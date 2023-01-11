KTM Motorcycle Sales Figures

PIERER Mobility AG, the parent group of KTM, Husqvarna and GASGAS, amongst many other component companies, have announced their 12th record sales year in a row.

Final revenues for 2022 financial year are expected to be between EUR 2,420 million and EUR 2,435 million, which corresponds to an increase of around 19 percent compared to the previous year.

With 375,612 motorcycles sold in the 2022 financial year (previous year: 332,881), PIERER Mobility achieved its 12th record year in a row with a sales increase of around 13%.

In Europe, the sales volume was around 130,000 motorcycles and around two -hirds of the motorcycles (approx. 245,000) were sold in the markets outside Europe, in particular across North America, India and Australia.

Revenues FY 2022 between EUR 2,420 und 2,435 million (+19%)

Sales: 375,612 motorcycles (+13%)

Sales: 118.427 E-Bicycles & Bicycles (+15%)

Expected EBIT margin between 9 and 10 per cent

In addition, the Bicycle Division achieved sales growth of more than 15% and sold 118,427 e-bicycles & bicycles (previous year: 102,753).

The preliminary key figures of the PIERER Mobility Group for the 2022 financial year will be published on January 31, 2023.

In 2023, the PIERER Mobility Group will continue to focus on growth in all core areas, both motorcycles and (E-)bicycles. The Executive Board expects sales growth between 6 and 10% with an EBIT margin of 8 to 10%.