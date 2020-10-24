Jorge Prado ruled out of MXGP round

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing will not be able to count on MXGP Grand Prix winner Jorge Prado for Sunday’s Lommel round in Belgium after the Spaniard tested positive for COVID-19.

The 19-year old is in self-isolation in accordance with health and sanitary guidelines.

Prado is currently ranked third in the MXGP Title fight and won the previous MXGP round.

The rest of the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team have been tested and returned negative results. Jorge’s situation and well-being will be monitored with the hope he can return to MXGP action when fully fit.

Round fifteen of the 2020 FIM Motocross World Championship takes place on Sunday and is followed by the last triple header in Italy to bring the series to a close by November 8th.