro racing on Tasmania’s north coast to finish with a brace of P2 performances and comfortably win the E3 crown.

Saturday’s penultimate round was tight and technical. Despite several small crashes trying to close the gap to the lead, Wilksch decided to play it safe and settled in to claim as many points as possible, finishing second in class.

Sunday’s final round of the AORC today saw conditions improve and Wilksch again looked at the big picture as he tore around the final tests of the 2022 season to again comfortably finish in second position.

In the process, Wilksch secured his first-ever Australian championship, capping off a memorable year for the Victorian.

Andy Wilksch

“I had a bit of a taste of racing in Tasmania at the Australian 4-Day Enduro in 2015 and I knew that if it rained I’d be up against it – Jonte [Reynders] is great in the mud and this is his home event. Initially, it was tough to accept there was someone better than me on the weekend, but I readjusted to get better and learn from it so I could manage the championship. I came into Wynyard with a 20-point lead, so I could afford to drop 10 points a day, but I still wanted to finish the year strongly! Saturday’s tests were really technical and slippery, so you couldn’t afford to relax at all, but conditions improved a lot for Sunday and it was a lot of fun. 2022 has been an awesome year and to finish as the E3 championship has made it even more special.”

Jonte Reynders tops E3 proceedings in Tasmania

Motul Pirelli Sherco Team rider Jonte Reynders dominated the E3 field with back-to-back class wins on his Sherco 300 SE Factory in Wynyard over the weekend, but had to settle for runner-up.

Muddy and challenging conditions saw many riders struggle; Tasmanian local Reynders demonstrated his blistering speed finishing several minutes ahead of E3 championship rival Andrew Wilksch on both days with dual second-place outright finishes.

Reynders’ wins resulted in some clawback of E3 championship points, but ultimately the deficit was too large to overcome, being edged out by Wilksch by just 14 points.

Jonte Reynders

“It was awesome to have the AORC down here in Tassie this weekend. I really enjoyed the enduro format this weekend and felt strong on my 300 SE Factory, we had an excellent setting, I couldn’t fault it. I’m stoked to finish the season on a high with my first double victory, can’t wait to get to work on the 2023 season.”

ShopYamaha Off Road Racing Team claim E1 & E2 titles

ShopYamaha riders Kyron Bacon, Josh Green and Blake Hollis were all determined to stamp their authority on the year and finish on a positive note in Tasmania over the weekend.

As well as winning the A4DE and standing on the podium at the ISDE, Bacon can now add the E1 Australian Off-Road Championship and the Outright winner of the AORC to his list of results.

In his native Tasmania, Bacon dominated the final weekend of racing and was a step above his rivals all weekend. In wet conditions on Saturday, he motored to a three-minute lead to win the day and cement the E1 Championship with a round to spare.

Sunday was all about the Outright championship and in a tight struggle over the opening 10 rounds, Bacon powered clear of Andy Wilksch to win the Outright championship and prove he is the fastest off-road rider in Australia for 2022.

Kyron Bacon

“It’s been a pretty special year for me and even more than I had hoped. My goal for the year was to win the E1 class and go for a top 5 position in Outright honours, so to have won both is amazing and I’m a little speechless to be honest. The last two years we didn’t have much racing but I loved riding, so I kept training and working hard so I was ready when things got back to normal. So, it feels so good to finally get back to racing and then come away winning two championships. I can’t thank AJ, Brandon and the whole ShopYamaha Off-Road Team enough for their support over the past couple of years and also my Dad and family who continue to be a huge part of my racing.”

Jess Gardiner claims seventh AORC title in Tassie

Jess Gardiner clinched her seventh AORC championship at round 12 of this years’ series after another outstanding performance that now has her as the most winning female off road rider Australia has produced.

Gardiner overcome a challenging start on Saturday where she was bogged in axle deep mud in one of the early special tests to recover for a second-place finish for the round and need only to score points on Sunday to clinch the crown.

Gardiner came out swinging and took another round victory to make it eight round wins from the ten contested and in turn, win another AORC title.

Jess Gardiner

“The weekend was tough as the rain made things wet and rutted on both days, but I like that style of riding and enjoy the challenge that it brings. Not sure I enjoyed getting stuck in the mud, in fact, I was ready to give up as I couldn’t get my bike out, by on my last attempt, I was able to get it moving and get back into the race, but I lost around three minutes in just that section. From then on, everything went well, and the bike was perfect all weekend. I wanted to win the final round as that’s the best way to win a championship so it was good feeling to get it done and share it with Danielle who was also able to win her class for the day and the championship. Our team of sponsors are awesome and we couldn’t do it with out them. Yamaha, Gas Imports, Yamalube, Thor, Kincrome and a heap more all contribute to our little team and its awesome to work with such cool people.”

The team made it two championships out of three when Danielle McDonald won the Junior Girls class for the weekend and the series. McDonald entered the final round battling a knee injury sustained at the Australian Junior Motocross Championships the week before but was able to soldier on and take victory on her YZ125.

Danielle McDonald

“It’s been a huge month with racing for my family, from being in Rockhampton last week and now in Wynyard in Tasmania this week. Going from motocross to off road but its all worth it now. To finish the year with both the round win and the championship is unreal and I can’t thank my whole family enough for the sacrifices they put in for me to go racing. Also thanks to Jess and Jeremy for their help and guidance again this year. It’s great to have someone in your corner who understands racing and that you can talk to them about things on and off the bike.”

Jeremy Carpentier finished the year strongly with a third-place finish at the final round. Carpentier wasn’t in championship contention as he missed several rounds due to injury, but the podium finish was good for his confidence and provided some motivation as we head towards 2023.

After years of trying and several near misses, Josh Green was finally able to lock down the elusive E2 (450cc) championship. The championship quickly became a two-horse race with Green going head-to-head with 2019 ProMX champion, Todd Waters.

The pair traded blows in the early rounds and the points were tight coming into the final rounds. Then, both were injured representing Australia at the Six Day Enduro, so the race become a different kind as the battled to get back on track.

Green entered rounds nine and ten with a badly injured hand but was able to muscle his way through to get both round wins while Waters was still sidelined. From there it was smooth sailing as Green put an exclamation point on his championship success with the double victory at the final round to nail down the championship.

Josh Green

“This one means a lot to me in a couple ways. Firstly, it’s been a really fun year and the vibe in the ShopYamaha team has been awesome. Kyron and Blake had been cool teammates and we get along well, the bikes have been good and we all put in the work, so that has been satisfying for me. Also, to win the E2 class is something I have tried to do several times and I was finally able to shake the monkey from my back. The 450 class is always tough as every manufacturer makes a 450 so the depth of competition is always deep. Thank you to our team, it’s been over a decade I have been with AJ and Yamaha, and we always find way to keep it fun and exciting. Thankyou to MA and the AORC committee for getting AORC up and going again for 2022 and I look forward to being back here next year for another fun year of racing.”

Blake Hollis wasn’t about to miss out on the podium action and after a very consistent season, he finished the year out in third place in the E1 division. While Bacon has been just a step above his E1 rivals, the fight over the minor positions has been an intense three-way battle that came down to the final day.

Hollis managed to keep his consistency going for the final weekend and despite some crashes, finished fourth on both days and that was enough to secure third in the championship and put all three ShopYamaha riders on the AORC podium for 2022.

Blake Hollis

“It’s been a big learning curve for me this year and I’m happy to finish third in the E1 championship. Each round saw a bunch of us all really close in speed and times so consistency and the ability to grind out a good result on the tough days proved vital to getting on the podium. The final round was another tough one as I fell a couple of times straight up on Saturday morning and beat myself up a bit. It felt like at the end of every test I was straightening up my bike and dealing with some skin off somewhere but I just hung in there. Congratulations to Kyron on his win and thanks to everyone on the ShopYamaha team for their support this year.”

Strong finish for Higlett and Beta in Tasmania

Fraser Higlett secured second in the E2 championship in Tasmania over the weekend, with a consistent performance across both days and rounds, claiming second place on both.

Challenging conditions for the final AORC rounds couldn’t dampen his spirits, with the rider pleased to end the season with his best weekend of the year.

Fraser Higlett

“It was a really good weekend, the tracks were super technical but it was without a doubt the best weekend I’ve had all year. To finish 2nd on both days I’m really happy with. Saturday I won a few tests in class while battling for 1st which was a good feeling. The bike was unreal all weekend and everything just went smoothly for us. It’s really cool to see the progression we’ve had throughout the year, we started the season with a new bike and our first full attempt at the AORC Championship. It’s great to end the year on such a high note. Definitely we are building in the right direction and hopefully we can carry the momentum into next year. I’d like to thank the team and all of our sponsor’s for their on going support.”

Korey McMahon & GASGAS the E1 runner-ups

Hard-charging GASGAS off-road racer Korey McMahon wrapped up the 2022 Australian Off-Road Championship (AORC) with a satisfying second overall in the E1 class after a wild weekend in Tasmania.

McMahon and his GASGAS EC 250F worked hard to minimise the errors as he slid his way to third in his class on Saturday. Sunday’s final round saw traction return and the 20-year-old relished in the improved conditions, charging to second in the E1 ranks and an impressive fourth in the combined times.

McMahon’s solid results all season – he only finished off the podium once during the AORC series – meant he comfortably took home second place in the E1 class championship.

Korey McMahon

“I think this weekend’s tests were harder than what we encountered at this year’s International Six Days Enduro – they were a real challenge in a completely different environment! I’ve been really consistent this year and we’ve made very good progress. While it’s been a bit frustrating to not get a round win this year, it’s satisfying to know that we were able to improve and finish with a good position in the championship. I’ll take a couple of weeks off to rest, but I know what I need to work on for 2023 and I’m already keen to rip into it!”

KTM’s Karlsson & Dickson finish AORC season on podium

KTM riders Emelie Karlsson and Jye Dickson have finished the 2022 Australian Off-Road Championship (AORC) on a high at the final two rounds in Wynyard, Tasmania.

In the EW class, Emelie Karlsson was able to master Saturday’s greasy, tricky conditions and break through for her first win of the season as she surged to the victory by more than 1m30s.

Sunday’s racing proved to be a tougher affair for Karlsson, with multiple crashes – including one that hurt her hand – seeing her settle for P2 to complete the season.

After a roller-coaster year, Karlsson’s impressive, consistent results saw her comfortably claim second in the Women’s championship standings.

Emelie Karlsson

“After everything that I’ve been through this year with two knee injuries and a mystery illness, it felt amazing to take the victory on Saturday. It’s a shame that I wasn’t able to back it up again on Sunday, but I struggled with the rougher tracks and had three big crashes that banged me up a bit. The tests were so technical – I don’t think I’ve ever seen so many tree roots – and it was very easy to make mistakes, so it was all about trying to stay smooth, not riding over your head, and minimising the errors. I’m still having a lot of fun with my racing, so I’m definitely keen to line up again next year and have another shot at the championship.”

Off-road newcomer Jye Dickson, 22, continued to impress as he tackled his first-ever enduro format in what was his second appearance aboard the 500 EXC-F in E3.

Wet, slippery conditions with big mud-holes and a mass of tree roots made for a steep learning curve, but Dickson shined with third-place results in the ever-competitive E3 class on both days.

Dickson’s consistency has been remarkable after he was called into the KTM team to fill in for the injured Stefan Granquist in the latter stages of the series – the Newcastle resident has finished P3 in each round that he’s been with the team.

Jye Dickson

“This was my first-ever enduro, so it took a bit to get used to the format and the amount of riding – we rode about four hours both days – but I really enjoyed it and we got to see some really cool country along the way! The tests were really tricky, with bog-holes, slippery uphills, deep ruts and tree roots everywhere, but I felt I improved a lot over the weekend. I’m certainly not unhappy about getting another two third-place results and I’m already considering giving the AORC another crack again next year as I’ve really enjoyed the six rounds I’ve done – I’m having fun learning something new.”

The strong results of KTM didn’t end there, as Riley McGillivray captured the 2022 EJ crown, Travis Silk was third in the final E2 class standings and Cooper Sheidow finished fourth in the E1 standings after claiming a runner-up result in round 11.

2022 Australian Trial Championships run and won

The 2022 GasGas Australian Moto Trials Championships has been run over the weekend in Western Australia, with the top Trials riders in the country crowned, here’s the run down:

Kyle Middleton topped the Trial 1 class, taking the two-day overall with 38-points total, while Connor Hogan and Chris Bayles second and third on 53 and 79 points respectivel. Rounding out the top five was also Neil Price and Colin Zarczynski.

Topping the Trial 2 was Jarad Boniface, consistently topping both days for the win, ahead of Josh Coleman and Craig Austin. The Trial 3 class was won by Joshua Austin, with John Stafford and Stuart McNaught rounding out the top three.

Todd Cummins won the Trial 4 class, ahead of SImon Thomas and Luke McPherson.

Grant Morris won the Masters from Justin Gough and Scott Morris, while Glenn Crafter topped the 40-55 Vets, where Kerrin Phillips was the Vets 55+ victor.

In the Junior 9-16 category it was Ben Walling taking top honours, ahead of Hayden Eardley and Jamie Fox. Cody Zarczynksi topped the Junior 7 to 13 class, ahead of Attila Sinkovics and Matthew Dethick. Jack Walling was Junior 7-11 winner, ahead of Jack Brown and Hector Pinto.

Lillie Yiatrou lead the Women’s class, ahead of Jenna Lupo and Kaitlyn Cummins. Pyper Kent topped the Junior 9-16 class, ahead of Holly Wilson.

Top sidecar was Glenn Ursino and Kevin Reynolds, ahead of Lewis Kitney and Rohan Martin, while the duo of Stephen Lloyd-Cox and Katie Letton were third.

Timothy Lewis topped the Classics, ahead of Paul Sens and Philip Whittle. In the Twinshock class, the overall winner was Zac Mularczyk, fending off Kurl Pickering and Luke Patane.

Snodgrass closes out XC2 at 2022 AMSOIL Buckwheat 100

Round twelve, the AMSOIL Buckwheat 100, of the 2022 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, concluded yesterday on Sunday, October 9 in Newburg, West Virginia. The sun was shining throughout the day, but the colder temperatures stuck around once again.

As the XC1 Open Pro fired their machines off the line it was Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Thad Duvall earning the $250 All Balls Racing XC1 Holeshot Award.

As the pack headed into the woods on lap one it would be Magna1 Motorsports/Husqvarna’s Jordan Ashburn, who clinched the National Championship at the previous round, coming around in the first place position.

However, after a mistake Ashburn would find himself back in fourth as AmPro Yamaha’s Steward Baylor was busy making his way through the pack from a sixth place start to the race.

Baylor had made his way to second by lap four and was working on passing Coastal GASGAS Factory Racing’s Ricky Russell who had moved into the lead. After Russell lost his momentum up the hill climb, Baylor would be able to make the pass stick for the lead. Baylor would hold the lead until the checkered flag flew, earning his second win of the season as he missed rounds 2-8 due to injury.

Ashburn would manage to work his way back up to second to finish out the race, while Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Craig DeLong also managed to battle his way back into a podium finish as he moved into third with two laps remaining in the race.

His teammate, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Thad Duvall would come through fourth on the day after holding the lead on the third lap of the race. Ashburn, DeLong and Duvall would all come through the finish just seconds separating them.

FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Joshua Toth would finish the day out fifth in the XC1 class as he had to make a pit stop for a new shifter after snapping his off at the top of the hill climb.

After his hill climb incident, Coastal GASGAS Factory Racing’s Ricky Russell would also have his shifter sheared off by a stump, costing him more time in the race. Russell would be unable to catch the front again, and finish sixth in the XC1 class. Coming from Finland and riding under the Factory Husqvarna tent was the number 147 of Miro Sihvonen. He would finish seventh in the XC1 Open Pro class.

XC1 Pro Event Results – 2022 AMSOIL Buckwheat 100

Steward Baylor (YAM) Jordan Ashburn (HQV) Craig DeLong (HQV) Thad Duvall (HQV) Josh Toth (KTM) Ricky Russell (GS) Miro Sihvonen (HQV)

Overall National Championship Standings

Jordan Ashburn (267) Craig DeLong (202) Benjamin Kelley (180) Ricky Russell (151) Trevor Bollinger (148) Lyndon Snodgrass (138) Joshua Toth (135) Grant Baylor (133) Ruy Barbosa (105) Ryder Lafferty (104)

XC2 250 Pro

In his first XC2 250 Pro race it was Tely Energy KTM’s Nathaniel Tasha grabbing the $250 STACYC XC2 Holeshot Award. However, it didn’t take long for Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green’s Lyndon Snodgrass to make the pass for the lead.

Snodgrass would try to put his head down and push, but Coastal GASGAS Factory Racing’s Jonathan Girroir would apply the pressure and make the pass for the lead on the second lap.

Girroir and Snodgrass would swap the lead position multiple times throughout the race. After a mistake late in the race, Snodgrass would make his way back around Girroir to take the win. As Snodgrass earned the win at round 12, it would be enough for him to earn the 2022 XC2 250 Pro National Championship.

Tely Energy KTM’s Liam Draper would remain third in the class for the duration of the race, earning his second-straight podium finish and his fourth podium appearance of the season.

Coastal GASGAS Factory Racing’s Ryder Lafferty would battle back to finish fourth on the day, while Phoenix Honda’s Cody Barnes finished fifth in the class.

XC2 250 Pro Event Results – 2022 AMSOIL Buckwheat 100

Lyndon Snodgrass (KAW) Jonathan Girroir (GAS) Liam Draper (KTM) Ryder Lafferty (GAS) Cody Barnes (HON) Angus Riordan (KTM) Simon Johnson (KTM) Mason Semmens (KTM) Jonathan Johnson (BET) Benjamin Herrera (KAW)

XC2 250 Pro Series Standings

Lyndon Snodgrass (261) Ryder Lafferty (211) Ruy Barbosa (198) Cody Barnes (191) Michael Witkowski (190) Angus Riordan (175) Benjamin Herrera (167) Liam Draper (166) Jonathan Johnson (148) Simon Johnson (130)

FMF XC3 1250 Pro-Am

In the FMF XC3 1250 Pro-Am class a new winner emerged as Lanes Yamaha/Fly Racing/IMS/Dunlop Tires’ Toby Cleveland would grab the early lead after Solid Performance/GASGAS/Fly Racing’s Max Fernandez jumped out to grab the $100 Lojak Cycle Sales XC3 Holeshot Award.

Cleveland would make his way into the lead and hold onto that position for the duration of the race. AES Racing/FXR Moto/KTM’s Dakoda Devore made his way into second on the last lap as he would battle his way up from a fifth place start to the day. Fernandez would round out the top three finishers in the XC3 class.

Magna1 Motorsports/Husqvarna’s Brody Johnson, who earned eight wins this season, wrapped up the FMF XC3 National Championship after running second for the first couple of laps at round 12. Johnson would complete two laps, earning seventh in the class, which would be enough for him to earn the number one plate.

Earning the top spot on the Top Amateur podium was 250 A class winner Grant Davis as he finished 16th overall on the day. Joseph Cunningham would finish second in 250 A and second atop the Top Amateur podium with an 18th overall finishing position. Rounding out the Top Amateur podium as well as the 250 A class was Michael Delosa as he battled back to come through 19th overall on the day.

As the WXC Pro class took off in the 10 a.m. race it was Moose Racing/Ryno Power/Team Green Kawasaki’s Jocelyn Barnes grabbing the $100 Trail Jesters WXC holeshot award just ahead of Trail Jesters KTM Racing’s Korie Steede.

However, as they headed into the woods it would be Rockstar Husqvarna/Surge Off-Road Coaching Team’s Tayla Jones making her way into the lead. Jones would be on a mission to keep the Championship hopes of her and Steede alive, as AmPro Yamaha’s Rachael Archer was right on her rear tire for the majority of the race.

Jones would continue to push for the duration and would soon have a small cushion as she made her way into the finish line to earn her fifth win of the season.

Archer would come through second, just 10 seconds off of Jones. She continues to lead the points, but the championship will come down to Ironman in two weeks. Steede would run in third for the entire two-hour race and sits third in the points standings with one round remaining.

In the youth ranks it was Ryan Amancio coming from the YXC2 Super Mini Jr. class to take the overall and his class win at round 12. Sawyer Carratura of the YXC1 Super Mini Sr. class would come through to earn the class win, and second overall, while Rivers Morris would finish second in YXC1 and third overall in the youth race.

Rounding out the top three in YXC1 was Lennox Reily, while Jiggs Fustini and Cade Staats battled through to round out the top three finishers in the YXC2 class.

In the 85 (12-13) class it was Levi Wilkins earning the win, while in the 85 Big Wheel (12-15) class it was Ryder Sigety battling back to earn the class win in West Virginia. The 85 (7-11) class was won by Colton McQuarrie, then in the 65 (10-11) class it was Cooper Johnson.

In the 65 (7-8) class it was Hunter Jones bringing home the class win, while Carter Gray earned the 65 (9) class win. In the Girls Sr. (12-15) it was Addison Harris earing her eighth win of the season, while Sahara Robinson earned the Girls Jr. (8-11) class win. Then in the Trail rider class it was Chad Rager coming through to take the win in the class.

The season finale will take place in two weeks with the Yamaha Racing Ironman GNCC event on October 22-23.

Mitch Evans joins KRT for the 2023 MXGP campaign

The Kawasaki Racing Team have welcomed Mitch Evans to the team to contest the 2023 FIM World MXGP Motocross Championship alongside Romain Febvre.

The twenty-three-year-old from Cairns in the northern Australian state of Queensland first contested the FIM World Motocross Championships in 2019 after securing his national MX2 title the previous summer.

He had already secured international recognition in 2016 when, as under-nineteen champion, he was selected to represent his country in the FIM Motocross of Nations as a seventeen-year-old.

In a sensational debut on the world stage, he mounted the podium at his very first GP in Argentina and has displayed stunning speed ever since though serious shoulder and wrist injuries have interrupted his career.

Absent for the 2021 season through injury he bounced back spectacularly this summer, rounding out the second-half of the campaign with five top-six moto finishes and a defeat of the entire world elite in Qualifying for the Swedish GP in August and help his country to stand on the podium at the season-ending Motocross of Nations.

Mitch will start riding with the team in Europe this week before they fly to Japan for intensive testing with Kawasaki Japan factory technicians.

Mitch Evans

“I’m looking forward to the prospect of working with Antti and the Kawasaki Racing Team; already from the initial talks they got me really excited about the faith they have in me and the support they can offer. I immediately sensed that they believe in my potential and they have the package which can take me to the next level and I want to thank everyone at Kawasaki for that. I made some good progress from my injuries this season just gone and now I’m looking forward to putting in the work during the off-season so that I’m ready to race for wins and podiums for Kawasaki next year.“

Antti Pyrhönen – KRT Team Manager

“We are definitely looking forward to working with Mitch. He has shown that he is a great talent, and he has the racing spirit and charisma to succeed. I have been impressed at the way he has fought his way back up the ranks step-by-step to become a real contender after missing more than one year through injury. He has shown the fighting character to race right up at the sharp-end on several occasions, even winning the Qualifying race in Sweden. Mitch has proved that he is here to make a statement and succeed and he clearly has the determination which an athlete needs to succeed in any sport and particularly in such a challenging sport as motocross. With his ability, fighting spirit and hard work we are convinced that he can become a genuinely serious contender with Kawasaki.“

Stilez Robertson to Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing for AMA SX & MX

Stilez Robertson will join the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing powerhouse 250 team for the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross and Lucas Oil Pro Motocross seasons.

Robertson turned pro in 2020 after successfully concluding his amateur career with a pair of Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross titles at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch and the Nicky Hayden Amateur Horizon Award.

Although it’s been a roller coaster start to his pro career with injuries that have sidelined him from a full season, the 20-year-old has shown speed up front. He notched a pair of runner-up finishes at the challenging Daytona Supercross these past two seasons and earned his first outdoor overall podium this Summer at the RedBud National. Back to full fitness, Robertson is eager to get back on track and go racing with Yamaha.

Stilez Robertson – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing

“I’m really excited to be joining Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing. I’m looking forward to working with the team, and I’m focused on getting some results for them and myself. Their history speaks for itself, and I’m honored to be a part of the team.”

Jensen Hendler – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 250 Team Manager

“We’re excited to have Stilez join the team. He’s young and has a lot of talent, and we see that he has a lot of potential to have a successful season with us. We are looking forward to seeing what he can do next year!”

Christian Craig joins Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing for 2023

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing have welcome Christian Craig to the team’s 450 lineup in both AMA Supercross and AMA Pro Motocross Championship racing. Inking a two-year deal, the California native will remain with the team through the 2024 race season.

The 2022 250SX Western Champion will step into the 450 cc division full-time in 2023 aboard the FC 450 Rockstar Edition, making his official debut at the Anaheim I season opener on January 7. As a consistent front-runner in the 250 class over the years, Craig is no stranger to the premier class as he holds one overall-podium and 16 top-five finishes in 450 SX and MX competition.

Christian Craig – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team

“My goal for as long as I can remember was to get a full-time 450 ride and I’m so grateful that I’ve got that now! The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team is a very well established, winning team with a great program behind it. When I began talking with the team, they were very confident in the future they could provide and they believed in me, which is obviously really important to me. I’m excited to see how I can progress in the 450 class full-time with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing crew.”

Nathan Ramsey – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team Manager

“I am very happy that we were able to add Christian to our Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing program. The level of talent that Christian has displayed over the years is very evident and it’s exciting to now be a part of. I believe that Christian is really maturing as a racer and his championship last year is proof of that. We are more than happy to have him on the team and can’t wait to get to work.”

Jaime Busto wins X-Trial of Andorra final, Bou runner up

With the title already bagged prior to today’s event, Toni Bou finished runner-up in the season’s final trial held on home soil behind Jaime Busto.

The Repsol Honda Trial Team rider proved unable to top off the season with another win in the X-Trial of Andorra, as the curtain comes down on a year in which Bou had secured the title on 1 September, having won each of the four trials held earlier this season. Despite the fact that Toni Bou had dominated the first two rounds and remained on zero, the Catalan rider had to settle for runner-up spot, losing out to Jaime Busto in the final.

The next competition to feature the presence of the Repsol Honda Trial Team will be the Spanish Championship, whose sixth round will be held on October 23 in the Madrid town of Valdemanco. Only Gabriel Marcelli, currently holding third place in the table, will take part.

Toni Bou – P2

“I’m pleased with the way the evening went. We put on a great show, we enjoyed ourselves and I rode very well. It was an easy trial and we knew we couldn’t make any mistakes. I cleaned the first two rounds but, in the final, I made a mistake in section two that was very difficult to make up. In section four, Jaime made a mistake and it seemed that I had a chance to close the gap and fight for the victory, but in the end it slipped away. I battled hard right up to the end, which is our DNA. I’m happy for the show we put on and for having been able to celebrate the title in Andorra. It has been a very good season: four firsts and a second, which is great.”

2022 X-Trial of Andorra Results

Pos Rider Nat. Team Points 1 BUSTO Jaime SPA Vertigo Factory Team 4 2 BOU Toni SPA Repsol Honda Team 5 3 RAGA Adam SPA TRRS Factory Team 17 4 HAGA Sondre NOR Beta Factory Racing 5 5 MARCELLI Gabriel SPA Repsol Honda Team 7 6 MARTYN Toby GBR TRRS Factory Team 6 7 GRATTAROLA Matteo ITA Beta Factory Trial Team 11 8 BINCAZ Benoit FRA Gas Gas Factory Racing 13

2022 X-Trial Final Standings

Pos Rider Nat Team Total 1 BOU Toni SPA Repsol Honda Team 104 2 RAGA Adam SPA TRRS Factory Team 69 3 BUSTO Jaime SPA Vertigo Factory Team 51 4 GRATTAROLA Matteo ITA Beta Factory Trial Team 41 5 MARCELLI Gabriel SPA Repsol Honda Team 24 6 MARTYN Toby GBR TRRS Factory Team 22 7 HAGA Sondre NOR Beta Factory Racing 22 8 BINCAZ Benoit FRA Gas Gas Factory Racing 17 9 GELABERT Miquel SPA Gas Gas Factory Racing 4 10 COLAIRO Téo FRA Beta 1

2022 24MX Hixpania & Hard Enduro Final Wrap

Germany’s Manuel Lettenbichler has been crowned the 2022 FIM Hard Enduro World Champion following a winning ride at the 24MX Hixpania Hard Enduro. With the outcome of this year’s FIM Hard Enduro World Championship hinging on the result of the eighth and final round of the season, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Lettenbichler secured a start-to-finish victory in today’s ACERBIS Lost Roads final to clinch the title.

Sherco Factory Racing’s Mario Roman chased the German home for second to end a closely fought season as runner-up. Finishing fifth behind Trystan Hart (KTM), Jarvis Racing Team’s Graham Jarvis completed the overall championship podium. History was made with South Africa’s Matthew Green (Rigo Racing) who put his name into the record books as the first FIM Hard Enduro Junior World Cup Champion.

Having qualified fastest across Friday and Saturday’s racing, Manuel held the advantage of starting first and was keen to make the most of it. Immediately into the lead, he set about putting as much distance as he could into rival Roman on lap one. With Sherco-mounted Roman starting ninth, he had work to do to catch Lettenbichler, but the Spaniard was fiercely determined.

A strong opening lap saw Mario carve his way through traffic and was pretty soon on the wheel tracks of AG Racing Team 89’s Alfredo Gomez and FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Trystan Hart in second and third. Needing a bit more time to see off Hart and then Gomez, Mario was up to second place.

With Manuel holding a three minute lead over Mario, the chase was on. Attacking, the Spaniard fought to reel the German in, but Manuel was able to control the gap. Entering the final Hixpania Hill out front, the title was within Lettenbichler’s grasp. Navigating the incredibly steep climbs, the German remained mistake free to cross the finish line as the race winner and as the newly-crowned 2022 FIM Hard Enduro World Champion.

Forced to concede defeat, Roman finished just under five minutes behind Lettenbichler in second to end his 2022 season as the runner-up. Gomez finished behind Roman for third in this year’s 24MX Hixpania Hard Enduro.

With a strong ride in the closing stages of the race, Hart battled past Jarvis to claim fourth. Finishing fifth, Jarvis cemented his position of third overall in the final championship standings.

In the race to become the 2022 FIM Hard Enduro Junior World Cup Champion, Rigo Racing’s Matthew Green got the job done. With a comfortable points lead over Suff Sella (KTM), the South African knew he didn’t need to win today to seal the title. Following Sella home for ninth overall was enough to become champion.

Topping the Junior category in Spain, Sella was rewarded for his efforts by edging out Rieju’s Mitchell Brightmore for runner-up in the championship.

Manuel Lettenbichler – 2022 Hard Enduro World Champion

“WORLD CHAMPION! I’m so stoked with that! The pressure was on this morning. I was pretty nervous before the start. Getting away first I settled into the lead, but after the one hour mark I was feeling pretty tired. I knew Mario was in second and only about two minutes behind me, so I had to keep focused. Once I got to the final climbs I started to get excited about the title, knowing it was so close. It’s amazing to be the 2022 Hard Enduro World Champion. It’s been a crazy, good year. It’s been awesome battling the guys, but I’m ready to celebrate now!”

Mario Roman – P2

Starting in ninth I knew it would be an uphill battle to catch Mani, but I gave it my best shot. I passed around five riders pretty quickly, but it took some time to pass Alfredo (Gomez) and Trystan (Hart). My pace was good, but Mani was matching it and I couldn’t quite get close enough to him. It’s frustrating to lose the title. I gave it my best all year. Congratulations to Mani. Finally, a big thank you to Sherco for their incredible support.”

Graham Jarvis – P3

“It’s been a good weekend and good day today. To finish third overall in the championship is brilliant. I started out this season with my own team and also coming back from injury. But we made the podium straight away in Israel and then won Red Bull Romaniacs. For an old guy, I think we’ve done pretty good, and I’ll be back for more!”

Matthew Green – 2022 Junior Hard Enduro World Champion

“It feels amazing to be the first Junior champion in Hard Enduro. I was nervous coming into today, but I managed to keep it together, ride smooth and get the job done. Winning this title was a big goal of my team Rigo Racing and myself, so I’m super happy to achieve it.”

Championship Standings (After round 8)

Manuel Lettenbichler (KTM) – 127 points Mario Roman (Sherco) – 120 Graham Jarvis (Husqvarna) – 93 Teodor Kabakchiev (KTM) – 72 Alfredo Gomez (GASGAS) – 72 Michael Walkner (GASGAS) – 66 Trystan Hart (KTM) – 63 Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) – 62 David Cyprian (KTM) – 61 Wade Young (Sherco) – 56

Junior World Cup Standings (After round 4)

Matthew Green (KTM) 77 Suff Sella (KTM) 67 Mitchell Brightmore (Rieju) 64 Robert Crayston (KTM) 37 Kacper Dudzic (GASGAS) 34

2022 Motocross of European Nations Wrap

The 2022 Motocross of European Nations has concluded in Talavera de la Reina as Team France and Team Spain were crowned this year’s champions in the MXoEN and WMXoEN categories.

Each group rode a total of two races, as they fought for the highest positions, in order to take the least amount of points, with the worst result not being counted. The grand total was added up and the team with the least number of points were declared the winner!

EMX125/EMX250

In the first EMX125/EMX250 race the holeshot went to Team Italy’s Valerio Lata who was the leading rider for the first three laps of the race.

Team Slovenia’s Jan Pancar briefly led before being pushed back as Team France’s Quentin-Marc Prugnieres took over first place as Team Spain’s Gerard Congost moved into second.

Lata dropped back to fourth and then eventually did not finish the race due to a bike problem, while Prugnieres went on to win ahead of Pancar who fought back to second, while Congost and Anton Nordström Graaf of Team Sweden rounded out the top five.

In race two, it was Congost who took the holeshot ahead of Lata and Pancar, while Prugnieres started in fourth.

Congost led for six laps before being passed by Pancar, and then four laps later, the Spaniard was also passed by Prugnieres, as Lata dropped down the order to fifth where he eventually finished.

Pancar won the race ahead of Prugnieres, Congost and Nordström Graaf while Lata rounded out the top five in the group.

EMX125/EMX250 – Race 1 – Top 10 Classification

1. Quentin Marc Prugnieres (FRA, Kawasaki), 29:41.479; 2. Jan Pancar (SLO, KTM), +0:00.603; 3. Gerard Congost (ESP, KTM), +0:23.112; 4. Anton Nordström Graaf (SWE, Yamaha), +0:50.887; 5. Francisco Garcia (ESP, GASGAS), +1:00.141; 6. Mathis Valin (FRA, GASGAS), +1:11.395; 7. Ferruccio Zanchi (ITA, Yamaha), +1:16.142; 8. Hakan Halmi (BUL, KTM), +1:18.500; 9. Luka Kunic (CRO, Yamaha), +1:22.979; 10. Sandro Lobo (POR, Yamaha), +1:28.573;

EMX125/EMX250 – Race 2 – Top 10 Classification

1. Jan Pancar (SLO, KTM), 29:56.263; 2. Quentin Marc Prugnieres (FRA, Kawasaki), +0:09.193; 3. Gerard Congost (ESP, KTM), +0:18.867; 4. Anton Nordström Graaf (SWE, Yamaha), +0:27.026; 5. Valerio Lata (ITA, KTM), +0:28.075; 6. Hakan Halmi (BUL, KTM), +0:54.608; 7. Francisco Garcia (ESP, GASGAS), +1:14.240; 8. Luka Kunic (CRO, Yamaha), +1:17.572; 9. Ferruccio Zanchi (ITA, Yamaha), +1:22.912; 10. Sandro Lobo (POR, Yamaha), +1:23.598;

EMX85

In EMX85 race one, the holeshot went to Team France’s Amaury Maindru with Team Italy’s Filippo Mantovani following closely behind in second. Team France’s Mano Faure started third, with Team Italy’s Nicolo Alvisi in fourth just behind.

A lap later, Alvisi passed Faure to move into third all while Mantovani was able to take over the lead from Maindru, but only for a lap, as the Frenchman got himself back into the lead by the fifth lap and maintained first until the end of the race.

By lap seven, Alvisi managed to get around Mantovani for second, but just three laps later was passed back by his fellow countryman. In the end, Maindru was the winner ahead of Mantovani, Alvisi, Faure and Juan Izaguirre of Tram Spain.

In race two, the holeshot went to Faure, as Mantovani and Maindru pushed the Frenchman from behind. The top three opened up a nice gap to the rest of the field, as they focused on the battle among each other.

By lap five, we saw a change for the lead as Mantovani was able to take control of the race, but the trio continued to battle for much of the race.

With two laps to go, Mantovani looked well in control, though Maindru was keen to push for the win from third on the final lap, though was not successful. In the end, Mantovani was the winner ahead of Faure and Maindru, while Viktor Leppälä of Team Finland and Enzo Badenas of Team Spain were in the top five.

EMX85 – Race 1 – Top 10 Classification

1. Amaury Maindru (FRA, KTM), 24:09.143; 2. Filippo Mantovani (ITA, GASGAS), +0:01.130; 3. Nicolò Alvisi (ITA, GASGAS), +0:11.047; 4. Mano Faure (FRA, KTM), +0:12.389; 5. Juan Izaguirre (ESP, KTM), +0:42.970; 6. Simun Ivandic (CRO, GASGAS), +0:47.091; 7. Casper Lindmark (SWE, KTM), +0:49.992; 8. Lukas Osek (SLO, KTM), +0:53.903; 9. Dani Tsankov (BUL, Yamaha), +1:00.869; 10. Enzo Badenas Tejada (ESP, Husqvarna), +1:05.347;

EMX85 – Race 2 – Top 10 Classification

1. Filippo Mantovani (ITA, GASGAS), 26:00.381; 2. Mano Faure (FRA, KTM), +0:03.312; 3. Amaury Maindru (FRA, KTM), +0:05.631; 4. Viktor Leppälä (FIN, KTM), +0:20.592; 5. Enzo Badenas Tejada (ESP, Husqvarna), +0:27.079; 6. Juan Izaguirre (ESP, KTM), +0:27.492; 7. Nicolò Alvisi (ITA, GASGAS), +0:27.818; 8. Vencislav Toshev (BUL, Husqvarna), +0:38.353; 9. Casper Lindmark (SWE, KTM), +0:41.036; 10. Simun Ivandic (CRO, GASGAS), +0:52.758;

MXoEN Overall Nations Top 5 Classification

1. France 19pts, 2. Italy 34pts, 3. Spain 34pts, 4. Slovenia 63pts, 5. Bulgaria 72pts

WMXoEN

In WMXoEN race one, it was Team Spain’s Gabriela Seisdedos and Daniela Guillen who got off to a strong start, with Seisdedos taking the holeshot. Team Netherland’s Lynn Valk was nestled in between the pair, before Guillen found her opportunity to get by both and take over the lead by the second lap.

After starting in the mid-field, Team Denmark’s Sara Andersen worked her way up the order and on lap six was in third behind Valk. But Guillen was in control around 12.521 seconds ahead of Valk who remained second.

In the end, Guillen took the race win ahead of Valk, Andersen, Team USA’s Jamie Astudillo and Malou Jakobsen of Team Denmark.

In the second race, it was Andersen who took the holeshot that time around with Valk, Guillen and Seisdedos just behind. Within the first two laps, the top three pulled away from the rest of the field, as Guillen passed Valk on lap three.

By lap six, Andersen began to fade which worked to Guillen’s advantage and just three laps later the Spaniard was able to pass for the lead. Guillen won the second race, taking a perfect 1-1 score for Team Spain, while Andersen crossed the line in second, putting Team Denmark on the third step of the podium, while third was Valk for Netherlands as the finished second overall on the podium and failed to defend their title this time.

Team Spain’s Daniela Guillen and Gabriela Seisdedos celebrated big with their team and local fans as they crossed the line as the 2022 Women’s Motocross of European Nations Champions!

WMXoEN – Race 1 – Top 10 Classification

1. Daniela Guillen (ESP, KTM), 24:30.309; 2. Lynn Valk (NED, Yamaha), +0:22.099; 3. Sara Andersen (DEN, KTM), +0:30.597; 4. Jordan Jarvis (USA, Yamaha), +0:56.014; 5. Shana van der Vlist (NED, KTM), +0:58.472; 6. Gabriela Seisdedos (ESP, KTM), +0:59.537; 7. Malou Jakobsen (DEN, KTM), +1:00.403; 8. Martine Hugues (NOR, Honda), +1:13.579; 9. Giorgia Montini (ITA, Husqvarna), +1:28.873; 10. Mathea Seleboe (NOR, Yamaha), +1:30.969;

WMXoEN – Race 2 – Top 10 Classification

1. Daniela Guillen (ESP, KTM), 25:46.195; 2. Sara Andersen (DEN, KTM), +0:18.089; 3. Lynn Valk (NED, Yamaha), +0:26.090; 4. Jordan Jarvis (USA, Yamaha), +0:41.352; 5. Shana van der Vlist (NED, KTM), +0:48.780; 6. Martine Hugues (NOR, Honda), +0:57.132; 7. Mathea Seleboe (NOR, Yamaha), +1:06.020; 8. Gabriela Seisdedos (ESP, KTM), +1:07.677; 9. Giorgia Montini (ITA, Husqvarna), +1:22.671; 10. Tyra Bäckström (SWE, GASGAS), +1:28.235;

WMXoEN – Overall Nations Top 5 Classification

1. Spain 8pts, 2. Netherlands 10pts, 3. Denmark 12pts, 4. USA 19pts, 5. Norway 21 pts.

2023 AMA SuperMotocross & Motocross Championship calendars

The 2023 SuperMotocross Championship series will begin with 17 rounds of Supercross in January, followed by 11 rounds of Pro Motocross starting in May, and will conclude with two SuperMotocross playoff rounds, and the SuperMotocross Championship Final.

The first of two playoff rounds will take place on Saturday, September 9, followed by the second playoff on Saturday, September 23–both cities and venues to be announced shortly. The SuperMotocross Championship Final will take place on Saturday, October 14, in Southern California at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum–long credited as the birthplace of Supercross.

The 52nd season of Pro Motocross will once again see the world’s most prestigious off-road motorcycle racing series visit the most storied venues in all of motocross.

The season will kick off with the Fox Raceway National in Southern California on May 27 and will traverse the country with visits to 10 different states over the course of the summer with the Hangtown Motocross Classic (Northern California), Thunder Valley National (Colorado), High Point National (Pennsylvania), RedBud National (Michigan), Southwick National (Massachusetts), Spring Creek National (Minnesota), Washougal National (Washington), Unadilla National (New York), and Budds Creek National (Maryland), before concluding on August 26 in Indiana with the Ironman National.

2023 AMA SuperMotocross Calendar

2023 AMA Motocross Calendar





RIP Loretta Lynn

Loretta Lynn was a legendary country singer and songwriter who became a symbol of rural resilience and also influenced thousands of motocross athletes, hosting the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn Ranch since 1982. Lynn passed away on October 4. She was 90.

The AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame offered its condolences to the loved ones of Lynn and celebrates her contribution to motocross and the motorcycling community. She was a role model to many in both the music and motorcycling worlds.

Mitch Boehm – AMA Editorial Director

“There’s no doubt Loretta Lynn was a towering figure in both music and motocross. We, as an organization, can’t put into words the importance and impact she had on our sport and how she inspired generations of riders.”

Lynn was born on April 14, 1932, in Butcher Hollow, Ky. She carved out her story in the rugged Kentucky coal country, and her autobiography, A Coal Miner’s Daughter, was adapted into an Oscar-winning movie. Finding her stride in the music industry to the tune of four Grammy Awards and 14 Academy of Country Music Awards, Lynn has sold more than 45 million records worldwide. Writing more than 160 songs, Lynn tallied 24 No. 1 singles and 11 No. 1 albums on the country charts. She was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1988.

Since 1982, Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tenn., has welcomed approximately 60,000 riders. Hosting an average of 36 classes vying for AMA National No. 1 plates each year, the annual event is the site of the largest amateur motocross event in the world.

Displaying her country hospitality, Lynn frequently attended the event each year, and made herself available to those who visited. With the continued support of Loretta and the Lynn family, motorcyclists have been making the pilgrimage to the ranch for four decades, making it a staple of the amateur motocross season. Unfortunately, in 2021, the ranch was devastated by flooding, suffering more than $1 million in property damage, and killing one. The ranch has since been rehabilitated with significant support from the motocross community.

The ranch also hosts AMA Grand National Cross-Country events along with the annual amateur motocross competitions. Lynn was inducted into the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame in 2021.

2023 Speedway GP Line-Ups confirmed

The 2023 FIM Speedway Grand Prix line-up has been finalised with 14 of this year’s stars returning and a reserve revolution as substitute stars from seven different nations are nominated.

Great Britain’s triple world champion Tai Woffinden and 2017 Speedway GP world champion Jason Doyle return for 2023 after being selected by the SGP Commission.

They are joined by Polish former world No.2 Patryk Dudek, Denmark’s two-time European champion Mikkel Michelsen, Slovakia’s former European champion Martin Vaculik and double Danish champion Anders Thomsen.

The top six riders in the 2022 Speedway GP series all gain automatic qualification. Poland’s Bartosz Zmarzlik led the list of qualifiers after winning his third SGP world title in four years. He is joined by two-time Speedway GP silver medallist Leon Madsen of Denmark and third-placed Maciej Janowski of Poland, who won his first-ever SGP World Championship medal at the For Nature Solutions FIM Speedway GP of Poland – Torun on Saturday.

The automatic qualifiers are completed by fourth-placed Fredrik Lindgren of Sweden and Great Britain duo Robert Lambert and Dan Bewley.

2023 FIM SPEEDWAY GRAND PRIX LINE-UP

(in FIM ranking order – rider numbers to be confirmed)

Bartosz Zmarzlik (Poland) Leon Madsen (Denmark) Maciej Janowski (Poland) Fredrik Lindgren (Sweden) Robert Lambert (Great Britain) Dan Bewley (Great Britain) Patryk Dudek (Poland) Tai Woffinden (Great Britain) Martin Vaculik (Slovakia) Jason Doyle (Australia) Mikkel Michelsen (Denmark) Jack Holder (Australia) Max Fricke (Australia) Anders Thomsen (Denmark) Kim Nilsson (Sweden)

SUBSTITUTES

Andzejs Lebedevs (Latvia) Jan Kvech (Czech Republic) Kai Huckenbeck (Germany) Luke Becker (USA) Dimitri Berge (France) Timi Salonen (Finland) Marko Levishyn (Ukraine)

2022 New Zealand Junior Motocross Championship Wrap

Altherm JCR Yamaha’s Cole Davies couldn’t have had a better start to his season, with the Waitoki youngster netting double titles in the New Zealand Junior Motocross Championship over the weekend.

He was able to place big ticks next to two items on his 2022 goal list, which targeted winning the 14-16 years 250cc class and also the 15-16 years 125cc category, at the Mach 1 Motorcycle Park, in New Plymouth.

Riding a Yamaha YZ250F in the higher capacity class, Davies was the clear victor, clean-sweeping the races and finishing 21 points clear of his nearest rival. Then on-board his YZ125, the gap to second was 19 points and he won four of the five races over the three-day event.

His dual class victories were the perfect build up before he heads to Australia later this month to compete in the Australian Supercross Series’ second round in Adelaide. In November, he will also contest the third and fourth rounds.

15-year-old Davies will race next at the Taupo MX Fest in a fortnight, as part of his build up to contesting the Senior 125cc class in the four-round New Zealand Motocross Championship, which will be held in February and March 2023.

Seth Morrow (Husqvarna TC125) easily won the 12-14 years 125cc class title – finishing his three-day weekend in Taranaki unbeaten in all five of his 125cc races – and he also took his 250cc four-stroke Husqvarna FC250 to finish runner-up in the 14-16 years 250cc class.

Levi and Jaggar Townley also race under the Altherm JCR Yamaha team banner and judging by their results this weekend, have both inherited their father’s riding skills.

Levi (12) finished second in the Mach 1 Yamaha-sponsored 12-13 years 85cc/150cc class, while his younger brother Jaggar shared the same position on the podium in the 8-11 years 85cc/150cc class. Switching from his Yamaha YZ85 to his YZ65, 10-year-old Jaggar then went on to win the 8-11 years Pro 65cc title.

Yamaha rider Breanna Rodgers also took home the 12-16 years Junior Women’s 125cc/250cc crown on her YZ125.

Karaitiana Horne on her GasGas MC85 was also once again a convincing champion in the Women’s 12-16 years’ 85cc/150cc class, with nearest competitor proving to be Ruby Leech.

Winners by class are as follows: Cole Davies (Yamaha, 14-16 years 250cc class); Davies (15-16 years 125cc class); Invercargill’s Seth Morrow (Husqvarna, 12-14 years 125cc class); Appleby’s Wills Harvey (KTM, 14-16 years 85cc/150cc class); Karaka’s Hayden Draper (Husqvarna, 12-13 years 85cc/150cc class); Hastings’ Harry Daly (KTM, 8-11 years 85cc/150cc class); Tauranga’s Jaggar Townley (Yamaha, 8-11 years 65cc class); Tokoroa’s Breanna Rodgers (Yamaha, 12-16 years 125cc/250cc women) and Whangarei’s Hannah Perris (KTM, 8-11 years 85cc/150cc class).

2022 FIM S1GP SuperMoto World Championship entry list

The 2022 FIM S1GP SuperMoto World Championship entry list has been released, here’s the run down: