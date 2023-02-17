MV Agusta 150 Singles

Turismo GT, Sella & Rapido Sport S

Most of the attention on MV Agusta motorcycles is naturally enough centred on their famous race bikes or four-cylinder road machines. Their much more humble production mainstays, not so much.

Here we have three examples of the 150 cc single (actually 150.1 cc – an important detail) that was a production stalwart for the company.

First introduced in 1959 in response to a change in the Italian road rules that prohibited bikes under 150 cc from using the autostradas, the 150.1cc Rapido Sport used a larger bore version of the 125cc “Centomila” (100,000) motor.

The “100,000 kilometre” was a reference to the advertised engine life of the redesigned motor that sported an enlarged sump and centrifugal oil filtering.

The twin mufflers were used to increase power by lowering back pressure while a Dell’Orto 20 mm carburettor was fitted.

The original four-speed gearbox was replaced by a five-speed unit in 1966. Output was 10 hp at 6400 rpm with a weight of 110 kg. Top speed was 115 km/h. The bike seen here is a 1964 model.

The Rapido Sport S model appeared in 1960 and used a larger, 22 mm carburettor and single muffler for an increase output of 12.5 hp. Only 215 were built up until it was discontinued in 1973.

The Rapido Sport production finished in 1969 with 6515 made.

The next model is an original, unrestored 1971 150 Turismo GT. Introduced in 1960 the model employed a higher handlebar, single muffler and different tank.

A smaller 18 mm carburettor was fitted and maximum power was 8 hp at 5700 rpm. 3,132 were manufactured.

Finally we have a 1963 150 Sella. This was one of the many MV models manufactured in Spain under license by firstly MV Alpha (1948), then MV Avelló from 1951.

In 1955 MV itself became a partner in the Spanish business and the name on the tank changed from ‘Avelló’ to ‘Agusta’.

By 1966 over 50,000 Spanish MVs had been produced. This arrangement lasted until the early 1970s when MV dropped their small capacity line-up to concentrate on larger road bikes.