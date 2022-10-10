MOTOREX Air Filters
2023 KTM/Husqvarna Off-Road Models
Well-known for their high-quality engine oils and lubricants, MOTOREX also offer high-performance foam air filters that consist of a two-layer foam construction to capture even the smallest dust particles. The new Motorex air filters have been developed in collaboration with a prestigious European manufacturer.
- Motorex Air Filters consist of two layers of foam with different porosity, and a flame lamination process is used to weld these to form a mould.
- The cells of the outer layer act as a pre-filter and keep out coarse dirt, whereas the fine-pored inner cell layer traps even the smallest of dirt particles.
- Guarantees that no unfiltered air will pass through the intake tract, even under the toughest riding conditions.
MOTOREX have released a standard and pre-oiled foam air filter to suit a range of new-generation 2023 KTM / Husqvarna off-road motorcycles.
KTM Models
- 2023 – 125 SX
- 2023 – 250 SX
- 2023 – 300 SX
- 2023 – 250 XC
- 2023 – 300 XC
- 2023 – 250 SX-F
- 2023 – 350 SX-F
- 2023 – 450 SX-F
- 2023 – 250 XC-F
- 2023 – 350 XC-F
- 2023 – 450 XC-F
Husqvarna Models
- 2023 – TC 125
- 2023 – TC 250
- 2023 – TX 300
- 2023 – FC 250
- 2023 – FC 350
- 2023 – FC 450
- 2023 – FX 350
- 2023 – FX 450
They are available in Standard as Part #: MOT154118 for $29.95 RRP or, Pre-Oiled Part #: MOT154118X for $33.95 RRP.
Proudly imported & distributed by A1 Accessory Imports. MOTOREX products are available at all reputable dealers and online retailers nation-wide.