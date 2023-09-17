MOTOREX Helmet Care Active Foam

Remove grime & neutralise odours

To remove grime and neutralise nasty odours from all types of fabrics and protective padding, MOTOREX Helmet Care Active Foam is what you need.

MOTOREX Helmet Care is an active foam spray that cleans, refreshes, and neutralises odours without washing. MOTOREX Helmet Care is suitable for all types of protectors and boots, or products that can’t be easily cleaned in a washing machine, not just helmets!

When applied, the unique formula acts quickly to breakdown grime deep within the material before lifting it to the surface for easy removal with a dry cloth.

MOTOREX Helmet Care neutralises odours caused by rider perspiration and leaves behind a pleasant fresh scent for the next ride, so if your riding gear is getting a bit pongy, or you can’t escape that smell in your helmet and you’ve already brushed your teeth, this one is for you.

The active foam is also safe to use on your helmets inner shell and gentle when cleaning the outer shell, producing a perfect finish every time.

For best results, simply remove coarse dirt manually from your gear and shake the can well. Holding the can upside down, spray a generous amount onto the surface and allow to act. After 1 min, wipe down with a dry cloth and leave to dry before use.

MOTOREX Helmet Care Active Foam is part #: MHC200 and available for $21.95 RRP from your local MOTOREX Stockist.

For more information or to check out the whole MOTOREX range see the MOTOREX Australia website: https://www.motorexoil.com.au/product/helmet-care-foam/