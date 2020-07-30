Motorcycle Model

Aprilia RSV4 & Tuono 1100 Motorcycles MY2017-2020

Click Here for VIN List

451 affected motorcycles

What are the defects?

The front brake pad friction material could potentially separate from the back plate, resulting in reduced braking performance.

What are the hazards?

Reduced brake performance may result in a dangerous fall or collision, causing serious injury or death to the rider or other road users.

What should consumers do?

Affected owners should contact their authorised Aprilia dealer to book a brake pad inspection and, if potentially faulty brake pads are found, they will be replaced free of charge.

For more information, owners should contact their nearest authorised Aprilia dealer or email warranty@psimporters.com.au