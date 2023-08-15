Motorex x KTM Orange bottles

When you can’t get enough orange in your life!

To celebrate one of the most successful and longest lasting partnerships in the industry, Motorex have introduced an exclusive, ultra limited-edition run of Motorex x KTM Orange bottles.

After a successful 20-year partnership, Motorex and KTM enter a new phase of collaboration that encompasses multiple forms of racing and product development.

All factory and factory-supported KTM teams in the Moto2 and Moto3 World Championships, MXGP, and AMA Supercross competition trust in high-performance lubricants from Motorex.

KTM and Motorex engineers will also continue to successfully combine their expertise, with all production KTM machines first-filled with Motorex products.

The continued collaboration ensures top performance and maximum reliability across the full range of motorcycles which KTM have to offer.

Limited-edition versions of Australia’s favourite fully-synthetic Cross Power 2T and Power Synt 4T 10W50 engine oils are available exclusively through KTM dealers nation-wide.