MOTOREX Air Filters

2023 KTM/Husqvarna Off-Road Models

Well-known for their high-quality engine oils and lubricants, MOTOREX also offer high-performance foam air filters that consist of a two-layer foam construction to capture even the smallest dust particles. The new Motorex air filters have been developed in collaboration with a prestigious European manufacturer.

Motorex Air Filters consist of two layers of foam with different porosity, and a flame lamination process is used to weld these to form a mould.

The cells of the outer layer act as a pre-filter and keep out coarse dirt, whereas the fine-pored inner cell layer traps even the smallest of dirt particles.

Guarantees that no unfiltered air will pass through the intake tract, even under the toughest riding conditions.

MOTOREX have released a standard and pre-oiled foam air filter to suit a range of new-generation 2023 KTM / Husqvarna off-road motorcycles.

KTM Models

2023 – 125 SX

2023 – 250 SX

2023 – 300 SX

2023 – 250 XC

2023 – 300 XC

2023 – 250 SX-F

2023 – 350 SX-F

2023 – 450 SX-F

2023 – 250 XC-F

2023 – 350 XC-F

2023 – 450 XC-F

Husqvarna Models

2023 – TC 125

2023 – TC 250

2023 – TX 300

2023 – FC 250

2023 – FC 350

2023 – FC 450

2023 – FX 350

2023 – FX 450

They are available in Standard as Part #: MOT154118 for $29.95 RRP or, Pre-Oiled Part #: MOT154118X for $33.95 RRP.

Proudly imported & distributed by A1 Accessory Imports. MOTOREX products are available at all reputable dealers and online retailers nation-wide.